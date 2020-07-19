Curso de Facebook Ads por Odette Ramírez y Paola Nuñez 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“MEDIR PARA CONOCER LA VERDAD” /odetterj @uncallmeodette /uncallmeodette Con más de 6 años de experiencia en Marketing Dig...
Antes de empezar gracias por estar aquí...  Me llamo Paola Núñez Soy Lic. en Diseño Integral egresada del ITESO. Especiali...
PAOLA NUÑEZ
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 INTRODUCCIÓ...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx RETORNO DE INV...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 ¿QUÉ SON LO...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Tanto Facebook...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Información: 1...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 VENTAJAS DE...
¿Conoces el píxel de facebook? El píxel de Facebook es un código “invisible” que te permite realizar un seguimiento de tus...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 CONCEPTOS B...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx ¿SABES CUÁLES ...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx ANTES DE EMPEZ...
¿PORQUE LAS CAMPAÑAS SE MANEJAN CON OBJETIVOS? Las campañas cuentan con objetivos debido a que funcionan con un algoritmo ...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Se enfoca en l...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx INTERÉS RECONO...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx RECONOCIMIENTO...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx ALCANCE Esta v...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx TRÁFICO Con es...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx INTERACCIÓN Lo...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx DESCARGA DE AP...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx REPRODUCCIONES...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Cualquier cont...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx A) Tráﬁco B) C...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx A) Tráﬁco B) C...
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Objetivos clar...
NUNCA NUNCA PROMOCIONES TU ANUNCIO DESDE ESTE BOTÓN…..
ADMINISTRADOR DE ANUNCIOS 35
ADMINISTRADOR DE ANUNCIOS 36 FACEBOOK TE COBRA EN FUNCIÓN DEL OBJETIVO QUE SELECCIONES. COSTO POR CADA 1000 IMPRESIONES CP...
¿QUÉ ES EL PIXEL DE CONVERSIÓN? 37
¿PARA QUÉ SIRVE EL PIXEL DE CONVERSIÓN? 38
EMBUDO DE CONVERSIÓN 39
EMBUDO DE CONVERSIÓN OBJETIVO DE COMUNIDAD: Ganar más Followers en Instagram OBJETIVO DE TRAFICO WEB: Generar tráfico a mi...
PRIMERO: UN PLAN DE PAUTA 41 ● Deﬁnir un Presupuesto total para la campaña de 1 mes. ● Deﬁnir Micro y Macro Objetivos de P...
CONFIGURAR CAMPAÑAS EN FACEBOOK 42 Pasos para conﬁgurar una campaña: 1. Objetivo 2. Presupuesto y Duración 3. Audiencia 4....
Paso 1: Seleccionar el objetivo 43
Paso 2: Presupuesto y Duración 44
Paso 3: Audiencia 45 ● Audiencia Personalizada* ● Locación ● Edad ● Género ● Intereses y comportamientos.
Paso 4: Ubicaciones / Placements 46
Paso 5: Imágen y Texto del Anuncio 47
Paso 6: Call To Action del Anuncio 48
Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx CAMPAÑA: Aquí ...
/odetterj @uncallmeodette /uncallmeodette o@reves.studio @paolanudiaz @nimbus_crea @nimbus_academy
Mucho éxito ¡GRACIAS!
Curso de Facebook Ads por Odette Ramírez y Paola Nuñez 2020
Curso de Facebook Ads por Odette Ramírez y Paola Nuñez 2020

  1. 1. “MEDIR PARA CONOCER LA VERDAD” /odetterj @uncallmeodette /uncallmeodette Con más de 6 años de experiencia en Marketing Digital, ha tenido la oportunidad de trabajar con grandes marcas como: Seguros GNP, Aeroméxico, Atún Tuny, Prom Perú, Xcaret, Leche Lala, Tv Azteca, al igual que startups como VoxFeed, Evatech, EasyLex entre otros. -CEO Las Jaras Studio → @LasJaras.Studio -CO-FOUNDER → @reves.studio -Speaker en Facebook Developer Circles -Red de Mentores TecLean by Tecnológico de Monterrey -Teacher Brandhome -Certiﬁcación en Google Analytics, Google Ads y Google Shopping.
  2. 2. Antes de empezar gracias por estar aquí...  Me llamo Paola Núñez Soy Lic. en Diseño Integral egresada del ITESO. Especializada en MKT digital. Si tienes alguna duda puedes escribirme por Instagram o a mi correo paola@nimbuscrea.com  Estoy para apoyarte @paolanudiaz @nimbus_crea @nimbus_academy
  3. 3. PAOLA NUÑEZ
  4. 4. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 INTRODUCCIÓN RELEVANCIA La plataforma te brinda la opción de hacer relevante tu unidad de negocio / marca hacia un público en especíﬁco. ¿Qué apoyo me brinda Facebook ADS como herramienta? CONEXIÓN EMOCIONAL Al ser una plataforma más visual, permite a tus usuarios conocer más sobre el trasfondo de tu negocio, es decir, además de satisfacer una necesidad para tus clientes ellos generan una conexión con tu marca.
  5. 5. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx RETORNO DE INVERSIÓN Al generar resultados casi de inmediato desde el primer día y debido a la accesibilidad de la plataforma, esto te ayudará a monitorear los avances de tu inversión. 01 INTRODUCCIÓN
  6. 6. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 ¿QUÉ SON LOS ANUNCIOS DE FACEBOOK ADS?
  7. 7. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Tanto Facebook como Instagram cuentan con más de 1,600 millones de usuarios en sus redes, entre los cuales podremos encontrar posibles clientes interesados en nuestro negocio. 01 VENTAJAS DE LA PUBLICIDAD EN FACEBOOK ADS
  8. 8. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Información: 1)Comportamiento de los usuarios 2)Intereses 3)Búsquedas 4)Páginas de «me gustas», 5)Posts compartidos 6)Datos personales (sexo, edad, ciudad, estudios, trabajos. Segmentar de forma especíﬁca los anuncios. buscando a posibles usuarios que pueden llegar a estar interesados en nuestros productos/servicios. 01 VENTAJAS DE LA PUBLICIDAD EN FACEBOOK ADS
  9. 9. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 VENTAJAS DE LA PUBLICIDAD EN FACEBOOK ADS Se pueden medir los resultados de tu campaña. En tiempo real y con esto optimizar tu presupuesto para obtener mejores resultados.
  10. 10. ¿Conoces el píxel de facebook? El píxel de Facebook es un código “invisible” que te permite realizar un seguimiento de tus conversiones webs. A través del mismo podrás medir diferentes eventos, por ejemplo: Usuarios que han visitado una página web. Usuarios que han comprado un producto o servicio Esto nos ayuda a crear presencia en la mente del consumidor. 01 VENTAJAS DE LA PUBLICIDAD EN FACEBOOK ADS Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx
  11. 11. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 01 CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS BUSINESS MANAGER Mejor conocido como administrador comercial es la herramienta que te ayuda a gestionar tanto páginas de fans, cuentas de publicidad, catálogos de productos que quieres subir a una tienda en Facebook, así como píxeles de análisis y seguimiento de forma mucho más organizada. ADMINISTRADOR DE ANUNCIOS Aquí es donde tu creas tus propios anuncios, gestionamos campañas y optimizar las mismas. 01 CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS
  12. 12. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx ¿SABES CUÁLES SON TUS OBJETIVOS DE INVERSIÓN? Las campañas de Facebook son una herramienta muy útil siempre y cuando tengas en claro el mercado al cual deseas ingresar. Por ello tus objetivos de venta deben tener los siguientes criterios: Por ejemplo: Quiero vender mi nueva línea de ropa juvenil, para ello mi negocio debe vender 200 unidades que tengo en stock por medio de mis redes sociales, lo minimo que debo vender son 15 prendas por semana y tengo hasta el ﬁn de la temporada para terminar el stock. 01 OBJETIVOS DE INVERSIÓN
  13. 13. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx ANTES DE EMPEZAR ¿SABES QUIÉN ES TU PÚBLICO? El buyer de persona es una especie de retrato ﬁcticio que nos ayuda a deﬁnir nuestros tipos de clientes con el ﬁn de conocerlos mejor y diseñar acciones enfocadas a resultados ¿Cuáles son sus intereses? ¿Qué le preocupa a tu cliente? ¿Cómo puede tu producto ayudarlo? ¿Por qué no conﬁaría en ti? ¿Cómo es su día a día? ¿Qué redes suele usar? ¿En qué trabaja o qué hace?
  14. 14. ¿PORQUE LAS CAMPAÑAS SE MANEJAN CON OBJETIVOS? Las campañas cuentan con objetivos debido a que funcionan con un algoritmo especializado que se ajusta a tus metas y la inversión que asignes hacia tu negocio. 02 CAMPAÑAS Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx
  15. 15. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Se enfoca en la distribución de tus publicaciones con el objetivo de alcanzar a más personas. Reconocimiento Se enfoca en llevar a los usuarios a una página web donde puedan adquirir el producto de manera automatizada. Se enfoca en la participación de los usuarios en tus publicaciones, esta se divide en dos partes: Interés y deseo Consideración Conversión LAS CAMPAÑAS DE FACEBOOK ADS SE DEFINEN DE LA SIGUIENTE FORMA 02 CAMPAÑAS
  16. 16. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx
  17. 17. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx INTERÉS RECONOCIMIENTO DESEO ACCIÓN ● Reconocimiento de marca ● Alcance Campañas de Remarketing ● Mensajes (Messenger, Whatsapp, Direct) ● Generador de clientes potenciales ● Conversiones ● Ventas por catálogo ● Interacción, Tràﬁco al sitio web o otra página ● Reproducciones de video ● Instalaciones de la app RETENCIÓN 02 FUNNEL DE CONVERSIÓN
  18. 18. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx RECONOCIMIENTO DE MARCA Cuando quieres dar a conocer tu marca deberá ser tu objetivo principal. Tu anuncio se mostrará a aquellas personas que tienen una alta probabilidad de prestar atención 02 OBJETIVO DE RECONOCIMIENTO ¿Quién es tu negocio?
  19. 19. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx ALCANCE Esta vez lo que buscas es hacerte notar entre aquellas personas que se encuentren cerca de tu negocio. 02 OBJETIVO DE RECONOCIMIENTO ¿Qué hace tu negocio?
  20. 20. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx TRÁFICO Con este objetivo pretendes dirigir a las personas a tu web o a secciones destacadas de las misma 02 OBJETIVO DE CONSIDERACIÓN Promociones o esencia de la marca
  21. 21. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx INTERACCIÓN Lo que buscas es aumentar el número de interacciones de tu público con tus publicaciones. ¿En qué pueden consistir esas interacciones? Reacciones o likes, comentarios, compartir, solicitud de una oferta, visualizaciones de vídeo o foto, o hacer clic en un enlace. 02 OBJETIVO DE CONSIDERACIÓN Contenido de valor
  22. 22. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx DESCARGA DE APLICACIONES Como lo dice el nombre, es perfecto si tienes una app y quieres que el público la descargue 02 OBJETIVO DE CONSIDERACIÓN
  23. 23. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx REPRODUCCIONES DE VIDEO Este objetivo logra que más gente vea tu video y conozca tu producto o servicio 02 OBJETIVO DE CONSIDERACIÓN Contenido de valor
  24. 24. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE CONSIDERACIÓN GENERADOR DE CLIENTES POTENCIALES Conseguirás obtener información de aquellos potenciales clientes que muestren interés en tu negocio a través de Facebook e Instagram Ventajas / Beneﬁcios de tu producto
  25. 25. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE CONSIDERACIÓN MENSAJES Crea anuncios que abren conversaciones de Messenger con clientes potenciales para aumentar las probabilidades de que las personas se comuniquen contigo Promociones / Ofertas por temporalidad
  26. 26. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE CONVERSIÓN CONVERSIONES La intención de este objetivo es optimizar tu anuncio para que el usuario que lo vea, realice determinadas acciones en tu web como la compra de un producto, registro, suscripción a la newsletter... Promociones, ofertas, descuentos en la tienda online
  27. 27. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE CONVERSIÓN VENTAS DEL CATÁLOGO Aquí tu objetivo es que aquellas personas que puedan tener mayor interés en tu negocio, conozcan tus productos y los compren viendo expuesto así el catálogo de algunos de ellos.. Productos Destacados / Top 5
  28. 28. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx 02 OBJETIVO DE CONVERSIÓN TRÁFICO EN EL NEGOCIO Debes tener conﬁgurada una estructura de ubicaciones en tu página de Facebook. El botón de Llamada a la acción que debes elegir es “Cómo llegar” , de esta forma los interesados verán las indicaciones para llegar a tu negocio.
  29. 29. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Cualquier contenido audiovisual que incentive a tu cliente a generar una compra es tu mejor estrategia por ejemplo: Descuentos, últimas piezas, envio gratis, etc. Videos y animaciones funcionan mejor en esta campaña. 30% RECONOCIMIENTO 40% CONVERSIÓN Para la parte de Interés: dinamicas, contenido de valor, diseños llamativos es el tipo de material más llamativo. En cuanto al Deseo, dar a conocer las ventajas de tus productos o el porque tu cliente lo necesita es lo que te ayudará a marcar la diferencia. 30% CONSIDERACIÓN 03 FUNNEL DE CONTENIDO
  30. 30. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx A) Tráﬁco B) Clientes potenciales C) Interacción TENGO UN NEGOCIO DE HOTELERÍA, MI OBJETIVO ES TENER UNA BASE DE DATOS DONDE LA GENTE DEJE SU TELÉFONO Y YO LES PUEDA MARCAR PARA OFRECERLE MIS SERVICIOS ¿QUÉ CAMPAÑA DEBERÍA USAR? 03 PREGUNTA SORPRESA:
  31. 31. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx A) Tráﬁco B) Clientes potenciales C) Interacción TENGO UN NEGOCIO DE HOTELERÍA, MI OBJETIVO ES TENER UNA BASE DE DATOS DONDE LA GENTE DEJE SU TELÉFONO Y YO LES PUEDA MARCAR PARA OFRECERLE MIS SERVICIOS ¿QUÉ CAMPAÑA DEBERÍA USAR? 03 PREGUNTA SORPRESA:
  32. 32. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx Objetivos claros Estrategias y tácticas para saber llegar a mi audiencia Conocer mi Customer Journey Buyer de persona Página web (en caso de que me enfoque en este objetivo) Elementos gráﬁcos y audiovisuales Copy (textos persuasivos) LO QUE NECESITAS PARA HACER PUBLICIDAD EN REDES 03 ANTES DE EMPEZAR
  33. 33. NUNCA NUNCA PROMOCIONES TU ANUNCIO DESDE ESTE BOTÓN…..
  34. 34. ADMINISTRADOR DE ANUNCIOS 35
  35. 35. ADMINISTRADOR DE ANUNCIOS 36 FACEBOOK TE COBRA EN FUNCIÓN DEL OBJETIVO QUE SELECCIONES. COSTO POR CADA 1000 IMPRESIONES CPC, CPL, CPV, CPL, CPV, CPI. COSTO POR CLIC, LEAD, VIEW, INTERACCIÓN CPA: COSTO POR ACCIÓN
  36. 36. ¿QUÉ ES EL PIXEL DE CONVERSIÓN? 37
  37. 37. ¿PARA QUÉ SIRVE EL PIXEL DE CONVERSIÓN? 38
  38. 38. EMBUDO DE CONVERSIÓN 39
  39. 39. EMBUDO DE CONVERSIÓN OBJETIVO DE COMUNIDAD: Ganar más Followers en Instagram OBJETIVO DE TRAFICO WEB: Generar tráfico a mi tienda en línea para generar que las personas agreguen un producto al carrito de compras. OBJETIVO DE VENTAS WEB: Hacer que los usuarios que agregaron un producto al carrito, pero que no llegaron a pagarlo, regresen a mi sitio web y realicen la compra en línea.
  40. 40. PRIMERO: UN PLAN DE PAUTA 41 ● Deﬁnir un Presupuesto total para la campaña de 1 mes. ● Deﬁnir Micro y Macro Objetivos de Pauta. ● Deﬁnir una audiencia para cada objetivo de pauta. ● Deﬁnir un mensaje del anuncio por cada objetivo. ● Deﬁnir duración y presupuesto para cada micro objetivo.
  41. 41. CONFIGURAR CAMPAÑAS EN FACEBOOK 42 Pasos para conﬁgurar una campaña: 1. Objetivo 2. Presupuesto y Duración 3. Audiencia 4. Ubicaciones 5. Imágen del anuncio 6. Call To Action del Anuncio
  42. 42. Paso 1: Seleccionar el objetivo 43
  43. 43. Paso 2: Presupuesto y Duración 44
  44. 44. Paso 3: Audiencia 45 ● Audiencia Personalizada* ● Locación ● Edad ● Género ● Intereses y comportamientos.
  45. 45. Paso 4: Ubicaciones / Placements 46
  46. 46. Paso 5: Imágen y Texto del Anuncio 47
  47. 47. Paso 6: Call To Action del Anuncio 48
  48. 48. Av. Cubilete #168 Col. Chapalita Sur, Zapopan, Jalisco. | Teléfono: +52 (33) 2469-1394 www.nimbusacademy.mx CAMPAÑA: Aquí debes decidir qué objetivo tendrá la campaña publicitaria (solo puedes elegir un objetivo). CONJUNTO DE ANUNCIOS: Aquí puedes elegir: segmentación, ubicación, presupuesto y fechas. Puedes tener varios conjuntos de anuncios. ANUNCIOS: Aquí puedes elegir los creativos que usarás para tu campaña. Pueden ser varios. ANATOMÍA DE UNA CAMPAÑA CAMPAÑA CONJUNTO DE ANUNCIOS 2 CONJUNTO DE ANUNCIOS 1 ANUNCIO 1 ANUNCIO 2 ANUNCIO 2.1 ANUNCIO 2.2
  49. 49. /odetterj @uncallmeodette /uncallmeodette o@reves.studio @paolanudiaz @nimbus_crea @nimbus_academy
  50. 50. Mucho éxito ¡GRACIAS!

