Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Mantis shrimp facts

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Cuttlefish facts
Cuttlefish facts
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

348 şerife kızılkanat research.pptx
erifekzlkanat
Y2 FMP Pre-Proposal 2021.docx
SecurityPuppetProduc
Assessment_of_Fetal_and_Maternal_Well-Being_During_Pregnancy_Using_Passive_We...
ssuserb4d806
Love and happiness
Godyou
p2.pptx
ShovaAkter3
FALL 2023 HQ Program Guide.pdf
NickThornton17
MID POINT CIRCLE ALG.pptx
SamudraSaikia2
Year 10 Art Week 14.ppt
missfcmay
1 of 1 Ad

Mantis shrimp facts

Jan. 06, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

The mantis shrimp is an incredible creature with some truly unique abilities. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 50 mph and can inflict serious damage with its powerful claws. Its vibrant colors allow it to blend into its environment while its exoskeleton helps protect it from predators.
Despite their small size and often overlooked presence in the ocean, mantis shrimp have incredibly complex behaviors. They have been noted to have an amazing array of eyesight as well as an impressive ability to detect movement in the water around them.
You can see more: https://ofacts.org/invertebrates/mantis-shrimp-facts/

The mantis shrimp is an incredible creature with some truly unique abilities. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 50 mph and can inflict serious damage with its powerful claws. Its vibrant colors allow it to blend into its environment while its exoskeleton helps protect it from predators.
Despite their small size and often overlooked presence in the ocean, mantis shrimp have incredibly complex behaviors. They have been noted to have an amazing array of eyesight as well as an impressive ability to detect movement in the water around them.
You can see more: https://ofacts.org/invertebrates/mantis-shrimp-facts/

Art & Photos
Advertisement

Recommended

Cuttlefish facts
Odd Facts
4 views
1 slide
Stonefish facts
Odd Facts
4 views
1 slide
Axolotl facts
Odd Facts
3 views
1 slide
Jellyfish fact infographic
Odd Facts
3 views
1 slide
Leopard Gecko facts
Odd Facts
11 views
1 slide
Corn snake facts
Odd Facts
3 views
1 slide
Budgett's frog facts
Odd Facts
2 views
1 slide
Pacman frog facts
Odd Facts
3 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

348 şerife kızılkanat research.pptx
erifekzlkanat
3 views
Y2 FMP Pre-Proposal 2021.docx
SecurityPuppetProduc
0 views
Assessment_of_Fetal_and_Maternal_Well-Being_During_Pregnancy_Using_Passive_We...
ssuserb4d806
4 views
Love and happiness
Godyou
3 views
p2.pptx
ShovaAkter3
5 views
FALL 2023 HQ Program Guide.pdf
NickThornton17
9 views
MID POINT CIRCLE ALG.pptx
SamudraSaikia2
3 views
Year 10 Art Week 14.ppt
missfcmay
7 views
Types of backpack
Zeeshan782018
9 views
2021_HFWebinar_1.pptx
RuiFrancisco17
2 views
LESSON-3-CAMBODIAN PINPEAT.pptx
GraceMarquez10
2 views
Realm of Dragons concept.pptx
OllieTheGit
0 views
Presentation1.pptx
ninochaduneli3
0 views
HUMAN-POPULATION.pptx
FaeldinMaeF
0 views
Portfolio.pptx
CarlLouisJayme
0 views
brochure-for-institutions222.pdf
BARUNBIKASHDE
2 views
Pitot Static + Gyroscopic instruments
IshanKapadia1
2 views
Tanjung Lesung Villa gambar kerja-2.pdf
DwikiAliSahara1
0 views
SELF DEVELOPMENT.pptx
MouaadElcrafsi1
5 views
HISTORY OF ARCHITECTURE nata0.pptx
NEHALJAIN92
0 views
348 şerife kızılkanat research.pptx
erifekzlkanat
3 views
5 slides
Y2 FMP Pre-Proposal 2021.docx
SecurityPuppetProduc
0 views
2 slides
Assessment_of_Fetal_and_Maternal_Well-Being_During_Pregnancy_Using_Passive_We...
ssuserb4d806
4 views
11 slides
Love and happiness
Godyou
3 views
2 slides
p2.pptx
ShovaAkter3
5 views
6 slides
FALL 2023 HQ Program Guide.pdf
NickThornton17
9 views
3 slides

Featured (20)

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
Advertisement

×