Mantis shrimp facts

The mantis shrimp is an incredible creature with some truly unique abilities. It is capable of reaching speeds of up to 50 mph and can inflict serious damage with its powerful claws. Its vibrant colors allow it to blend into its environment while its exoskeleton helps protect it from predators.

Despite their small size and often overlooked presence in the ocean, mantis shrimp have incredibly complex behaviors. They have been noted to have an amazing array of eyesight as well as an impressive ability to detect movement in the water around them.

