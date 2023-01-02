Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Axolotls are miraculous, fascinating aquatic animals that have literally fascinated scientists with their ability to regenerate every part of their body. They are small aquatic amphibians which are only native to Mexico. However, these species have been bred to become popular exotic pets. There's much more to Axolotl Facts than just information on this ability. Check out this publication which provides information on their life history, care, health and reproduction.
Axolotls are miraculous, fascinating aquatic animals that have literally fascinated scientists with their ability to regenerate every part of their body. They are small aquatic amphibians which are only native to Mexico. However, these species have been bred to become popular exotic pets. There's much more to Axolotl Facts than just information on this ability. Check out this publication which provides information on their life history, care, health and reproduction.