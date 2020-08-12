Reapertura post pandemia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REAPERTURA DE LA ECONOMÍA ODALIS FRANCISCO MARTE SUBSECRETARIO EJECUTIVO SAN JOSÉ, MAYO DE 2020 RETOS POST IMPACTO COVID-19
DELICADO EQUILIBRIO: ¿LA VIDA O EL MEDIO DE VIDA? HOGARES Y EMPRESAS SUFREN LOS EFECTOS DE LAS MEDIDAS DE SUPRESIÓN ▸ Las ...
DELICADO DESEQUILIBRIO EN LAS CUENTAS FISCALES LAS FINANZAS PÚBLICAS TAMBIÉN SE RESIENTEN ▸ El limitado espacio ﬁscal de l...
DELICADA SITUACIÓN FISCAL SITUACIÓN FISCAL COMPLEJA OBLIGARÍA A EXPLORAR MÁS ALLÁ DEL ENDEUDAMIENTO EN LOS MERCADOS DE CAP...
EN GENERAL… Incertidumbre asociada a la pandemia produjo deterioro fiscal, fugas de capital y restricciones financieras in...
LOS BANCOS CENTRALES HACEN LO QUE PUEDEN AUTORIDADES MONETARIAS IMPLEMENTAN MEDIDAS DE APOYO A LA ESTABILIDAD MACROECONÓMI...
CENTROAMÉRICA Y EL CARIBE HA SIDO UNA REGIÓN SIGNIFICATIVAMENTE AFECTADA EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA, LOS DATOS NO SON NECESA...
MAYORÍA DE PAÍSES DE LA REGIÓN REPORTAN DESACELERACIÓN EN LA TASA DE EXPANSIÓN DE LOS CONTAGIOS, LO QUE APOYARÍA EL EXPERI...
PROBANDO ES QUE SE SABE RETO DE AUMENTAR EL TESTEO DE LA POBLACIÓN Fuente: https://www.worldometers.info/
BAJO EL ACTUAL ESCENARIO, URGE RECUPERAR LA ECONOMÍA, PERO CÓMO… ESTRATEGIA DE SALIDA RESPONDE A CIRCUNSTANCIAS PARTICULAR...
2020 SERÍA UN AÑO PERDIDO, PERO, A PARTIR DE LA INFORMACIÓN DISPONIBLE, SE PRONOSTICA QUE LA ECONOMÍA MUNDIAL SE RECUPERAR...
TRAYECTORIA DE LA RECUPERACIÓN ECONÓMICA ALFABETO DE LA RECUPERACIÓN ECONÓMICA Fuente: https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-th...
RETOS DEL DESESCALAMIENTO EXPERIMENTO DE APERTURA DEBE ACOMPAÑARSE CON TESTEO MASIVO ▸ Si se considera que enfrentar la pa...
RETOS DE POLÍTICA ECONÓMICA SI EL DAÑO A LA ECONOMÍA FUERA PERSISTENTE ▸ Evitar crisis de deuda ▸ Financiamiento monetario...
ECONOMÍA DE LA PANDEMIA REFERENCIAS ▸ Busso, M. Distanciamiento social, informalidad y el problema de la desigualdad. http...
REAPERTURA DE LA ECONOMÍA ODALIS FRANCISCO MARTE SUBSECRETARIO EJECUTIVO SAN JOSÉ, MAYO DE 2020 RETOS POST IMPACTO COVID-19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reapertura post pandemia

38 views

Published on

Retos de la reapertura de la economía.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reapertura post pandemia

  1. 1. REAPERTURA DE LA ECONOMÍA ODALIS FRANCISCO MARTE SUBSECRETARIO EJECUTIVO SAN JOSÉ, MAYO DE 2020 RETOS POST IMPACTO COVID-19
  2. 2. DELICADO EQUILIBRIO: ¿LA VIDA O EL MEDIO DE VIDA? HOGARES Y EMPRESAS SUFREN LOS EFECTOS DE LAS MEDIDAS DE SUPRESIÓN ▸ Las medidas de contención de la pandemia han implicado una masiva destrucción de empleos por el cierre o reducción al mínimo en actividades económicas. ▸ En países en desarrollo, alta informalidad en la economía impone un elevado costo social al establecimiento de cuarentenas y hace difícil hacerlas cumplir ▸ En estos países, el hacinamiento en la población por elevados niveles de pobreza también diﬁculta el control de la pandemia ▸ Dilema sobre si los costos socioeconómicos serían superiores a los beneﬁcios de salud pública dada la destrucción de riqueza por la paralización económica y efectos secundario sobre la salud de las personas
  3. 3. DELICADO DESEQUILIBRIO EN LAS CUENTAS FISCALES LAS FINANZAS PÚBLICAS TAMBIÉN SE RESIENTEN ▸ El limitado espacio ﬁscal de los países en desarrollo impone un reto enorme en la medida en que caen los ingresos tributarios y se eleva la presión al alza del gasto público: Df = T - G - Tr ▸ La asistencia ﬁnanciera internacional ha sido una ayuda importante, pero no son sustituto perfecto de los ingresos tributarios ▸ Las condiciones ﬁnancieras internacionales se mantienen restringidas ▸ De este modo, es también del interés del Gobierno impulsar la recuperación económica para normalizar la recaudación de impuestos
  4. 4. DELICADA SITUACIÓN FISCAL SITUACIÓN FISCAL COMPLEJA OBLIGARÍA A EXPLORAR MÁS ALLÁ DEL ENDEUDAMIENTO EN LOS MERCADOS DE CAPITALES Y FUENTES MULTILATERALES Resultado fiscal 2015 - 2019 Fuente: SECMCA y CEPAL. Resultado ﬁscal 2015 - 2019 Costa Rica El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Nicaragua República Dominicana América Latina 2015 -5.69 -1.23 -1.44 -2.96 -0.60 0.08 -3.1 2016 -5.24 -0.47 -1.09 -2.70 -0.59 -2.71 -3.3 2017 -6.08 -0.07 -1.40 -2.71 -0.56 -2.86 -3.1 2018 -5.83 -1.05 -1.85 -2.09 -1.93 -1.89 -3.1 2019 -6.94 -1.61 -2.28 . . -2.31 -
  5. 5. EN GENERAL… Incertidumbre asociada a la pandemia produjo deterioro fiscal, fugas de capital y restricciones financieras internacionales ▸ Aumento de déficit fiscal por caída de ingresos y presión del gasto al alza ▸ Caída de términos de intercambio ▸ Aumento en el perfil de riesgo ▸ Presiones de devaluación frente al dólar estadounidense ▸ Quiebre de empresas y aumento masivo del desempleo
  6. 6. LOS BANCOS CENTRALES HACEN LO QUE PUEDEN AUTORIDADES MONETARIAS IMPLEMENTAN MEDIDAS DE APOYO A LA ESTABILIDAD MACROECONÓMICA Y FINANCIERA ▸ Reducción de tasas de interés ▸ Expansión de liquidez al sistema ﬁnanciero ▸ Flexibilización prudencial para minimizar morosidad ▸ Programas de apoyo crediticio al sector privado incluyendo Mipymes ▸ Apoyo a las ﬁnanzas publicas dentro del marco legal
  7. 7. CENTROAMÉRICA Y EL CARIBE HA SIDO UNA REGIÓN SIGNIFICATIVAMENTE AFECTADA EVOLUCIÓN DE LA PANDEMIA, LOS DATOS NO SON NECESARIAMENTE COMPARABLES
  8. 8. MAYORÍA DE PAÍSES DE LA REGIÓN REPORTAN DESACELERACIÓN EN LA TASA DE EXPANSIÓN DE LOS CONTAGIOS, LO QUE APOYARÍA EL EXPERIMENTO DE DESESCALAMIENTO GRADUAL Fuente: https://www.worldometers.info/
  9. 9. PROBANDO ES QUE SE SABE RETO DE AUMENTAR EL TESTEO DE LA POBLACIÓN Fuente: https://www.worldometers.info/
  10. 10. BAJO EL ACTUAL ESCENARIO, URGE RECUPERAR LA ECONOMÍA, PERO CÓMO… ESTRATEGIA DE SALIDA RESPONDE A CIRCUNSTANCIAS PARTICULARES ▸ Hasta tanto se encuentre una vacuna o tratamiento a la Covid-19, salir del Gran Conﬁnamiento sería un experimento de prueba y error ▸ Probablemente se reabra y se vuelva a cerrar según se controlen los casos o hayan las disponibilidades hospitalarias y capacidad sanitaria ▸ La trayectoria de recuperación económica estaría vinculada a las condiciones sanitarias a nivel internacional
  11. 11. 2020 SERÍA UN AÑO PERDIDO, PERO, A PARTIR DE LA INFORMACIÓN DISPONIBLE, SE PRONOSTICA QUE LA ECONOMÍA MUNDIAL SE RECUPERARÍA A PARTIR DE 2021
  12. 12. TRAYECTORIA DE LA RECUPERACIÓN ECONÓMICA ALFABETO DE LA RECUPERACIÓN ECONÓMICA Fuente: https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-the-economic-recovery-will-be- more-of-a-swoosh-than-v-shaped-11589203608?mod=hp_lead_pos1
  13. 13. RETOS DEL DESESCALAMIENTO EXPERIMENTO DE APERTURA DEBE ACOMPAÑARSE CON TESTEO MASIVO ▸ Si se considera que enfrentar la pandemia es una lucha contra un fenómeno natural, entonces la implementación de políticas de adaptación serían más adecuadas ante la imposibilidad de mitigación. ▸ Dependiendo de la fase en la curva de contagios, algunos recomiendan una reapertura gradual y ordenada por sectores y zonas geográﬁcas de menor contagio, manteniendo el teletrabajo donde es posible ▸ Epidemiólogos advierten sobre los riesgo de rebrotes infecciosos de una desescalamiento temprano de las medidas de supresión
  14. 14. RETOS DE POLÍTICA ECONÓMICA SI EL DAÑO A LA ECONOMÍA FUERA PERSISTENTE ▸ Evitar crisis de deuda ▸ Financiamiento monetario ▸ Evitar traspaso de la recesión a la estabilidad ﬁnanciera ▸ Disponer de información oportuna para la toma de decisiones
  15. 15. ECONOMÍA DE LA PANDEMIA REFERENCIAS ▸ Busso, M. Distanciamiento social, informalidad y el problema de la desigualdad. https://blogs.iadb.org/ideas-que- cuentan/es/distanciamiento-social-informalidad-y-el-problema-de-la-desigualdad/ ▸ Checo A., Marte, O. F., ¿Qué sabemos del nuevo coronavirus y sus potenciales implicaciones económicas?. http:// www.secmca.org/nota/que-sabemos-del-nuevo-coronavirus-y-sus-implicancias-economicas/ ▸ CEPAL. América Latina y el Caribe ante la pandemia del COVID-19 Efectos económicos y sociales. https:// repositorio.cepal.org/bitstream/handle/11362/45337/4/S2000264_es.pdf ▸ Curran, E., Jamrisko, M. The Same Stimulus That Rich Countries Lean On Could Worsen Poor Economies. https:// www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-01/a-mother-of-all-sudden-stops-leaves-emerging-markets-in-crisis ▸ FMI. World Economic Outlook, April 2020: Chapter 1. The Great Lockdown. https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/ WEO/Issues/2020/04/14/weo-april-2020?cid=em-COM-123-41419 ▸ Marte, O. Progreso de la pandemia: Perder la vida o el medio de vida https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/progreso-de-la- pandemia-perder-vida-o-el-medio-odalis-francisco-marte/ ▸ Stein, E., Coronavirus: la lógica de los tests serológicos. https://blogs.iadb.org/ideas-que-cuentan/es/coronavirus-la- logica-de-los-tests-serologicos/
  16. 16. REAPERTURA DE LA ECONOMÍA ODALIS FRANCISCO MARTE SUBSECRETARIO EJECUTIVO SAN JOSÉ, MAYO DE 2020 RETOS POST IMPACTO COVID-19

×