Feb. 01, 2023
Personal Development_LESSON 1.pptx

Self Improvement

Personal Development-Senior High School Core Subject

Personal Development_LESSON 1.pptx

  1. 1. PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT CORSOC 01
  2. 2. 1. identify his/her strengths and limitations; 2. demonstrate how to deal with others better; and 3. write an essay sharing his/her unique characteristics, habits, and experiences. At the end of the lesson, you are expected to:
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Personal Development is the process of improving oneself. But you can only improve if you know who you are. How well do you know yourself? Developing oneself opens you to new discoveries and new growth. It may take time but it is worth the journey. Starting to build your life now determines what your future will be. (Perez, A., p.3, Intro. To Personal Development)
  4. 4. How well do you know yourself? Sharing time!
  5. 5. KNOWING ONESELF 01 LESSON
  6. 6. Understanding Oneself During Middle and Late Adolescence
  7. 7. Adolescence is a transitional period between childhood and adulthood, usually seen as being bound by puberty at the lower end and by the assumption of adult responsibilities at the upper end. This can be viewed by different developmental standpoints which can be influenced by different factors such as biological, cognitive, emotional and social changes.
  8. 8. Early Adolescence (approximately 11-14 years old) THREE PHASES OF ADOLESCENCE STAGE Middle Adolescence (approximately 15-17 years old) Late Adolescence (approximately 18-21 years old)
  9. 9. ENTER DIMENSIONS OF SELF ● Physical ● Psychological ● Spiritual You can enter a subtitle here if you need it
  10. 10. SELF - Defined as what an individual sees, perceives, and defines oneself apart from others. - The term self-perception is a sub-definition of this simple yet complex concept.
  11. 11. Physical Dimension - revolves around the physical body of human being; its processes, functions, mechanisms, and chemistry. - responsible for giving us the ability to move our muscles, to perceive our surroundings, and to think of the ideas and opinions that bring wonders to our lives and of others.
  12. 12. Psychological Dimension - contains the concepts of stress, cognition, behavior, attitude, emotion, and ultimately, personality.
  13. 13. Spiritual Dimension - allows us to view ourselves in a spiritual level - as spiritual beings. - it holds a relevance to a perceived existence of God.
  14. 14. Cite examples of your physical self, psychological self and spiritual self.
  15. 15. ENTER Components of Attitude ● Affect ● Cognition ● Behavior You can enter a subtitle here if you need it
  16. 16. ATTITUDE - It is a key factor in personality development. - It is a settled way of thinking and feeling about someone of or something, typically reflecting in a person’s behavior.
  17. 17. ATTITUDE - It can be both explicit and implicit. IMPLICIT ATTITUDES - are thoughts or feelings that conscious awareness does not cover. EXPLICIT ATTITUDES - can be perceived consciously and expressed accordingly.
  18. 18. Affect - In psychology, it is the term used to represent emotions directed to the self, the environment, and to others.
  19. 19. Cognition - It is the way we think. - It encompasses our thoughts in different levels, ranging from ourselves to our environment, from imaginary to perceivable reality.
  20. 20. Behavior - It is the action form or manifestation of attitude. - Without attitude, affect and cognition, behavior will be rendered baseless and ungrounded.
  21. 21. —Aristotle “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”
  22. 22. Do you have any questions? ASK
  23. 23. ACTIVITY GOOGLE CLASSROOM
  24. 24. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, and includes icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik THANKS! Do you have any questions? youremail@freepik.com | +91 620 421 838 yourwebsite.com Please keep this slide for attribution
  25. 25. ALTERNATIVE RESOURCES Here’s an assortment of alternative resources whose style fits that of this template: VECTORS ● Collection flat design pop ups

