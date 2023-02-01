Personal Development_LESSON 1.pptx

2.
1. identify
his/her
strengths
and
limitations;
2. demonstrate
how to deal
with others
better; and
3. write an
essay sharing
his/her unique
characteristics,
habits, and
experiences.
At the end of the lesson, you are
expected to:
INTRODUCTION
Personal Development is the process of
improving oneself. But you can only improve
if you know who you are. How well do you
know yourself? Developing oneself opens you
to new discoveries and new growth. It may
take time but it is worth the journey. Starting
to build your life now determines what your
future will be.
(Perez, A., p.3, Intro. To Personal Development)
Understanding Oneself During
Middle and Late Adolescence
Adolescence is a transitional period
between childhood and adulthood, usually seen
as being bound by puberty at the lower end and
by the assumption of adult responsibilities at
the upper end. This can be viewed by different
developmental standpoints which can be
influenced by different factors such as
biological, cognitive, emotional and social
changes.
Early
Adolescence
(approximately
11-14 years old)
THREE PHASES OF ADOLESCENCE
STAGE
Middle
Adolescence
(approximately
15-17 years old)
Late
Adolescence
(approximately
18-21 years old)
DIMENSIONS
OF SELF
● Physical
● Psychological
SELF
- Defined as what an individual sees, perceives,
and defines oneself apart from others.
- The term self-perception is a sub-definition of
this simple yet complex concept.
Physical Dimension
- revolves around the physical body of human
being; its processes, functions, mechanisms,
and chemistry.
- responsible for giving us the ability to move our
muscles, to perceive our surroundings, and to
think of the ideas and opinions that bring
wonders to our lives and of others.
Psychological Dimension
- contains the concepts of stress, cognition,
behavior, attitude, emotion, and ultimately,
personality.
Spiritual Dimension
- allows us to view ourselves in a spiritual
level - as spiritual beings.
- it holds a relevance to a perceived existence
of God.
Cite examples of your
physical self, psychological
self and spiritual self.
Components of
Attitude
● Affect
● Cognition
ATTITUDE
- It is a key factor in personality
development.
- It is a settled way of thinking
and feeling about someone of or
something, typically reflecting
in a person’s behavior.
ATTITUDE
- It can be both explicit and implicit.
IMPLICIT ATTITUDES
- are thoughts or feelings that
conscious awareness does not
cover.
EXPLICIT ATTITUDES
- can be perceived consciously and
expressed accordingly.
Affect
- In psychology, it is the term
used to represent emotions
directed to the self, the
environment, and to others.
19.
Cognition
- It is the way we think.
- It encompasses our thoughts in
different levels, ranging from
ourselves to our environment,
from imaginary to perceivable
reality.
20.
Behavior
- It is the action form or
manifestation of attitude.
- Without attitude, affect and
cognition, behavior will be
rendered baseless and
ungrounded.
—Aristotle
“Knowing yourself is the
beginning of all wisdom.”
