Umberto eco
Signo Icónico según Umberto Eco

Published in: Marketing
Umberto eco

  1. 1. UMBERTO ECO  Aplicar el concepto dediversos niveles de iconicidad buscando tres ejemplos dentro del tema que correspondaasu grupo. Explique en base a estos ejemplos la cuestión que plantea Eco en relación a la definición de iconicidad. Umberto Eco expresa en sus escritos que la iconicidad de una imagen consiste en representar a un objeto por su semejanza; cuando algo es semejante se percibe como la imagen de tal objeto. Los signos icónicos no poseen las propiedades justas del objeto al que representan, sino que proyectan algunas condiciones de la percepción común, fundamentado en algunos códigos perceptivos normales y seleccionando los estímulos y excluyendo otros, dándole acceso a la construcción de una estructura perceptiva que posea el mismo significado que el de la experiencia real denotada por el signo icónico. En este caso, la fotografía es aquella que mayor grado de iconicidad posee, debido a que es la que más se acerca a la realidad de determinado momento, pero en el término de que la fotografía es un elemento “enraizado” de lo real. Esta imagen pertenece a la Maratón de Boston del año 1967. Kathrine Switzer fue la primera mujer en correr un maratón con dorsal, debido a que las mismas estaban destinada exclusivamente a los deportistas varones, inscribiéndose como KV Switzer, partió de la línea de meta con el dorsal 261 y llegó a cruzar la línea final después de 4 horas y 20 minutos. En una época marcada por el sexismo y la misoginia en el deporte, cruzó la meta con los pies lastimados, donde la trataron de sacar que la terminaría convirtiendo en un
  2. 2. ícono del feminismo y un símbolo por la lucha por la igualdad de las mujeres en el deporte. Hoy luego de 53 años del hecho, Kathrine continua siendo atleta e ícono del deporte. El signo icónico construye un modelo de relaciones (entre los fenómenos gráficos) homólogo al modelo de relaciones perceptivas que realizamos al conocer y recordar el objeto. De esta manera, si el signo icónico presenta características o cualidades en común con algo, no es referido al objeto en sí, sino con el modelo perceptivo del objeto; puede constituirse y ser reconocido a través de dichas operaciones mentales que realizamos para construir el objeto de percepción. Se mantiene cierta relación entre los estímulos tanto en el caso del dibujo como en la realidad, aunque el soporte material sea distinto. Podemos decir que los signos icónicos reproducen algunas condiciones de la percepción del objeto una vez seleccionadas por medio de códigos de reconocimiento y anotadas a través de convenciones gráficas. Es por esto que un determinado signo denota de forma arbitrario una condición perceptiva específica, o también denota globalmente algo percibido minimizándola de forma arbitraria a una configuración grafica simplificada. Según Morris: «el retrato de una persona es icónico hasta cierto punto, pero no lo es del todo, porque la tela pintada no tiene la estructura de la piel, ni la facultad de hablar y de moverse que tiene la persona retratada>>.

