Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Obumneke Amadi-Onuoha_scripts_ 8 Three Abbreviated Research Plans Principles/Medical Informatics: Electronic health re...
secured to be retrieved by authorized personnel only (Shortliffe, & Cimino, 2014, p. 447-.452). HER promotes patient’s pri...
 It automatically monitors / checks for problems whenever there is new treatment administrations and alerts the clinician...
applications in health care and biomedicine. 3rd edition. Springer, ISBN 0-387-28986-0
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dr. obumneke amadi onuoha scripts- 8

36 views

Published on

Electronic Health Records: What are They Good For?

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dr. obumneke amadi onuoha scripts- 8

  1. 1. Dr. Obumneke Amadi-Onuoha_scripts_ 8 Three Abbreviated Research Plans Principles/Medical Informatics: Electronic health records what are they good for? Case Discussion : My elderly parent with dementia. Would You Prefer that the Health Data for the Person You Selected be Stored in a Paper Chart or an Electronic Health Record? In acknowledgement, patient records also referred as patient charts, comprise of all the data acquired and created through a patient’s course in healthcare system (Shortliffe, & Cimino, 2014, p.447). The major purpose of the patient record is to recall observations, to inform others, to gain knowledge, to monitor performance and to justify information’s, all with the goal to improve the well-being of the patients during care (Shortliffe, & Cimino, 2014, p.447). An Electronic Health Record (EHR), is electronically maintained to store these information’s, with the capability to serve multiple authorized /legitimate users of the records (e.g. providers across diverse healthcare settings). It has health information management tools that provides clinical reminders, alerts, aggregated analyzed data for care management, and links to knowledge sources that may guide provider to health care decision making. Based on these descriptions, and usability of the EHR tool, I would prefer to store my patient data as an elderly dementia patient in an EHR system because, dementia condition involves cognitive impairment, with symptoms that include memory loss, personality changes, and issues with language, communication, and thinking, and EHR would be suitable to support care providers to implement better care plans and decisions towards their patient care. Inaccessibility are major drawbacks for paper records (paper records are most available when discharge is completed and signed off), while it is the opposite for EHR, where, patients’ documentations are available, and
  2. 2. secured to be retrieved by authorized personnel only (Shortliffe, & Cimino, 2014, p. 447-.452). HER promotes patient’s privacy and, informs patients progress in care during treatment. What Are the Ethical and Legal Considerations of Your Choice? The ethical consideration of using EHR for an adult dementia patient may be linked to the issue of lack of confidence in the security of the system having their data that may lead to abused autonomy, where the patients’ health data are shared without their knowledge or consent from family member/s or authorized care provider. With legal consideration, there is the risk of confusing a patients' health data through chart errors, that may compromise their treatments that practically may cause catastrophic adverse events such as death or disability from wrongful diagnosis and medication, consequently leading to lawsuit from family members. Therefore, health providers and policy makers should deliberate the ethical consequences of EHRs and implement policies in this respect not limited with for this age group with dementia health cases (Ozair, Jamshed, Sharma, & Aggarwal, 2015). How Does Your Choice Potentially Impact the Ability to Improve Health Delivery or Patient Outcomes? There are many examples by which EHR can reduce errors, improve patient safety, and support better patient outcome they include the following:  only authorized personnel can have access to patient data.  EHR has strong encryption protocols make sure that private patient information stays secure.  Errors or tampered records can be easy to detect and corrected.  Health records of patient data, can be maintained in a secure backup, allowing the providers to quickly recover after a data disaster.
  3. 3.  It automatically monitors / checks for problems whenever there is new treatment administrations and alerts the clinician to potential conflicts.  EHR informs “a clinician in the emergency department about a patient's life- threatening events, and emergency staff can adjust care appropriately, even if the patient is unconscious” (Health IT.gov, 2017).  Expedites doctor’s office visit, no forms filled.  Reliable and convenient point-of-care information and reminders advising providers of important health interventions  Electronic referrals allowing easier access to follow-up care with specialists and e-prescriptions refills in pharmacy (Health IT.gov, 2017; O'Connor, 2014). Reference Health IT.gov (2017). Improved Patient Care Using EHRs. Retrieved from https://www.healthit.gov/topic/health-it-basics/improved-patient-care-using-ehrs O'Connor, S. (2014). 5 Reasons Why Electronic Health Records are More Secure than Paper Records. Retrieved from https://www.adsc.com/blog/5-reasons-why-electronic-health- records-are-more-secure-than-paper-records Ozair, F. F., Jamshed, N., Sharma, A., & Aggarwal, P. (2015). Ethical issues in electronic health records: A general overview. Perspectives in Clinical Research, 6(2), 73–76. http://doi.org/10.4103/2229-3485.153997 Shortliffe, E. H., & Cimino, J. J. (2014). Chapters 12 and 21: Biomedical informatics: Computer
  4. 4. applications in health care and biomedicine. 3rd edition. Springer, ISBN 0-387-28986-0

×