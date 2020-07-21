Successfully reported this slideshow.
No Central IRB vs Local IRBs.

  1. 1. Dr. Obumneke Amadi-Onuoha_scripts_ 6 Crit Analysis in Clin Research No, Central vs. local IRBs equivalent The purpose of this discussion post assignment is to post a position statement and a rationalized argument on : Are central institutional review boards (central IRBs) and local institutional review boards (local IRBs) equivalent in their roles in the protection of human subjects? 1. Formulate a definitive position (yes/no).  No, central and local IRBs are not equivalent in their roles in the protection of human subjects. 2. In the body of your thread, present your position. Include the following:  Brief introduction :  The IRBs are referred to as a properly constituted group that has been officially nominated to provide ethical and regulatory oversight (review and monitor) biomedical research to assure the protection of the rights and welfare of human subjects participating in clinical research/trail, there are 3 different types of IRBs, however, they have common goal of protecting the rights of human subjects involving in clinical research/trail (Bronte- Tinkew, Allen, & Joyner, p.3). For this discussion, the emphasis is on central and local IRBs, the local IRBs, are affiliated with the institution or organization conducting the research and are within the location of study site (i.e. research occurs in one site) and the central IRBs, are affiliated with large and multi-site clinical research / trials e.g. cancer research. Research are conducted and involved multidisciplinary team efforts in the community (Bronte-Tinkew, Allen, & Joyner, p.3).  Thesis statement:  There is not equivalence in the roles of central and local IRBs in the protection of their human subjects.  Arguments to support my thesis: 1. I argue to support my thesis statement that with contrast in research efficiency & coordination, the local IRBs, represents the interest of local
  2. 2. communities- limited population, whereas, the central IRBs represents the public, broader population in research (Wechsler, 2007, p.1). Local IRBs have less efficiency and coordination of regulatory actions to review compared to central IRBs, because central IRBs are enhanced by factors that include frequent meetings, better technologic resources and management and others (Mascette, 2012, p. 3-4). 2. I argue to support my thesis statement that, the central IRBs operations are commercial, conducts high stake smart studies and involves multi expert collaborations, whereas, the local IRBs is the opposite(Wechsler, 2007, p.1). In justifying ethical values in terms of scientific validity of the research, local IRBs have lesser roles in assessing the feasibility of the scientific principles and methods in compliance with all ethical rules outlined in Belmont report (Respect for Persons, Beneficence, Justice)for human research protection (NIEHS/NIH, 2019). 3. I argue to support my thesis statement that, in comparison to local IRBs, a central IRB have much workload (reviewing multisite protocols) than the local IRBs that may make it very challenging to conduct a thorough and consistent, informed review of research to enhance the protection of research participants(Stephanie, 2013, p.11-12) e.g. research involving central IRBS are conducted at different places, whereas, those involving local IRBs are conducted in the site (Bronte-Tinkew, Allen & Joyner, 2008, p.3),this augments the nature of workload and duties performed by the different IRBs, showing they cannot be equivalent in their roles.  Opposing arguments to my thesis: 1. I oppose my argument 1above, that, because both central and local IRBs comprise & effect authorization of IRB protocols, and assess the investigators credentials, also, both can either evaluate the local context of the research and can also provide waiver of consent for the study, these are the basics and fundamental ethical requirement assessment towards conducting research for the protection of human subject research, also, according to National Academy of Sciences (2019), the local and central
  3. 3. IRBs reviews research that requires ethical and legal responsibilities for the protection of human participants enrolled into such research(p.251). Based on this, both IRBs are equivalent in roles for their duties towards determining and justifying the ethical research requirements of research participants (Flynn et al, 2013, p.3). 2. The function of IRBs, both central and local is fundamentally to resolve questions about ethics, the moral obligation towards conducting a clinical research involving human subjects with respect to their autonomy and protection as volunteer subjects, there is no expert skill requirement for members of IRBs (Moon, 2009, p. 314), therefore, I oppose my argument 2 above, that, the central and local IRBs are not equivalent in roles in assignment, because their role is to evaluate and justify ethical values requirements such as respect for potential and enrolled subjects in research e.g. protecting privacy and confidentiality, inform subjects of risk and benefits in research for participants protection(Emanuel, Wendler & Grady, 2000, p. 2703). 3. I oppose argument 3 above, that, neither IRBs structure is free from potential conflict resolution(Moon,2009, p.312), because both IRBs structure roles performs independent review of the research design, that entails justifying the ethical values of public accountability, and reducing of potential conflict of interest that promotes e.g. a favorable risk benefit ratio to protect research participants(Emanuel, Wendler & Grady, 2000, p. 2703), also, they provide information’s such as the purpose of the research to research participants and obtain informed consent for their enrollment into the research. According to Klitzman (2011), IRBs play important roles in observing, monitoring, and responding, to research integrity, such that they develop research initiatives that monitors the misconduct and conflict of interest issues among researchers as measures to oversee and protect research participant from injury (p. 1).
  4. 4. Reference Bronte-Tinkew, J., Allen, T., & Joyner, K. (2008). Institutional Review Boards (IRBs): What Are They, And Why Are They Important? Atlantic Philanthropies. Emanuel, E. J., Wendler, D., & Grady, C. (2000). What makes clinical research ethical? Jama, 283(20), 2701-2711 Flynn, K. E., Hahn, C. L., Kramer, J. M., Check, D. K., Dombeck, C. B., Bang, S., & Weinfurt, K. P. (2013). Using central IRBs for multicenter clinical trials in the United States. PloS one, 8(1), e54999. Klitzman R. (2011). Views and experiences of IRBs concerning research integrity. The Journal of law, medicine & ethics: a journal of the American Society of Law, Medicine & Ethics, 39(3), 513-28. Moon, M. R. (2009). The History and Role of Institutional Review Boards: A Useful Tension. AMA Journal of Ethics, 11(4), 311-316. Mascette, A. M., Bernard, G. R., Dimichele, D., Goldner, J. A., Harrington, R., Harris, P. A., Leeds, H. S., Pearson, T. A., Ramsey, B., Wagner, T. H. (2012). Are central institutional review boards the solution? The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Working Group's report on optimizing the IRB process. Academic medicine: journal of the Association of American Medical Colleges, 87(12), 1710-4. National Academy of Sciences (2019). Ethical Conduct of Clinical Research Involving Children (2004).Chapter:8 Responsible Research Involving Children. Retrieved from https://www.nap.edu/read/10958/chapter/10 NIEHS/NIH, 2019). Institutional Review Board. Retrieved from https://www.niehs.nih.gov/about/boards/irb/index.cfm Stephanie, P. (2013). Benefits of Working with a Central IRB: Improved Efficiencies and Enhanced Human Subject Protections. Retrieved from http://www.sairb.com/IRBForms/Benefits_of_Working_with_a_Central_IRB.pdf Wechsler, J. (2007). Central vs. local: rethinking IRBs. Applied Clinical Trials, 16(2), 24.

