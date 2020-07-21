Dr. obumneke amadi onuoha scripts- 5_ crit analysis_case study

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Running head: FINAL CASE STUDY 1 Dr. Obumneke Amadi-Onuoha_scripts_ 5 Case Study "Observational study of cervical cancer"
Running head: FINAL CASE 2 Case Study: Observational study of cervical cancer Introduction The case study I incorporated i
Running head: FINAL CASE 3 system is most used by the 'International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics' (American Ca
Running head: FINAL CASE 4 In support of resolving the problem, the South Asian national medical research council funded a
Running head: FINAL CASE 5 Questions for Discussions In general, the points leveled in the case analysis gave emphasis on
Running head: FINAL CASE 6 this assertion is justified by the ethical requirement of the scientific value of conducting a
Running head: FINAL CASE 7 judgments are necessary prior to takeoff of clinical trials as a measure to balance risk for pa
Running head: FINAL CASE 8 Question 3: It is the decision of the researchers to assess continuation, modify or stop the st
Running head: FINAL CASE 9 Reference American Cancer Society (2019). Cervical Cancer. Retrieved from https://www.cancer.or
  1. 1. Running head: FINAL CASE STUDY 1 Dr. Obumneke Amadi-Onuoha_scripts_ 5 Case Study “Observational study of cervical cancer” Critical Analysis April 2019
  2. 2. Running head: FINAL CASE 2 Case Study: Observational study of cervical cancer Introduction The case study I incorporated into the critical analysis is obtained from the ‘Principles of Research Ethics casebook’. The “Observational study of cervical cancer”. Cervical cancers are cancers that starts in the cervix of a woman, it is most caused by a sexually transmitted virus infection known as Human papillomavirus (HPV). Early stage cancer shows no symptoms, but the advanced stage shows does that include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pain during sex, or vaginal discharge, and others (American Cancer Society, 2019). Cervical cancer has stages, from which describes the extent the cancer is in the body, and serves as an important factor to make decisions for treatment (American Cancer Society, 2019). Cancer dysplasia or cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, is an abnormal change in the surface of the cervix. The best screening measure to discover cervical cancer is through Pap smear and HPV test (American Cancer Society, 2019). According to the American cancer society, globally, cervical cancer is the second leading type of cancer in women, while in the USA it is the second leading cause of death in middle aged women (Berman & Koeniger-Donohue, 2018). Moreover, the cases are often detected at late stages due to non-existent or inadequate screening, also, standard treatment options are often absent or unaffordable (p.890). According to Schiffman, Castle, Jeronimo, Rodriguez & Wacholder (2007), clinical decision based on the knowledge of risk estimate of lesions can help predict cancer stages (Schiffman, Castle, Jeronimo, Rodriguez & Wacholder, 2007, p.895). Cervical cancer prevention differs in countries, but innovative technologies would advance its improvement. In addition, cancer staging system is integral to predicting cervical cancer or cervical dysplasia e.g. at the clinical stage it is based on results from the doctor's physical exam, biopsies, imaging tests, and other tests, such as cystoscopy and proctoscopy, this
  3. 3. Running head: FINAL CASE 3 system is most used by the ‘International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics’ (American Cancer Society, 2016, p.9). Case Description The provision of regular examination (pap smears) and on time proper treatment of pre- malignant cervical dysplasia have led to the decline of invasive cervical cancer in countries where women have regular access to them. Most women that have deathward cervical cancer cases have never had Pap smear screening or are limited to Pap smear screening due to prolonged time to get assessed (WHO, 2009). Cervical cancer dysplasia has different ranges of occurrences that are indicative of the seriousness of the problem and the extent it spread, the stage is the low and high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (SIL) and carcinoma in situ, however, in the past and as of present, there is not conclusive agreement by the medical community of which level of dysplasia would progress and become cancerous. With reference to the situation, many (developed) countries have the capabilities and proper health equipment’s that helped prompt decisions towards early treatment of the cancer cases, whereas, in developing countries, treatment was guided and based on historical beliefs of the grade of the cancer, most of all treatments begins at the carcinoma situ stage because at that stage cancer cells are present but have not spread to the cervix (WHO, 2009). Moreover, the article explained that if doctors could accurately predict the types of dysplasia stages it would help towards making better decision for early intervention, also, that developing a nouveau cancer diagnostic tool would give better detection of the different stages, which would cut cost and promote access to treatment for more women (WHO, 2009).
  4. 4. Running head: FINAL CASE 4 In support of resolving the problem, the South Asian national medical research council funded an observational study of cervical cancer to identify the stage of dysplasia’s would progress cancer as a measure for designing a national control program for cervical cancer (WHO, 2009). The study was approved by research ethics committee. It was a 12 years’ cohort that involved a multidisciplinary collaborations from government hospitals that provided general and specialized gynecological care. However, due to the busy nature and inadequate facilities to support patients with cancer, the patients are referred to the nearest regional center that possible have better facilities for follow up, at a standard 6 month wait time to initiate treatment. Researchers educated the community health workers to advocate and inform women about the study to volunteer at the hospitals for Pap smear tests with their consent. Most volunteers were literate and information about the study was clear and simple, however they researchers did not inform them of the progress of their lesions, and availability of treatment (WHO, 2009). Greater than 1000 women were identified with different degrees’ cervical dysplasia at the ninth year of the study, those with positive pap smear were followed for 3 months to follow progression, the end point of treatment was defined at carcinoma situ after a long wait period of referral to the regional cancer center, however, prior to the physician consulting with some of these women their lesions have progressed to a higher stage (WHO, 2009). Mid way through the study a research study on cervical cancer was published by a North American medical journal, the results concluded that all cancer requires treatment, and, cervical dysplasia is the precursor for cervical cancer. Yet acknowledging the information, the researchers continued the study, towards conclusion of the study, great number of women developed malignancies, and in a few the cancer spread to other parts of the body, also the research team did not provided treatment to the women at conclusion (WHO, 2009).
  5. 5. Running head: FINAL CASE 5 Questions for Discussions In general, the points leveled in the case analysis gave emphasis on the ethical principles guiding the ethical conduct of human research, from them good clinical practice can be promoted.  Given the inadequacies in facilities, equipment’s, should the study ethics committee approve the study?  Was the conflict of interest (COI) to confirm the types of dysplasia that progresses to cancer justified in conducting these study? Were the researchers supposed to inform women of the progress of their lesion and the availability of treatment as their obligations to the participants and communities?  Are the researchers supposed to continue the study after awareness of similar study result and should the women whose cancer developed and spread have been treated at the end of the study, and do you think the women were put to harm?  Do you think the researchers and the team followed proper protocol and adhered to good clinical practice that include monitoring and evaluating the study progress knowing the study duration? Case Analysis The objective of the study was to determine the type of dysplasia most possible to progress to cancer, which may guide in designing guidelines for national cervical cancer control program. As presented above in case description, the main point of the study is revolved on conflict of interest(COI) of acceptable diagnostic methods to guide physician capability to predict the stage of cancer that would lead to resolving the COI following cancer screening procedures for better decision making towards diagnosis & access to treatment and affordability,
  6. 6. Running head: FINAL CASE 6 this assertion is justified by the ethical requirement of the scientific value of conducting a clinical study because the researchers sought to evaluate a diagnostic intervention. The independent review ethical conduct of research proposes review of study design in research to promote public accountability and help minimize any influence of potential conflict of interest; scientific value and validity on the other hand would ensure that adequate intervention and acceptable methods are implemented to support proper knowledge of the condition and feasibility to treatment (Emanuel, Wendler & Grady, 2000). Non-disclosure to women that their lesion may progress to cancer is presented as a secondary issue, the rational being that, the researchers gave information to the participants about the study and received their consent thereby fulfilling the ethical requirement of informed consent in respect to provision of information to subjects for enrolling into the study that is paramount, however, the information given about the study was a lay information easily understandable, but the researchers may not have expanded to an expert information to give in depth analysis of the cancer expectations. Informed consent, respect for subject autonomy and welfare are important aspect of ethical human subject protection in research, researchers should give disclosures of clinical trial benefits, risks and results to participants as a measure to adhere and manage intervention (Emanuel, Wendler & Grady, 2000). Another secondary issue is that of exploitation because the researchers continued study with knowledge of predictive findings from similar study, thereby exposing the women to high risk of their cancer development, and provided no treatment at end of study. Favorable risk- benefit ratio ethical adherence with rational of minimizing risk can promote non-exploitation of participants (Emanuel, Wendler & Grady, 2000), researchers, must conduct in a manner that reduces risk thereby enhancing the respect for subject welfare, e.g. Wieschowski, Chin, Federico, Sievers, Immelmann, & Strech (2018) in their study explained that favorable risk–benefit
  7. 7. Running head: FINAL CASE 7 judgments are necessary prior to takeoff of clinical trials as a measure to balance risk for participants. Also, the issue of long wait list before women are seen by the oncologist for assessment led to the lesions develop to malignancies and some progressed to higher levels that may have created a poor monitoring and evaluation towards treatment. Scientific validity ethical requirement is integral to planning an acceptable and reliable study method, researchers should establish a feasible access to intervention for participants in clinical research (Emanuel, Wendler & Grady, 2000). Questions Addressed In general, the points leveled in the case analysis gave emphasis on the ethical principles guiding the ethical conduct of human research, from them good clinical practice can be promoted. Question 1: The ethics committee should not approve the study, according to the declaration of Helsinki research requirements and protocols, adequate laboratories are required in research involving human subjects (World Medical Association, 2013, p.2192). Question 2: The COI was justified for the study purpose because medical research involving human subjects seeks to understand diagnostic and therapeutic intervention for efficiency (World Medical Association, 2013, p.2191). In accordance to Helsinki rules, researchers must duly inform participants of general outcomes and results and related treatment (World Medical Association, p.2192 -2193). Conflict of interest rules are not directed to the motives in a particular case , rather they are designed to avoid the need to investigate individual cases (Thompson, 2009, p.2-3), therefore information disclosure is relevant to evaluate the scope of the interests, accountability and others that would help address patients research subjects and public confidence in medical research(Thompson, 2009, p.4).
  8. 8. Running head: FINAL CASE 8 Question 3: It is the decision of the researchers to assess continuation, modify or stop the study once there is a conclusive outcome, the women should be treated, because according to Helsinki, it is the duty of physician to protect the life, health of research subjects (World Medical Association, 2013, p.2191). The women were put to ham because research protocol demands that measures to minimize risks must be implemented (World Medical Association, 2013, p.2192). Question 4: The researchers followed study protocol, but did not adhere to good clinical practice, because according to Helsinki, the design and performance of a study must be distinctly described and justified in research protocol (World Medical Association, 2013, p.2192).
  9. 9. Running head: FINAL CASE 9 Reference American Cancer Society (2019). Cervical Cancer. Retrieved from https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cervical-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/staged.html American Cancer Society (2016). Diagnosis, and Staging. Retrieved from https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/CRC/PDF/Public/8601.00.pdf Berman, N. R., & Koeniger-Donohue, R. (2018). Cervical cancer. Advanced Health Assessment of Women: Clinical Skills and Procedures, 431. Emanuel, E. J., Wendler, D., & Grady, C. (2000). What makes clinical research ethical? Jama, 283(20), 2701-2711. Schiffman, M., Castle, P. E., Jeronimo, J., Rodriguez, A. C., & Wacholder, S. (2007). Human papillomavirus and cervical cancer. The Lancet, 370(9590), 890-907. Thompson, D. F. (2009). The challenge of conflict of interest in medicine. Zeitschrift für Evidenz, Fortbildung und Qualität im Gesundheitswesen, 103(3), 136-140. WHOC (2009). Observational study of cervical cancer. Casebook on ethical issues in international health research. Retrieved from https://extranet.who.int/eauthoring/GetImageFile.aspx?id=4544 World Medical Association (2013). World Medical Association Declaration of Helsinki: Ethical Principles for Medical Research Involving Human Subjects. JAMA. 2013;310(20):2191– 2194. doi:10.1001/jama.2013.281053 Wieschowski, S., Chin, W. W. L., Federico, C., Sievers, S., Kimmelman, J., & Strech, D. (2018). Preclinical efficacy studies in investigator brochures: Do they enable risk–benefit assessment?. PLoS biology, 16(4), e2004879.

