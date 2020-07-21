Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Running head: CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 1 Dr. Obumneke Amadi-Onuoha_Scripts_ 13 CML-Case Analysis Children's Hospital
  2. 2. 2 Introduction The purpose of the essay is to write a summary of Children’s Hospital case analysis report and present an analysis of what I have identified as the three key issues or problems in the case and why I believe these are key issues and theories to support that supports the observations. Statement of the Problem With the issues surrounding the case of Matthew a patient in the intensive care unit_ medical-surgical flood, whom experienced over dose of Morphine due to drug labeling errors (medical error), there lies the problems identified in the organization management and operations that needs to be “focused and align teamwork and operations around the principles of patient safety’ for effective and efficient performances’ (Edmondson, Robert, and Tucker, 2007, p.3). The chief operating officer (COO) of the Children’s Hospital and Clinics (Children’s) is faced with the problem of ‘How to address adverse events or medical errors” in the organization by addressing these key issues: 1). Leadership: protocol and training, 2). Accountability: error disclosure, and 3). Communication: parents and providers. As the COO of the Children’s Hospital and Clinics (Children’s) Morath has fixed her attention on patient safety as her uttermost goal. Morath created diverse patient safety initiative, in the order to support her goals. Although, Morath brings along a transformational and visionary leadership styles, she has no detailed plan, and problem with time e.g. on exhibit 4 of the case literature, gives evident of the timeline of events that are rather to quick and not properly planed (Edmondson, Robert, and Tucker, 2007, p. 18) and ability needed by providers to effectively e.g. Morath explained she “had many other duties and responsibilities that required
  3. 3. 3 her attention and needed to hire someone to assist her” (Edmondson, Robert, and Tucker, 2007, p. 14). The company have short term problems on organizational culture that include: communication, and priority management e.g. “O’Reilly was not familiar with this type of electronic infusion pump, and none of the nurses on the floor were accustomed to using these pumps (Edmondson, Robert, and Tucker, 2007, p. 1). Whereas, the long-term problems, lies on the organizational structure, their incapability to be responsibly accountable to inform events surrounding patient safety and implementation e.g. after the board approved the new complete disclosure, Nelson met with the family the second time and fully showed transparency in describing issues around their son’s case (Edmondson, Robert, and Tucker, 2007, pp. 8-9). Causes of the Problem The COO is faced with the decision to conduct a change in management, because of identified issues surround patient safety accountability and disclosure involving providers, patients and their families. The case study revealed that being accountable and disclosing errors evets was a major priority to be addressed e.g. “Morath tried to convince the staff that errors were indeed a problem for all health care organizations including children’s and that a new approach to safety could reduce accidents” (Edmondson, Robert, and Tucker, 2007, p.5), based on this, applying communication, social cognitive theories and ecological models(EM) incorporating intrapersonal factors may help the COO to improve leadership and management operations to prevent and report error events that are identified through cause and effect in this organization. “The EM provides a basic structure for ascertaining reasons for public health problems as well as for planning interventions, the base of the model recognizes that public
  4. 4. 4 health problems are not caused only by human error but by a combination of factors on different levels that include intrapersonal factors and environmental factors” (Amadi -nwada,2017, p.5). Decision Criteria and Alternative Solutions Systems improvement in all organization operations requires, a great communication, accountability, training, policies, and organizational culture. The key issues identified in this case are negatively impacting the proper functional ability of this organization despite already implemented solutions regarding other identified problems (Edmondson, Robert and Tucker, 2007, pp 158-167). According to Longenecker et al. (2014), “healthcare systems are amid revolutionary change virtually in every area that include talent shortages, human resource issues, and others (p.148), such that is for this case analysis. As the COO of this organization, my alternative solution to this problem would be to apply an organizational management change approach towards the hospital operations, including a leadership communication and performance theories surrounding the several aspects of the hospital operation services to conduct reform were necessary to advance integrity, accountability, professionalism, and promote effectiveness towards service operations. However, because the COO, needs to conduct a change in management intervention for the hospital, this will be a major undertaking, “organizational change takes place over time; to increase the probability of success, it is important to plan for change, setting a clear timeframe and addressing the critical factors that affect change success” (Al-Haddad & Kotnour, 2015, p.243), to support successful implementation of the required change, based on this, my alternative solution as a short step forward would be to conduct a “ Focus group” participatory action research (PAR) collaborations. “PAR examines issues systematically from the perspectives and lived experiences of the people involved and affected by the resulting actions of change. Planned
  5. 5. 5 action research can be a very successful method for change as it gathers input from the people undergoing change, making them feel more involved. And when employees feel that change belongs to them, this holds them more responsible to ensure change succeeds. The involvement of people in processes, products and in problem solving eventually leads to cultural change” (Al-Haddad & Kotnour, 2015, p. 245-247.). Alternative Solutions: The organization may need to implementing change for ‘best practices’ by their staffs, this can be attained through organizing leadership training to communicate “what", "how" and "why" surrounding treatment protocols’ and continuing educations to refresh staffs of their professional skills. Proper communication remains a challenge in large organizations, especially in periods of rapid change” (Longenecker et al., 2014, p.152), therefore, “conducting a two – way communication between those responsible for leading the change and those responsible for making the change to happen should be executed. Recommended Solution, Implementation, and Justification According to Gretzky,2010” concluded in their study that, “real change and transformation takes place when leaders manage the human dimensions of the change process with great care, and effective change requires teamwork, understandable meaningful and realistic plan, effective two-way communication, and strong vision with sense of urgency” (Longenecker et al., 2014, p. 155). Conducting a focus group collaboration approach by COO for the organizations change in management would be my recommended plan to support the COO in her other endeavors towards patient safety in the hospital. “Focus group approach “with target populations of interventions have been an effective qualitative method to develop new intervention” (Moore et al., 2017, p.2). It is a small-group discussion guided by a trained leader.
  6. 6. 6 It is used to learn about opinions on a designated topic, and to guide future action (community tool box, 2018. Para.1). Also, “A focus group is basically a way to reach out to your potential users for feedback and comment. Organizations use it in planning, evaluation, either to improve some specific product or service” (Blank, 2018). The COO of the organization would need to conduct a focus group meeting as the first step of this intervention, the rationale behind my recommended plan of action is based on, “organizational culture as a key factor in both patient and staff experience of the healthcare services. Patient satisfaction, staff engagement and performance are related to this experience” (Mash, De Sa, & Christodoulou, 2016, p.1), and would greatly promote better organizational management change. Also using theoretical models e.g. social cognitive theory may be a solid foundation that would help address those key issues surrounding the case problem that needs to be addressed. SCT “theorizes that learning occurs in a social context with a dynamic and reciprocal interaction of the person, environment, and behavior, and emphasis on social influence and its emphasis on external and internal social reinforcement” (BUSPH, 2016, para.1). Statement of Bias My bias for the case is for the blameless culture, my rational is based on my experience from working as a patient care technician in a designated nursing home people with disability people, that got me to realize that patient safety is not only the issue of provider and their care givers’. I began to wonder what and how other agencies that foresee these similar facilities do to make sure that everyone is made to be responsibly accountable to be cognitive and give reports of adverse events(medical errors) that may or are at risk to patient safety on the course of care. This is most important, in some group disability homes were the patients are dependent and neurologically impaired that they are not able to inform any event, are their ethical assurance of
  7. 7. 7 transparency by care givers to report wrong doings? However, in the group home that I worked, they have in place an incident reporting software that is programed to accommodate nurses start of care for patients on relieve from another end of shift that requires nurses to document patients care every 30mins. This technology approach greatly supported the case manager to monitor patient safety and care, and to address at once any report of adverse event with the facility supervisor. Because of the technology approach, nurses are very careful towards patients’ because they read care logs that informs them duly of the next procedures on patient care and seeks for clarity on activities that are questionable. It is important to acknowledge that adverse events occur by both providers and patients and good approach is needed to handle them in all healthcare facilities.
  8. 8. 8 Reference Amadi-Nwada., O (2017). Association between physician characteristics and surgical errors in U.S. hospitals. Ph.D. diss., Walden University. Retrieved from http://proxygw.wrlc.org/login?url=https://search-proquest- com.proxygw.wrlc.org/docview/1860880437?accountid=11243 (accessed July 14, 2018). Al-Haddad, S., & Kotnour, T. (2015). Integrating the organizational change literature: a model for successful change. Journal of Organizational Change Management, 28(2), 234-262. http://proxygw.wrlc.org/login?url=https://search-proquest- com.proxygw.wrlc.org/docview/1671991084?accountid=11243 (accessed July 22, 2018). BUSPH (2016). The Social Cognitive Theory. Retrieved from http://sphweb.bumc.bu.edu/otlt/MPH- Modules/SB/BehavioralChangeTheories/BehavioralChangeTheories5.html Blank, G. (). Conducting A Focus Group. Retrieved from http://www.cse.lehigh.edu/~glennb/mm/FocusGroups.htm Community Tool Box (2018). Section 6. Conducting Focus Groups. Retrieved from https://ctb.ku.edu/en/table-of-contents/assessment/assessing-community-needs-and- resources/conduct-focus-groups/main Edmondson. A., Robert. M. A, and Tucker. A. (2007). Children's Hospital and Clinics (A). Retrieved from http://projects.iq.harvard.edu/files/sdpfellowship/files/childrens_hospital_and_clinics Kodjebacheva, G. D., Creech, C., Walker, L., Linton, M., Inoue, S., Alnarshi, J., & Monga, R.
  9. 9. 9 (2017). Health Communication in Neonatal Intensive Care: Results of Focus Groups or Interviews with Parents, Nurses and Physicians. Californian Journal of Health Promotion, 15(3). Longenecker, C. O., Longenecker, P. D., & Gering, J. T. (2014). Why hospital improvement efforts fail: A view from the front Line/Practitioner Application. Journal of Healthcare Management, 59(2), 147-157. Retrieved from http://proxygw.wrlc.org/login?url=https://search-proquest- com.proxygw.wrlc.org/docview/1513039015?accountid=11243 Moore, S. M., Killion, C. M., Andrisin, S., Lissemore, F., Primm, T., Olayinka, O., & Borawski, E. A. (2017). Use of appreciative inquiry to engage parents as codesigners of a weight management intervention for adolescents. Childhood Obesity, 13(3), 182-189. doi:http://dx.doi.org.proxygw.wrlc.org/10.1089/chi.2016.0250 Mash, R., De Sa, A., & Christodoulou, M. (2016). How to change organisational culture: Action research in a south african public sector primary care facility. African Journal of Primary Health Care & Family Medicine, 8(1), 1-9. doi:http://dx.doi.org.proxygw.wrlc.org/10.4102/phcfm.v8i1.1184

