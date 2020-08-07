Diapositivas unidad 1 introduccion estudio biologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pollard et al., Cell Biology, 3e, 2017. ©Elsevier, Inc. Bases morfologicas de la célula. UNIDAD 01
40Título de la sección 1 | Título de la presentación •Iwasa J, & Marshall W(Eds.), (2020). Biología Celular y Molecular. C...
gracias. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imág...
  1. 1. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.1 Descubrimiento de las células. (a) Uno de los microscopios compuestos (con doble lente) más vistosos de Robert Hooke. En el recuadro aparece un dibujo realizado por Hooke de un corte delgado de corcho que muestra una red de “células” parecida a un panal de abejas. (a: The Granger Collection, New York; recuadro: Biophoto Associates/Getty Images, Inc.; b: © Bettmann/CORBIS)
  2. 2. Pollard et al., Cell Biology, 3e, 2017. ©Elsevier, Inc. Bases morfologicas de la célula. UNIDAD 01
  3. 3. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.1 Descubrimiento de las células. (b) Microscopio de una sola lente, usado por Anton van Leeuwenhoek para observar bacterias y otros microorganismos. Las lentes biconvexas, capaces de aumentar el tamaño de un objeto hasta 270 veces y proveer una resolución cercana a 1.35 μm, estaban sostenidas entre dos placas metálicas. (a: The Granger Collection, New York; recuadro: Biophoto Associates/Getty Images, Inc.; b: © Bettmann/CORBIS)
  4. 4. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.2 Las células HeLa, como las que se muestran, fueron las primeras células humanas mantenidas en cultivo durante lapsos prolongados y aún se utilizan en la actualidad. A diferencia de las células normales que en cultivo tienen un tiempo de vida finito, las células HeLa cancerosas pueden cultivarse de forma indefinida si las condiciones son favorables para mantener el crecimiento y la división celulares. (Torsten Wittmann/Photo Researchers, Inc.)
  5. 5. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.3 Niveles de organización celular y molecular. La fotografía en colores brillantes de un corte teñido muestra la estructura microscópica de una vellosidad de la mucosa del intestino delgado, como se observa a través del microscopio óptico. El recuadro 1 representa una micrografía electrónica de la capa epitelial de células que limita la pared interior del intestino. La superficie apical de cada célula que se proyecta hacia la luz intestinal tiene un gran número de microvellosidades que intervienen en la absorción de nutrimentos. La región basal de cada célula contiene muchas mitocondrias en las que la energía se mantiene disponible para las actividades celulares.
  6. 6. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.3 Niveles de organización celular y molecular. (Continuación) El recuadro 2 muestra las microvellosidades apicales; cada una contiene un haz de microfilamentos. El recuadro 3 representa las subunidades de la proteína actina que forman parte de cada filamento. En el recuadro 4 se distingue una mitocondria similar a las que se encuentran en la región basal de las células epiteliales. El recuadro 5 señala una porción de la membrana mitocondrial interna que incluye partículas pediculadas (flecha superior) que se proyectan hacia la luz y que corresponden a los sitios donde se sintetiza el ATP.
  7. 7. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.3 Niveles de organización celular y molecular. (Continuación) Los recuadros 6 y 7 muestran modelos moleculares de la maquinaria de síntesis de ATP, la cual se describe por completo en el capítulo 5. (Micrografía de Luz, Cecil Fox/ Photo Researchers; recuadro 1, cortesía de Shakti P. Kapur, Georgetown University Medical Center; recuadro 2, cortesía de Mark S. Mooseker y Lewis G. Tilney, J Cell Biol. 67:729, 1975, con autorización de la Rockefeller University Press; recuadro 3, cortesía de Kenneth C. Holmes; recuadro 4, cortesía de Keith R. Porter/Photo Researchers; recuadro 5, cortesía de Humberto Fernandez-Moran; recuadro 6, cortesía de Roderick A. Capaldi; recuadro 7, cortesía de Wolfgang Junge, Holger Lill y Siegfried Engelbrecht, University of Osnabrück, Alemania.)
  8. 8. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.4 Reproducción celular. Este ovocito de mamífero experimentó en forma reciente una división celular muy desigual, en la cual la mayor parte del citoplasma se retuvo dentro del ovocito grande, que tiene el potencial para fecundarse y desarrollar un embrión. La otra célula es un remanente no funcional formado casi en su totalidad de material nuclear (como lo indican los cromosomas teñidos de azul, flecha). (Cortesía de Jonathan Van Blerkom.)
  9. 9. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.5 Captación de energía. Una célula viva del alga filamentosa Spirogyra. El cloroplasto es semejante a un listón, el cual se observa en zigzag a través de la célula. Éste es el sitio donde se captura la energía de la luz solar y se convierte en energía química durante la fotosíntesis. (M.I. Walker/Photo Researchers, Inc.)
  10. 10. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.6 Autorregulación. El esquema de la izquierda muestra el desarrollo normal de un erizo de mar en el cual un huevo fecundado da lugar a un solo embrión. El de la derecha señala un experimento en el que las células de un embrión se separan después de la primera división y se permite que cada célula se desarrolle de manera aislada. En lugar de desarrollarse la mitad de un embrión, como ocurriría si no se alterara, cada célula aislada reconoce la ausencia de su vecina y regula su desarrollo para formar un embrión completo (aunque más pequeño).
  11. 11. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.7 Las actividades celulares con frecuencia son análogas a las que realiza esta máquina de Rube Goldberg, en la cual un suceso activa “de manera automática” a otro posterior, en una secuencia de reacciones. (Rube Goldberg® y © de Rube Goldberg, Inc.)
  12. 12. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.8 Estructura celular. Esquemas “generales” de una bacteria (a), una célula vegetal (b), y una animal (c). Nota: los organelos (orgánulos) no aparecen a escala. (Con autorización de D. J. Des Marais, Science 289:1704, 2001. Copyright © 2000. Reimpresa con autorización de AAAS.)
  13. 13. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.8 Estructura celular. (Continuación) una célula vegetal (b) (Con autorización de D. J. Des Marais, Science 289:1704, 2001. Copyright © 2000. Reimpresa con autorización de AAAS.)
  14. 14. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.8 Estructura celular. (Continuación) una célula animal (c). Nota: los organelos (orgánulos) no aparecen a escala. (Con autorización de D. J. Des Marais, Science 289:1704, 2001. Copyright © 2000. Reimpresa con autorización de AAAS.)
  15. 15. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.9 Reloj biogeológico de la Tierra. Una representación de los últimos 5 000 millones de años en la historia del planeta Tierra muestra el tiempo propuesto de aparición de los principales grupos de microorganismos. Los animales complejos (invertebrados) y las plantas vasculares aparecieron relativamente en periodos recientes. El tiempo indicado para el origen de la vida está sujeto a especulaciones. Además, las bacterias fotosintéticas pudieron aparecer de manera más temprana, por lo cual en la figura aparece junto a su nombre un signo de interrogación. Las eras geológicas se indican en el centro de la ilustración. (Tomada de D. J. Des Marais, Science 289:1704, 2001. Copyright © 2000 reimpresa con autorización de AAAS.)
  16. 16. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.10 Estructura de una célula eucariota. Esta célula epitelial reviste el aparato reproductor masculino en ratas. En los diagramas esquemáticos que rodean a la figura principal, se indican y muestran algunos organelos diferentes. (David M. Phillips/Photo Researchers, Inc.)
  17. 17. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.11 El citoplasma de una célula eucariota es un compartimiento saturado. Esta micrografía electrónica coloreada muestra una pequeña región cercana al borde, de un organismo eucariota unicelular que se congeló de manera instantánea para su análisis microscópico. La apariencia tridimensional que se observa fue posible por medio de la captura de imágenes digitalizadas bidimensionales del espécimen en diferentes ángulos y la sobreposición de ellas con una computadora. Los filamentos del citoesqueleto se muestran en rojo, los complejos macromoleculares (sobre todo ribosomas) en verde, y las membranas celulares en azul. (Tomada de Ohad Medalia, et al., Science 298:1211, 2002, figura 3a. © 2002, reimpresa con autorización de AAAS. Cortesía de Wolfgang Baumeister.)
  18. 18. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.12 La división celular en eucariotas requiere del ensamble de un aparato muy elaborado llamado huso mitótico, que separa a los cromosomas y está construido sobre todo por microtúbulos. En esta micrografía, éstos aparecen en verde porque están enlazados de manera específica por un anticuerpo unido a un fluoróforo de dicho color. Los cromosomas, que casi se habían separado en dos células hijas cuando se fijó dicha célula, están teñidos de azul. (Cortesía de Conly L. Rieder.)
  19. 19. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.13 Conjugación bacteriana. Micrografía electrónica que muestra un par de bacterias en conjugación, unidas por una estructura de la célula donadora conocida como fimbria o pili F, a través de la cual se transfiere el DNA. (Cortesía de Charles C. Brinton, Jr., y Judith Carnahan.)
  20. 20. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.14 Diferencia entre flagelos procariotas y eucariotas. (a) Bacteria Salmonella con sus numerosos flagelos. El recuadro muestra una vista amplificada a gran aumento de una parte de un solo flagelo bacteriano, que consta sobre todo de una proteína llamada flagelina. (a: Tomada de Bernard R. Gerber, Lewis M. Routledge, y Shiro Takashima, J Mol Biol 71:322, 1972. © 1972, con autorización de Elsevier. Recuadro, cortesía de Julius Adler y M.L. Depamphilis)
  21. 21. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.14 Diferencia entre flagelos procariotas y eucariotas. (Continuación) (b) Cada uno de estos espermatozoides humanos es propulsado por los movimientos ondulatorios de un flagelo único. El recuadro muestra una sección transversa del núcleo central del flagelo de un espermatozoide de mamífero. Los flagelos de las células eucariotas son tan parecidos que este corte podría ser de un protista o de un alga verde. (b: Juergen Berger/Photo Researchers, Inc.; Recuadro: Don W. Fawcett/Photo Researchers, Inc.)
  22. 22. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.15 Cianobacterias. (a) Micrografía electrónica de una cianobacteria, que ilustra las membranas citoplásmicas en las que se realiza la fotosíntesis. Estas estructuras concéntricas son muy parecidas a las membranas tilacoides presentes dentro de los cloroplastos de las células vegetales, una característica que respalda la hipótesis de que los cloroplastos evolucionaron a partir de una cianobacteria simbiótica. (b) A las cianobacterias que viven dentro del pelo de los osos polares se atribuye el color verdoso extraño de su pelaje. (a: Cortesía de Norma J. Lang; b: cortesía de Zoological Society of San Diego.)
  23. 23. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.16 Vorticella, un protista ciliado complejo. Aquí se pueden observar varios de estos organismos unicelulares; la mayoría tiene retraída la “cabeza” por el acortamiento de la banda contráctil en su tallo, teñida de azul. Cada célula posee un gran núcleo llamado macronúcleo (flecha), que contiene muchas copias de los genes. (Carolina Biological Supply Co./Phototake.)
  24. 24. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.17 Vías de diferenciación celular. Algunos de los tipos de células diferenciadas presentes en los fetos humanos. (Micrografías, cortesía de Michael Ross, University of Florida.)
  25. 25. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.18 Seis organismos modelo. (a) Escherichia coli es una bacteria baciliforme que vive en el tubo digestivo de humanos y otros mamíferos. Gran parte de los datos que se discutirán sobre biología molecular básica de la célula, incluyendo los mecanismos de replicación, transcripción y traducción, se obtuvieron al principio de este microorganismo procariota. La organización relativamente sencilla de una célula procariota se ilustra en esta micrografía electrónica (compárese con la imagen b de una célula eucariota). (b) Saccharomyces cerevisiae, por lo general conocida como levadura de cerveza. Ésta es la menos compleja de las eucariotas estudiadas de forma habitual, aunque posee un número sorprendente de proteínas que son homólogas con las de células de humanos. Dichas proteínas por lo común han conservado su función en ambos organismos. Esta especie tiene un genoma pequeño que codifica unas 6 200 proteínas; puede proliferar en estado haploide (una copia de cada gen por célula en vez de dos, como ocurre en casi todas las células eucariotas) y es capaz de desarrollarse en un medio aeróbico (con O2) o en un ambiente anaeróbico (sin dicho elemento). Es un vehículo óptimo para identificar genes por medio del uso de mutantes. (c) Arabidopsis thaliana, una hierba emparentada con la mostaza y la berza, tiene un genoma muy pequeño (120 millones de pares de bases) para ser una planta florida, un tiempo de generación rápido, produce numerosas semillas y llega a medir unas cuantas pulgadas de altura.
  26. 26. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.18 Seis organismos modelo. (Continuación) (d) Caenorhabditis elegans es un nematodo microscópico que posee un número definido de células (unas 1 000), cada una de las cuales se desarrolla según un perfil preciso de divisiones. Es posible cultivar con facilidad dicho animal y conservarlo vivo en estado de congelación. Tiene una pared corporal transparente, un tiempo de generación breve y su análisis genético es sencillo. La micrografía muestra el sistema nervioso larvario que se ha identificado con la proteína fluorescente verde (GFP; green fluorescent protein). En 2002 se concedió el premio Nobel a los investigadores que describieron por primera vez dicho estudio. (e) Drosophila melanogaster, la mosca de la fruta, es un organismo eucariota pequeño, pero complejo, que se puede cultivar en el laboratorio, en donde se desarrolla a partir de un huevo hasta su forma adulta en cuestión de días. El insecto mencionado es el animal más usado para estudios de genética, análisis de biología molecular del desarrollo y la determinación de bases neurológicas del comportamiento simple. Algunas larvas tienen cromosomas gigantes cuyos genes individuales se han identificado para estudios de evolución y expresión génica. En la mosca mutante de esta figura se desarrolló una pata en el lugar en el que debería haber una antena en una mosca normal (tipo natural). (f) Mus musculus, el ratón casero, se puede observar y multiplicar en el laboratorio. Se han obtenido miles de cepas genéticas y de ellas muchas están almacenadas sólo en forma de embriones congelados, por la falta de espacio para albergar animales adultos. El “ratón calvo” de la figura no tiene timo y en consecuencia puede aceptar injertos de tejido humano, que no rechaza (a y b: Biophoto Associates/Photo Researchers; c: Jean Claude Revy/Phototake; d: cortesía de Erik Jorgensen, University of Utah. de Trends Genetics, Vol. 14, cubierta #12, 1998, con autorización de Elsevier. e: David Scharf/ Photo Researchers, Inc. F: Ted Spiegel/© Corbis Images.)
  27. 27. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.19 Tamaños relativos de las células y sus componentes. Las estructuras que se muestran tienen dimensiones que difieren por más de siete órdenes de magnitud.
  28. 28. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.20 Caja de herramientas sintéticas para el biólogo del futuro. En ella es posible identificar ácidos nucleicos, proteínas, lípidos y otros tipos de moléculas (Cortesía de Jakob C. Schweizer.)
  29. 29. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Perspectiva Humana Figura 1 Célula madre muscular adulta. (a) Parte de una fibra muscular, con sus múltiples núcleos teñidos de azul. Se observa una célula madre individual (amarillo) alojada entre la superficie externa de la fibra muscular y una capa extracelular (o membrana basal), teñida de rojo. La célula madre no diferenciada presenta este color amarillo porque expresa una proteína que no se encuentra en la fibra muscular diferenciada. (b) Célula madre adulta sometida a diferenciación a célula adiposa en cultivo. Las células madre capaces de este proceso están presentes en el tejido adiposo adulto y también en la médula ósea. (a: tomada de Charlotte A. Collins et al., Cell 122:291, 2005; con autorización de Elsevier; b: cortesía de Thermo Fisher Scientific, de Nature 451:855, 2008.)
  30. 30. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Perspectiva Humana Figura 2 Células madre embrionarias; aislamiento y usos potenciales. (a) Micrografía de un blastocito de mamífero, en etapa temprana del desarrollo embrionario, en el que se identifica la masa celular interna compuesta de células ES pluripotenciales. Las células en cuestión, una vez aisladas, pueden proliferar con facilidad en cultivos. (b) Método posible para obtener células diferenciadas para terapia de restitución celular. Se consigue un fragmento pequeño de tejido del paciente y se fusiona una de las células somáticas con un ovocito donado del cual se haya eliminado el núcleo. En el embrión en fase incipiente se permite el desarrollo del ovocito resultante con el núcleo de la célula del paciente y se obtienen células ES que se dejan proliferar en cultivo. Se induce a una población de éstas para que se diferencien en las células buscadas, que después serán trasplantadas al paciente para recuperar la función de algún órgano. (En la actualidad no se han podido obtener embriones en etapa de blastocito, los que contienen células ES, de cualquier especie de primate con la técnica mencionada. Aunque se ha logrado con el uso de un ovocito del cual no se extrajo el núcleo como primer paso. Las células ES generadas en tales experimentos son triploides [p. ej., tienen tres copias de cada cromosoma, una del ovocito y dos del núcleo donado] y no dos copias como ocurriría en una situación normal. De cualquier forma, dichas células son pluripotentes y pueden ser trasplantadas.) (a: © Phanie/Superstock)
  31. 31. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Perspectiva Humana Figura 3 Pasos para generar células madre pluripotenciales inducidas (iPS) para su uso en la corrección de drepanocitosis hereditaria en ratones. Se obtienen células cutáneas del animal enfermo, se reprograman en medio de cultivo al introducir los cuatro genes necesarios por medio de virus y se permite que se desarrollen células iPS pluripotenciales, indiferenciadas. Más tarde, éstas se tratan para sustituir el gen defectuoso (de globina) con una copia normal, y las células iPS corregidas son encauzadas para su diferenciación en células madre sanguíneas en cultivo. Más tarde estas células progenitoras se inyectan al ratón enfermo, donde proliferan y se diferencian en células sanguíneas normales, curando al animal. (Reimpresa de una ilustración de Rudolf Jaenisch, Cell 132:5, 2008, con permiso de Elsevier.)
  32. 32. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.21 Virus del mosaico del tabaco (TMV). (a) Modelo de una porción de una partícula de TMV. Las subunidades proteínicas son idénticas en toda la partícula, cuya forma es alargada y en su interior se encuentra una cadena sencilla de RNA en forma de hélice (roja). (b) Micrografía electrónica de partículas de TMV captadas después del tratamiento con fenol para eliminar las subunidades proteínicas de la parte media de la partícula, que se observa en la parte superior de la fotografía, y de los extremos, que aparece en el virus inferior. Las partículas intactas tienen unos 300 nm de longitud y 18 nm de diámetro. (a y b: cortesía de Gerald Stubbs, Keiichi Namba y Donald Caspar.)
  33. 33. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.22 Diversidad viral. Estructuras de (a) un adenovirus; (b) un virus de la inmunodeficiencia humana (VIH), y (c) un bacteriófago T típico. Nota: estos virus no se representan en la misma escala.
  34. 34. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1.23 Infección viral. (a) Micrografía que muestra un estadio tardío en la infección de una célula bacteriana por un bacteriófago. Las partículas virales se ensamblan dentro de la célula y las cubiertas vacías del bacteriófago están presentes en la superficie celular. (b) La micrografía muestra partículas de VIH que geman a partir de un linfocito humano infectado. (a: cortesía de Jonathan King y Erika Hartwig; b: cortesía de Hans Gelderblom.)
  35. 35. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 1 Modelo que representa los posibles pasos que ocurrieron en la evolución de las células eucariotas, incluyendo el origen de las mitocondrias y los cloroplastos por endosimbiosis. En el paso 1, una gran procariota anaerobia y heterotrófica capta a una procariota aerobia pequeña. Existe fuerte evidencia que indica que el organismo fagocitado fue un ancestro de las rickettsias actuales, un grupo de agentes causantes del tifo y otras enfermedades. En el paso 2, el endosimbionte aeróbico evolucionó a una mitocondria. En el paso 3, una porción de la membrana plasmática se invaginó y formó el precursor de la envoltura nuclear y el retículo endoplásmico adjunto. La eucariota primitiva que se muestra en el paso 3 da lugar a dos grandes grupos de eucariotas. En una vía (paso 4) evoluciona a organismos no fotosintéticos, como los protistas, los hongos y las células animales. En la otra (paso 5) capta una procariota fotosintética, la cual evolucionó a cloroplasto. (Nota: la fagocitosis del endosimbionte del paso 1 sucedió después del desarrollo de algunas de las membranas internas, pero existe evidencia que sugiere que éste fue un paso temprano en la evolución de las eucariotas.)
  36. 36. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 2 Electroforesis bidimensional que muestra la “huella” de la fracción 16S del RNA ribosomal de un cloroplasto digerido por la enzima T1. Los fragmentos de RNA se sometieron a electroforesis en una dirección bajo un pH de 3.5 y después en una segunda dirección a un pH de 2.3. (Tomada de L.B. Zablen, et al., Proc Nat’l Acad Sci USA 72:2419, 1975. Cortesía de Carl, Woese, University of Illinois.)
  37. 37. McGraw-HillInteramericanaEditores Todoslosderechosreservados. BIOLOGÍA CELULAR Y MOLECULAR Capítulo 1. Introducción al estudio de la biología celular y molecular Figura 3 Árbol filogenético basado en la comparación de secuencias de rRNA, que muestra los tres dominios de la vida. Las Archaea se dividen en dos subgrupos, como se indica. (Tomada de C.R. Woese, et al., Proc Nat’l Acad Sci USA 87:4578, 1990.)
  38. 38. 40Título de la sección 1 | Título de la presentación •Iwasa J, & Marshall W(Eds.), (2020). Biología Celular y Molecular. Conceptos y experimentos, 8e. McGraw-Hill. https://www.proxydgb.buap.mx:3621/content.aspx?bookid=2817&sectionid=239337066 •Pollard W.,T. Earnshaw J. Lippincott-Schwartz G.J.,(2017) Cell biology, 3e. Elsevier Bibliografía
  39. 39. gracias. ©2020 Es responsabilidad exclusiva de los autores el respeto de los derechos de autor sobre los contenidos e imágenes en el presente documento, en consecuencia, la BUAP no se hace responsable por el uso no autorizado, errores, omisiones o manipulaciones de los derechos de autor y estos serán atribuidos directamente al Responsable de Contenidos, así como los efectos legales y éticos correspondientes.

