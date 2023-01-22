1.
121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
22nd Jan 2023, Sunday
Quality Affairs of Pharmaceuticals & Progress in
PIC/S, ICH Initiatives of Globalization
Obaid Ali & Roohi B. Obaid
Alumni International Forum of Regulators
CDER-USFDA, HPFB, Health Canada & WHO-PQP
121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
22nd Jan 2023, Sunday, Hotel Marriott, Karachi
SOP
Absence of written procedures, 50% in stability
studies, SOP, Protocol, etc. etc.
197 times observed FDA in 2022
Data found insecure
125 times observed FDA in 2022
Failure to investigate OOS
107 times observed FDA in 2022
Cleaning issue, microbial contamination, sanitization
of equipment
81 times observed FDA in 2022
Missing in oral dosage form
76 times observed FDA in 2022
Inadequate Media Fills
Failed to accurately simulate actual operation ….
Not sufficiently representative of commercial
manufacturing
Aseptic Sterile
Manufacturing Facility
Medroxyprogesterone
Acetate Injectable
Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml
prefilled syringe & vials
WARNING
Inadequate Media Fills
Quantity of (hands on) addition of API in
manufacturing tank & time for this operation were
not similar
Aseptic Sterile
Manufacturing Facility
Medroxyprogesterone
Acetate Injectable
Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml
prefilled syringe & vials
WARNING
Inadequate Media Fills
Process was not consistent with the commercial
manufacturing. Pouches used were not previously
opened and re-sealed.
Aseptic Sterile
Manufacturing Facility
Medroxyprogesterone
Acetate Injectable
Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml
prefilled syringe & vials
WARNING
Dispensing & Compounding
No additional sterilization steps
Aseptic Sterile
Manufacturing Facility
Medroxyprogesterone
Acetate Injectable
Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml
prefilled syringe & vials
WARNING
Media Fill Program
If it does not incorporate contamination risk
factors & closely simulate actual drug product
exposure
Aseptic Sterile
Manufacturing Facility
Medroxyprogesterone
Acetate Injectable
Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml
prefilled syringe & vials
WARNING
Media Fill Program
If it does not incorporate contamination risk factors
& closely simulate actual drug product exposure
What will be your comment?
22.
The state of Process Control &
Sterility Assurance cannot be accurately assessed
It is MEANING LESS
Case Study
Founded 1983
Employees 37000 with 41 Mfg facilities
5.2 Billion USD – 2022
Assets 9.2 Billion USD
Entered in USA 1996 . Present with
190 ANDAs today
Aseptic Sterile
Manufacturing Facility
Medroxyprogesterone
Acetate Injectable
Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml
prefilled syringe & vials
WARNING
Let’s see what happens
Drugs are in Market
and being consumed
Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over
five months … Drugs being consumed
How do you know
• Aptitude & behavior during production is correct?
• Is the frequency of Quality Oversight correct?
• Is it in compliance state?
Understand &
Make Plan
42.
Retrospective & Risk
How poor aseptic technique & cleanroom behavior
may have affected the quality & sterility of drug
product manufactured?
Review Question
43.
Comprehensive ….
How MFT program and CAPA ensure accurate
simulation that includes worst case condition
of actual commercial manufacturing?
Review Question
44.
Third Parties ….
How third party consulting functions will help
to perform these essential jobs?
Make List
45.
ISO 5 area is critical where drug is exposed & vulnerable
to contamination, contamination is a hazard.
Remember
Basic design deficiency in manually intensive intervention
in aseptic operations undermine the ability to maintain
the asepsis
Remember
Class II recall
Failure in related substances testing
during long term stability study
Methyl Nitroso Piperazine
Cyclo Pentyl Piperazine