Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Quality Affairs of Pharmaceuticals

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
120th Training Session - Unfortunate Wave of DEG Tragedy.pdf
120th Training Session - Unfortunate Wave of DEG Tragedy.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

3 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
2 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
1 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
Applied Regulatory Science of Biosimilars - 29 May 2022
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
CQS - 2022.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
Pharmaceutical Sciences
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
Pharmaceuticals Dashboard 2021
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
Declaration & Power of Attorney
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
1 of 53 Ad

Quality Affairs of Pharmaceuticals

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management

121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
Reflections 2022 & Dashboard 2023

121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
Reflections 2022 & Dashboard 2023

Leadership & Management
Advertisement

Recommended

120th Training Session - Unfortunate Wave of DEG Tragedy.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
65 views
86 slides
CQS Session - RO - 16 Oct 2022.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
43 views
52 slides
GMP Session for Professional Development.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
79 views
3 slides
Q & A - June - Sep 2022.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
55 views
6 slides
Judging Science & Prior Knowledge Beyond the Line
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
73 views
113 slides
Maturing Drug Quality to Deliver Promise
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
46 views
63 slides
PQRS 2022 - Education
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
43 views
11 slides
4 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
158 views
64 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid (20)

3 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
135 views
2 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
88 views
1 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
79 views
Applied Regulatory Science of Biosimilars - 29 May 2022
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
46 views
CQS - 2022.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
43 views
Pharmaceutical Sciences
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
168 views
Pharmaceuticals Dashboard 2021
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
105 views
Declaration & Power of Attorney
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
885 views
Training Session on Good Manufacturing Practices of the 21st Century
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
248 views
Training Session on Good Manufacturing Practices of the 21st Century
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
161 views
Training Session on Good Manufacturing Practices of the 21st Century
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
181 views
Training Session on Good Manufacturing Practices of the 21st Century
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
220 views
Training on "GMP of the 21st Century"
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
401 views
Training Series on ICH - CTD
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
73 views
Training on Common Technical Document (CTD)
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
253 views
A Talk on Pharmaceutical Quality
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
317 views
004 - ORCQS
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
336 views
Microbial Challenges in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
379 views
Create a Difference
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
247 views
Empirical Therapeutics in War Against Pandemic
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
300 views
3 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
135 views
93 slides
2 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
88 views
37 slides
1 - GMP June 2022 - CQS.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
79 views
44 slides
Applied Regulatory Science of Biosimilars - 29 May 2022
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
46 views
29 slides
CQS - 2022.pdf
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
43 views
17 slides
Pharmaceutical Sciences
Obaid Ali / Roohi B. Obaid
168 views
11 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Asset managment
Prof. Akram Hassan PhD,MBA,PMP,OPM3
6 views
positive attitude.ppt
UdayKiran386
2 views
M-31_Motivational & Influential Capacity.pptx
Maikal Fardha Savariappan
0 views
08 Leader-Member Exchange Theory.pptx
SaimGulSaimGul
0 views
epilepsy-recentadvancesandexistingpharmacotherapy-170112143509.pptx
mousaderhem1
2 views
Cracking The Talent Management Code
Workforce Group
15 views
CH-5 Leadership and Management.ppt
bizuayehuadmasu1
0 views
Improving 3D Printing Laboratory Operations: A Case Study of Lean Six Sigma I...
BOHR International Journal of Operations Management Research and Practices
0 views
The bank of punjab.pptx
SAMINAKHAN643708
2 views
5 - Foundations of Planning (1).ppt
MuhammadIsmailSaleem
3 views
Fundamentals of Organizational Behaviour.pptx
narendraslidesh
1 view
Do Exchange Rate and Inflation Matters to Nigerian Economy? New Evidence from...
BOHR International Journal of Advances in Management Research
0 views
Millennium Generation Financial Literacy and Fintech Awareness
BOHR International Journal of Finance and Market Research
0 views
JAR #1.pdf
chezannedolor2
4 views
Production & operation Managment.pptx
SaranshGera2
2 views
Organizational Learning in Creative and Artistic Teams_A (1998).pdf
JimPhills
0 views
THE SIGNIFICANCE OF CHRISTIAN LEADERSHIP final July 2020 1.pdf
PAUL ALLIEU KAMARA
3 views
MANAGING THE MANAGERS.pptx
matpk6922
3 views
RECRUITMENT & HIRING SKILLS.pptx
matpk6922
3 views
The State of Management 3.0 in Japan - Complexity and Change Management in t...
Stefan Nüsperling
45 views
Asset managment
Prof. Akram Hassan PhD,MBA,PMP,OPM3
6 views
25 slides
positive attitude.ppt
UdayKiran386
2 views
34 slides
M-31_Motivational & Influential Capacity.pptx
Maikal Fardha Savariappan
0 views
34 slides
08 Leader-Member Exchange Theory.pptx
SaimGulSaimGul
0 views
23 slides
epilepsy-recentadvancesandexistingpharmacotherapy-170112143509.pptx
mousaderhem1
2 views
70 slides
Cracking The Talent Management Code
Workforce Group
15 views
23 slides
Advertisement

Quality Affairs of Pharmaceuticals

  1. 1. Assalam o Alaikum & Welcome 121st CCK & 21st CQS Session 22nd Jan 2023, Sunday
  2. 2. Quality Affairs of Pharmaceuticals & Progress in PIC/S, ICH Initiatives of Globalization Obaid Ali & Roohi B. Obaid Alumni International Forum of Regulators CDER-USFDA, HPFB, Health Canada & WHO-PQP 121st CCK & 21st CQS Session 22nd Jan 2023, Sunday, Hotel Marriott, Karachi
  3. 3. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice
  4. 4. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP
  5. 5. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Absence of written procedures, 50% in stability studies, SOP, Protocol, etc. etc. 197 times observed FDA in 2022
  6. 6. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data
  7. 7. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Data found insecure 125 times observed FDA in 2022
  8. 8. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Failure
  9. 9. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Failure Failure to investigate OOS 107 times observed FDA in 2022
  10. 10. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Failure Particles
  11. 11. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Failure Particles Cleaning issue, microbial contamination, sanitization of equipment 81 times observed FDA in 2022
  12. 12. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Failure Particles Environment
  13. 13. Investigation on thin ice Cleaning on thin ice Procedure on thin ice Integrity on thin ice Monitoring on thin ice SOP Data Failure Particles Environment Missing in oral dosage form 76 times observed FDA in 2022
  14. 14. Inadequate Media Fills Failed to accurately simulate actual operation …. Not sufficiently representative of commercial manufacturing Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  15. 15. Inadequate Media Fills Quantity of (hands on) addition of API in manufacturing tank & time for this operation were not similar Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  16. 16. Inadequate Media Fills Process was not consistent with the commercial manufacturing. Pouches used were not previously opened and re-sealed. Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  17. 17. Dispensing & Compounding No additional sterilization steps Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  18. 18. Media Fill Program If it does not incorporate contamination risk factors & closely simulate actual drug product exposure Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  19. 19. Media Fill Program If it does not incorporate contamination risk factors & closely simulate actual drug product exposure What will be your comment?
  20. 20. Media Fill Program If it does not incorporate contamination risk factors & closely simulate actual drug product exposure What will be your comment?
  21. 21. Media Fill Program If it does not incorporate contamination risk factors & closely simulate actual drug product exposure What will be your comment? Lets see the comment of 2023
  22. 22. Media Fill Program If it does not incorporate contamination risk factors & closely simulate actual drug product exposure What will be your comment? Lets see the comment of 2023 The state of Process Control & Sterility Assurance cannot be accurately assessed It is MEANING LESS
  23. 23. Case Study Founded 1983 Employees 37000 with 41 Mfg facilities 5.2 Billion USD – 2022 Assets 9.2 Billion USD Entered in USA 1996 . Present with 190 ANDAs today Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING Let’s see what happens
  24. 24. Significant media fill failure in November 2021,
  25. 25. Significant media fill failure in November 2021,
  26. 26. Significant media fill failure in November 2021, Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation
  27. 27. Significant media fill failure in November 2021, Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation
  28. 28. Significant media fill failure in November 2021, Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed
  29. 29. Significant media fill failure in November 2021, Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed
  30. 30. Significant media fill failure in November 2021, Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over five months … Drugs being consumed
  31. 31. Significant media fill failure in November 2021, Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over five months … Drugs being consumed
  32. 32. Significant media fill failure in November 2021 Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over five months … Drugs being consumed Fail to act timely for CAPA
  33. 33. Significant media fill failure in November 2021 Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over five months … Drugs being consumed Fail to act timely for CAPA
  34. 34. Significant media fill failure in November 2021 Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over five months … Drugs being consumed Fail to act timely for CAPA Patients were on risk
  35. 35. Significant media fill failure in November 2021 Revealed serious flaws and risks in operation Drugs are in Market and being consumed Recall initiated in April 2022. Waited over five months … Drugs being consumed Fail to act timely for CAPA Patients were on risk Recorded in Warning Letter
  36. 36. Case Study Founded 1983 Employees 37000 with 41 Mfg facilities 5.2 Billion USD – 2022 Assets 9.2 Billion USD Entered in USA 1996 . Present with 190 ANDAs today Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING See what poor aseptic behavior FDA observed
  37. 37. Operator inserted his gloved hand inside the sterile canister ……… Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  38. 38. Operator touched the product contact surface of stopper prior to pressing it back on the canister … Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  39. 39. Operator movements in the critical areas were not always slow and deliberate …. Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  40. 40. They blocked & obstruct air during various activities that created unstudied turbulence Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  41. 41. How do you know • Aptitude & behavior during production is correct? • Is the frequency of Quality Oversight correct? • Is it in compliance state? Understand & Make Plan
  42. 42. Retrospective & Risk How poor aseptic technique & cleanroom behavior may have affected the quality & sterility of drug product manufactured? Review Question
  43. 43. Comprehensive …. How MFT program and CAPA ensure accurate simulation that includes worst case condition of actual commercial manufacturing? Review Question
  44. 44. Third Parties …. How third party consulting functions will help to perform these essential jobs? Make List
  45. 45. Case Study Founded 1983 Employees 37000 with 41 Mfg facilities 5.2 Billion USD – 2022 Assets 9.2 Billion USD Entered in USA 1996 . Present with 190 ANDAs today Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING Design & Environmental Monitoring
  46. 46. Cleanroom Design There was no physical barrier during manually intensive dispensing & compounding operations. Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  47. 47. Cleanroom Design Operator bodies & hands were in immediate proximity to the sterile API during dispensing & compounding and during syringe loading in the filling station. Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  48. 48. Cleanroom Design Large funnel with a wide opening, smoke study demonstrated non-unidirectional, recirculating airflow on and around the funnel Operator hands move around during the operation Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING
  49. 49. Cleanroom Design Large funnel with a wide opening, smoke study demonstrated non-unidirectional, recirculating airflow on and around the funnel Operator hands move around during the operation Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING ISO 5 area is critical where drug is exposed & vulnerable to contamination, contamination is a hazard. Remember
  50. 50. Cleanroom Design Large funnel with a wide opening, smoke study demonstrated non-unidirectional, recirculating airflow on and around the funnel Operator hands move around during the operation Aseptic Sterile Manufacturing Facility Medroxyprogesterone Acetate Injectable Suspension 150 mg/mL, I ml prefilled syringe & vials WARNING Basic design deficiency in manually intensive intervention in aseptic operations undermine the ability to maintain the asepsis Remember
  51. 51. Class II recall Failure in related substances testing during long term stability study Methyl Nitroso Piperazine Cyclo Pentyl Piperazine
  52. 52. Thanks

×