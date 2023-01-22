10.
Phase
I
Phase
II
Phase
III
Phase
IV
Clinical trial permission …. Data compilation ….
…. Dossier of Studies …. Review of application ….
Will it perform in the same way
to deliver promise?
Will it be able to catch defects
& new knowledge?
30.
PIC/S
PIC/S itself does not approve
any facility ….
Anything which is approved by member
for its own may not considered approval by
the club, if it is so, it will be notified
PIC/S is not a regulatory body but a club
of inspectorate authority of regulatory
bodies
31.
PIC/S
PIC/S does not offer any
compliance certificate or
membership to any company
PIC/S gives membership to the respective
inspectorate division of regulatory
authority and has no direct relation with
even manufacturing associations
32.
PIC/S
Neither FDA nor EMA
recognize WHO inspections
This is important to
understand, why it is so?
33.
PIC/S
Neither FDA nor EMA
recognize PIC/S member
(Malaysia) inspections
This is important to
understand, why it is so?
34.
PIC/S
Approved Facility
With sincerity,
It is a wrong word. Giving
perception of ignorance
One may write
The facility is compliant with PIC/S
standards. This compliant is verified by ------
------------ Competent regulatory authority
(member of the PIC/S)
35.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
• Mutual Recognition Agreement
• Memorandum of Understanding
• Mutual Reliance
• Independent Reliance
36.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
Inspection does not mean market authorization
Product development is the key
37.
PIC/S & ICH
A Comprehensive, System Oriented Understanding
38.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
Non-binding informal
cooperative arrangement among
regulatory authorities in the
field of GMP of medicinal
products
54 participating authorities till
date
39.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
Developing & promoting
harmonized GMP standards
Training of inspectors of
regulatory authorities
Facilitate networking &
cooperation
40.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
Council
… leading world …
Assessing & re-assessing
inspectorate performance
41.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
Accession
• Legislative requirement
• Inspector capacity
• Licensing system
• Inspection system
42.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
Accession
Detailed
Assessment before
granting
membership
43.
PIC/S
Opens the Door of Trust
We Know the Unknowns
• Competency & Capability
• Independence & Impartiality
• Quality Management System
• Complaints Management
• Etc.