PICS-ICH

Jan. 22, 2023
PICS-ICH

Jan. 22, 2023
121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
Reflections 2022 & Dashboard 2023

121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
Reflections 2022 & Dashboard 2023

PICS-ICH

  1. 1. PIC/S & ICH Obaid Ali & Roohi B. Obaid Alumni International Forum of Regulators CDER-USFDA, HPFB, Health Canada & WHO-PQP 121st CCK & 21st CQS Session 22nd Jan 2023, Sunday, Hotel Marriott, Karachi
  2. 2. Disease has no Boundary Pain is similar, all humans deserve same quality of drug & treatment
  3. 3. Diversity across the world Sovereignty of every country allows to set its standards to control quality of drug for safety of their citizens
  4. 4. Disease has no Boundary Pain is similar, all humans deserve same quality of drug & treatment
  5. 5. Disease has no Boundary Pain is similar, all humans deserve same quality of drug & treatment Globalization comes in
  6. 6. Diversity across the world Sovereignty of every country allows to set its standards to control quality of drug for safety of their citizens
  7. 7. Diversity across the world Sovereignty of every country allows to set its standards to control quality of drug for safety of their citizens Harmonization comes in
  8. 8. Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Clinical trial permission …. Data compilation …. …. Dossier of Studies …. Review of application ….
  9. 9. Commercial Manufacturing …. Generic Drug …. …. Commercial Manufacturing ….
  10. 10. Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Clinical trial permission …. Data compilation …. …. Dossier of Studies …. Review of application ….
  11. 11. Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Clinical trial permission …. Data compilation …. …. Dossier of Studies …. Review of application …. Will it perform in the same way to deliver promise? Will it be able to catch defects & new knowledge?
  12. 12. Commercial Manufacturing …. Generic Drug …. …. Commercial Manufacturing ….
  13. 13. Commercial Manufacturing …. Generic Drug …. …. Commercial Manufacturing …. Will it perform in the same way as innovator’s drug? Will it be able to catch defects & any signals?
  14. 14. Dossier Reviews Site Suitability
  15. 15. Dossier Reviews Site Suitability Challenges
  16. 16. Dossier Reviews Site Suitability Challenges Different Approach Different Regulatory Language Different Standards
  17. 17. Dossier Reviews Site Suitability Globalization & Harmonization
  18. 18. Dossier Reviews Site Suitability Globalization & Harmonization Since 1990 … Since 1970 …
  19. 19. Dossier Reviews Site Suitability Globalization & Harmonization Since 1990 … Since 1970 … Regulatory Obligations
  20. 20. Common Regulatory language, Scientific standards, Regulatory approach … Promotes Harmonization, Quality, Reliance, Technology, Smartness …
  21. 21. Common Regulatory language, Scientific standards, Regulatory approach … Promotes Harmonization, Quality, Reliance, Technology, Smartness … Open for Industry too through Associations
  22. 22. Common Regulatory language, Scientific standards, Regulatory approach … Promotes Harmonization, Quality, Reliance, Technology, Smartness …
  23. 23. Common Regulatory language, Scientific standards, Regulatory approach … Promotes Harmonization, Quality, Reliance, Technology, Smartness … Limited to Government Bodies
  24. 24. Common Regulatory language, Scientific standards, Regulatory approach … Promotes Harmonization, Quality, Reliance, Technology, Smartness …
  25. 25. ICH Safety, Efficacy, Quality & Regulatory
  26. 26. ICH But does not speak about GMP
  27. 27. PIC/S GMP Inspections is the subject
  28. 28. PIC/S Standards, tools, approach, capacity, capability & honesty
  29. 29. PIC/S What is different in GMP?
  30. 30. PIC/S PIC/S itself does not approve any facility …. Anything which is approved by member for its own may not considered approval by the club, if it is so, it will be notified PIC/S is not a regulatory body but a club of inspectorate authority of regulatory bodies
  31. 31. PIC/S PIC/S does not offer any compliance certificate or membership to any company PIC/S gives membership to the respective inspectorate division of regulatory authority and has no direct relation with even manufacturing associations
  32. 32. PIC/S Neither FDA nor EMA recognize WHO inspections This is important to understand, why it is so?
  33. 33. PIC/S Neither FDA nor EMA recognize PIC/S member (Malaysia) inspections This is important to understand, why it is so?
  34. 34. PIC/S Approved Facility With sincerity, It is a wrong word. Giving perception of ignorance One may write The facility is compliant with PIC/S standards. This compliant is verified by ------ ------------ Competent regulatory authority (member of the PIC/S)
  35. 35. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust • Mutual Recognition Agreement • Memorandum of Understanding • Mutual Reliance • Independent Reliance
  36. 36. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust • Mutual Recognition Agreement • Memorandum of Understanding • Mutual Reliance • Independent Reliance Inspection does not mean market authorization Product development is the key
  37. 37. PIC/S & ICH A Comprehensive, System Oriented Understanding
  38. 38. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust Non-binding informal cooperative arrangement among regulatory authorities in the field of GMP of medicinal products 54 participating authorities till date
  39. 39. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust Developing & promoting harmonized GMP standards Training of inspectors of regulatory authorities Facilitate networking & cooperation
  40. 40. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust Developing & promoting harmonized GMP standards Training of inspectors of regulatory authorities Facilitate networking & cooperation Council … leading world … Assessing & re-assessing inspectorate performance
  41. 41. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust Accession • Legislative requirement • Inspector capacity • Licensing system • Inspection system
  42. 42. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust Accession • Legislative requirement • Inspector capacity • Licensing system • Inspection system Detailed Assessment before granting membership
  43. 43. PIC/S Opens the Door of Trust We Know the Unknowns • Competency & Capability • Independence & Impartiality • Quality Management System • Complaints Management • Etc.
  44. 44. 20 Annexures What to do? How to do?
  45. 45. PIC/S Track the Journey GMP Annex 1
  46. 46. ICH Agreed Guidance Q Q1 to Q14 S S1 to Q12 E E1 to Q21 M M1 to M15
  47. 47. ICH Quality Guidance Q8 Q9 Q10
  48. 48. ICH Quality Guidance Q8 Q9 Q10
  49. 49. ICH Quality Guidance Q11 Development & Manufacture of Drug Substance Q12 Lifecycle Management Q13 Continuous Manufacturing of Drug Substance & Drug Product Q11 Analytical Procedure Development
  50. 50. 37 New Drugs in 2022 2021 51 Drugs on an average from 2017 Alzheimer - Controversy
  51. 51. Pharmaceuticals 13117 Biologicals 5500 Animal Drugs 2961 Medical Devices 25901 + 47000 We know where we are FDA
  52. 52. Pharmaceuticals 13117 Biologicals 5500 Animal Drugs 2961 Medical Devices 25901 + 47000 We know where we are FDA 20,000 Rx 621 Rx 1600 6700
  53. 53. Thanks

