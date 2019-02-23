CCK Dashboard 2019: Knowledge Metrics & its Application

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Knowledge Metrics & its Application Good Science is the only constituent of Pharmaceutical Quality & Regulatory Affairs Ob...
It reflects the views and understanding of presenter & may not be construed to represent the views or policies of organiza...
Amycolatopsis orientalis A critical drug, discovered in 1953 & marketed in 1954, 58 - Eli Lilly Edmund Kornfield (Organic ...
Vancomycin Resistant S. aureus Complicated skin infections, blood stream infections, Endocardititis Bone & Joint infections
Premixed Feb 2018 Ready to use bag A long challenge of stabilizing in solution at room temperature
Vancomycin Glycoprotein It is a critical WHO essential medicine Unstable after 72 hours at room temperature Tricyclic glyc...
Vancomycin Premixed Stable at 25℃ for 16 months in a single dose flexible bag 500 mg / 100 ml 1 g / 200 ml 1.5 g / 300 ml ...
Vancomycin Premixed Each 100 ml solution contains 1.8 ml PEG 400 1.36 gm acetyl-D-alanine 1.26 gm L-lysine HCl HCl & NaOH ...
Vancomycin Premixed FDA reviewed 60 non-clinical experiments Studies of formulation & its impact on API thus on efficacy
Vancomycin HCl Dosage form Drug in solution Gut wall Blood Site of activity Therapeutic effect
Vancomycin HCl Dosage Drug in sol Gut wall Blood TherapeuticsAction Site Dissolution Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics
Vancomycin HCl A PK study is typically the best BE method but not always
Vancomycin HCl Treatment of C. difficile associated diarrhea Treatment of enerocolitis caused by S. aureus
Vancomycin HCl Inhibits cell wall biosynthesis Alter bacterial cell membrane permeability Alter RNA synthesis
Vancomycin HCl Capsule release drug in stomach & upper GI Drug completely solubilized in GI fluid Reaches to lower GIT tha...
Vancomycin HCl Lets recall Vancomycin is poorly absorbed after oral administration
Vancomycin HCl The effect of excipients on performance of drug are similar to the reference Equivalency in release is simi...
Vancomycin HCl Do we need PK study or estimation of drug behavior in blood ?
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Science answers concern & makes shape visible
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Oral solution
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Parenteral solution
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Opthalmic solution
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Otic solution
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Inhalation gas
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Every strength of IR
Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Not every time on reformulation
Biopharmaceutical Classification System Solubility PermeabilityDissolution
Biopharmaceutical Classification System Solubility PermeabilityDissolution Foundation of the waiver for bio-studies
High soluble high permeable High soluble low permeable Low soluble high permeable Low soluble low permeable
Solubility DissolutionPermeability Determine the absorption of a drug from a formulation
If a drug substance has high solubility it is unlikely that formulation difference between test and reference product woul...
Eligible Products IR solid dosage forms of Class I with rapid dissolution IR solid dosage forms of Class III that exhibit ...
Rapid 85% in 30 minutes 85% in 15 minutesVery Rapid
Ineligible Products Modified release products Narrow Therapeutic Range drugs Class II & IV drugs
High Solubility When the highest strength is soluble in 250 ml of aqueous media within the pH range of 1 to 6.8 Highest st...
High Permeability Not for Class I 1. Mass balance studies 2. Intestinal permeability method 3. Expression of efflux transp...
High Permeability Not for Class I 4. Validated cell culture method 5. High & low permeability standard in pivotal study 6....
Excipients BCS Class I Product does not contain excipient quantity that can affect rate of absorption.
Excipients BCS Class III Qualitatively the test product formulation should be same & quantitatively very similar to the re...
Common Concerns In vitro BE Studies Statistical Analysis: Incorrect method used, missing justification for method used. An...
Thank You
  1. 1. Knowledge Metrics & its Application Good Science is the only constituent of Pharmaceutical Quality & Regulatory Affairs Obaid Ali, R. Ph. M. Phil., Ph. D. 24 Feb 2019, ICCBS, University of Karachi
  2. 2. It reflects the views and understanding of presenter & may not be construed to represent the views or policies of organization or association to which speaker has ties Documents of US-FDA & Review Scientific Articles are used to construct presentation Disclaimer Reference
  3. 3. Amycolatopsis orientalis A critical drug, discovered in 1953 & marketed in 1954, 58 - Eli Lilly Edmund Kornfield (Organic chemist) Poor bioavailability IV route – the only choice Penicillin resistance was the challenge at the time
  4. 4. Vancomycin Resistant S. aureus Complicated skin infections, blood stream infections, Endocardititis Bone & Joint infections
  5. 5. Premixed Feb 2018 Ready to use bag A long challenge of stabilizing in solution at room temperature
  6. 6. Vancomycin Glycoprotein It is a critical WHO essential medicine Unstable after 72 hours at room temperature Tricyclic glycosylated nonribosomal peptide
  7. 7. Vancomycin Premixed Stable at 25℃ for 16 months in a single dose flexible bag 500 mg / 100 ml 1 g / 200 ml 1.5 g / 300 ml 2 g / 400 ml
  8. 8. Vancomycin Premixed Each 100 ml solution contains 1.8 ml PEG 400 1.36 gm acetyl-D-alanine 1.26 gm L-lysine HCl HCl & NaOH used to adjust pH
  9. 9. Vancomycin Premixed FDA reviewed 60 non-clinical experiments Studies of formulation & its impact on API thus on efficacy
  10. 10. Vancomycin HCl Dosage form Drug in solution Gut wall Blood Site of activity Therapeutic effect
  11. 11. Vancomycin HCl Dosage Drug in sol Gut wall Blood TherapeuticsAction Site Dissolution Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics
  12. 12. Vancomycin HCl A PK study is typically the best BE method but not always
  13. 13. Vancomycin HCl Treatment of C. difficile associated diarrhea Treatment of enerocolitis caused by S. aureus
  14. 14. Vancomycin HCl Inhibits cell wall biosynthesis Alter bacterial cell membrane permeability Alter RNA synthesis
  15. 15. Vancomycin HCl Capsule release drug in stomach & upper GI Drug completely solubilized in GI fluid Reaches to lower GIT that is site of action
  16. 16. Vancomycin HCl Lets recall Vancomycin is poorly absorbed after oral administration
  17. 17. Vancomycin HCl The effect of excipients on performance of drug are similar to the reference Equivalency in release is similar Dissolution at different pH is similar
  18. 18. Vancomycin HCl Do we need PK study or estimation of drug behavior in blood ?
  19. 19. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Science answers concern & makes shape visible
  20. 20. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Oral solution
  21. 21. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Parenteral solution
  22. 22. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Opthalmic solution
  23. 23. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Otic solution
  24. 24. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Inhalation gas
  25. 25. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Every strength of IR
  26. 26. Vancomycin HCl In vivo BE is not always necessary Not every time on reformulation
  27. 27. Biopharmaceutical Classification System Solubility PermeabilityDissolution
  28. 28. Biopharmaceutical Classification System Solubility PermeabilityDissolution Foundation of the waiver for bio-studies
  29. 29. High soluble high permeable High soluble low permeable Low soluble high permeable Low soluble low permeable
  30. 30. Solubility DissolutionPermeability Determine the absorption of a drug from a formulation
  31. 31. If a drug substance has high solubility it is unlikely that formulation difference between test and reference product would affect the rate of extent of absorption of the API
  32. 32. If a drug substance has high solubility it is unlikely that formulation difference between test and reference product would affect the rate of extent of absorption of the API Provided in vivo dissolution of both is rapid to GI emptying time
  33. 33. If a drug substance has high solubility it is unlikely that formulation difference between test and reference product would affect the rate of extent of absorption of the API Provided in vivo dissolution of both is rapid to GI emptying time Provided there are no excipients that would affect absorption
  34. 34. Eligible Products IR solid dosage forms of Class I with rapid dissolution IR solid dosage forms of Class III that exhibit very rapid dissolution
  35. 35. Rapid 85% in 30 minutes 85% in 15 minutesVery Rapid
  36. 36. Ineligible Products Modified release products Narrow Therapeutic Range drugs Class II & IV drugs
  37. 37. High Solubility When the highest strength is soluble in 250 ml of aqueous media within the pH range of 1 to 6.8 Highest strength does not mean the highest dose
  38. 38. High Permeability Not for Class I 1. Mass balance studies 2. Intestinal permeability method 3. Expression of efflux transporters in cell culture system
  39. 39. High Permeability Not for Class I 4. Validated cell culture method 5. High & low permeability standard in pivotal study 6. In case of intestinal permeability method, drug stability in GI tract must be documented.
  40. 40. Excipients BCS Class I Product does not contain excipient quantity that can affect rate of absorption.
  41. 41. Excipients BCS Class III Qualitatively the test product formulation should be same & quantitatively very similar to the reference drug
  42. 42. Common Concerns In vitro BE Studies Statistical Analysis: Incorrect method used, missing justification for method used. Analytical Method: Quality Controls not included, method validation incomplete
  43. 43. Thank You

