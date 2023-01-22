Successfully reported this slideshow.
Application of Data & AI in Pharma 4

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Application of Data & AI in Pharma 4

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Leadership & Management

121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
Reflections 2022 & Dashboard 2023

121st CCK & 21st CQS Session
Reflections 2022 & Dashboard 2023

Leadership & Management
Application of Data & AI in Pharma 4

  1. 1. DATA & SYSTEMS INC. A Trust Revolution Company www.dsic.pk Application of Data & AI in Pharma 4.0 M Atiq ur Rahman B.E. (Mechanical) M.S. (Engineering Management) M.A.S. (Monetary Economics)
  2. 2. About the Presenter Mr. Atiq ur Rahman is a qualified Mechanical Engineer done his specialization in Engineering Management and Monetary Economics. He has a vast experience of 27 years in various process industries primarily in pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain. As most of his deployments comprising of facility design, quality audits and compliance he gets the tremendous exposures of implementing the regulations in the facility and utility design. Latter on he turned to the Data Engineering, Data Acquisitions, Automatic Data Logging, Electronic Recording and Electronic Signatures and practices the concepts of Data Science in pharmaceutical and other process industries. He undertook hundreds of projects comprising of facility and utility design including the design of HVAC for pharmaceutical industry as per regulatory guidelines. Contact: WhatsApp: +1(786) 910 6145 Email: atiq@dsic.com.pk URL: www.dsic.com.pk
  3. 3. Disclaimer Contents presenting are obtained from books, freely available material and case studies already published. Resemblance of any information with any organizational practice will be a coincidence, however the replications are mentioned with courtesies where needed. The information presents is solely my inference and without any connection with my present organization, customers and past employers. Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk
  4. 4. The Objective of Presentation There few major objectives of this presentation; 1. Overview of Industrial Revolution (Industry 1.0 to 5.0) 2. Overview of Pharma 4.0 3. Data Driven Decision Making 4. Realization of Pharma 4.0 5. The new partner of collaboration in Pharma Value Chain 6. Roadmap to Pharma 4.0; A Digital Transformation 7. Digital Maturity and Operating Model of Pharma 4.0 8. CTQs of Regulatory Compliance; CFR-21 part-11 Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk
  5. 5. 1. 1760: The Industry 1.0; The world started migrating from Agriculture to Machines powered by Water and Steam (Human Burden and Dependability on Nature had been reduced) 2. 1870 - Industrial Revolution 2.0; The world is getting more Mechanized after the invention of Electrical Power (Human Burden and Uncertainty of Nature has been further reduced) 3. 1970 - Industrial Revolution 3.0; Migration of industry from huge electrical equipment to small electronic equipment. Industrial Automation started (Communication was the leverage and World was started shrinking) 4. 2000 - Industrial Revolution 4.0; When Smart Devices started communicating with the emergence of Super Computers that can process the Big Data in minimum time. Hence Data Driven Decision was made by the smart devices 5. Now - Industry 5.0 is focused on humans and artificial intelligence working together. It is also focused on bringing personalization back into the product market and it is Human-Centered Overview of Industrial Revolution (Industry 1.0 to 5.0) Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk
  6. 6. Data Driven Decision Mechanism Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk 1. All Humans are designed to take the decisions based on their past experience which is nothing but a Data. 2. The older you get the higher the data (experience) you achieved and more precisely your decisions’ output will be 3. The same is with the Machine. The more it acquired data the more it will be precise in its output. The generic Mechanism of Data Processing; Data Feelings Intelligence Output Experience Unlimited Human Accurate Signals Limited Artificial Very Accurate Humans Machines
  7. 7. Pharma 4.0 Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk Process Sensor Signal Converter Gateway Server Storage Analyzer (Python) Human ML Cyber Physical Cyber-Physical System
  8. 8. “Digital is the main reason just over half of the companies on the Fortune 500 have disappeared since the year 2000.” Pierre Nanterme, Former CEO of Accenture Realization of Pharma 4.0 Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk 1. Pharma Industry has been considered the slowest industry to adopt the Digital Revolution 2. Many organizations still rely on paper-based systems to track, record, and monitor processes 3. In 2017 ISPE first coined the term Pharma 4.0 which is the Convergence of People, Systems, Data within one Singular Network powered by Artificial Intelligence
  9. 9. Strategies to reach Pharma 4.0 Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk • Evaluate the Digital Acceptance of your organization Digital Maturity • Are you working with Digital Averters, Digital Neutral or Digital Friendly Mgt. Check out for Current Technology needs • Deploy the Right Resources to select the Right Team to get it done Create a Digital Transformation Roadmap
  10. 10. Following are the areas to focus for Digital Maturity Digital Maturity Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk Computerization Connectivity Visibility Transparency Productivity Adaptability What are the CTQs of Production to be computerized How does data flow during production and between teams and sites How is data currently retrieved, and how much real time visibility do you have When it comes to data integrity, how complete, accurate, and transparent are your records What are your production targets and how efficiently you can meet them How agile your organization and adaptable to changing market demands
  11. 11. Try to develop a team that can write down the URS of the Technological Needs aiming the long term company vision and changing regulatory framework along with market dynamics and demands Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk Audit Current Technology Needs
  12. 12. Digital Transformation Roadmap Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk •If not, think about the talent you’ll need to have in place before you get started. Do you have the right workforce in place to implement new technologies •Consider the initial investment, as well as recurring costs What’s your project timeline and budget •You must have the SMART goals to get it done What are your anticipated goals and ideal outcomes
  13. 13. The GMP Gap……. Although GMP ensures the Product Quality but must be translated as a Quantitative Need clearly segregated from the individual wishes and Technological Luxuries and must be handled as the SMART Objectives Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk
  14. 14. The Ultimate GMP Goal GMP must be clearly and exclusively measurable able at a certain scale therefore Targeted Compliance Levels should be measured against the Actual Compliance levels on the scales of SMART objectives patterns Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk
  15. 15. GMP Interaction ◦ As the GMP is a knowledge bank therefore qualified and up to date professionals are one of the mandatory requirements to the journey of compliance ◦ A defects library must be archived to train the GMP custodians over the processes especially in the domain of all the technical departments including Quality Assurance Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk
  16. 16. CTQs for the Compliance of 21 CFR part 11 Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk System Validation as per FDA Part 11 Functionality (Audit Trail, Detection of Alteration) Mechanism of Transmission of Validated Records to FDA Retriveability of Raw Data till Retention Period Controls for Raw Data, Metadata and Data Attributes for Retention Period Controls to ensure processed data for the Retention Period Controls for Raw Data and Metadata Security for the Retention Period Controls on System’s Algorithms on Results Reproducibility from Raw Data Controls on the Security of Electronic Signatures for the Retention Period Controls on Audit Trails for the Retention Period
  17. 17. Thanks Any Question……..! Data & Systems Inc. Contact:+92321 879 0452 www.dsic.com.pk

