Experiencia mexicana en discolisis

DR.MIGUEL ANGEL MONTOYA DIAZ Anestesiólogo U.De G. / H.C.G. Director Medico Centro Integral de Ozonoterapia Medica, Gdl. J...
Se recopilaron trescientos casos durante el lapso comprendido entre Mayo del 2010 al mes de abril de 2016 de pacientes som...
El concepto de Discolisis con Ozono es la infiltración de este gas a nivel del núcleo pulposo provocando una reacción quím...
82 % De los pacientes tuvieron conocimiento de esta técnica a través de internet. La elección de la Discolisis con Ozono e...
La Escala Visual Análoga del Dolor (EVA) al inicio del tratamiento se considero mala en un : 91-94% 94 – 97 % mejoro al fi...
Se Presentaron Parestesias en un: 88 – 100 % Antes del tratamiento Tan solo se mantuvo en un : 3 – 11 % al finalizar el tr...
En un análisis prospectivo se observo un periodo asintomático : Mayor a 3 años En los Grupos DO3 Nucleotomia y OE + DO3 pr...
La reincorporación a su vida habitual con un impacto económico individual fue buena en cada grupo demostrando la aceptació...
AEPROMO,2017 REVISTA ESPAÑOLA DE OZONOTERAPIA Vol. 2 Supplement 1,2017,ISSN 2174-3215 Ozone Discolysis as the first Therap...
Técnica empleada en el procedimiento y abordaje anatómico tanto en la región cervical como lumbar Bajo anestesia epidural ...
Técnica empleada en la Epidurolisis con Ozono procedimiento y abordaje anatómico en la región lumbar.  Habón de AL en zon...
CUERPO VERTEBRAL CANAL MEDULAR ESPACIO EPIDURAL LIGAMENTO AMARILLO AGUJA DE TUOHY APOFISIS ESPINOS A
Difusión de las soluciones inyectadas al espacio epidural: Los medios de contraste radiológicos, anestésicos locales o cua...
El espacio epidural es menos voluminoso que el espacio subaracnoideo. No obstante se extiende desde la base del cerebro ha...
Los mecanismos involucrados en la ozonoterapia epidural son:  Liberación de endorfinas que bloquean la trasmisión de la s...
CONSIDERACIONES ANATOMICAS DE IMPORTANCIA
Posición del Paciente en decúbito ventral con rectificación de la lordosis lumbar infiltrando previamente ozono epidural 1...
Protocolo de inyección de ozono: I. Hernia Lumbar 15 ml x disco a 20 a 30 µcgrs. II. Hernia Cervical 5 ml. x Disco a 20 a ...
Angulo de aguja a 70º - 60º a 6 cm. Línea media. Utilizamos un estilete para marcar el punto de entrada en la punción perc...
El abordaje al espacio L5-S1 es considerado el de mayor dificultad debido a la pelvis que en ocasiones rebasa la linea de ...
La discectomia percutanea no tiene variación en cuanto al punto de ingreso siendo el mismo a 6 cm. de la línea media la té...
El abordaje cervical es mas complejo puesto que visualizar los espacios C5-C6 / C6 y C7 es dificil requiriendo tracción de...
La inyección intradiscal de Plasma Rico en Plaquetas es utilizada sobre todo en aquellos pacientes que presentan desgaste ...
FERNANDA MARTÍNEZ PARDO
RMN SEPTIEMBRE 2016 RMN MARZO 2017
www.ozonomontoya1.com.mx
Experiencia mexicana en discolisis
  1. 1. DR.MIGUEL ANGEL MONTOYA DIAZ Anestesiólogo U.De G. / H.C.G. Director Medico Centro Integral de Ozonoterapia Medica, Gdl. Jal.Mx.
  2. 2. Se recopilaron trescientos casos durante el lapso comprendido entre Mayo del 2010 al mes de abril de 2016 de pacientes sometidos a Discolisis con Ozono siendo esta la primer alternativa de tratamiento elegida por ellos. Estos pacientes se dividieron en cuatro grupos según el tipo de técnica intervencionista. A. Discolisis + Nucleotomia Percutanea con Dekompressor B. Discolisis + Ozono Epidural C. Discolisis + Plasma Rico en Plaquetas Intradiscal. D. Discolisis con Ozono
  3. 3. El concepto de Discolisis con Ozono es la infiltración de este gas a nivel del núcleo pulposo provocando una reacción química que libera peroxidos de hidrogeno así como el radical hidroxilo reaccionando con los carbohidratos proteoglicanos y colágenos que componen mayoritariamente la estructura molecular del núcleo pulposo provocando con esto su ruptura con la consiguiente reducción en el volumen herniado. En esta recopilación se excluyen las hernias discales extruidas con secuestro herniario.
  4. 4. 82 % De los pacientes tuvieron conocimiento de esta técnica a través de internet. La elección de la Discolisis con Ozono estuvo presente independientemente del nivel de escolaridad aunque predomino en los de nivel preparatoria y universitaria. 29.3% y 28.6% respectivamente La Elección de la técnica en relación a la cirugía se fundamento esencialmente por el alto índice de complicaciones asi como el temor al acto quirúrgico.
  5. 5. La Escala Visual Análoga del Dolor (EVA) al inicio del tratamiento se considero mala en un : 91-94% 94 – 97 % mejoro al final del tratamiento
  6. 6. Se Presentaron Parestesias en un: 88 – 100 % Antes del tratamiento Tan solo se mantuvo en un : 3 – 11 % al finalizar el tratamiento No existió diferencia significativa entre los grupos.
  7. 7. En un análisis prospectivo se observo un periodo asintomático : Mayor a 3 años En los Grupos DO3 Nucleotomia y OE + DO3 predominando el grupo DO3 con Un: 88.3 % A diferencia del Grupo PRP + DO3 donde el mayor porcentaje 64.9 % presento un periodo asintomático entre 1 a 3 años.
  8. 8. La reincorporación a su vida habitual con un impacto económico individual fue buena en cada grupo demostrando la aceptación de la discolisis como la primer alternativa terapéutica asi como la eficacia en la combinación con otras técnicas intervencionistas. La Discolisis con Ozono debe ser considera la primer opción de tratamiento no quirúrgico previo a una cirugía de columna siempre y cuando reúna los criterios de inclusión
  9. 9. AEPROMO,2017 REVISTA ESPAÑOLA DE OZONOTERAPIA Vol. 2 Supplement 1,2017,ISSN 2174-3215 Ozone Discolysis as the first Therapeutic Alternative in México Miguel Angel Montoya Diaz M.D. Alberto Balbin Hurtado M.D.,Alioht Guerrero Aranda M.D. Abstract Book 1 th- 3th June,2017,School of Medicine,Complutense University,Madrid,Spain. RESULTADOS Y ESTADISTICA V International Congress of AEPROMO.VI International Congress of IMEOF
  10. 10. Técnica empleada en el procedimiento y abordaje anatómico tanto en la región cervical como lumbar Bajo anestesia epidural y sedación superficial con lidocaina al 2% 60 mgs. Marcando el punto de entrada de la aguja de chiba calibre 20 x 20 a 6 cm . De la línea media a nivel de L4-L5 (Línea de Tuffier)
  11. 11. Técnica empleada en la Epidurolisis con Ozono procedimiento y abordaje anatómico en la región lumbar.  Habón de AL en zona de punción lumbar  Aguja de Tuohy calibre 16 o 18  Inyección de 1 cm de AL previa aspiración .  Comprobar que no exista fuga de LCR.  Ozono 5 a 10 µg/ml epidural.  Si aparece cefalea súbita suspender la inyección.  Inserción de catéter comprobación de no fuga o cefalea. Marcando el punto de entrada de la aguja de tuohy calibre 16 línea media a nivel de L4- L5 (Línea de Tuffier) o a nivel de la lesión principal. A E P R O M O D R . M A M D 11
  12. 12. CUERPO VERTEBRAL CANAL MEDULAR ESPACIO EPIDURAL LIGAMENTO AMARILLO AGUJA DE TUOHY APOFISIS ESPINOS A
  13. 13. Difusión de las soluciones inyectadas al espacio epidural: Los medios de contraste radiológicos, anestésicos locales o cualquier otro agente inyectado como el Ozono en el espacio medular epidural o caudal pueden difundirse de la siguiente manera:  La difusión hacia arriba o abajo se produce sobre todo en la zona posterior del espacio epidural, entre la duramadre y el ligamento amarillo.  Cefálicamente al Foramen magnum. Observese la posibilidad la difusión de los fármacos de bajo peso molecular a través de la duramadre de la base del cerebro hacia el LCR con la posibilidad de acceder a los nervios craneales, centros vasomotor y respiratorio y otros centros vitales.  Caudalmente al agujero sacro canal cauda y a través del agujero sacro anterior.  Lateralmente a través del agujero intervertebral hacia el espacio paravertebral, produciendo bloqueo nervioso paravertebral. Observese el rápido acceso al LCR a través de la zona del saco dural, produciendo bloqueo de las raíces nerviosas espinales y subsecuente acceso a medula espinal.  Anteriormente hacia el delgado espacio epidural entre la duramadre y el ligamento anterior longitudinal.
  14. 14. El espacio epidural es menos voluminoso que el espacio subaracnoideo. No obstante se extiende desde la base del cerebro hasta la membrana sacrococcigea y presenta comunicaciones directas con el espacio paravertebral e indirectas con el LCR. Tiene comunicación directa con el sistema vascular a traves de las gruesas venas epidurales desprovistas de válvulas y que conectan con el plexo venoso vertebro basilar y la vena ácigos esta es una posible via directa de conexión con el cerebro y el corazón para cualquier fármaco, aire ,u otro material inyectado accidentalmente en una vena epidural. Dentro del cerebro no existe espacio epidural, ya que las capas meníngeas y subperiosticas de la duramadre están íntimamente adheridas, excepto cuando se separan dando origen a la formación de los senos venosos. En el foramen magnum ambas capas se separan: la capa superior constituye la duramadre medular, y la interior recubre el periostio del canal espinal. Así ,aunque los anestésicos locales no pueden entrar en las capas meníngeas y subperiosticas de la duramadre cerebral, pueden difundir a través de la duramadre medular hacia la base cerebral por el LCR y desde allí al cerebro. A E P R O M O D R . M A M D 14
  15. 15. Los mecanismos involucrados en la ozonoterapia epidural son:  Liberación de endorfinas que bloquean la trasmisión de la señal dolorosa al tálamo y corteza.  Hipoestimulacion ligada a la degeneración oxidativa de los c-nociceptores.  Activación del sistema antinociceptivo descendente.  Estimulación simultanea y psicogenica del sistema analgésico central (efecto placebo).  Oxigenación y vasodilatación localizada favoreciendo la oxidación de lactato, neutralizando la acidosis, incrementando la síntesis de ATP, homeostasis del calcio y reabsorción del edema. El ozono difunde a través del espacio epidural de forma mas directa ejerciendo su acción metabólica sobre la raíz comprimida, estudios realizados a nivel mundial en Cuba e Italia concluyen que la mejoría clínica alcanza un porcentaje de hasta un 75.55% en la mayoría de los casos, siendo una alternativa la inclusión de un catéter epidural para administrar dosis subsecuentes de ozono. CRITERIOS DE INCLUSION  Hernias múltiples  Intolerancia al ozono paravertebral por dolor ( pinchazo de aguja)  Dolor intenso cervical o lumbar.  Canal estrecho.  Escoliosis o alteraciones anatómicas.  Síndrome de columna fallida. A E P R O M O D R . M A M D 15
  16. 16. CONSIDERACIONES ANATOMICAS DE IMPORTANCIA
  17. 17. Posición del Paciente en decúbito ventral con rectificación de la lordosis lumbar infiltrando previamente ozono epidural 10 ml a una concentración de 20 microgramos mas 80 mgs. De metil-prednisolona, en la nucleotomia la técnica anestésica es la misma así como el punto de abordaje.
  18. 18. Protocolo de inyección de ozono: I. Hernia Lumbar 15 ml x disco a 20 a 30 µcgrs. II. Hernia Cervical 5 ml. x Disco a 20 a 30 µcgrs. VOLUMEN
  19. 19. Angulo de aguja a 70º - 60º a 6 cm. Línea media. Utilizamos un estilete para marcar el punto de entrada en la punción percutánea con la chiba calibre 20 x 20 a nivel de L4-L5 (flecha amarilla) verificando la dirección y la inclinación de la aguja a 70º o 60º tomando tres ángulos distintos del rayo : lateral, contralateral (opuesto a la aguja) y por encima de la aguja ( visión en túnel) valiéndonos del ozono como medio de contraste.
  20. 20. El abordaje al espacio L5-S1 es considerado el de mayor dificultad debido a la pelvis que en ocasiones rebasa la linea de Tuffier dificultando el ángulo de entrada que se modifica siendo mas oblicuo y angulado entre los 25º a 35º esta indicado direccionar los rayos X en contralateral para su correcta posición.
  21. 21. La discectomia percutanea no tiene variación en cuanto al punto de ingreso siendo el mismo a 6 cm. de la línea media la técnica varia tan solo en el movimiento de afuera hacia dentro siempre visualizando con el fluoroscopio sin rebasar el punto medio del disco intervertebral extrayendo parte del núcleo pulposo.
  22. 22. El abordaje cervical es mas complejo puesto que visualizar los espacios C5-C6 / C6 y C7 es dificil requiriendo tracción de los brazos que son anclados a la mesa traslucida corrigiendo la curvatura de la columna con una cuña a nivel de los omoplatos con extensión total del cuello el estilete nos marca el punto de entrada al espacio desplazando las estructuras vasculares ,la aguja de chiba penetra entre la tráquea y los vasos sanguíneos evitando puncionar el esófago.
  23. 23. La inyección intradiscal de Plasma Rico en Plaquetas es utilizada sobre todo en aquellos pacientes que presentan desgaste en los discos intervertebrales resultando una alternativa terapéutica que refleja mejoría importante en la sintomatología específicamente lo relativo al dolor y movilidad.
  24. 24. FERNANDA MARTÍNEZ PARDO
  25. 25. RMN SEPTIEMBRE 2016 RMN MARZO 2017
  26. 26. www.ozonomontoya1.com.mx

