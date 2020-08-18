005 chino 4_la_particula_modal_le

Successfully reported this slideshow.
汉语四 La partícula modal了
LA PARTICULA MODAL 了TIENE DOS USOS PRINCIPALES Denota la terminación de una acción. La estructura es: VERBO + 了 wǒ kànle n...
El inicio de una nueva situación. Tāmén jiéhūn le 他们结婚了。Ellos se casaron Háizǐ shuìjiao le 孩子睡觉了。Los niños ya se durmieron...
Un tono de afirmación de que algo ha sucedido. Normalmente va acompañado de un complemento circunstancial de tiempo. Zǎosh...
Diferencias entre utilizar o no 了 Tiānqì hěn rè 天气很热 El clima esta caluroso 天气热了 El clima se ha puesto caluroso (El clima ...
  1. 1. 汉语四 La partícula modal了
  2. 2. LA PARTICULA MODAL 了TIENE DOS USOS PRINCIPALES Denota la terminación de una acción. La estructura es: VERBO + 了 wǒ kànle nǐ dí bàbà 我看了你的爸爸。Ví a tú papá Denota un cambio. En este caso esta partícula se coloca al final de la oración. Nǐmén xiànzài shì dàxuéshēng le 你们现在是大学生了。Ustedes ahora son estudiantes universitarios. Este segundo uso puede indicar:
  3. 3. El inicio de una nueva situación. Tāmén jiéhūn le 他们结婚了。Ellos se casaron Háizǐ shuìjiao le 孩子睡觉了。Los niños ya se durmieron Lùshàng dǔchē le 路上堵车了。En la carretera se hizó un embotellamiento. bā diǎn le 八点了。Ya dieron las 8 tā pàng le 他胖了。Él engordo
  4. 4. Un tono de afirmación de que algo ha sucedido. Normalmente va acompañado de un complemento circunstancial de tiempo. Zǎoshàng tāmén dǎ tàijíquán le 早上他们打太极拳了。En la mañana ellos practicaron “Taiqi” Jīntiān wǒ de zìxíngchē huài le 今天我的自行车坏了。Hoy se descompuso mi bicicleta Que se ha producido un cambio de opinión, idea, etc. Wǒ míngbái nǐ de yìsī le 我明白你的意思了。Ya comprendo tú opinión wǒ zǒu le 我走了。Me marchó, ya me voy
  5. 5. Diferencias entre utilizar o no 了 Tiānqì hěn rè 天气很热 El clima esta caluroso 天气热了 El clima se ha puesto caluroso (El clima antes no estaba caluroso) Jīntiān xīngqīwǔ 今天星期五 Hoy es viernes 今天星期五了 Hoy ya es viernes Dōngxī dou hěn guì 东西都很贵 Las cosas son caras 东西都贵了 Las cosas se han puesto caras Tā chīsù 他吃素 El es vegetariano 他吃素了 El se ha vuelto vegetariano Wǒ xǐhuān xuéxí hànzì 我喜欢学习汉字 Me gusta estudiar hanzi 我喜欢学习汉字了 Ahora si me gusta estudiar hanzi

