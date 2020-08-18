Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
汉语四 El adverbio 才(cái)
Denota que la acción del verbo ha ocurrido hace poco. Significa “apenas” o “acabar de” Nǐ zěnme cái lái ？ 你怎么才来？¿Cómo es q...
Denota que la acción ha ocurrido o terminado muy tarde, o con una cierta dificultad. Tā shuō xīngqīsān qù Shànghǎi, dàn xī...
Expresa que ha ocurrido algo nuevo, diferente del estado anterior. Tīng le lǎoshī de jiě shì, wǒ cái míngbái le 听了老师的解释，我才...
Expresa cantidad Lùyīn wǒ tīng le sān biàn, cái néng tīngdǒng 录音我听了三遍，才能听懂。 Escuché el audio tres veces, apenas puedo ente...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

004 chino4 el_adverbio_cai

30 views

Published on

El adverbio CAI chino mandarín

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

004 chino4 el_adverbio_cai

  1. 1. 汉语四 El adverbio 才(cái)
  2. 2. Denota que la acción del verbo ha ocurrido hace poco. Significa “apenas” o “acabar de” Nǐ zěnme cái lái ？ 你怎么才来？¿Cómo es que apenas vienes? Diànyǐng cái kāishǐ 电影才开始。La película acaba de comenzar Zuótiān cái dào Táiběi 昨天才到台北。Apenas ayer llegué a Taipei Zuótiān cái yǒu yīyuán 昨天才有一元。Apenas ayer tenía 1 yuan
  3. 3. Denota que la acción ha ocurrido o terminado muy tarde, o con una cierta dificultad. Tā shuō xīngqīsān qù Shànghǎi, dàn xīngqīwǔ cái zǒu 他说星期三去上海，但星期五才走。 Él dijo que el miércoles iba a Shanghai, pero apenas el viernes se marchó. Wǒ zuótiān wǎnshàng gōngzuò dé hěnwǎn, shēnyè sāndiǎn cái shuì 我昨天晚上工作得很晚，深夜三点才睡。 Ayer trabaje hasta noche, apenas a las 3 de la madrugada dormí Wǒ xiànzài cái dǒng dé tā de huà 我现在才懂得他的话。Apenas ahora entiendo lo que él me dijo.
  4. 4. Expresa que ha ocurrido algo nuevo, diferente del estado anterior. Tīng le lǎoshī de jiě shì, wǒ cái míngbái le 听了老师的解释，我才明白了 Escuché la explicación del maestro, apenas le entendí Xiànzài cái míngbái 现在才明白。Apenas ahora comprendo Cái xué yòng diànnǎo 才学用电脑。Apenas aprendí a usar la computadora.
  5. 5. Expresa cantidad Lùyīn wǒ tīng le sān biàn, cái néng tīngdǒng 录音我听了三遍，才能听懂。 Escuché el audio tres veces, apenas puedo entenderle. Tā lái guò zhèlǐ cái liǎng gè yuè 他来过这里才两个月。El vino aquí apenas hace dos meses Wǒmén diǎnle zhème duō cài yī gòng cái èrshíwǔ kuài qián 我们点了这么多菜一共才二十五块钱。 Pedimos tanta comida y en total apenas fueron 25 yuanes.

×