003 chino 4 el adverbio jiu

Adverbio JIU chino mandarín

  1. 1. 汉语四 El adverbio 就(jiù)
  2. 2. Expresa que la acción del verbo va a ocurrir dentro de poco. “En seguida”, “inmediatamente”. Qǐng děng yīhuì, cài jiù hǎole 请等一会，菜就好了。 Espera un momento por favor, la comida enseguida estará lista. Duìbùqǐ, wǒ jiù lái 对不起，我就来。 Perdón, enseguida vengo Wǒ māmā měitiān jiào wǒ shíèr diǎn jiù huíjiā 我妈妈每天叫我十二点就回家。 Mi mamá todos los dias me llama a las 12:00 para que inmediatamente regrese a casa.
  3. 3. Denota que la acción ha ocurrido o terminado muy temprano, o con una cierta facilidad. Diànyǐng xiàwǔ sì diǎn kāishǐ, tāmén sān diǎn bàn jiù lái le 电影下午四点开始，他们三点半就来了。 La película comienza a las 4 de la tarde, y ellos vendrán a las 3:30. Cóng wǒ jiā zuò dìtiě dào bàngōngshì, zhīyào shífēn zhōng jiù dàole 从我家坐地铁到办公室，只要十分钟就到了。 Desde mi casa hasta la oficina en metro, solo necesito 10 minutos para llegar. wǒ zǎo jiù zuòwán le 我早就做完了。Temprano termine de hacerlo.
  4. 4. 一...就... Expresa que dos acciones suceden inmediatamente una tras otra. “Tan pronto como..., entonces...” Tā yī xiàbān jiù huíjiā le 他一下班就回家了。El tan pronto como sale del trabajo regresa a casa Wǒ yī kàn tā jiù xǐhuān tā 我一看他就喜欢他。Tan pronto como lo vi me gusto Jīntiān de kǎoshì hěn róngyì , wǒ yī kàn jiù huì le 今天的考试很容易,我一看就会了。 El examen de estuvo fácil, tan pronto como lo vi lo pude resolver Wǒ měitiān yī qǐchuáng jiù qù xǐzǎo 我每天一起床就去洗澡。 A diario tan pronto me levanto me voy a bañar
  5. 5. Expresa “es que...” Wǒ jiù bù xìn nǐ bù zhīdào zhè jiànshì 我就不信你不知道这件事。 Es que no creo que tú no sepas de este asunto Yīnwéi wǒ jiù shì tā nánpéngyǒu 因为我就是她男朋友。Es que yo soy el novio de ella Wǒ jiù shì shēngbìng le 我就是生病了。Es que estoy enfermo
  6. 6. Expresa cantidad. Zhè gè gōngchǎng yǐqián yī gè yuè cái shēngchǎn yīqiān gè xiāngzǐ, xiànzài yītiān jiù néng shēngchǎn yīqiān gè 这个工厂以前一个月才生产一千个箱子，现在一天就能生产一千 个。 Esta fábrica antes en un mes producia mil cajas, ahora produce mil en un día. Tā jīnnián jiù qù kànguò yīcì tā de fùmǔ 他今年就去看过一次他的父母。 El este año fue a ver a sus padres dos veces yī gè yuè jiù lái liǎngcì xuéxí hànyǔ 一个月就来两次学习汉语。 En un mes viene dos veces a estudiar chino
  7. 7. Expresa restricción. “Solo” Zhè jiàn shì jiù wǒ yī gè rén zhīdào 这件事就我一个人知道。Este asunto solo yo lo sé. wǒ jiù yào jī zhāng zhǐ 我就要几张纸。Yo solo necesito algunos papeles wǒ jiù yào yī yuán 我就要一元。Solo necesito un “yuan” Colocado entre dos elementos de la oración, expresa tolerancia. “Bueno, esta bien” nǐ xiǎng qù ， jiù nǐ qù 你想去，就你去。Quieres ir, esta bien ve.

