Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
汉语四 EXPRESAR LA FRECUENCIA
Para expresar la frecuencia se pueden utilizar las siguientes palabras: 次 (cì) veces wǒ xiǎng zài yīcì xué hànyǔ 我想再一次学汉语。...
趟 (tàng) usado para viajes, visitas Yītiān qù sān tàng chāoshì 一天去三趟超市。En un día voy tres veces al supermercado 遍 (biàn) i...
Se utiliza 几+ 次,回,趟,遍 para indicar ALGUNAS VECES Qùnián, wǒ hé tā tiào guò jīcì wǔ 去年，我和他跳过几次舞。 El año pasado, el y yo bai...
Se usa 很多 o 好几 + 次, 回, 趟, 遍 para indicar MUCHAS VECES Wǒ kànjiàn guò tā hěn duōcì 我看见过他很多次。Yo lo ví muchas veces Nǐ xiàole...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

002 chino 4 expresar la frecuencia

28 views

Published on

Expresar la frecuencia chino mandarín

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

002 chino 4 expresar la frecuencia

  1. 1. 汉语四 EXPRESAR LA FRECUENCIA
  2. 2. Para expresar la frecuencia se pueden utilizar las siguientes palabras: 次 (cì) veces wǒ xiǎng zài yīcì xué hànyǔ 我想再一次学汉语。Quiero estudiar otra vez mandarín wǒ jīntiān zhǎo le nǐ sān cì 我今天找了你三次。Hoy te encontre tres veces 回 (huí) veces (se usa más escrito) gēn wǒ zǒu yī huí 跟我走一回。Camina una vez conmigo
  3. 3. 趟 (tàng) usado para viajes, visitas Yītiān qù sān tàng chāoshì 一天去三趟超市。En un día voy tres veces al supermercado 遍 (biàn) indica el proceso de una acción desde el principio hasta el final. Zhè běn xiǎoshuō wǒ kàn le sān biàn 这本小说我看了三遍。Esta novela la leí completa tres veces Tóngxuémén, zài tīng yī biàn lùyīn bā 同学们，再听一遍录音吧。 Compañeros, escuchen el audio completo otra vez
  4. 4. Se utiliza 几+ 次,回,趟,遍 para indicar ALGUNAS VECES Qùnián, wǒ hé tā tiào guò jīcì wǔ 去年，我和他跳过几次舞。 El año pasado, el y yo bailamos algunas veces Shàng jīhuí wǎng 上几回网。Algunas veces navego en internet Yītiān lái jītàng ? 一天来几趟? ¿En un día vienen algunas veces? kàn jībiàn shū 看几遍书。Algunas veces leo libros
  5. 5. Se usa 很多 o 好几 + 次, 回, 趟, 遍 para indicar MUCHAS VECES Wǒ kànjiàn guò tā hěn duōcì 我看见过他很多次。Yo lo ví muchas veces Nǐ xiàole hěnduō cì 你笑了很多次。Reiste muchas veces Děng nǐ hǎojīhuí 等你好几回。Te espere muchas veces Qùguò hǎojītàng 去过好几趟。Fui muchas veces Měitiān xiǎng nǐ hěnduō biàn 每天想你很多遍。A diario te extraño muchas veces

×