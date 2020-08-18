Successfully reported this slideshow.
汉语四 能愿动词 néngyuàn dòngcí Verbos auxiliares
能(néng) Expresa la capacidad de hacer algo. (Ser capaz de, ser apto para) xièxiè nǐ néng ài wǒ 。 谢谢你能爱我。Gracias por poder ...
会(huì) Expresa la capacidad de hacer algo tras cierto aprendizaje o práctica. (Poder) Tāmén dou huì shuō hànyǔ má? 他们都会说汉语...
可以Se utiliza para pedir permiso. (Podría) Wǒmén xiànzài kěyǐ jìnqù má ？ 我们现在可以进去吗？¿Podríamos entrar ahora? Wǒ kě bù kěyǐ w...
Verbos modales chino mandarín

001 chino 4 verbos modales

  1. 1. 汉语四 能愿动词 néngyuàn dòngcí Verbos auxiliares
  2. 2. 能(néng) Expresa la capacidad de hacer algo. (Ser capaz de, ser apto para) xièxiè nǐ néng ài wǒ 。 谢谢你能爱我。Gracias por poder amarme. bǎobèi bā gè yuè néng zǒulù 。 宝贝八个月能走路。 Los bebes a los 8 meses pueden caminar zhèngcháng rén néng tiào duō gāo ? 正常人能跳多高? ¿Regularmente que tan alto saltan las personas? shei néng gàosù wǒ ? 谁能告诉我?¿Quién puede decirmelo?
  3. 3. 会(huì) Expresa la capacidad de hacer algo tras cierto aprendizaje o práctica. (Poder) Tāmén dou huì shuō hànyǔ má? 他们都会说汉语吗？¿Todos ellos pueden hablar chino? Nǐ huì shǐyòng kuàizǐ má? 你会使用筷子吗？¿Puedes usar palillos? Wǒ bù huì chànggē 我不会唱歌。Yo no puedo cantar Rìběnrén huì bù huì xiě hànzì? 日本人会不会写汉字？ ¿Los japoneses pueden o no pueden escribir caracteres chinos?
  4. 4. 可以Se utiliza para pedir permiso. (Podría) Wǒmén xiànzài kěyǐ jìnqù má ？ 我们现在可以进去吗？¿Podríamos entrar ahora? Wǒ kě bù kěyǐ wán diànzǐ yóuxì ？ 我可不可以玩电子游戏？ ¿Podría o no podría jugar vídeojuegos? Wǒ xiànzài kěyǐ zǒu le ？ 我现在可以走了？¿Podría marcharme ahora? Wǒ kěyǐ yōngbào nǐ má ? 我可以拥抱你吗? ¿Podría abrazarte? Míng tiān, wǒ kěyǐ lái kàn nǐ má ? 明天，我可以来看你吗?¿Mañana, podría venir a verte?

