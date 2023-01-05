Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 05, 2023
Prashast -Presentation.pptx

Jan. 05, 2023
PRASHAST app will help for school based screening of 21 disability conditions recognized in RPwD Act 2016, and generate the school-level report, for further sharing with the authorities for initiating the certification process, as per guidelines of Samagra Shiksha - a flagship integrated program for school and teacher .

Education
Prashast -Presentation.pptx

  1. 1. PRASHAST Pre Assessment Holistic Screening Tool
  2. 2. Background What is universal screening? I. Brief assessment of all students with a particular purpose such as listing the strengths, weaknesses, academic or behavioural support needed etc. II. Recommended to be done with the help of screening tool III. First step towards formal identification and certification Present Context I. Tentative listing of all the 21 disability conditions recognized in the RPwD Act 2016 II. Systematic listing of disability conditions at the level of school with the help of screening tool III. Sharing of school level data with the CRC and BRC for further utilisation in the disability assessment and certification camps Why this Screening tool ? I. There exists an information lack, regarding new disability conditions included in the RPwD Act 2016 such as disabilities due to blood disorder, neurological conditions, dwarfism and mental illness. II. Enhancing regular/content teachers participation in the screening process irrespective of their knowledge of area of disability
  3. 3. • Blindness • Low Vision • Leprosy Cured • Loco-motor disability • Hearing Impairment • Dwarfism • Intellectual Disability • Mental Illness • Muscular Dystrophy • Multiple Disability • Acid Attack • Parkinson • Haemophilia • Thalassemia • Sickle Cell • Multiple Sclerosis • SLD (Specific Learning Disabilities) • Speech and Language Disability • Any Other • ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) • Cerebral Palsy Disabilities (RPwD Act 2016)
  4. 4. FLOWCHART SHOWING ROLES OF STAKEHOLDERS Principal • Creates an account with the Email ID linked with UDISE(Unified District Information System for Education) Code • Verify the teachers and Special Educator Accounts • Download School wise and class-wise data reports for further sharing. Teachers • Creates an account and get it verified by the Principal • Fill Part-1 of the survey. • Save and submit the form which will automatically reach the Special Educator for further screening Special Educator • Creates an account and gets it verified by the Principal • Add schools to which Special educator is associated • Receives the analysis from the teachers and gives their inputs over the same U-DISE Code is a 11 digit numeric variable code (4+3+2+2) represents the geographical location, comprises (1) First Four Digits representing Districts. (2) Second Two Digit for Block. (3) Third Three Digits for Villages. (4) Fourth Two Digits for School. Note: The U-DISE Code will remain same for all future references and Incase any change of Village/Block/District, then the district U-DISE Coordinator will guide and manage to change. Incase new school which are filling the form for the first time, then the coordinator will generate new code in the U-DISE Software.
  5. 5. LANDING PAGE
  6. 6. E-BOOK ,FAQS
  7. 7. Eiether you can Login directly, if you are already registered and have the user ID and Password. Else you can opt for Register as New user Choose your preferred Language
  8. 8. If you Click to change the language as Hindi, Then you can click here. Then, the screen will be displayed in Hindi Language like this.
  9. 9. REGISTER AS A NEW USER Please Remember 1. Enter the email ID which is linked with the UDISE Code 2. OTP will take up to 120 Seconds to get delivered 3. Check the SPAM/JUNK folder of your mailbox in case you did not receive the OTP 4. After 120 seconds you can regenerate the OTP if it is not received
  10. 10. REGISTER AS A NEW USER
  11. 11. TEACHER LOGIN (PROFILE, UPDATES)
  12. 12. TEACHER LOGIN (ABOUT PRASHAST, FAQS)
  13. 13. TEACHER LOGIN (MY SURVEY)
  14. 14. Teacher Login (My Survey)
  15. 15. SPECIAL EDUCATOR LOGIN
  16. 16. SPECIAL EDUCATOR LOGIN (SURVEY LIST)
  17. 17. SPECIAL EDUCATOR LOGIN (SURVEY LIST)
  18. 18. SCREEN SHOT OF DATA REPORT (CLASS-WISE CONSOLIDATED DATA)
  19. 19. PRINCIPAL LOGIN (SURVEY LIST)
  20. 20. Principal Login (Profile Icon)
  21. 21. Principal Login (Teacher’s Icon)
  22. 22. Principal Login (Special Educator Icon)
  23. 23. SCHOOL-WISE CONSOLIDATED DATA
  24. 24. OTHERS SCREEN
  25. 25. Prashast App Statistics - Live
  26. 26. STATE-WISE USERS (LIVE)
  27. 27. RATING ON PLAY STORE
  28. 28. QUERIES RESOLVED THROUGH MAIL
  29. 29. CO-ORDINATES - IMPORTANT LINKS To download Prashast App : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dscs.app E-book link : https://ncert.gov.in/pdf/DSCS_booklet.pdf For Regular Statistics : https://dscs.ciet.co.in/app/stats.php Advocacy videos : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYhHhfzyuA8&t=623s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFOXHO4wpg4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMQ68zCEsdA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dV4mqjFayY Any Queries ? Contact Us : prashast.helpdesk@ciet.nic.in
×