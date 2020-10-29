Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONCEPTOS GENERALES 1. QUE ES LA INFORMACIONENLA INFORMATICA La información es un conjunto organizado dedatos relevantespa...
La colaboración sepuede establecer desde profesionalesy departamentoshasta empresas: solo basta que un grupo de personas s...
6. QUE ES UNA PAGINA WEB Y 3 EJEMPLOS DE PAGINAS Una página web, página electrónica, página digital o ciberpágina12 es un ...
8. QUE SON LAS TICS. QUE TRADUCEESE TERMINO Las tecnologíasde Información y Comunicación (TICs) son el conjunto de herrami...
DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TICS  Disparidadesen su difusión y utilización:en muchoscasos se manipula la información.  Falta de p...
11. RAZONES PARA USAR LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACION Alfabetización digital delos estudiantes. Mejorar productividad:escribir,bu...
12. QUE SON LAS REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales, en el mundo virtual, son sitios y aplicacionesque operan en nivelesdive...
14. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS DREDS SOCIALES Desventajas 1. Pierden la interacción con su entorno social y su familia....
16.REDES QUE USO ACTUALMENTE  WhatsApp  Facebook  Instagram  Twitter  Snapchat  Tik Tok  Messenger  Gmail 17. QUE ...
CONCEPTOS GENERALES DE LAS REDES INFORMATICA

En este documentos encontraras información respecto a las redes informáticas

CONCEPTOS GENERALES DE LAS REDES INFORMATICA

  1. 1. CONCEPTOS GENERALES 1. QUE ES LA INFORMACIONENLA INFORMATICA La información es un conjunto organizado dedatos relevantespara uno o más sujetos que extraen de él un conocimiento. Esdecir, es una serie de conocimientoscomunicados, compartidoso transmitidosy que constituyen por lo tanto algún tipo de mensaje. Sin embargo, su definición varía según la disciplina o el enfoque desde el cual se la piense. 2. QUE ES UN MEDIO DE COMUNICACIÓN Como medios de comunicación sedenominan todos aquellosinstrumentos, canales o formasde trasmisión de la información deque se valen los seres humanos para realizar el proceso comunicativo. Los mediosde comunicación son tan amplios que abarcan desde la escritura hasta las tecnologíasde la información y comunicación dela actualidad. 3. QUE ES TRABAJO COLABORATIVO El trabajo colaborativo esuna modalidad de trabajo en la que un grupo de personas colaboran para logar una meta común. Este sistema se basa en la filosofía de interacción y cooperación. Y, como el propio término indica, se trata detrabajar en unión con otros individuos. Así, se crean sinergiasy beneficiosrecíprocosentrelos miembros. La claveprincipal del trabajo colaborativo esque todoslos participantessereúnen de manera conjunta, dinámica y descentralizada para alcanzar un objetivo común.
  2. 2. La colaboración sepuede establecer desde profesionalesy departamentoshasta empresas: solo basta que un grupo de personas se unan. Un pilar básico en este sistema de trabajo es el conocimiento compartido. Por consiguiente, cada uno de los participantesdebe tener un rol activo y aportar ideasal equipo. 4. QUE ES UNA PLTAFORMA INFORMATICA Una Plataforma Informática esuna potenteherramienta degestión empresarial conformada por un conjunto dehardware(servidores de bases de datos, servidoresde aplicaciones, maquinasde respaldo, equipos de conectividad, etc..), software(framework, aplicaciones empresariales, módulos especializados, servicios, etc..), estándares internacionales, metodologías, serviciosy mucho más, sobrepasando todo lo conocido hasta ahora como sistema informático tradicional. Nuestra plataforma está diseñada para trabajar con todoslos procesos y gestiones que tenga su organización en la actualidad o que vaya a incorporar en el futuro, ya que nuestra tecnología cada día va evolucionando a través de mejora continua, actualizacionesy nuevas funcionalidades, contando ya con intercomunicación con todas las áreas de la organización, clientes, proveedores 5. QUE ES UNA RED INTERNET Las redes son la tecnología quepermiteque las computadorasse comuniquen entresí, es decir, que puedan enviar y recibir datosentre ellas. Graciasa las redes existe casi todo lo que conocemosde la tecnología actual como internet, usar lasredes sociales, trabajar de manera remota, hacer videoconferenciasetc. Las aplicacionesson gigantescas, por ejemplo: si trabajasen cloud computing, entender cómo funcionan lasredes de servidoreses importantísimo;si eres programador, teva a permitir entender mejor el funcionamiento de las aplicacionessi están conectadasa red o si son aplicacionesweb.
  3. 3. 6. QUE ES UNA PAGINA WEB Y 3 EJEMPLOS DE PAGINAS Una página web, página electrónica, página digital o ciberpágina12 es un documento o información electrónica capaz decontener texto, sonido, vídeo, programas, enlaces, imágenes, hipervínculosy muchas otrascosas, adaptada para la llamada World Wide Web (WWW) y que puede ser accedida medianteun navegador web. Esta información se encuentra generalmenteen formato HTML o XHTML, y puede proporcionar acceso a otras páginasweb medianteenlaces de hipertexto. Frecuentementetambién incluyen otrosrecursoscomo pueden ser hojas de estilo en cascada, scripts, imágenes digitales, entreotros. EJEMPLOS: 1. Etsy 2. Evernote 3. Express 7. QUE ES UN PORTAL WEB Un portal de Internet (portal web en inglés) es un sitio web que ofrece al usuario, de forma fácil e integrada, el acceso a una serie de recursos y de serviciosrelacionadoscon un mismo tema. Incluye: enlaces webs, buscadores, foros, documentos, aplicaciones, compra electrónica, etc. Principalmenteun portal en Internet está dirigido a resolver necesidades de información específica deun tema en particular EJEMEPLOS: 1. Portalesde gobierno 2. Portalesque tienen las universidades para estudiantes 3. Portalespara empresas tales como YouTube o Amazon
  4. 4. 8. QUE SON LAS TICS. QUE TRADUCEESE TERMINO Las tecnologíasde Información y Comunicación (TICs) son el conjunto de herramientasrelacionadascon la transmisión, procesamiento y almacenamiento digitalizado dela información. Un aliado del emprendimiento, tanto en nuevos conceptoscomo en lo tradicional. A travésdel paso del tiempo la utilización deeste tipo de recursos se ha incrementado y actualmentepresta serviciosde utilidad como el correo electrónico, la búsqueda y el filtro dela información, descarga de materiales, comercio en línea, entreotras. 9. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE USAR LAS TICS  Permiten las comunicaciones:a través de blogs, wikis, sitioscomo YouTube, redes sociales como Facebook, Twitter, entreotros.  Aumentan las respuestas innovadorasa los retos del futuro:cuentan con grandesy variadosrecursos que permiten enfrentarsea los nuevos retos que imponen la sociedad y el mundo actual.  Eliminan las barrerasde tiempo y espacio: cualquier persona puede acceder a la información quenecesite desde cualquier lugar.  Permiten acceso igualitario a la información y al conocimiento:con solo disponer de un ordenador o un dispositivo digital esfactible acceder a múltiplesserviciosinteractivos.  Favorecen la cooperación y colaboración entredistintasentidades: beneficia las ideas, colaboración einvestigación a milesde kilómetros.  Potencialmenteelevan la calidad de vida de los individuos:facilita el acceso a la educación y a la cultura.
  5. 5. DESVENTAJAS DE LAS TICS  Disparidadesen su difusión y utilización:en muchoscasos se manipula la información.  Falta de privacidad:al estar conectadosen la red, se comparte demasiada información, entreella la privada. Esto ocasiona que se invadan los momentos de privacidad quedifícilmentesetienen hoy en día.  Aislamiento y adicción:el poder de conseguir casi todo lo que se desee sin salir de casa, implica que el individuo secomunique permanentea través del ordenador y menos en persona.  Fraude:las organizacionesse exponen a nuevas tendenciasde fraude que han encontrado escenariostecnológicosmássofisticadosy que se diversifican rápidamentea la par de la innovación.  Actualización permanentedehardwarey software: al descargar y actualizar softwaresepueden presentar fallas y aparecer virusque afectan los archivos.  Información no fiable:se presenta la desinformación, provocando distracción y desvío en la atención de lo que realmentese requiere. 10. IMPORTANCIA DELAS TICS EN LA EDUCACION En edades tempranas, estas tecnologíasnos abren las puertas a un mundo nuevo, lleno de información defácil acceso. No solo para los docentes, también para los alumnos. De igual manera, el ambiente de aprendizajese descarga y éste se hace más ameno. Así profesores y estudiantesse adaptan a nuevas estrategias, permitiendo el desarrollo cognitivo creativo, y sobretodo divertido, en las áreas tradicionalesdela educación. Con el uso de los ordenadores, por ejemplo, los estudiantes desarrollan la capacidad de entendimiento. Pero también de la lógica, favoreciendo así el proceso del aprendizajesignificativamente en los alumnos
  6. 6. 11. RAZONES PARA USAR LAS TICS EN LA EDUCACION Alfabetización digital delos estudiantes. Mejorar productividad:escribir,buscar datos,comunicar,prepararclases. Mejorar la enseñanza y aprendizaje:actividadescon apoyosTIC. La tutoría y la comunicación con lasfamiliasy el entorno. También existen razones tanto para los estudiantescomo los profesores VENTAJAS PARA EL DOCENTE:  ž Ahorro detiempo a la hora de presentar un material o tema en clase.  ž Aumento de la motivación y la atención al presentar un determinado material.  ž Aumenta la agilidad para impartir la clasey disminuye los “tiempos perdidos”.  ž Permite mucho más tiempo para una retroalimentación delos temas tratadosy estudiarloscon mayor profundidad.  ž Permiten una mayor integración detodas las componentesque intervienen en el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje. VENTAJAS PARA EL ALUMNO:  ž Participación activa del alumno en la construcción desu propio aprendizaje  ž La posibilidad de crear micromundosque le permiten explorar y conjeturar.  ž Permite el desarrollo cognitivo del estudiante.  ž Control del tiempo y secuencia del aprendizajepor el alumno.  ž A través de la retroalimentación inmediata y efectiva, el alumno puede aprender de sus errores.
  7. 7. 12. QUE SON LAS REDES SOCIALES Las redes sociales, en el mundo virtual, son sitios y aplicacionesque operan en nivelesdiversos – como el profesional, de relación, entre otros– pero siemprepermitiendo el intercambio deinformación entre personas y/o empresas. Es una estructura social compuesta por un conjunto de usuarios(tales como individuosu organizaciones) que están relacionadosdeacuerdo a algún criterio (relación profesional, amistad, parentesco, entreotras). El tipo de conexión representable en una red social es una relación diádica o lazo interpersonal.1Las redes sociales se han convertido, en pocosaños, en un fenómeno global, se expanden como sistemas abiertosen constante construcción desí mismos, al igual que las personas que las utilizan. 13. CARACTERISTICASDELAS REDES SOCIALES 1. Comunidadesvirtuales 2. Tipos de redes sociales  Según su público objetivo  Según el sujeto principal dela relación  Según su plataforma 3. Perfil o identidad 4. Masividad 5. Conectividad 6. Personalización 7. Algoritmos
  8. 8. 14. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS DE LAS DREDS SOCIALES Desventajas 1. Pierden la interacción con su entorno social y su familia. 2. Pueden convertirseen víctimasdeciberbullyng y suplantación de identidad. 3. Se exponen a personas que muchas veces no conocen, publicando información personal. 4. Se convierten en víctimasdevirus y softwaredañados. Ventajas 1. Genera mayor comunicación einteracción entrelosjóvenes. 2. Están mejor informados. 3. Vencen la timidez a través de las redes sociales. 4. Facilita la relación entrelaspersonas sin las barrerasculturalesy físicas. 15. COMPONENETES DE UNA RED SOCIAL Las redes socialesson aplicacionesweb que propician el contacto entreindividuos. Se basa en los vínculosque hay entresus usuarios. Hay diferentestiposde redes sociales: Redes sociales genéricas, redes sociales profesionalesy redes sociales temáticaso verticales. Sus componentesson: Página de Inicio, perfil, mensajes, búsquedas, grupos, preferidos, gestión documental. Esas son las constantes, pero según la red social, los componentes podrían variar y presentarse en mayor cantidad.
  9. 9. 16.REDES QUE USO ACTUALMENTE  WhatsApp  Facebook  Instagram  Twitter  Snapchat  Tik Tok  Messenger  Gmail 17. QUE SE SKYPE CUAL ES LA FUNCION Skype es un software que permiteque todo el mundo se comunique. Millonesde personas y empresas ya usan Skype para hacer llamadas y video llamadas gratisindividualesy grupales, enviar mensajes instantáneosy compartir archivoscon otraspersonasque usan Skype.

