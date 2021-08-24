HOW TO CALCULATE GESTATIONAL AGE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTIMATION OF GESTATIONAL AGE Osama M. Warda MD Prof. OBS/GYN Mansoura University
WHY GESTATIONAL AGE ESTIMATION IMPORTANT? 1. Prevention of fetal prematurity (delivery before 37 weeks) as will as postmat...
The GA can be known by one of the following methods: A- History Taking 1- Known LNMP- 2- Known single coitus date 3- Known...
HISTORY TAKING 1-Known LNMP: - it is calculated in weeks using different methods: Naegele’s formula: used when the 1st day...
Example : if the lady informed you that the 1st day of the LNMP was the 10th of September, 2020, - EDD will be the [(10/9/...
HISTORY TAKING LNMP= 10/9/2020. EDD= 17/6/2021. Today is 17/5/2021 The GA is calculated as follows: (A). 17/5/2021 MINUS 1...
HISTORY TAKING 2. Known Single coitus: - EDD= date of single coitus + 265 day - The duration of pregnancy can be calculate...
HISTORY TAKING 3- Known date of Embryo transfer in IVF: GA= (date of ET -7 days )+ 9 months EXAMPLE : Date of ET was at 20...
HISTORY TAKING 4. Date of Queckening : -Knowing the exact dat of quecknenig; we know the LMP (APPROXIMATELY) by sbtracting...
CLINICAL EXAMINATION 1- Bimanual examination Early Pregnancy: [in absence of ultrasound ] - used for both diagnosis of ear...
CLINICAL EXAMINATION
CLINICAL EXAMINATION 2- Fundal Level Palpate with ulnar border of the left hand QUESTION Where is your right hand?
CLINICAL EXAMINATION 3- Symphysis Fundal hieght:
CLINICAL EXAMINATION 3- Symphysis Fundal hieght:
Q1. What are the criteria of LNMP? Q2. When the LNMP is UNRELIABLE? Q3. What are causes of uterus/fetus more than period o...
CLINICAL EXAMINATION 4-Abdominal girth, and fetal tone: In cases where there is no no known dates and evaluation of GA is ...
C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY • Not all scans during pregnancy serve the same purpose • Early pregnancy scans are the most ...
C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY - It is crucial that the mother is questioned if a scan was done early in pregnancy If so, sh...
EARLY IN PREGNANCY : [BEFORE 14 WEEKS) • Crown-rump length (CRL) & Gestational sac diameter (GSD) 1- CRL: •The CRL is the ...
C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY Gestational sac diameter (GSD)  With a TVS, a 2- to 3-mm gestational sac can usually be seen...
A very early, 3-mm mean diameter intrauterine gestational sac at 5 weeks postmenstruation typical yolk sac. The mean sac d...
A early 7 mm fetal pole corresponding to 6 weeks 4 days menstrual weeks C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
- The BPD measurement before gestation week 20 predict gestation age with an accuracy of ±7–11 days . - The precision tole...
Biparietal diameter (BPD) dimension: outer to inner (A) as in Scandivavian and outer to outer (B) as in Germany. C- ULTRAS...
C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY 2- Femur Length (FL): -FL measurements include the ossified portion of the diaphysis and meta...
3- Abdominal Circumference (AC): -AC is measured by the ellipse facility of ultrasound equipment with the stomach bubble a...
Abdominal circumference (AC) dimension. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
HOW TO CALCULATE GESTATIONAL AGE
HOW TO CALCULATE GESTATIONAL AGE
HOW TO CALCULATE GESTATIONAL AGE
Aug. 24, 2021
SIMPLE LECTURE FOR UNDERGRADUATE MEDICAL STUDENTS

HOW TO CALCULATE GESTATIONAL AGE

  1. 1. ESTIMATION OF GESTATIONAL AGE Osama M. Warda MD Prof. OBS/GYN Mansoura University
  2. 2. WHY GESTATIONAL AGE ESTIMATION IMPORTANT? 1. Prevention of fetal prematurity (delivery before 37 weeks) as will as postmaturity (delivery after 42 weeks). 2. Optimizing antepartum fetal growth surveillance; i.e. correlate the interauterine fetal growth to the gestational age. This is essential for diagnosis of certain fetal growth problems, e.g. a) Small for gestational age b) Intrauterine fetal growth restriction c) Fetal macrosomia 3. Optimization of Timing of certain fetal tests: (table-next slide) 4. Optimization of the social circumstances of the pregnant woman & her family regarding travelling, works and other social activities
  3. 3. The GA can be known by one of the following methods: A- History Taking 1- Known LNMP- 2- Known single coitus date 3- Known date of Embryo transfer in IVF 4-Known date of Queckening 5- Known early ultrasound B. Clinical Examination: 1- Bimanual exam in early pregnancy 2-Fundal level 3-Symphysis Fundal Distance 4-Abdominal girth, and fetal tone. C- Imaging: Ultrasound is the best, and safest. X-ray is no longer used.
  4. 4. HISTORY TAKING 1-Known LNMP: - it is calculated in weeks using different methods: Naegele’s formula: used when the 1st day of the last normal menstrual period (LNMP) is certainly known. The expected date of delivery (assuming that human pregnancy is 40 weeks=280 days) is calculated by adding 7 days to the days & 9 months to the month. OR
  5. 5. Example : if the lady informed you that the 1st day of the LNMP was the 10th of September, 2020, - EDD will be the [(10/9/2020)+(7 days+ 9 months) =17th of June 2021. OR by another method [(10/9/2020)+ (7 days) ]- [(3 months)+1year]=17/6/2021 HISTORY TAKING The gestational age at the day of case taking can be calculated by: [EDD- Date of Today] =X , EDD-X = GA OR Date of Today-LNMP= GA
  6. 6. HISTORY TAKING LNMP= 10/9/2020. EDD= 17/6/2021. Today is 17/5/2021 The GA is calculated as follows: (A). 17/5/2021 MINUS 10/9/2020= 8 months+ 7 days = 36 weeks (B). 17/6/2021 minus 17/5/2021 = 30 days = 4 weeks +. 40 -4= 36 weeks 13 weeks= 3 months Full term=40 weeks= 9 months + 1 week
  7. 7. HISTORY TAKING 2. Known Single coitus: - EDD= date of single coitus + 265 day - The duration of pregnancy can be calculated from the EDD as before . - Example: the husband was abroad, he came to cairo as transit on 20/1/2021. Sexual relation occurred.The wife reported that she had missed 3 or 4 periods and she felt pregnant, confirmed by positive home pregnancy test. - EDD= 20/1/2021+ 265days=14/10/2021 - GA is calculated accordingly as before.
  8. 8. HISTORY TAKING 3- Known date of Embryo transfer in IVF: GA= (date of ET -7 days )+ 9 months EXAMPLE : Date of ET was at 20/4/2021 EDD= (20/4/2021-7 days)+ 9 months = 13/1/2022 The GA can be calculated from the EDD as before.
  9. 9. HISTORY TAKING 4. Date of Queckening : -Knowing the exact dat of quecknenig; we know the LMP (APPROXIMATELY) by sbtracting 18 weeks in multipara or 20 weeks in primigravida from the date of today. - Accordingly, the EDD and GA can be calculated. 5- Knowing an early ultrasound: If the patient has an ultrasoud image early in her current pregnancy, the EDD, and GA can be easily known by correlating the GA recorded in the ultrasound to the date of that ultrasound exam.
  10. 10. CLINICAL EXAMINATION 1- Bimanual examination Early Pregnancy: [in absence of ultrasound ] - used for both diagnosis of early pregnancy and determination of gestational age (if the uterus is not felt abdominally). - When the lower part of the uterus was felt empty & soft while the upper part was enlarged due to presence of conceptus (Hegar’s sign). - The uterus with a size as an orange was reported as 8 weeks pregnancy, while that of a size as a fetal head was reported as 12 weeks pregnancy. These approximate figures are no longer used in obstetric practice. However, some gynecologists still use them for reporting uterine enlargement due to gynecologic cause.
  11. 11. CLINICAL EXAMINATION
  12. 12. CLINICAL EXAMINATION 2- Fundal Level Palpate with ulnar border of the left hand QUESTION Where is your right hand?
  13. 13. CLINICAL EXAMINATION 3- Symphysis Fundal hieght:
  14. 14. CLINICAL EXAMINATION 3- Symphysis Fundal hieght:
  15. 15. Q1. What are the criteria of LNMP? Q2. When the LNMP is UNRELIABLE? Q3. What are causes of uterus/fetus more than period of amenorrhea? Q4. What are causes of uterus/fetus smaller than period of amenorrhea?
  16. 16. CLINICAL EXAMINATION 4-Abdominal girth, and fetal tone: In cases where there is no no known dates and evaluation of GA is only clinicaly the obstetrician should consider the abdominal girth and the fetal tone ( ratio between the fetus and fluid on palpation) as certain gestational ages may make the fundus uteri at the same point on mother’s abdomen e.g. fundal level of 36w, 38 week, and 40 weeks. The obstetrician clinical sence is important in such situations.
  17. 17. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY • Not all scans during pregnancy serve the same purpose • Early pregnancy scans are the most accurate for dating. • Mid-trimester scans are used for anomaly assessment. • 3rd trimester scans may assess Liquor volume & fetal weight accurately but are useless for dating
  18. 18. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY - It is crucial that the mother is questioned if a scan was done early in pregnancy If so, she should be asked if the findings corresponded to the LMP dates. - In clinical practice, if the discrepancy between menstrual & u/s dates is < 7 days, the LMP dates should be employed (as long as the periods are regular) If the discrepancy is more then; the EDD should be based on ultrasonographic fetal biometry.
  19. 19. EARLY IN PREGNANCY : [BEFORE 14 WEEKS) • Crown-rump length (CRL) & Gestational sac diameter (GSD) 1- CRL: •The CRL is the BEST measurement Early in pregnancy. •Accurate up to ONE day! •All mothers should have this C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
  20. 20. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY Gestational sac diameter (GSD)  With a TVS, a 2- to 3-mm gestational sac can usually be seen by 5 weeks from the last menstrual period .  A yolk sac is usually seen by 6 menstrual weeks, or by the time the mean diameter of the sac has reached 10 mm  A fetal pole with heart tones is typically seen by the completion of 7 menstrual weeks
  21. 21. A very early, 3-mm mean diameter intrauterine gestational sac at 5 weeks postmenstruation typical yolk sac. The mean sac diameter of the gestational sac is 10.6 mm. The length and the anterior-posterior dimensions of the gestational sac are measured on this sagittal image of this retroverted uterus C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
  22. 22. A early 7 mm fetal pole corresponding to 6 weeks 4 days menstrual weeks C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
  23. 23. - The BPD measurement before gestation week 20 predict gestation age with an accuracy of ±7–11 days . - The precision tolerance of BPD dimension decreases during the third trimester of pregnancy . The HC is less affected than BPD by head shape variations and the presentation of the fetus, so HC is preferred as a more valuable measurement in assessing gestational age after 20 weeks gestation. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY Second and Third Trimesters: [head & Femur & abdomen 1- Head measurement : BPD & HC
  24. 24. Biparietal diameter (BPD) dimension: outer to inner (A) as in Scandivavian and outer to outer (B) as in Germany. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
  25. 25. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY 2- Femur Length (FL): -FL measurements include the ossified portion of the diaphysis and metaphysis. -It has been identified that the accuracy of FL in the predictions of gestational age is 2.8 weeks (2 SD) . With increasing gestational age, the accuracy decreases.
  26. 26. 3- Abdominal Circumference (AC): -AC is measured by the ellipse facility of ultrasound equipment with the stomach bubble and a short segment of the umbilical vein at the level of the portal sinus visible. - AC should not be used at all to determine gestational age; however, it is one of the key dimensions to assess intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) and fetal macrosomia C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY
  27. 27. Abdominal circumference (AC) dimension. C- ULTRASOUND FETAL BIOMETRY

SIMPLE LECTURE FOR UNDERGRADUATE MEDICAL STUDENTS

