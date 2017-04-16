Nuevo codigo penal argentino , actualizado 17 enero 2013

Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 1 CÓDIGO PENAL1-2 1 Este Código reformado entrará en vigor el 17-1-2013, de acue...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 2 EXPOSICIÓN DE MOTIVOS3 •LO 13/2007, de 19-11 [modifica arts. 313. 1 y 318 bis....
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 3 regularizaciones. Con un esquema semejante al utilizado para la regulación del...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 4 paraliza la acción de cobro pero podrá paralizarla el Juez siempre que el pago...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 5 En la práctica se dan supuestos en los que se interpreta que no existe delito ...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 6 Quien, de forma masiva o colectiva, recurre a la utilización de trabajadores s...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 7 Si se ha llegado a definir el ordenamiento jurídico como conjunto de normas qu...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 8 ahora han venido gozando las injerencias ilegítimas de los funcionarios públic...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 9 Código: por lo demás, ésa es nuestra tradición, y no faltan, en los países de ...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 10 una ley temporal serán juzgados, sin embargo, conforme a ella, salvo que se d...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 11 2. Las medidas de seguridad no pueden resultar ni más gravosas ni de mayor du...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 12 Artículo 11 Los delitos que consistan en la producción de un resultado sólo s...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 13 Artículo 16 1. Hay tentativa cuando el sujeto da principio a la ejecución del...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 14 CAPÍTULO II De las causas que eximen de la responsabilidad criminal Artículo ...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 15 5º. El que, en estado de necesidad, para evitar un mal propio o ajeno lesione...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 16 CAPÍTULO IV De las circunstancias que agravan la responsabilidad criminal Art...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 17 Es circunstancia que puede atenuar o agravar la responsabilidad, según la nat...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 18 a) Los que inducen directamente a otro u otros a ejecutarlo. b) Los que coope...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 19 Artículo 31 bis10 1. En los supuestos previstos en este Código, las personas ...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 20 soberanía, administrativas o cuando se trate de Sociedades mercantiles Estata...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 21 a) La prisión superior a cinco años; b) La inhabilitación absoluta; c) Las in...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 22 g) La prohibición de aproximarse a la víctima o a aquellos de sus familiares ...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 23 5. La responsabilidad personal subsidiaria por impago de multa tendrá natural...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 24 1. La detención y prisión preventiva y las demás medidas cautelares de natura...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 25 a) Delitos referentes a organizaciones y grupos terroristas y delitos de terr...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 26 426 . Para garantizar el cumplimiento efectivo, el Juez o Tribunal podrá acor...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 27 f)29 La privación del derecho a residir en determinados lugares o acudir a el...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 28 Artículo 41 La pena de inhabilitación absoluta produce la privación definitiv...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 29 Artículo 4634 La inhabilitación especial para el ejercicio de la patria potes...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 30 impide al penado residir o acudir al lugar en que haya cometido el delito o f...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 31 1ª. La ejecución se desarrollará bajo el control del Juez de Vigilancia Penit...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 32 SECCIÓN 4ª De la pena de multa Artículo 5041 1. La pena de multa consistirá e...
Actualizado a 17-1-2013 © Joan J. Queralt 33 modificar tanto el importe de las cuotas periódicas como los plazos para su p...
