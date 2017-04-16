INGENIERIA MILITAR BAT.601

INGENIEROS DEMOLICIONES 1. Medidas de Seguridad a. Durante el descanso, la marcha e inclusive durante el combate (acción e...
“FOGATA PEDRERA” La fogata pedrera es un obstáculo de contramovilidad, idóneo para elementos enemigos a pie o montados, o ...
  1. 1. INGENIEROS DEMOLICIONES 1. Medidas de Seguridad a. Durante el descanso, la marcha e inclusive durante el combate (acción en el objetivo), los medios explosivos y los medios de inflamación deben ser transportados y almacenados por separado. b. Mantener las mechas fuera de la humedad la mecha húmeda no solo puede fallar sino modifica los tiempos. c. Para evitar accidentes para armar una carga, siga la siguiente secuencia: 1ro, Coloquemos las cargas; 2do, Coloquemos los detonadores; 3ro, separar los cables de los detonadores eléctricos; 4to, Unir los cables al explosor/Encender la mecha. d. Se ha comprobado que los detonadores eléctricos pueden explotar por alguna de las siguientes causas: 1) Rayos y cargas eléctricas producidas por tormentas. 2) Proximidades de equipos transmisores de radio, radar y televisión. 3) Electricidad estática. 4) Proximidades de líneas de transmisoras de corriente eléctrica. e. Distancias seguras para cargas explosivas: Kilogramos de trotil(no barras) 0 2 10 30 +30 0 200 300 500 1000 Distancia en metros LIBRA DE TROTIL = 454 Gramos f. Límites de seguridad por la potencia de equipos de radio: Potencia de los equipos en kilovatios 0 0,5 10 50 +50 0 150 700 1500 2100 Distancia mínima de seguridad en metros Equipos PRC PRC-VRE SEM VRC TRC-PRC VRC 3000 3620-4620 180 182 300-515 3622 0,4 2 3 10 20 30 Kilovatios de salida MECHAS (inflamación por medios pirotécnicos) Los hay de TRES (3) tipos: Elemento Características MECHA LENTA - Velocidad de combustión 1 cm por segundo. MECHA RÁPIDA - Velocidad de combustión 1 m por segundo. CORDON DETONANTE - velocidad de combustión 6.000 m por segundo UNIÓN DE MECHAS Aspectos a tener en cuenta: 1. Antes de utilizar una mecha o cordón detonante, deseche los primeros 15 cm. 2. Cuando se emplee mecha rápida como conductor principal, debe ser inflamada mediante un agregado o trozo de mecha lenta. 3. En toda unión de mechas, debe preservarse de la humedad mediante cinta o cualquier otro aislante. 4. En las uniones emplee cabezas de fósforos para aumentar la combustión. 5. Si tiene dudas, emplee 1 m para asegurarse la velocidad de combustión. CONEXIONES (Circuitos eléctricos) 1. CONEXIÓN EN SERIE a. Cuando se haga uso del “EXPLOSOR”, todos los circuitos de detonación deben ser conectados en “serie”. b. Éste dispositivo consiste en unir uno de los cables de un detonador eléctrico, con un cable del detonador siguiente, hasta terminar, de manera que al terminar solo queden DOS extremos libres, los cuales van al “explosor”. 2. CONEXIÓN EN PARALELO a. Este método NO debe utilizarse cuando el generador de energía será un “EXPLOSOR”. Debido a las ramificaciones puede existir insuficiencia de corriente. b. Si el número de detonadores es reducido SI emplee un explosor. c. Este dispositivo es útil cuando la corriente eléctrica puede ser tomada de otra fuente (circuito de alumbrado, batería bien cargada, etc). 3. CONEXIÓN EN SERIE –PARALELO a. Se utiliza para la detonación de DOS o más hileras de cargas. b. Al igual que en los circuitos en paralelo, este dispositivo se empleará si el suministro de corriente tiene origen en redes eléctricas o fuentes importantes. No cuando se cuenta con un explosor. EQUIPO INDIVIDUAL DE DEMOLICIONES 1. CINTA AISLADORA. 2. FOSFOROS IMPERMEABILIZADOS (CON ESMALTE PARA UÑAS). 3. ENCENDEDOR. 4. CORTAPLUMAS. ( EN LO POSIBLE CON PINZA). 5. HILO. 6. CABLE DE 0,5 MM 7. ALAMBRE. 8. TANZA (PARA LA CONSTRUCCION DE TRAMPAS DE TROPIEZO). 9. BATERIA DE 9 VOLT. 10. PTP (PRESION-TRACCION-PERCUSION). 11. MECHA LENTA (IMPERMEABILIZADO LOS EXTREMOS) 12. FULMINANTES DE ESCOPETA. VOLADURAS RAPIDAS (Sin cálculo de cargas) Objeto a neutralizar Cantidad de libras Observaciones Vías férreas 2 libras (por riel) 1 libra de cada lado del riel, en los dos rieles para corte en tijera. Depósito o tanque de agua 10 libras Carga en hilera, pegados a la base, de adentro en lo posible. Blindado 4 libras 5 libras Para el interior del Cñ, pegadas al Block. Por rueda tractora, entra la uña y la oruga pegado al chasis. Avión 2 libras 4 libras Entre la hélice y el motor, o dentro de la turbina. Carga en hilera cada 10 cm sobre el ala (parte central), pegado al fuselaje. Embarcación 4 libras Carga en hilera cada 10 cm por debajo o pegada a la línea de flotación. Preferentemente en Popa, cerca del motor. Obús o Cañón 4 libras Introducidas en el Cñ lo más cerca del Block. Torres o Líneas de alta tensión 2 libras 2 libras por cada apoyo, al igual que 2 libras por cada anclaje. Puentes 8 libras Cada metro. Arbol Diámetro al cuadrado El resultado en gramos. Colocar las cargas en hilera del lado a caer a 1 m del suelo. Túnel 600 libras Colocadas en una Long de 15 m de ambos lados. DESTRUCCION DE VIAS FÉRREAS 1. Para aumentar el daño , es conveniente colocar las cargas en lugares de difícil reparación ( túneles, cañadones, sobre puentes, etc). Al destruir rieles debe hacerse en una longitud tal que se impida la llegada las máquinas Para la colocación de cargas, es conveniente buscar las partes principales como indica la figura de la Izq. En rieles muy largos es conveniente colocar las cargas en el medio de éstos como lo muestra la primera figura de la Der. En rieles cortos, es conveniente colocarlas en las uniones de manera de destruir las eclisas. Segunda figura de la Der. PARA EL CALCULO VER TABLA AL FINAL. DESTRUCCION DE TUNELES Las voladuras de estas obras requieren gran cantidad de explosivos y personal. Es por ello que es posible lograr efectos similares con pocos medios. Los túneles es posible neutralizarlos mediante la destrucción o descarrilamiento de vehículos pesados, trenes, etc. En caso de escasez de explosivos cortar los rieles en la mitad del tunel. En los túneles es conveniente lograr el efecto de desmoronamiento de rocas en el interior. Para lo cual las cargas deben ser dispuestas en una longitud de 25 a 50 m, en las paredes laterales en igual cantidad, y frente a frente, como lo indica la figura. Un mayor efecto se logrará ejecutando lo mismo en ambas entradas, y en el centro. Si existieran, deberán ser aprovechadas las cámaras de voladuras. PARA EL CALCULO DE CARGA VER TABLA AL FINAL. DESTRUCCION DE PUENTES Los gráficos indican los lugares donde se deben colocar las cargas para destruir un puente de acuerdo a las características del mismo. Para determinar la cantidad de LIBRAS de explosivos, ver la TABLA al final. Recuerde!!, la primera regla en el manejo de explosivos es: NO tener miedo, sino respeto C = cargas
  2. 2. “FOGATA PEDRERA” La fogata pedrera es un obstáculo de contramovilidad, idóneo para elementos enemigos a pie o montados, o vehículos de baja protección. Aspectos a tener en cuenta para la construcción: .Lugar: se deberá buscar una ladera que se encuentre al costado o al frente del camino a bloquear. .Terreno: es conveninete la elección de un terreno duro y firme.. .Explosivo: Preferentemente Trotyl, pero cualquiera está bien. .Atraque: .Proyectiles: Piedras topo canto rodado de tamaño reducido .Pozo: Se deberá cavar en la ladera elegida un pozo que sea PERPENDICULAR a ésta (la ladera), cuya boca apuntará hacia donde se desee concentrar el mayor efecto. Cuanto más paralelo al llano sea el pozo, menor el alcance. .Cantidad: Es conveniente la construcción de por lo menos CUATRO fogatas en un frente de 200 a 400 metros, para un mayor efecto. .Circuito: El circuito deberá ser cuidadosamente elegido para lograr el efecto buscado. Podrá ser eléctrico o pirotécnico, siendo más conveniente el primero. SECUENCIA PARA LA CONSTRUCCION DE LA “FOGATA PEDRERA” 1. RECONOCIMIENTO DEL LUGAR ADECUADO PARA SU INSTALACION. 2. RECONOCIMIENTO DE LOS LUGARES DE INSTALACION DE CADA FOGATA. 3. CONSTRUCCION DEL POZO. 4. REFORZAMIENTO DEL PISO DONDE SE VA A COLOCAR CADA CARGA. 5. COLOCACION DE LA CARGA. INSTALACION DEL CONO O SIMILAR. 6. COLOCACION DE LOS PROYECTILES (ROCAS). 7. INSTALACION DEL CIRCUITO DE FUEGO. 8. ENMASCARAMIENTO. Es conveniente la que el apoyo sea firme o mediante la colocación de una piedra o chapa. Se deberá construir un “cono” de madera o material similar apuntando hacia la entrada FOGATAS PEDRERAS CAMINO

