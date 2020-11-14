Open bim and collaboration practice

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Main 2 root causes of low productivity are, • lack of interoperability • lack of collaboration
Essential Definitions. • what is openBIM? openBIM simply means working with BIM using open Standards. • Well, what are ope...
• Open BIM supports a transparent, open workflow and allows project members to participate regardless of the software tool...
Essential Definitions. • buildingSMART buildingSMART, formerly the International Alliance for Interoperability (IAI), is a...
Terms and definitions schema the definition of the structure to organize data for storage, exchange and sharing, using a f...
Abbreviated terms BIM Building Information Modeling GUID Globally Unique Identifier IFC Industry Foundation Classes IFD In...
SESSION KEY POINTS In this session: 1. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) 2. Model View Definitions (MVD) 3. Information De...
What is IFC? The Industry Foundation Classes IFC represent an open specification for Building Information Modeling BIM dat...
Model View Definitions (MVD) A Model View Definition (MVD) is a subset of the overall IFC schema to describe data exchange...
Model View Definitions (MVD)
Model View Definitions (MVD)
Official buildingSmart MVD’s for IFC 2×3 • Coordination View – spatial and physical elements for design coordination among...
buildingSmart officially defined two MVDs for IFC4 • Reference View – suitable for workflows based on reference models, wi...
Model View Definitions (MVD)
Revit Model View Definitions (MVD)
Model View Definitions (MVD)
TEKLA STRUCTURES Model View Definitions (MVD)
Information Delivery Manual (IDM) • What is an Information Delivery Manual (IDM)? IDM is a technical document (physical or...
Information Delivery Manual (IDM) • Structure of IDM 1. Use Case. It is a combination of the purpose of the information de...
Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
• BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) The format was created on the basis of IFC, but with additional capabilities added for th...
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
▪ Design phase o Documenting quality assurance / quality checking (QA/QC) items of BIMs o Identifying design coordination ...
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Revit
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Archicad
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Solibri
BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) BIMcollab
buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD) • What is bSDD? The buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD) is an online service that ho...
buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD)
buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD) • How it is used? • bSDD is used to uniquely identify properties independent of which...
buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD) • How bsDD can help? • Agreement on Common Terms • Multilingual Translations • Assign...
buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD)
buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD)
  1. 1. Main 2 root causes of low productivity are, • lack of interoperability • lack of collaboration
  2. 2. Essential Definitions. • what is openBIM? openBIM simply means working with BIM using open Standards. • Well, what are open Standards?
  3. 3. • Open BIM supports a transparent, open workflow and allows project members to participate regardless of the software tools they use. • OpenBIM speaks in the same language for all of the processes in life cycle of the project. • Open BIM provides enduring project data for use throughout the asset life–cycle, avoiding multiple input of the same data and consequential errors. • All of the software vendors can participate in life-cycle. We have IFC, right? • Project members can decide about their software upgrades independently from their peers in different project. Essential Definitions.
  4. 4. Essential Definitions. • buildingSMART buildingSMART, formerly the International Alliance for Interoperability (IAI), is an international organization which aims to improve the exchange of information between software applications used in the construction industry. https://www.buildingsmart.org/
  5. 5. Terms and definitions schema the definition of the structure to organize data for storage, exchange and sharing, using a formal language entity class of information defined by common attributes and constraints as defined in [ISO 10303-11] Attribute unit of information within an entity, defined by a particular type or reference to a particular entity property unit of information that is dynamically defined as a particular entity instance. proxy object that does not hold a specific object type information. relationship unit of information describing an interaction between items resource entity with limited availability such as materials, labor, or equipment Essential Definitions.
  6. 6. Abbreviated terms BIM Building Information Modeling GUID Globally Unique Identifier IFC Industry Foundation Classes IFD International Framework for Dictionaries MVD Model View Definition STEP STandard for the Exchange of Product data XML Extensible Markup Language Essential Definitions.
  7. 7. SESSION KEY POINTS In this session: 1. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) 2. Model View Definitions (MVD) 3. Information Delivery Manual (IDM) 4. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) 5. buildingSMART Data Dictionary SESSION KEY POINTS
  8. 8. What is IFC? The Industry Foundation Classes IFC represent an open specification for Building Information Modeling BIM data that is exchanged and shared among the various participants in a building construction or facility management project. IFC's are the international openBIM standard. The IFC schema specification is the primary technical deliverable of buildingSMART International to fulfill its goal to promote openBIM®. The schema specification can describe how a facility or installation is used, how it is constructed, and how it is operated. IFC can define physical components of buildings, manufactured products, mechanical/electrical systems, as well as more abstract structural analysis models, energy analysis models, cost breakdowns, work schedules, and much, much more. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  9. 9. BIM Software Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  10. 10. Software Schemas Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  11. 11. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  12. 12. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  13. 13. IFC Versions Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  14. 14. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  15. 15. IFC Data Format Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  16. 16. STEP File XML File Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  17. 17. IFC Model File What is IFC?Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  18. 18. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  19. 19. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  20. 20. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  21. 21. IFC Structure Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  22. 22. IFC Schema Layers Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  23. 23. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  24. 24. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  25. 25. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  26. 26. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  27. 27. IFC Schema Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  28. 28. IFC Schema Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  29. 29. IFC Schema Layers Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  30. 30. IFC Schema Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  31. 31. IFC Schema Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  32. 32. How to create IFC Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  33. 33. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  34. 34. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  35. 35. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  36. 36. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  37. 37. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  38. 38. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  39. 39. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  40. 40. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  41. 41. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  42. 42. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  43. 43. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  44. 44. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  45. 45. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  46. 46. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  47. 47. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  48. 48. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  49. 49. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  50. 50. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  51. 51. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  52. 52. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  53. 53. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  54. 54. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  55. 55. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  56. 56. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  57. 57. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  58. 58. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  59. 59. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  60. 60. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  61. 61. Industry Foundation Classes (IFC)
  62. 62. Model View Definitions (MVD) A Model View Definition (MVD) is a subset of the overall IFC schema to describe data exchange for a specific use or workflow, narrowing the scope depending on the need of the receiver. An IFC View Definition, or Model View Definition, MVD, defines a subset of the IFC schema, that is needed to satisfy one or many Exchange Requirements of the AEC industry. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  63. 63. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  64. 64. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  65. 65. Official buildingSmart MVD’s for IFC 2×3 • Coordination View – spatial and physical elements for design coordination among the architectural, structural, and installation sectors (MEP). • Space Boundary – identification and export of additional space boundaries (polygons defining the extent of space contact with directly adjacent surfaces (such as walls, floors, ceilings) and openings). It can be used for building energy analysis and Quantity take-off. • Basic FM Handover View – a basic view providing data for facility management (Facility MAnagement). Transfer of model information to CAFM (Computer Aided Facility Management) and CMMS (Computerized maintenance management system) applications. • Structural Analysis View – a structural analysis model, developed in a structural design program, sent to one or more structural analysis programs. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  66. 66. buildingSmart officially defined two MVDs for IFC4 • Reference View – suitable for workflows based on reference models, with unidirectional exchanges. Any modification of the model must be processed by requesting a change to the original author. • Design Transfer View – supports the editing of interconnected elements: insert, delete, move and modify construction elements and spaces, with a limited scope to parametric exchange. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  67. 67. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  68. 68. Revit Model View Definitions (MVD)
  69. 69. Model View Definitions (MVD)
  70. 70. TEKLA STRUCTURES Model View Definitions (MVD)
  71. 71. Information Delivery Manual (IDM) • What is an Information Delivery Manual (IDM)? IDM is a technical document (physical or digital) that describes what information is required, in what order, when should it be delivered and who is responsible for providing it. • Are there standards for the production of an Information Delivery Manual? Standards for IDMs can be found in: • ISO 29481-1:2016 Building Information Models - Information Delivery Manual - Part 1: Methodology and Format • ISO 29481-2:2012 Building Information Models - Information Delivery Manual - Part 2: Interaction Framework
  72. 72. Information Delivery Manual (IDM) • Structure of IDM 1. Use Case. It is a combination of the purpose of the information delivery, business need, involved actors and their roles and external aspects, that need to be considered within the delivery. 2. Process Definitions. These are represented in the form of different types of process and/or interaction maps. 3. Exchange Requirements (ER). It present in detail the geometrical and information requirements of the delivery. Even though these properties are presented in non-technical terms, they need to be specific.
  73. 73. Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
  74. 74. Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
  75. 75. Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
  76. 76. Information Delivery Manual (IDM)
  77. 77. • BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) The format was created on the basis of IFC, but with additional capabilities added for the needs of communication, The new feature is the exchange of only information containing a reference to a model element (via GUID), a description of the problem and optional additional files, instead of replacing entire IFC models. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
  78. 78. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
  79. 79. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
  80. 80. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
  81. 81. ▪ Design phase o Documenting quality assurance / quality checking (QA/QC) items of BIMs o Identifying design coordination (clash detection) issues between domain BIMs o Annotating design options, object substitutions, and material selections ▪ Procurement phase o Bidding coordination items and clarifications o Cost and supplier information for objects, assemblies, and/or systems ▪ Construction phase o Quality assurance / quality checking (QA/QC) records of installations vs. BIMs o Tracking availability of items/materials and coordinating substitutions o Collection of last-minute information for handover to owner/operator as part of the COBie deliverables ▪ Operations phase o Notations to handover models as changes are made to the facility and its many elements during occupation o Owners notes about needed upgrades How is BCF used? BIM Collaboration Format (BCF)
  82. 82. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Revit
  83. 83. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Archicad
  84. 84. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) Solibri
  85. 85. BIM Collaboration Format (BCF) BIMcollab
  86. 86. buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD) • What is bSDD? The buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bSDD) is an online service that hosts classifications and their properties, allowed values, units and translations. The bSDD allows linking between all the content inside the database.
  87. 87. buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD)
  88. 88. buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD) • How it is used? • bSDD is used to uniquely identify properties independent of which format the property resides is. • bSDD is used for language translation of property descriptions enumerators and values • bSDD is used for mapping between various classification systems
  89. 89. buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD) • How bsDD can help? • Agreement on Common Terms • Multilingual Translations • Assigning each property a unique • Helps finding building products • Helps selling building products
  90. 90. buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD)
  91. 91. buildingSMART Data Dictionary (bsDD)
