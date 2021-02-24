Boletin informativo. fundamento de epistemologia.unipap

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD PANAMERICANA DEL PUERTO DIRECCIÓN DE INVESTIGACIÓN Y POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN GERENCIAADUANERA Y TRIBUTARIA UNIDA...
La epistemología Es una rama de la filosofía que se ocupa de estudiar la naturaleza, el origen y la validez del conocimien...
La ciencia • Todo el conocimiento o saber constituido mediante la observación y el estudio sistemático y razonado de la na...
Tipos de Ciencias Formales Tácticas Naturaleza Sociales Aplicadas
TIPOS DE CIENCIAS  Las ciencias formales: son aquellas que parten de las ideas, inferencias o pensamientos abstractos que...
 Las ciencias naturales: son aquellas que estudian la naturaleza y sus fenómenos. En estas ciencias se aplica el método c...
FILOSOFIA Filosofía es una doctrina que usa un conjunto de razonamientos lógicos y metódicos sobre conceptos abstractos co...
FILOSOFÍA EN LA CIENCIA Y NATURALEZA La filosofía de la ciencia comparte algunos problemas con la gnoseología la teoría de...
 Naturaleza y la obtención de las ideas científicas (conceptos, hipótesis, modelos, teorías, paradigma, etc.)  Relación ...
La filosofía analítica La filosofía analítica se desarrolló principalmente en el mundo anglosajón y debe su nombre al énfa...
La filosofía del lenguaje ideal En el lenguaje ideal los filósofos analíticos, cuyos enfoques no son esencialmente formali...
Análisis del lenguaje ordinario en la filosofía La filosofía del lenguaje ordinario enfatiza el uso del lenguaje que hacen...
Los filósofos del lenguaje ordinario sostuvieron que el lenguaje natural de hecho refleja un gran número de distinciones s...
La ciencias empíricas en la doctrina Desde el punto de vista del saber, desde que surgió con fuerza la ciencia experimenta...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PANAMERICANA DEL PUERTO DIRECCIÓN DE INVESTIGACIÓN Y POSTGRADO MAESTRÍA EN GERENCIAADUANERA Y TRIBUTARIA UNIDAD CURRICULAR: FUNDAMENTO A LA EPISTEMOLOGIA Autores: Olaida Benavides CI: 9.904.017 Derwis Sulbaran CI:20883646 Jalfenis Bermúdez CI 20284064 Puerto Cabello, Febrero de 2021 BOLETÍN INORMATIVO LA CIENCIA, FILOSOFÍA Y EPISTEMOLOGÍA
  2. 2. La epistemología Es una rama de la filosofía que se ocupa de estudiar la naturaleza, el origen y la validez del conocimiento. En este sentido, la epistemología estudia los fundamentos y métodos del conocimiento científico. Para ello, toma en cuenta factores de tipo histórico, social y psicológico con el objeto de determinar el proceso de construcción del conocimiento, su justificación y veracidad.
  3. 3. La ciencia • Todo el conocimiento o saber constituido mediante la observación y el estudio sistemático y razonado de la naturaleza, la sociedad y el pensamiento. • El objetivo de la ciencia es descubrir las leyes que rigen los fenómenos de la realidad, comprenderlos y explicarlos. De allí se deriva que la función de la ciencia es describir, explicar y predecir tales fenómenos a fin de mejorar la vida humana. • En este sentido, la ciencia comprende todos los campos de conocimiento y estudio (incluyendo ciencias formales, naturales, sociales y humanas) que conllevan al desarrollo de teorías y métodos particulares para cada área.
  4. 4. Tipos de Ciencias Formales Tácticas Naturaleza Sociales Aplicadas
  5. 5. TIPOS DE CIENCIAS  Las ciencias formales: son aquellas que parten de las ideas, inferencias o pensamientos abstractos que formulan los seres humanos, de manera racional y coherente, y que pueden ser aplicados a diversos objetos o temas de estudio, incluso reales.  Las ciencias fácticas: tienen como finalidad estudiar, entender y describir un fenómeno natural o hecho real, que sea observable y medible en un tiempo y espacio específico, por tanto no se apoya en el pensamiento abstracto o racional como en las ciencias formales, aunque en ocasiones puede recurrir a ellas.
  6. 6.  Las ciencias naturales: son aquellas que estudian la naturaleza y sus fenómenos. En estas ciencias se aplica el método científico para llevar a cabo diversos estudios, en los que se toman en cuenta tanto los aspectos más generales como los más específicos en torno a la naturaleza y los seres vivos en general.  Las ciencias sociales : son aquellas que se centran en el estudio del comportamiento humano, así como en los diversos procesos culturales y sociales que se han desarrollado a lo largo de la historia de la humanidad.  Las ciencias aplicadas: son aquellas que utilizan los conocimientos desarrollados por las ciencias formales o las ciencias empíricas y experimentales en ámbitos especializados de interés.
  7. 7. FILOSOFIA Filosofía es una doctrina que usa un conjunto de razonamientos lógicos y metódicos sobre conceptos abstractos como la existencia, la verdad y la ética basados en la ciencia, las características y las causas y efectos de las cosas naturales como el ser humanos y el universo. La filosofía es también el espíritu, principios y conceptos generales de una materia, una teoría o una organización. Hace también referencia a una forma propia de entender el mundo y la vida
  8. 8. FILOSOFÍA EN LA CIENCIA Y NATURALEZA La filosofía de la ciencia comparte algunos problemas con la gnoseología la teoría del conocimiento que se ocupa de los límites y condiciones de posibilidad de todo conocimiento. Pero, a diferencia de esta, la filosofía de la ciencia restringe su campo de investigación a los problemas que plantea el conocimiento científico; el cual, tradicionalmente, se distingue de otros tipos de conocimiento, como el ético o estético, o las tradiciones culturales La filosofía de la ciencia es explicar problemas tales como:
  9. 9.  Naturaleza y la obtención de las ideas científicas (conceptos, hipótesis, modelos, teorías, paradigma, etc.)  Relación de cada una de ellas con la realidad  Cómo la ciencia describe, explica, predice y contribuye al control de la naturaleza (esto último en conjunto con la filosofía de la tecnología)  Formulación y uso del método científico  Tipos de razonamiento utilizados para llegar a conclusiones  Implicaciones de los diferentes métodos y modelos de ciencia.
  10. 10. La filosofía analítica La filosofía analítica se desarrolló principalmente en el mundo anglosajón y debe su nombre al énfasis que al principio puso en el análisis del lenguaje por medio de la lógica formal. En la segunda mitad del siglo, sin embargo, la filosofía analítica se dejó de centrar sólo en el lenguaje, y la unidad de la tradición recayó en la exigencia de claridad, en el rigor de la argumentación lógica y la justificación misma de lo que se plantea, en la atención a los detalles, el respecto a las ciencias naturales, y la desconfianza hacia los grandes sistemas filosóficos.
  11. 11. La filosofía del lenguaje ideal En el lenguaje ideal los filósofos analíticos, cuyos enfoques no son esencialmente formalistas o informalistas, los problemas filosóficos son usualmente concebidos como problemas acerca de la naturaleza del lenguaje. Un influyente debate en ética analítica, por ejemplo, trataba acerca de si las sentencias que expresan juicios morales (tal como en "mentir es malo") son descripciones acerca de una característica del mundo, en cuyo caso las sentencias pueden ser verdaderas o falsas, o simplemente son expresión.
  12. 12. Análisis del lenguaje ordinario en la filosofía La filosofía del lenguaje ordinario enfatiza el uso del lenguaje que hacen los usuarios ordinarios. Esto, claro, acerca un poco más a la filosofía del lenguaje ordinario a disciplinas como la historia y la sociología. Los filósofos del lenguaje ordinario más prominentes durante los años cincuenta fueron Austin y Ryle, además del propio Wittgenstein. Bajo su visión, los problemas filosóficos se disuelven, que no resuelven, mostrando que son resultado de malinterpretar el lenguaje ordinario.
  13. 13. Los filósofos del lenguaje ordinario sostuvieron que el lenguaje natural de hecho refleja un gran número de distinciones sutiles que suelen pasar inadvertidas en la formulación de teorías y problemas filosóficos tradicionales. lingüística sirvió de modelo para otras investigaciones de las ciencias humanas, como la antropología, la sociología o la filosofía.
  14. 14. La ciencias empíricas en la doctrina Desde el punto de vista del saber, desde que surgió con fuerza la ciencia experimental, ha existido una gran dicotomía entre saberes prácticos y teóricos, es decir, entre ciencias y letras. La diferencia fundamental entre las ciencias del espíritu y las ciencias de la naturaleza es que el objeto de estudio es distinto y, por tanto, el método utilizado para la investigación también es diferente. Sin embargo, las ciencias del espíritu son aquellas que permiten a un ser humano conocerse mejor a sí mismo al estudiar aquello que le hace único.

