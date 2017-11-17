OER: Benefits and Challenges Open Minded by Eddie Van W. is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Benefit 1 • Price! – Textbook prices can be prohibitive and impact all students, but especially those already marginalized...
Benefit 2 • Faculty Control – Publishers are in control of traditional textbooks. Faculty do not always have any say in wh...
Benefit 3 • Variety – Using OER materials allows faculty to offer more variety of learning materials, including text, imag...
Benefit 4 • Adaptability – OER materials can be adapted to meet the needs of multiple classes, sections, instructors, stud...
Benefit 5 • Sharing is Caring – Using OER models a system of knowledge and power that is shared, ever evolving, collaborat...
Challenge 1 • Quality – Authors of OER are not (typically) compensated, and there may be less access to editors, reviewers...
Challenge 2 • Locating Materials – While there are plenty of great places to look for OER, it can be a challenge to find m...
Challenge 3 • Accessibility – Not all OER are created with accessibility in mind. Not all traditional texts are, either. I...
Challenge 4 • Faculty Compensation – Replacing traditional texts with OER takes time and thought. Course design is already...
Challenge 5 • Resistance – As with most innovation, OER can make some people, including faculty, students, and administrat...
  1. 1. OER: Benefits and Challenges Open Minded by Eddie Van W. is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
