1 Understanding (F)RAND licensing of Protected Elements in OECD Test Guidelines Karolina Gutt-Mostowy Legal Officer, JRC, ...
2 GUIDING PRINCIPLES ON GOOD PRACTICES FOR THE AVAILABILITY/DISTRIBUTION OF PROTECTED ELEMENTS IN OECD TEST GUIDELINES Pub...
3 “Protected Element”  any feature or aspect of a test method which is protected by intellectual property (IP) rights, su...
4 A test method can be protected in different ways by IP rights For example:  Patents – provide protection for technical ...
5  Trademarks – provide protection for the names and logos associated with products and companies  Copyright – provide p...
6 Why? Accessibility and transparency – principles of the OECD Test Guidelines Programme  Documentation establishing the ...
7 How?  by agreement between the right’s owner and the party interested in using the Protected Element  most commonly by...
8  Reasonable and non-discriminatory (‘RAND’) terms, known in the European Union as fair, reasonable, and non-discriminat...
9 For the user of IP  IP accessible to users – users benefit from the standard  to prevent IP owner from refusing to giv...
10 The main concept of (F)RAND as described in the Communication from the Commission on Setting out the EU approach to Sta...
11  Fair and Reasonable refers mainly to the licensing rates this is a rate charged to licensees should not increase the ...
12 Determining a (F)RAND value should require taking into account the present value added by the Protected Element  irres...
13 When the Protected Element is developed mainly for the purpose of being included in the Test Guideline and has little m...
14 Non-Discriminatory element of (F)RAND:  non-discrimination between parties that are ‘similarly situated’  in practice...
15 Bottom line: In the context of the OECD Guidelines, (F)RAND should be applied in order to ensure effective access to th...
16  Included in: ANNEX 2 to the Guiding Principles – FRAND Terms Licensing Declaration Form  participants wishing to hav...
17 Questions?
18 Thank you © European Union 2020 Unless otherwise noted the reuse of this presentation is authorised under the CC BY 4.0...
Karolina Gutt-Mostowy of the European Commision Joint Research Centre in Brussels presented the fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for license

On 30 April 2020, the OECD hosted a webinar on Good Licensing Practices of protected elements in Test Guidelines.

The OECD Test Guidelines Programme is increasingly integrating innovative methodologies for the safety testing of chemicals into regulatory standards. Ensuring transparency, broad and and fair access to these innovative methods are important principles. Recently, the OECD published Guiding Principles for Good Licensing Practices of protected elements in Test Guidelines. This webinar explained those principles and showed how they can be useful in your work. If you are from the community of test developers, this webinar video recording is for you!

Published in: Environment
  1. 1. 1 Understanding (F)RAND licensing of Protected Elements in OECD Test Guidelines Karolina Gutt-Mostowy Legal Officer, JRC, European Commission OECD Webinar 30 April 2020
  2. 2. 2 GUIDING PRINCIPLES ON GOOD PRACTICES FOR THE AVAILABILITY/DISTRIBUTION OF PROTECTED ELEMENTS IN OECD TEST GUIDELINES Published in June 2019 What are Protected Elements in OECD Test Guidelines? Why do they need to be made available? What is (F)RAND licensing and how to do it?
  3. 3. 3 “Protected Element”  any feature or aspect of a test method which is protected by intellectual property (IP) rights, such that it is not available to the public without the consent of the holder of the IP rights For example: A method of measuring a biological marker which is indicative of a property of a compound, e.g. toxicity, biocidal efficacy, etc., A cell line or a composite tissue model for use in a test method, A device or instrument for use in test method, A computer algorithm e.g. used in the interpretation of data obtained using a test method. Protected Elements in OECD Test Guidelines
  4. 4. 4 A test method can be protected in different ways by IP rights For example:  Patents – provide protection for technical inventions (products, processes, apparatus or uses), such as new chemical reagents, cell lines, process for performing a test, and depending on the jurisdiction, computer software associated with a technical effect, medical and laboratory devices, etc.  Registered (and unregistered) designs – provide protection for the shapes of objects, such as medical devices and laboratory equipment Protected Elements in OECD Test Guidelines
  5. 5. 5  Trademarks – provide protection for the names and logos associated with products and companies  Copyright – provide protection for written and artistic work, including marketing material, computer programs/software, website layout and the like  Database rights – provide protection for collections and compilations of data Some of those rights need to be registered to be created and some don’t Protected Elements in OECD Test Guidelines
  6. 6. 6 Why? Accessibility and transparency – principles of the OECD Test Guidelines Programme  Documentation establishing the validity of a test method is made available for review before the method may gain acceptance by the OECD member countries  If a test method contains Protected Elements, the developer of the method is required to be transparent and indicate at the stage of the initial proposal to the Test Guidelines Programme what these elements are and how the user can access these elements  Protection of IP – yes!  Secrecy - no Access to Protected Elements
  7. 7. 7 How?  by agreement between the right’s owner and the party interested in using the Protected Element  most commonly by a material transfer agreement (MTA), licence agreement, patent pool…  On (F)RAND terms! Access to Protected Elements
  8. 8. 8  Reasonable and non-discriminatory (‘RAND’) terms, known in the European Union as fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (‘FRAND’) terms  A voluntary licensing commitment from the owner of an intellectual property right: -> participating in a standards setting organisation -> in case his/her IPRs are or may become, essential to a technical standard  The principle of (F)RAND licensing is well-established in other technical fields in which standard essential IPRs and in particular standard essential patents are utilised (for example in mobile telecommunication sector) What is (F)RAND?
  9. 9. 9 For the user of IP  IP accessible to users – users benefit from the standard  to prevent IP owner from refusing to give access to the technology or grant access only under unfair or unreasonable licensing terms and conditions  contribute to dissemination of the standard For the IP owner  to ensure the IP holder receives royalties that adequately compensate the added value to the standard  Recuperation of the investment in R&D  Further incentive to invest in IP Why (F)RAND?
  10. 10. 10 The main concept of (F)RAND as described in the Communication from the Commission on Setting out the EU approach to Standard Essential Patents envisages that both parties must be willing to engage in good faith negotiations, with the view to establishing licensing conditions that are: Fair, Reasonable And Non-Discriminatory  The parties to the negotiations are in the best position to establish what (F)RAND conditions will be in a specific situation  There is no one-size-fit-all solution Transposing (F)RAND to the OECD Test Guidelines Programme
  11. 11. 11  Fair and Reasonable refers mainly to the licensing rates this is a rate charged to licensees should not increase the cost for the licensees up to the level that is uncompetitive or unreasonable, BUT is adequate if it provides the licensor with the incentive to continue investing and contributing to the standard in the future  Non-Discriminatory relates to both the terms and the rates included in a licence agreement But (F)RAND compatible solutions can differ from sector to sector and depend on specific arrangements Transposing (F)RAND to the OECD Test Guidelines Programme
  12. 12. 12 Determining a (F)RAND value should require taking into account the present value added by the Protected Element  irrespective of the market success of the product which is unrelated to the Protected Element  in this approach the value should not in principle include any element resulting from the decision to include the Protected Element into the Test Guideline (F)RAND in the Test Guidelines in practice - IP valuation principles
  13. 13. 13 When the Protected Element is developed mainly for the purpose of being included in the Test Guideline and has little market value outside of it:  alternative evaluation methods  the relative importance of the Protected Element in the Test Guideline compared to other contributions to the Guideline (F)RAND in the Test Guidelines in practice - IP valuation principles
  14. 14. 14 Non-Discriminatory element of (F)RAND:  non-discrimination between parties that are ‘similarly situated’  in practice, are all participants of the Test Guidelines Programme similarly situated??  to avoid entry barriers for small enterprises or laboratories, licensing conditions should not include large base-fees and upfront payments for setting up the technology, but rather be based on turn- over and/or cost per test (F)RAND in the Test Guidelines in practice - IP valuation principles
  15. 15. 15 Bottom line: In the context of the OECD Guidelines, (F)RAND should be applied in order to ensure effective access to the Protected Elements, and therefore a wide access to the Test Guideline (F)RAND in the Test Guidelines in practice - IP valuation principles
  16. 16. 16  Included in: ANNEX 2 to the Guiding Principles – FRAND Terms Licensing Declaration Form  participants wishing to have their Protected Elements included in the Test Guideline need to provide: an irrevocable commitment in writing to give access to all third parties and to license their Protected Elements on fair, reasonable and non- discriminatory terms (‘FRAND Commitment’) for the use of the Test Guideline The (F)RAND Commitment
  17. 17. 17 Questions?
  18. 18. 18 Thank you © European Union 2020 Unless otherwise noted the reuse of this presentation is authorised under the CC BY 4.0 license. For any use or reproduction of elements that are not owned by the EU, permission may need to be sought directly from the respective right holders. Karolina Gutt-Mostowy Legal Officer, JRC, European Commission ec-ipr@ec.europa.eu

