On 30 April 2020, the OECD hosted a webinar on Good Licensing Practices of protected elements in Test Guidelines.



The OECD Test Guidelines Programme is increasingly integrating innovative methodologies for the safety testing of chemicals into regulatory standards. Ensuring transparency, broad and and fair access to these innovative methods are important principles. Recently, the OECD published Guiding Principles for Good Licensing Practices of protected elements in Test Guidelines. This webinar explained those principles and showed how they can be useful in your work. If you are from the community of test developers, this webinar video recording is for you!