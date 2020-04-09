Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UPDATING NDCS: CLIMATE ACTION ENHANCEMENT AWARD 1 April 2020 Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change
MEMBERS 108 Countries
MEMBERS 39 International Institutions
MEMBERS 27 Associate Members
ACTIVE COUNTRY ENGAGEMENT 5 63 Engaged Countries
CLIMATE ACTION ENHANCEMENT PACKAGE (CAEP) Creating collecting impact through bold, collaborative efforts 6 • 65 countries ...
CLIMATE ACTION ENHANCEMENT PACKAGE - CAEP 65 CAEP Countries
CHALLENGES FROM THE FIRST ROUND OF NDCS Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 20198 1. Ensuring Implementing Partner Res...
WHAT COUNTRIES ARE REQUESTING Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 20199 Sectoral Focus
PATTERNS OF DEMAND Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 201910 Objective 1: NDC Revision and Raising Ambition
PATTERNS OF DEMAND Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 201911 Objective 2: Fast-Tracking NDC Implementation
CAEP 12 Insights from Rounds 1 and 2, and supplemental requests • Countries are looking at enhancement beyond raising ambi...
@ndcpartnership linkedin.com/company/ndcpartnership facebook.com/ndcpartnership @ndcpartnership www.ndcpartnership.org Tha...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CCXG Forum, March 2020, Robert Bradley

26 views

Published on

Presentation from March 2020 CCXG Forum

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CCXG Forum, March 2020, Robert Bradley

  1. 1. UPDATING NDCS: CLIMATE ACTION ENHANCEMENT AWARD 1 April 2020 Global Forum on the Environment and Climate Change
  2. 2. MEMBERS 108 Countries
  3. 3. MEMBERS 39 International Institutions
  4. 4. MEMBERS 27 Associate Members
  5. 5. ACTIVE COUNTRY ENGAGEMENT 5 63 Engaged Countries
  6. 6. CLIMATE ACTION ENHANCEMENT PACKAGE (CAEP) Creating collecting impact through bold, collaborative efforts 6 • 65 countries to receive support for NDC enhancement and implementations, representing: − 16% of global GHG emissions − 24% of global population • 40 Implementing Partners will be delivering CAEP support in 2020. • Over $35 million in support have been mobilized, including $20 million from TAF and over $15 million from partners own resources. • 7 partners contributing financially to TAF and CAEP. • 755 activities to be supported (70% of total requests).
  7. 7. CLIMATE ACTION ENHANCEMENT PACKAGE - CAEP 65 CAEP Countries
  8. 8. CHALLENGES FROM THE FIRST ROUND OF NDCS Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 20198 1. Ensuring Implementing Partner Responses Match Country Requests • A lack of detail in country requests made it difficult for IPs to respond to the full scope of the request. More information should be requested from countries and detailed budgets should be requested of all IPs 2. Need for Extensive Consultation and Coordination • The Partnership should explore deploying additional coordination support through in-country consultants or regional advisers • Further integration of Country Engagement and CAEP efforts will allow CAEP to build off existing Country Engagement coordination work 3. Allowing Sufficient Time for Implementation of Support • In some cases, original activity timelines are no longer appropriate and would require partners to limit the scope of their support • CAEP process should offer flexibility in its timelines • Support for the 2025 NDC update should begin by 2023 at the latest
  9. 9. WHAT COUNTRIES ARE REQUESTING Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 20199 Sectoral Focus
  10. 10. PATTERNS OF DEMAND Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 201910 Objective 1: NDC Revision and Raising Ambition
  11. 11. PATTERNS OF DEMAND Overview of the NDC Partnership | April 201911 Objective 2: Fast-Tracking NDC Implementation
  12. 12. CAEP 12 Insights from Rounds 1 and 2, and supplemental requests • Countries are looking at enhancement beyond raising ambition of mitigation targets: • Adding or strengthening adaptation actions; • Developing or strengthening MRV systems and data collection; • Costing NDCs, or other economic analysis; • Aligning the NDC with SDGs or mid/long-term strategies. • Most sectoral requests focus on energy or AFOLU, but a large number of requests also focus on other sectors like transport, waste and oceans • Finance requests focus primarily on preparation of project pipelines or the development of innovative finance mechanisms.
  13. 13. @ndcpartnership linkedin.com/company/ndcpartnership facebook.com/ndcpartnership @ndcpartnership www.ndcpartnership.org Thank you! @ supportunit@ndcpartnership.org www.ndcpartnership.org/caep caep@ndcpartnership.org

×