Innovation in Public Employment Services - Sally Sinclair

© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Overview • 26 Years of Economic Growth • Two decades of fully ...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Australia - 26 Years of Economic Growth 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0%...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association 20yrs of fully out-sourced public Employment Services 1945 -19...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Major programmes Mainstream Employment Services Remote Austral...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association jobactive Quasi-market The 44 providers are non-government org...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association The JSCI and Streaming The JSCI is a streaming tool designed t...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Still in job after 12 weeks (12 wk outcomes) Placed in a job T...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association The Star Ratings: labour market harmonisation Local labour mar...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Technological tools: ESS and jobactive website The Department ...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Technological tools: the jobactive website https://jobsearch.g...
© Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Technological tools: The LMIP The Labour Market Information Po...
Sally Sinclair, CEO sallys@nesa.com.au +61 (0)3 9624 2301 20-22 Albert Rd. , South Melbourne, VIC, 3205 AUSTRALIA
  INNOVATION IN PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT SERVICES NEW WAYS TO IMPROVE JOB MATCHING OECD LEED 13th Annual Meeting 10-11 April 2017 Prague Czech Republic
  2. 2. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Overview • 26 Years of Economic Growth • Two decades of fully out-sourced public employment services • Major Employment Services programmes • “jobactive” – mainstream Employment Services • Streaming and Star Ratings • Technological tools
  3. 3. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Australia - 26 Years of Economic Growth 12% 10% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% -2% -4% -6% -8% -10% -12% -14% 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 GDP Growth (Australia against OECD, 1990-2014) Australia’s last period of recession (1991) Global Financial Crisis (2008)
  4. 4. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association 20yrs of fully out-sourced public Employment Services 1945 -1998: Australian Employment Services were administered by the Federal Government’s “Commonwealth Employment Service (CES)” 1998: After probative testing in 1996-1997, all Employment Services were contracted out to non-government organisations, both for-profit and not- for-profit Australia is the only country in the world with fully out-sourced public employment services The Federal Government manages procurement, and administers contracts and regulatory frameworks NESA, a not-for-profit organisation has been the peak body representing Employment Services providers since 1997
  5. 5. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Major programmes Mainstream Employment Services Remote Australia 51 regions 44 providers 1701 sites 110 regions 99 providers 1747 sites 60 regions 42 providers Caseload: 738,938 Caseload: 182,768 Caseload: approx. 35,000
  6. 6. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association jobactive Quasi-market The 44 providers are non-government organisations in direct competition 4-6 providers compete in each of the 51 regions. The Federal Government manages commissioning, compliance monitoring and direct allocation of “market share” based on performance (Star Ratings) Provider remuneration is primarily outcomes-driven To achieve optimal outcomes, providers Engage directly with local employers, gathering vacancies & matching job seekers to local employment opportunities. An Employment Fund is made available to providers per job seeker to allow investment in a range of interventions to improve their employability including Education and training Services to address non-vocational barriers such as transport, housing, mental health etc.
  7. 7. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association The JSCI and Streaming The JSCI is a streaming tool designed to assess a job seeker’s level of required assistance. The job seeker’s answers are weighted to give a single score which determines their jobactive stream assignment, or whether a further ESAt assessment is required. The streams determine eligibility for different levels and types of support, the quantum of outcome payments for the provider and impact the performance calculations. Stream A Stream B Stream C Job Seeker Classification Instrument (JSCI) SOME BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT MINOR ASSISTANCE REQUIRED MANY (NON-VOCATIONAL) BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT LEAST BARRIERS TO EMPLOYMENT HIGH SELF-SUFFICIENCY Employment Services Assessment (ESAt)
  8. 8. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Still in job after 12 weeks (12 wk outcomes) Placed in a job The Star Ratings: provider performance 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Commenced with provider WEEKS Time to placement Job seeker Proportion of 26 week outcomes Proportion of 26 week Indigenous outcomes 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 50% Time to placement for 26 week outcomes Proportion of 12 week outcomes Proportion of job seekers that have met their activity requirements Time to placement in Work for the Dole phase Still in job after 26 weeks (26 wk outcomes) (Job seekers enter Work for the Dole (or activity) phase if time to placement is longer than 12 months) Weighting by stream for each segment: Stream A 25% Stream B 30% Stream C 40% WEIGHTINGS
  9. 9. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association The Star Ratings: labour market harmonisation Local labour market variables must be considered to ensure a fair national comparison between sites. For each stream and each performance measure in each period at each site, the actual performance is compared to the ‘expected performance’ (the regression model) where a higher actual versus expected ratio = higher stars. Expected performance is derived from detailed labour market information data that considers: • The year and month that the job seeker commenced assistance • The employment growth rate of the job seeker’s region • The proportion of the population on income support for the job seeker’s region. • The low-skilled vacancies proportion for the job seeker’s region. • Whether the job seeker is in a metropolitan area • The unemployment rate of the job seeker’s region Data is sourced regularly from national, regional and sectoral sources, as well as local connections and intelligence from employers and analysis
  10. 10. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Technological tools: ESS and jobactive website The Department of Employment has developed a sophisticated computational system in parallel with the evolving Employment Services sector since the 1980s, called the Employment Services System (ESS): a database of providers and job seekers, a complex reporting and compliance management system, linking provider performance, job seeker details and benefits payments information In addition, the new jobactive web portal allows Searching for jobs by keyword, industry or location for job seekers Searching for candidates and job ad placement for employers Up to date information on government support for both job seekers and employers
  11. 11. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Technological tools: the jobactive website https://jobsearch.gov.auhttps://jobsearch.gov.au
  12. 12. © Copyright 2017 – National Employment Services Association Technological tools: The LMIP The Labour Market Information Portal provides up to date analytical data on all aspects of the Australian labour market. http://lmip.gov.au
  INNOVATION IN PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT SERVICES NEW WAYS TO IMPROVE JOB MATCHING OECD LEED 13th Annual Meeting 10-11 April 2017 Prague Czech Republic
