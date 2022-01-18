Successfully reported this slideshow.
Improving the disability assessment and social protection system in Italy - Project’s aims, methodology and time

Jan. 18, 2022
Presentation by Sílvia Garcia-Mandicó, Labour Market Economist, Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD at the kick-off meeting of the OECD-EC project "Improving the disability assessment and social protection system in Italy" on 6 December 2021.
For more info https://www.oecd.org/cfe/leed/dgref-disability-italy.htm

  1. 1. @ OECD_Social & @OECD_local https://oe.cd/disability-Italy OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development PROJECT’S AIMS, METHODOLOGY AND TIMELINE 06-12-2021 Improving the disability assessment and social protection system in Italy INCEPTION PHASE
  2. 2. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Aims INCEPTION PHASE
  3. 3. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Paradigm shift in thinking about disability 3 INCEPTION PHASE … Recognizing that disability is an evolving concept and that disability results from the interaction between persons with impairments and attitudinal and environmental barriers that hinders their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others… (UN CRPD, 2006)  Use of International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) as a tool for disability assessment  ICF makes it feasible to construct a complete functioning profile for the purposes of assessment, based not merely on what a person cannot do, but including their assets and strengths  Basis for creating fair assessment tools, that ensure reliable results (independent to assessor/assessment committee), comparable internationally
  4. 4. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Objectives of the project 4 INCEPTION PHASE Contributing to the reform on the assessment and social protection system targeting people with disabilities in Italy Three main outputs: 1. Providing an evidence base on disability assessment and the social protection for persons with disability in Italy 2. Reviewing good practices from other countries to provide policy options for Italy in terms of assessment and social protection 3. Empirically testing the implementation of ICF in disability assessment through a pilot
  5. 5. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Methodology INCEPTION PHASE
  6. 6. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Evaluating the social protection for persons with disability 6 INCEPTION PHASE Mapping available benefits and services for persons with disabilities  At the national level (INPS)  At the regional level, for selected regions Evaluating the outcomes of benefits and services for persons with disabilities  Who are the applicants to disability benefits?  What are the trends in take up and spending in disability benefits? How are those affected by demographic and economic changes?  Are there any work disincentives created by the system?  Is the wellbeing for persons with disability ensured? Do they risk falling into poverty? Data needs from INPS but also regions/municipalities
  7. 7. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Reviewing good practices from other countries 7 INCEPTION PHASE Borrowing from OECD international experience comparing the Italian case to other international experiences:  Summarising good international practices on disability assessment and social protection for persons with disability  Organising peer-to-peer learning events  Policy recommendations
  8. 8. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Piloting a new disability assessment 8 INCEPTION PHASE The use of ICF in the assessment of civil invalidity is key to: • Simplify complex legal framework • Reduce fragmentation of system • Improve the fairness of the system  Change needs to be gradual, and most importantly based on evidence  Pilot of disability assessment using ICF for selected regions  Empirically assessing the changes in disability status and benefit entitlement when including functioning elements into assessment  Assessing whether the provision of health and social services at the local level can be improved by collecting functional elements
  9. 9. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Timeline INCEPTION PHASE
  10. 10. © OECD | Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs & Trento Centre for Local Development Timeline of the project 10 INCEPTION PHASE Inception phase Diagnosis phase Recommendation phase Action phase December 2021- August 2022 • Obtaining data to evaluate social protection system • Evaluating disability assessment • Preparing the pilot and liaising with key stakeholders September 2022- January 2023 • Running assessment pilot • Evaluating social protection for PWD • Organising peer learning events January 2023- November 2023 • Evaluating assessment pilot • Develop action plan for reform implementation
  11. 11.  Twitter: @OECD_social & @OECD_local Website: https://oe.cd/disability-Italy This technical support project is funded by the Technical Support Instrument, and implemented in cooperation with the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) Silvia.Garcia-Mandico@oecd.org Thank you! Q&A

