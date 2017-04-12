Competence-based matching - VDAB

Competence-based matching 10-11 APRIL 2017 RIA DEKETELE (RIA.DEKETELE@VDAB.BE)
Selection Matching ONE WAY MULTIPLE CRITERIA TWO WAYS – MULTIPLE CRITIERIA Everything we do at VDAB is based on matching!
competencies competencies MATCHING CV Vacancy EVALUATION
No Yes Yes Matching as a service (page 6) Integrate comeet service (page 5) Share information & best practices (page 5) In...
OTHER LINKS: ENPES site / NEWS … competence based matching http://www.pesboard.eu/EN/pesboard/Home/home_node.html Webinar ...
3th Annual Meeting of the OECD LEED Forum on Partnerships and Local Development INCREASING PRODUCTIVITY, JOB CREATION AND INCLUSION FROM THE BOTTOM-UP 10th-11th April 2017 | Prague, Czech Republic

  1. 1. Competence-based matching 10-11 APRIL 2017 RIA DEKETELE (RIA.DEKETELE@VDAB.BE)
  2. 2. Selection Matching ONE WAY MULTIPLE CRITERIA TWO WAYS – MULTIPLE CRITIERIA Everything we do at VDAB is based on matching!
  3. 3. competencies competencies MATCHING CV Vacancy EVALUATION
  4. 4. No Yes Yes Matching as a service (page 6) Integrate comeet service (page 5) Share information & best practices (page 5) Integrate services (page 5) Are you using a matching system? Small labour market? Are you using Elise? No Yes No See information : White paper HOW TO START COMPETENCE-BASED MATCHING?
  5. 5. OTHER LINKS: ENPES site / NEWS … competence based matching http://www.pesboard.eu/EN/pesboard/Home/home_node.html Webinar competence based matching (1 december 2016): If you want to view the webinar again, please follow this link: https://ssl.webinar.nl/peptalk/#!/peptalk/20161201_1 Through the link below you will access the answers to the questions asked through chat during the PEPTalk/webinar: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-wncEmhhA89- llmSSoSdpsQhkRKB0LriXhVCc-_HJV0/edit?usp=sharing A video in English about matching can be viewed through this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEWPDxt9UZ8 A video about the open services in English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aB2eFAS_o4 Webinar competence-based matching 1 december 2016: powerpoint

