Methodologies to Measure Market Competition – DUSO – June 2021 OECD discussion

This presentation by Tomaso DUSO, Head of Department in the Firms and Markets Department of the Deutsches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung (DIW Berlin), was made during the discussion “Methodologies to Measure Market Competition” held at the 135th meeting of the OECD Competition Committee on 11 June 2021. More papers and presentations on the topic can be found out at oe.cd/mmmc.

  1. 1. Market Concentration in the EU: Evidence from Antitrust Markets Pauline Affeldt1 Tomaso Duso2 Klaus Gugler3 Joanna Piechucka4 1DIW Berlin & TU Berlin 2DIW Berlin, TU Berlin, CEPR & CESIfo 3WU Vienna 4DIW Berlin OECD Methodologies to Measure Market Competition, June 11, 2021 Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 1 / 15
  2. 2. Rising concentration in industries Large policy debate based on increasing body of literature showing a trend in rising concentration, profits and mark-ups around the world – Industry-level: Gutierrez and Philippon (2017), Philippon (2019), Bajgar et al. (2019), Criscuolo et al. (2019), Crouzet and Eberly (2019), Rossi-Handsberg et al. (2019), Grullon et al. (2018) – Firm-level evidence: Autor et al. (2020), DeLoecker et al. (QJE 2019), DeLoecker and Eeckhout (2018), Calligaris et al. (2018) While the general finding appears to be unambiguous, the reasons (and cures) differ – ‘good’ concentration: manifestation of efficient and superior technology due to new inventions and adoption of innovations – ‘bad’ concentration: manifestation of rising market power and the strategic erection of entry barriers Market definition plays a key role to correctly measure concentration – Market definition should be based on substitution patterns across product- and geographic markets (OECD, 2018, Berry et al., 2019) – Markets based on industry classifications may be too broad or too narrow Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 2 / 15
  3. 3. Our contribution and main findings Novel database of EU merger decisions (1995-2014) Focus on antitrust relevant (product and geographic markets) markets –and corresponding market shares– as identified during the Commission’s merger investigations – Is concentration rising? If yes, where? (descriptive analysis) – What are potential drivers/correlates of concentration? (econometric analysis) We use HHI as a measure of concentration – Concentration-based screens still play a central role in merger analysis – Change in HHI is a theoretically sound measure of the harm of unilateral effects (Nocke and Whinston 2020) Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 3 / 15
  4. 4. Novel database on antitrust markets Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 4 / 15
  5. 5. Database on antitrust markets in Europe EU merger database, merger decisions by DG Comp, 1990–2014 (Affeldt, Duso, Szücs, 2018) – Publicly accessible merger cases published by DG Comp on the EC’s webpage, where each merger affects one or more product/geographic markets → Market concentration measures (and potential correlates) EU KLEMS, Growth and Productivity accounts (release 2019), 1995–2017 → Industry (in)tangible investment intensity Worldscope, financial accounts for public companies worldwide, 1995–2014 → Ave. time varying industry-specific controls Full dataset on 21,109 market-level observations with merging parties’ market shares over the period 1995–2014 – Obs. w/ market shares of at least one (major) competitor (44% of the markets) Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 5 / 15
  6. 6. The EU merger database: concentration measure Post-merger concentration HHI (Herfindahl-Hirschman Index) – Lower bound of concentration: square of the merging parties’ joint market share plus the sum of available squared market shares of competitors Table: Summary Statistics on MS and HHI - final sample Variable name Level of detail Mean SD N Joint market share Market-level obs. with MS of rivals 36.6 21.1 9,346 Market share of rivals (average) Market-level obs. with MS of rivals 18.5 13.2 9,346 Post-merger HHI (low) Market-level obs. with MS of rivals 2,996.2 1,963.2 9,346 Source: Our elaboration on EU merger data. Concentration is on average 3-to-10 times larger than usually reported using industry-aggregates Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 6 / 15
  7. 7. Is concentration rising? Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 7 / 15
  8. 8. The evolution of concentration over time Figure: Evolution of HHI in antitrust markets over time 0 50 100 150 200 250 Notified Mergers 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 8 / 15
  9. 9. Geographic market definition & Manufacturing vs. Services Figure: Evolution of HHI in antitrust markets over time 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Number of Markets 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Manufacturing (National Market) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Number of Markets 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Manufacturing (EU Wide Market) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Number of Markets 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Manufacturing (Worldwide Market) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Number of Markets 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Services (National Market) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Number of Markets 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Services (EU Wide Market) 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Number of Markets 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 Post-Merger HHI (low) 1 9 9 5 1 9 9 6 1 9 9 7 1 9 9 8 1 9 9 9 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 4 2 0 0 5 2 0 0 6 2 0 0 7 2 0 0 8 2 0 0 9 2 0 1 0 2 0 1 1 2 0 1 2 2 0 1 3 2 0 1 4 Services (Worldwide Market) Source: Our elaboration on EU merger data Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 9 / 15
  10. 10. What are potential drivers/correlates of concentration levels? Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 10 / 15
  11. 11. The econometric analysis To assess the main channels that correlate with concentration, we estimate a regression for market i, in industry j at year t. HHIijt = α0 + α1EntryBarijt + α2Mergersjt−1 + α3MergerEnforcejt−2 + α4Intangjt + Xjt + ηj + ηt + εijt We focus on four main potential drivers of concentration – Entry barriers at market level – Past industry merger activity: merger notifications (t-1) – Past industry merger control: actions (t-2) + (t-1)/notifications (t-2) + (t-1) – Industry intangible assets intensity: intangible investment to GVA We use within industry variation – Industry fixed-effects – Control for industry-specific time-varying control variables We look at heterogeneity through interactions/sub-sampling – Geographic market definition – Manufacturing vs. services – Time periods Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 11 / 15
  12. 12. Regressions manufacturing vs. services Table: Estimation results - HHI, by geographic market definition All Worldwide EU wide National (1) (2) (3) (4) Barriers to entry at market level % × Manufacturing 1280.9 1416.6 1220.9 1309.2 [97.6]∗∗∗ [99.8]∗∗∗ [41.8]∗∗∗ [149.4]∗∗∗ Barriers to entry at market level % × Services 1321.7 272.7 1022.0 1962.4 [554.9]∗∗ [140.3]∗ [314.0]∗∗∗ [620.2]∗∗∗ Avg. ind. enforcement R t-1 and t-2 % × Manufacturing -6.18 6.95 1.50 -9.85 [4.05] [3.42]∗ [0.98] [2.94]∗∗∗ Avg. ind. enforcement R t-1 and t-2 % × Services -8.89 -3.65 -10.5 -7.47 [5.30] [8.02] [7.16] [6.28] Total ind. notifications in prev. 12 mos. × Manufacturing 8.44 44.6 -1.97 7.50 [5.94] [12.2]∗∗∗ [4.69] [6.19] Total ind. notifications in prev. 12 mos. × Services 30.3 112.4 116.3 13.0 [25.0] [52.6]∗ [44.4]∗∗ [29.1] Intangibles to VA % × Manufacturing -4.17 100.5 -9.10 4.89 [24.7] [59.2] [18.0] [35.0] Intangibles to VA % × Services 45.0 214.3 115.9 25.1 [36.1] [78.1]∗∗ [52.1]∗∗ [46.6] Year FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Ind. FE Yes Yes Yes Yes Ind. controls & Tangibles Yes Yes Yes Yes Clustered SE Industry level Industry level Industry level Industry level Observations 9,346 1,198 2,435 5,713 R2 – adjusted 0.32 0.41 0.21 0.32 Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 12 / 15
  13. 13. Conclusions Original database with concentration measures based on antitrust markets in the EU Is concentration rising? If yes, where? – Concentration in well defined antitrust markets has increased over time – There is large heterogeneity: mostly in broad worldwide markets, more in services than in manufacturing Measures of market power seem to be more important to explain concentration – Entry barriers positively correlate with concentration independently of segment of activity, market definition and time – Past merger control enforcement negatively correlate with concentration – Intangibles positively correlate with concentration, but only in broad Services markets Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 13 / 15
  14. 14. Further steps Caveats – Data is patchy and does not entail panel dimension – Market definition might be problematic in key (digital) markets Extensions – We are extending the database to 2020 – We are improving the coverage through natural language processing Further use of the data and methodology to measure competition and assess merger policy (Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, & Piechucka (2021)1 – Calculate level of efficiency gains need to make mergers consumer-welfare neutral (Nocke and whinston, 2021) – Assess the determinants of these critical efficiency gains 1 Affeldt, P., T. Duso, K. Gugler, and J. Piechucka (2021), "Assessing EU Merger Control through Concentration Screes," mimeo. Affeldt, Duso, Gugler, Piechucka Market Concentration in the EU June 11, 2021 14 / 15

