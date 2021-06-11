Continue your professional development with Scribd
This presentation by Tomaso DUSO, Head of Department in the Firms and Markets Department of the Deutsches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung (DIW Berlin), was made during the discussion “Methodologies to Measure Market Competition” held at the 135th meeting of the OECD Competition Committee on 11 June 2021. More papers and presentations on the topic can be found out at oe.cd/mmmc.
