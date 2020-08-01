O Dia Digital - TUDO LIMPO NO COMBATE À PANDEMIA EM ALAGOAS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alagoas l 2 a 8 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 388 l 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 I e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Alagoas avançou ma...
2 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 EXPRESSÃO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br CNPJ 07.847.607/0001...
Ariel Cipola e Deraldo Francisco Repórteres P e s q u i s a d e intenção de voto para a Prefeitura de Maceió, reali- zada ...
MácioAmaral Ascom C o n d u t o r e s a l a g o a n o s agora pode- rão alterar o próprio endereço da Carteira Nacional de...
PUBLICIDADE 5O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br
6 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 SOCIAL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br EM SOCIEDADE Jailthon S...
A capitalalago- ana segue na fase amarela do Plano Estadual de Distan- ciamento Social Controlado, quando o risco de contá...
João Lemos Repórter N ossa repor- tagem foi ao litoral Norte de Alagoas para conhe- cer uma das manifestações populares ma...
Até pouco tempo, era praxe nos contratos de seguro de vida, a previsão do não pagamento de indenização em caso de faleci- ...
10 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 ESPORTES redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Clubes alagoanos vão...
11O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 Estudarláfora redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Alyshia Gomes al...
O agronegócio é o setor que mais cresce na economia, e a forte ligação da Chevrolet S10 com o campo ganha ainda mais relev...
CORONAPANDEMIAISOLAMENTOCORONAPANDEMIAISOLAMENTOCORONAPANDEMIAISOLAMENTO Alagoas l 2 a 8 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 388 l 202...
“ P a n d e m i a e C u l t o s d e Matriz Afri- cana se configura como um espaço democrático para a expressãodasdiferente...
CAMPUS 3O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br A opinião dos autores po...
CAMPUS 4 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br FICHA TÉCNICA CAMPUS CO...
O Dia Digital - TUDO LIMPO NO COMBATE À PANDEMIA EM ALAGOAS

DESEMPENHO DO ESTADO foi avaliado como ótimo na terceira edição de estudo da ONG Transparência Internacional

O Dia Digital - TUDO LIMPO NO COMBATE À PANDEMIA EM ALAGOAS

  1. 1. Alagoas l 2 a 8 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 388 l 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 I e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Alagoas avançou mais cinco posições no ranking que revela a transparência da divulgação dos contratos emergênciasduranteapande- mia da Covid-19. O levanta- mento feito pela organização não-governamental (ONG) Transparência Internacional, divulgado na sexta-feira (31), evidencia Alagoas na 4ª posi- ção, com a segunda melhor nota do país: 98,73 pontos, bem próximo da avaliação máxima atingida pelos esta- dos do Ceará, Espírito Santo e Rondônia. A pontuação média dos estados brasileiros é de 85,7. No estudo, que está em sua terceira edição, a ONG analisa os sites, redes sociais e portais de transparência dos governos de todos os 26 esta- dosedoDistritoFederal,além de todas as 27 capitais. CULTURA INVESTIGAÇÕES Mestre Gilberto, o Mascareiro dos Bobos MP denuncia Rocha Lima no homicídio de empresário 8 EDITORIAL: FACÇÕES CRIMINOSAS CHEGARAMAALAGOAS JUNTAMENTE COM FERNANDINHO BEIRA MAR,EM 2003 “PESQUISA” Instituto TDL exclui pré-candidatura de Lenilda Luna anunciada há cinco meses O tenente-coronel Rocha Lima foi denunciado pelo Ministério Público no inqué- ritodaPolíciaCivilqueapurou o assassinato do empresário Luciano Albuquerque, crime ocorrido em outubro de 2019, no Village Campestre. Se o Tribunal de Justiça aceitar a denúncia, o coronel será levadoaJúriPopular.Também no decorrer da semana que passou, o TJ de Alagoas recu- sou habeas corpus para a liberdade do coronel, que está preso na sede do Batalhão de Rádio Patrulha. A defesa do coronel atesta que ele é inocente e que vai, no decor- rer do processo, provar isso. Outras três pessoas também foram denunciadas. FASE AMARELA Rui amplia horário dos shoppings e libera academias e parques infantis SecomMaceióPeiFon DESEMPENHO DO ESTADO foi avaliado como ótimo na terceira edição de estudo da ONGTransparência Internacional TUDO LIMPO NO COMBATE À PANDEMIA EM ALAGOAS Na orla, os exercícios nos equipamentos esportivos estão autorizados Os parquinhos infantis nas praças e orla foram liberados através do decreto municipal; órgãos do Município vão ﬁscalizar o cumprimento das regras Maceió segue na Fase Amarela e, no novo decreto municipal (Nº 8.930), da sexta-feira(31),oprefeitoRui Palmeira autorizou a reaber- tura de academias e centros de ginásticas com 50% da capacidade.Parques,parqui- nhos infantis e outros mobi- liários urbanos esportivos instalados na orla e praças também foram liberados. Os shoppings podem funcionar das 10h às 22h e o comércio no Centro, das 9h às 17h, de segunda á sexta-feira e, no sábado, das 9h às 14h. “É muito importante que cada maceioense faça a sua parte para que a gente continue avançando nesta reaber- tura gradativa. A situação de Maceió continua melho- rando, mas é preciso que a populaçãonãorelaxe”,,disse Rui Palmeira 2 3 7 3
  2. 2. 2 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 EXPRESSÃO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br CNPJ 07.847.607/0001-50 l Rua Pedro Oliveira Rocha, 189, 2º andar, sala 210 - Farol - Maceió - AL - CEP 57057-560 - E-mail: redacao@odia-al.com.br - Fone: 3023.2092 Para anunciar, ligue 3023.2092 EXPEDIENTE ElianePereira Diretora-Executiva DeraldoFrancisco Editor-Geral Conselho Editorial Jackson de Lima Neto JoséAlberto Costa JorgeVieiraODiaAlagoas Dr. Olegário Venceslau de Oliveira e Silva Advogado e Escritor A brisa sutil dos ventos traz à guisa de memória as estreitas vielas duma antiquíssima Penedo, banhada amiúde pelo frescor das mansas águas do Velho Chico, com suas manias de sinuosidade. Sob o orago perpétuo de santos católicos em suas formas barrocas, a imponência de desbotadas e seculares igrejas locais dão um eloquente testemunho da religiosidade católica, quais sentinelas permanentes a guardarem as reminiscências daquela comuna nativista em terras alagoanas. À sombra arrefecedora dos casarios que circundam o átrio da matriz amenizam o cansaço dos viajantesquetransitamnaque- las íngremes ruas de pedras sobrepostas, quando dos dias quentes e ofegantes da bucó- lica cidade interiorana, com seus traços aristocráticos e imperial opulência. Neste cenário ribeirinho, qual aquarela multicolorida pintadapelasmãosdoCriador, ainda no insipiente alvorecer do longevo ano de mil nove- centos e sessenta e três, eis que surgefeitoraiosdesolaromper o breu da madrugada a figura jamais olvidada de Henrique Soares da Costa, primogênito do clã desta família, que poste- riormente tornarse-ia um dos mais influentes clérigos da igreja no Brasil. A vida e obras deste alagoano há muito se entrelaçam com o pensamento teológico de Santa Margarida Maria Alacoque, encarnando o sentido primaz da vocação sacerdotal: “Eis o coração que tanto amou os homens”, fazendo de sua existência terrena um lídimo ofertório a Deus e aos seus. O chamado vocacional advém do Criador, cuja tríade cristã: fé, esperança e caridade foi o corolário que marcou a trajetória de Dom Henrique Soares, quer como Bispo de Aracaju e Palmares, bem como exímio docente compromis- sadocoma causa da educação. O sacramento da ordem é um profundo e enigmático misté- rio, compreendido somente por aqueles cuja capacidade intelectual transcende os limi- tes temporais e humanos, que buscam nas fontes caudalosas da oração o real sentido de sua existência. Seu exemplo de Apóstolo, suas obras e ensinamentos de mestre tornar-se-ão indestru- tível argamassa na lembrança de todos que um dia privaram de sua dulcíssima companhia. Fiel em toda maneira de agir, Dom Henrique Soares da Costa soube cultivar a paci- ência ante o labor e espinhos que lhes apareceram nas estra- das da vida. No final de sua missão terrena, longe da terra que o viu nascer – Penedo – e sobre sua cátedra de Bispo da Diocese de Palmares pôde fazer jus as eternas e melodio- sas palavras de São Tomás de Aquino: “Ó meu Deus; sabeis que nada desejei ensinar que não tivesse aprendido de Vós. Se o que escrevi é verdade, aceitai-o como uma homena- gemàvossainfinitamajestade; se falso, perdoai a minha igno- rância...”cumprindodestartea vocação que um dia abraçara, sem temor de olhar para trás e na certeza que jamais será esquecido, cujos louros por seu trabalho estão reservados na eternidade, feito santo acla- mado pela grei a receber as honras dos altares. Dom Henrique Soares: o leão de Palmares P ode-se rela- c i o n a r , s e m medo de errar, a importação do crime faccio- nado para Alagoas às duas estadas do narcotraficante Luiz Fernando da Costa – o Fernandinho Beira Mar – na sede da Polícia Federal. Isso ocorreu em 2003 e 2005, quando a Secretaria Nacio- nal de Justiça não sabia onde colocar o bandido que o Brasil ajudou a criar no Rio de Janeiro, fundador da facção criminosa Comando Verme- lho, e o mandou paraAlagoas. Sendo custodiado da União, ela [a União] poderia colocá-lo onde bem quisesse, desde que sentisse segu- rança. Que o criminoso não fugiria. Mas Beira Mar não precisava estar no “mundão” para comandar o crime. Com vários gerentes na então maior organização criminosa do País, Beira Mar continuou ordenando o tráfico de armas, de drogas e execuções no “tribunaldocrime”,dedentro da cadeia. Alagoas foi o estado esco- lhido pela União para custo- diar – por apenas 40 dias, que viraram seis meses – Fernan- dinho Beira Mar. Em 2003, o Estado recebeu a promessa de que teria unidades prisionais de segurança máxima cons- truídas pelo Governo Federal e, naquele momento, a contra- partidaseria“tomarconta”de BeiraMar.OGovernoaceitou. A Polícia Federal recebeu reforço de 60 homens, foi feita barricada na frente da sede, o trânsito foi interrom- pido no local. Uma operação de guerra para preservar um bandido perigoso e Alagoas virar assunto nacional. Não demorou muito e o Comando Vermelho se mudou de mala e cuia para Alagoas. Afinal, era o novo endereço do chefe. Os tentáculos da facção fixaram endereço em cidades da região metropolitana de Maceió e houve até bandido faccionado que alugasse um barraco em frente à sede da PF,oquefoidescobertomeses depois. Uma vez em Alagoas, alguns criminosos foram presos e, no sistema prisional, passaram a recrutar novos membros para a organização. Isso chamou a atenção da facção PCC [Primeiro Comando da Capital] que, paranãoperderterrenoparao grupo rival, fixou-se também em Alagoas e passou a recru- tar muito mais membros e simpatizantes do PCC, o 3. O Comando Vermelho é o 2, na linguagem dos bandi- dos. Essa simbologia é feita com os dedos, na posição que antes se conhecia como “paz e amor”.Hoje,osdoisdedosem V simboliza o 2, o Comando Vermelho. Os três dedos centrais da mão em justaposi- ção simbolizam o PCC. A última estada de Beira MarporAlagoasfoiem2005e, quandofoiembora,eledeixou duas facções criminosas rivais e violentas elevando os núme- ros da violência emAlagoas. Não à toa, Alagoas foi o Estado que deu origem à Operação FlashBack, ocor- rida na semana passada em oito estados nordestinos e mais cinco do restante do País. As ações cumpriram mais de 100 mandados de prisão, com mais de 50% só emAlagoas. Herança de Beira Mar. Herança de uma gestão negligente com a segurança pública. Herança maldita de Fernandinho Beira Mar
  3. 3. Ariel Cipola e Deraldo Francisco Repórteres P e s q u i s a d e intenção de voto para a Prefeitura de Maceió, reali- zada pelo Instituto TDL Pesquisa e Marketing, revela que o pleito será decidido em SegundoTurno.Apesquisafoi registrada no Tribunal Regio- nal Eleitoral (TRE) no dia 22 de julho, mas o número não foi revelado. Além disso, a pré-candidata pela Unidade Popular (UP), Lenilda Luna, mesmo tendo divulgado seu nome há cinco meses para o pleito deste ano, não aparece napesquisaenãofoipontuada. A pré-candidata vai adotar as providências legais para o caso. Isso pode implicar em complicações jurídicas para o instituto. O TDL diz que a pesquisa foi realizada entre os dias 23 e 25 de julho, que foram entre- vistadas 800 pessoas, com a margem de erro de 3,47% e intervalo de confiança de 95%. Isso quer dizer que o resultado da pesquisa tem 5% de chance denãoseroverdadeirocenário para o momento em Maceió. No entanto, os números obtidos pelo estudo mostra uma disputa bem aproxi- madaentreoscandidatos:João Henrique Caldas (PSB), com 26,8%;Alfredo Gaspar (MDB), 16,2%; Ronaldo Lessa (PDT), com14,2%eDaviDavino(PP), que aparece na pesquisa com 9,8%.Háumadisputatambém aproximada num bloco na parte de baixo da pesquisa. Esse bloco é formado pelos pré-candidatos: Cícero Filho (PCdB), 1,0%; Flávio Moreno (PSL), 0,5%; Ricardo Barbosa (PT), 0,5%; Ricardo Santa Rita (Avante),0,2%eBasileChristo- poulos (PSOL), 0,2%. Um dado curioso apre- sentado pela pesquisa TDL se refere à soma dos números entre brancos, nulos e inde- cisos. O total é 30,8%. Neste caso, esse seria, em tese, o montante de eleitores a serem buscados pelos candidatos. A pré-candidata Lenilda Luna (UP), não teve seu nome incluído na pesquisa TDL. Lenilda se manifes- tou dizendo que é mais uma tentativa de invisibilizar a participação da mulher na política. “Ao tempo que escondem meu nome como pré-candi- data, revelam que 16,2% dos eleitoresrejeitamtodososque estãoaí.Jávencemosasimpo- sições machistas que subju- gam a mulher e nos colocam na sombra dos homens. Nós temos voz e, nestas eleições, representaremos também a voz de todos os excluídos dessa cidade”, disse Lenilda. 3O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 PODER redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Entre os líderes,Gaspar é o de menor rejeição A TDL realizou dois cenários de pesquisas esti- muladas – aquela onde os candidatos são expostos aos eleitores -, no primeiro os números foram os seguistes; JHC – 26,8%, Alfredo Gaspar – 16,2%, Ronaldo Lessa – 14,2%, Davi Davino Filho (PP) – 9,8% e Cícero Filho (PC do B) – 1,0%. Os demais pré- -candidatos não chegaram a 1%. O número de indecisos é de 16,7%, já os eleitores que disseram que vão votar em Branco ou Nulo é de 14,1%. No segundo cenário esti- mulado, a TDL acrescentou o nome do ex-prefeito de Maceió, Cícero Almeida, e os números tiveram uma leve alteração, mas não alte- rou o “grid de largada” dos três primeiros. Porém, Cicero Almeida tomou o quarto lugar de Davi Davino Filho. JHC caiu para – 21,1%, Alfredo Gaspar foi para -15,3%, Ronaldo Lessa – 11,3%, Cícero Almeida – 9,3%,DaviDavino–9,2,dessa vez Cícero Filho, assim como os demais candidatos, ficou abaixo de 1%. A pesquisa também avaliou a rejeição dos pré- -candidatos; 39,3% dos entre- vistadosdisseramnãorejeitar nenhumdeles;16,2%rejeitam todos; 12,3% Ronaldo Lessa; 11,0% Cícero Almeida; 5,7% JHC; 2,5% Davi Davino Filho; 2,0% Alfredo Gaspar; 1,5% Cícero Filho; 1,2% Ricardo Barbosa;1,0%FlávioMoreno. E 6% não responderam ou não souberam responder. Os demais ficaram abaixo de 1%. Esses “demais são Tacio Melo (Podemos), com 0,7%; Santa Rita, 0,5% e Basile, com 0,2. No entanto, o nome de Lenilda Luna não aparece mais uma vez. MP denuncia coronel em inquérito sobre homicídio MORTE DE EMPRESÁRIO JanaínaRibeiro Ascom/MPAL O Ministério Público Estadual deAlagoas (MPAL) denunciou, naquinta-feira(30),otenente- -coronel da Polícia Militar, Antônio Marcos da Rocha Lima, o militar da reserva José Gilberto Cavalcante Góes, o segurança particular WagnerLuizdasNevesSilva e Gilson Cavalcanti de Góes Júnior pelo crime de homicí- dio duplamente qualificado contra Luciano Albuquer- que Cavalcante. A vítima foi assassinada na manhã do dia 25 de outubro do ano passado,noConjuntoVillage CampestreII. Aaçãopenalfoiproposta pelo promotor de justiça Antônio Luis Vilas Boas Sousa, da 68ª Promotoria de Justiça da capital – que tem atuação perante o Tribu- nal de Júri. Segundo ele, o inquérito relatado pela Polí- cia Civil contém provas sufi- cientes da autoria do crime. “A investigação está bem fundamentada, com provas, documentos e testemunhos que deram ao Ministério Público a certeza da autoria delitiva do homicídio. Em razão isso, todos os acusa- dosforamdenunciadospelo assassinato com as qualifi- cadoras de motivo torpe e sem chance de defesa para a vítima”,informouVilasBoas. “Segundo as investiga- ções policiais, no dia, local e horário descritos, a vítima após realizar o pagamento do conserto do veículo de sua filha Isabele, na oficina do senhor Leonardo Antô- nio, localizada no Village Campestre II, no momento em que adentrava em seu veículo VW Saveiro, foi surpreendida por diversos disparos de arma de fogo deflagrados pelos acusados José Gilberto e Wagner Luiz e Gilson Cavalcanti, os quais já estavam seguindo-a em um veículo VW Voyage, cor branca, com engate, vidros fumê, placa QLJ-3302, tendo ao volante o denunciado Wagner Luiz, conhecido ‘informante’ da polícia. Mesmo atingida, a vítima conseguiusaircomoveículo desgovernado e, ao pular do carro, os denunciados, que a seguiam no VW Voyage, desceram e terminaram de matá-la, deflagrando cinco disparos de arma de fogo”, dizumtrechodadenúncia. De acordo com a 68ª Promotoria de Justiça da capital, o crime ocorreu porque Luciano Albuquer- quehaviaprometidovender um terreno, na Forene, ao PMaposentadoJoséGilberto e que, após essa negociação ter sido combinada entre os dois, o militar teve despe- sas de cerca de R$ 3 mil com documentos relativos a esse lote, só que a vítima, apesar dereceberconstantescobran- ças, não teria honrado com o pagamentodadívida. ROCHALIMA ParaoMinistérioPúblico, a participação do tenente- -coronel Rocha Lima está configurada. “Sabe-se de queoacusadoconhecidopor ‘coronelRochaLima’émuito amigo do co-réu Wagner Luiz, inclusive, na casa deste foram apreendidos farda- mentos da PM com o nome de‘RochaLima’ecertificado do curso CETE assinado por ele.Háfortesindíciosdeque ele teria fornecido as muni- ções para o cometimento do crime, uma vez que o oficial foi comandante do BPE (Batalhão de Policiamento de Eventos) e do 4º BPM, que receberam munições comloteBLK43,calibre.40”, apontaadenúncia. Luciano de Albuquer- que Cavalcante foi assassi- nado em 25 de outubro do ano passado, por volta das 10h20, na Avenida Ministro LindolfoCollor,noConjunto ViIlage Campestre II, bairro daCidade Universitária. Em razãodesuamorte,opromo- tor Antônio Luis Vilas Boas Sousa denunciou o tenente- -coronel da Polícia Militar Antônio Marcos da Rocha Lima, o militar da reserva José Gilberto Cavalcante Goes, o segurança particular WagnerLuizdasNevesSilva e Gilson Cavalcanti de Góes Júnior pelo crime de homicí- dioduplamentequalificado. Lenildadizqueexcluirseunomefoiumamanifestaçãomachista;eladestacouos16,2%querejeitamtodososcandidatos TDL faz pesquisa sem incluir pré-candidata Lenilda Luna REPRESENTANTEDAUNIDADEPOPULARteveapré-candidaturaanunciadanodia1ºdefevereiro,portanto,hácincomeses
  4. 4. MácioAmaral Ascom C o n d u t o r e s a l a g o a n o s agora pode- rão alterar o próprio endereço da Carteira Nacional de Habi- litação(CNH)semsairdecasa. Essa é uma das novidades do Portal Mais Detran, lançado pelo Departamento Esta- dual de Trânsito de Alagoas (Detran/AL). A nova plata- forma irá garantir maior auto- nomia ao cidadão, sem deixar de lado a segurança, proteção aosdadosecomodidadequejá são marca registrada de todos os serviços on-line do órgão. O portal Mais Detran foi desenvolvido para entregar uma experiência totalmente personalizada ao usuário, que terá acesso individual através do cadastro de login e senha. Na plataforma, ele poderá visualizar todas as informa- ções da CNH, como multas e período de vencimento, além de ter acesso às informações referentes ao veículo, como o prazo de licenciamento. O usuário também rece- berá, no e-mail cadastrado, todas as novidades da CNH e veículo. O destaque da plata- forma é a possibilidade do condutor mudar o endereço por conta própria, no conforto de casa, procedimento que ainda era feito presencial- mente e, por isso, levava um alto número de pessoas ao atendimento. Poderão alterar o endereço da CNH para outro municí- pio aqueles condutores que não tenham serviço em aberto junto ao órgão, ou que não tenham veículo registrado no atual município. Nesses casos, a mudança é permitida e uma nova só poderá ser feita após 30dias.Casoocondutorqueira mudar o endereço dentro da mesma cidade, não há prazos ou maiores restrições. Todas as regras estão devidamente informadas nas etapas do serviço no Portal. COMOCADASTRAR Para utilizar o portal Mais Detran, basta entrar no site do Detran/AL pelo https://mais. detran.al.gov.br/. O primeiro passo será realizar o cadastro, clicando em “Cadastrar-se” e preenchendo os campos soli- citados. Nocadastro,sãosolicitados o número do CPF, nacionali- dade,nomecompleto,número da carteira de identidade, número de registro da habi- litação, data de nascimento e e-mail e número de celular válidos. Ao final do processo, aconfirmaçãodocadastroserá enviada para o e-mail infor- mado, e é nele que o usuário receberá as notificações perso- nalizadas. Mais Detran traz segurança e facilidades A superintendente opera- cional de trânsito do Detran/ AL, Lisiane Rocha, responsá- vel por articular o processo de construção do portal junto às áreas operacionais, diz que o lançamento “é um sonho que se concretiza”. Segundo ela, a autarquia trabalha constante- mente no desenvolvimento de projetos que facilitem os servi- ços prestados, e preza, acima de tudo, pela segurança do cidadão. Dessa forma, o portal, que foi totalmente desenvolvi- mento pela Chefia de Infraes- trutura Tecnológica do Detran de Alagoas, agrega outros serviçosaosquejáestãodispo- níveison-line.“Agoratrazemos para o nosso usuário possibili- dades de troca de dados confi- denciais,numambienteseguro e fechado a senha. Ele poderá alterar dados do seu ende- reço e dar prosseguimento ao serviço desejado, sem precisar se dirigir a um posto de aten- dimento do Detran. É a tecno- logia trazendo comodidade e melhoria na prestação do serviço”, afirma Lisiane. FACILIDADE O estudante de fisiotera- pia, Márcio Souza, utilizou o portal Mais Detran para fazer a mudança de endereço sem sair de casa. “Devido ao fato de deslocamento das áreas de risco do Pinheiro, onde eu morava, tivemos que nos mudar.Esteano,quandoocor- reu o vencimento da minha carteira de habilitação, lembrei que teria que ser feito essa mudança, mas já estávamos na fase da pandemia e com a quarentenainstauradaaquino estado”, conta. Para Márcio, a nova plata- forma foi útil e de fácil acesso, e ele destaca a facilidade que portal Mais Detran oferece para os usuários. “A inter- face é muito interessante, bem usual, fácil e rápida para manejar. No possível retorno às atividades ‘normais’ vão ser evitados os deslocamentos para atendimentos presen- ciais, que também podem ser considerados empecilhos para os usuários em determinadas condições”, ressalta o estu- dante. De acordo com o diretor- -presidente do Detran/AL, Adrualdo Catão, a plataforma segue as medidas de desbu- rocratização e modernidade adotadas pelo Governo do Estado e facilitará a vida do cidadão,umavezquepoupará idas desnecessárias ao atendi- mentopresencial.Aideiaéque o portal avance cada vez mais, e toda a equipe da autarquia continuará trabalhando para incluir novos serviços no Mais Detran. 4 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 ESTADO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Mudança de endereço da CNH agora pode ser feita on-line DENOMINADOMAISDETRAN,novoportalelaboradopeloórgãogaranteacessoseguroepersonalizadoadiversosserviços
  5. 5. PUBLICIDADE 5O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br
  6. 6. 6 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 SOCIAL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br EM SOCIEDADE Jailthon Sillva jailthonsilva@yahoo.com.br Contatos: 3522-2662 / 99944-8050 CHEGA...CHEGANDO | Só no estilo,como sempre,André Fon é destaque in Maceió.#aplausos APLAUSOS |A poderosa cronista social,blogger e jornalista Isabelle Acciolly é a aniversariante mais festejada da capital alagoana no próximo dia 5 de agosto.Parabéns e sucesso sempre! #timtim AGOSTO DOURADO Dos dias 1° a 7, é realizada a Semana Mundial da Amamentação. Por este motivo, agosto foi escolhido para ser o mês da conscientização do aleitamento materno.AcampanhafoiinstituídapelogovernofederalaquinoBrasil,em2017. A cor dourada foi escolhida porque, segundo os idealizadores da campanha, os momentos de amamentação são“horas de ouro”. BONÉ – UM ACESSÓRIO A+ Nãoédehojequeobonéestácomtudo!Vocêquerturbinarolookbásicoedeixá- -lo cheio de estilo? Então pode apostar no boné! Ele é o acessório perfeito para dar um charme a mais no seu visual e ainda ajuda a resolver aquele bad hair day rapidinho. Ele ganhou até as passarelas – tudo para provar que o item está em alta entre as fashionistas! #apostenadica TODA ELA |A bela esteticista Gloria Maria,está em alta in Arapiraca com muitas novida- des no segmento de estética para deixar vocês mais lindos e de bem com a vida.No próximo dia 5,a poderosa celebra mais uma linda primavera em sua vida.#sútotal MADE IN BRASIL | Sempre antenada e bem informada quando o assunto se refere à palavra MODA,a empresária de sucesso,digital inﬂuencer e expert da moda Cláudia Métne é destaque +QVIP em vestir e fotografar para as principais grifes do Brasil e do mundo. #luxototal CLASSEA | O empresárioAldo Rodrigues,carrega em sua bagagem durante todos esses anos,grande experiência,ousa- dia e dinamismo no ramo de decorações in Maceió e recebe meu carinho por se destacar a cada dia.#parabéns Pediatria domiciliar Essa dica de hoje é para as mamães e papais de plantão! Comumnovoserviçoquevisaoconforto de mães e pais que não gostam de esperar consulta para os ﬁlhos em um consultóriocheio,aPed&Acolhe,pedia- tria domiciliar, veio inovar o mercado alagoano. A empresa é formada por três pedia- tras empreendedoras, Mariana Beltrão, Andrea Gameleira e Ana Caroline Chagas que vão até você! Mais informações pelo Instagram: @ ped.acolhe Senar credencia técnicos de campo O Serviço Nacio- nal de Aprendiza- gem Rural – Senar Alagoas– precisade técnicos de campo paraformarcercade 40 novas turmas de Assistência Técnica e Gerencial – ATeG – no Estado. Dois editaisdecredencia- mentoestãodisponíveisnositewww.senar-al.org.br,oprimeiroparaoPrograma aAgronordesteeosegundoparaprojetosdaregionaldoSenaremtodooestado. As vagas são para técnicos com formação vinculada às áreas da pecuária,agri- culturaeagroindústria,aexemplodezootecnistas,veterinários,administradores, agrônomos,nutricionistas,técnicos agrícolas e de laticínios,entre outros proﬁs- sionais que atendam aos pré-requisitos dos editais. Os aprovados no processo seletivo são acionados pelo SenarAlagoas,de acordo com as demandas. Cada técnico pode visitar até 30 propriedades rurais por mês,num período de até dois anos.O valor da visita é de R$ 200 e o proﬁssional, portanto,pode receber até R$ 6 mil mensais pelo trabalho. “ Selo do Turismo Responsável Alagoas segue se consolidando como um destino turístico seguro para o cená- rio pós-pandemia. Prova disso é que o Estado conta agora com 423 estabele- cimentos com o selo do turismo respon- sável do Ministério doTurismo. Acertiﬁcaçãoéconcedidaaosempreendimentosqueseguemosprotocolospara prevenção da covid-19 estabelecidos pelo Governo Federal. Os municípios com maior número de estabelecimentos já certiﬁcados são Maceió (202), Maragogi (51),Piranhas (37),São Miguel dos Milagres (22) e Marechal Deodoro (20). Cadastur e o Selo Parasolicitaroselo,ointeressadodeveacessarositeturismo.gov.br/selorespon- savel, ler as orientações previstas no protocolo destinado ao segmento em que atua e estar com situação regular no Cadastur, indispensável para a aquisição da certiﬁcação.Caso não tenha o Cadastro,basta procurar a Sedetur através do telefone ouWhatsApp (82) 98833-4344 e regularizar a situação cadastral. Assessoria para mulheres A EntreAspasAsses- soria de Comunica- ção e Consultoria é uma empresa que já está no mercado há muitos anos e, com a pandemia, o digi- tal ficou bem mais evidente,sendo cada vez mais valorizado. Recentemente a consultoria voltou o seu trabalho para mulheres empreendedo- ras e que querem se destacar no mercado de trabalho através da comunicação online e ofﬂine.Vale conferir o Instagram:@entreaspasassessoria Estamos ansiosos pelas vendas para o Dia dos Pais. Tudo está sendo feito com muita segurança” Lana Retore, Presidente da Associação de Lojistas do Maceió Shopping. CAFÉ&NEGÓCIOS THÁCIA SIMONE thaciasimone@gmail.com
  7. 7. A capitalalago- ana segue na fase amarela do Plano Estadual de Distan- ciamento Social Controlado, quando o risco de contágio do coronavírus é considerado moderado. No novo decreto municipal (Nº 8.930), publi- cado na sexta-feira passada, o prefeito Rui Palmeira autoriza a reabertura de academias e centros de ginástica com 50% da capacidade e amplia o horário de funcionamento de shoppings e do comércio no Centro. O Município manterá o regime de teletrabalho, bem como a paralisação das ativi- dades educacionais nas esco- las da Rede Municipal e de instituições privadas, até o início da fase verde. Assim como os outros setores já em funcionamento, seguindoosprotocolossanitá- rios específicos, as academias, centrosdeginásticaeestabele- cimentos congêneres também devem seguir o Protocolo Sanitário da Secretaria Muni- cipal de Turismo Esporte e Lazer (Semtel). Com o novo decreto, o comércionoCentrodeMaceió passa a funcionar de segunda a sexta-feira, das 9h às 17h, e sábado das 9h às 14h. O horário de funcionamento também foi estendido para os shoppings, galerias e centros comerciais, que antes esta- vam abertos das 12h às 20h, e que agora podem funcionar das 10h às 22h. O documento também libera a utilização de parques infantis e mobiliários urbanos esportivos situados na orla e nas praças. Prefeitura de Maceió mantém todas as medidas de segurança, distanciamento social e higienização em locais públicos, estabelecimen- tos comerciais e instituições financeiras, publicadas nos decretos municipais e divul- gadas amplamente nos meios de comunicação. A obrigato- riedade do uso de máscaras sobre o nariz e a boca perma- nece em todo território muni- cipal. “É muito importante que cada maceioense faça a sua parte para que a gente conti- nue avançando nesta reaber- tura gradativa. A situação de Maceiócontinuamelhorando, mas é preciso que a popula- ção não relaxe nos cuidados. Então, se for necessário sair de casa, não esquecer da máscara e o uso de álcool em gel”, reforçou Rui Palmeira. 7O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 COTIDIANO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br VEJA COMO FICA: EDUCAÇÃO O Município mantém as ativi- dades educacionais em todas as escolas da Rede de Ensino Infantil e Fundamental do Município para- lisadas, bem como das instituições de ensino privadas de Maceió até o início da fase verde do Plano de Distanciamento Social Controlado. Asatividadesadministrativaspodem funcionar normalmente. TELETRABALHO O regime de teletrabalho para os servidores e empregados dos órgãos e entidades da administra- ção pública municipal, que exercem funções administrativas internas, segue até o início da fase verde do Plano de Distanciamento Social Controlado. Os servidores que exer- cem serviço público essencial e que integram o grupo de risco também permanecem em teletrabalho. ATIVIDADES ECONÔMICAS Enquanto durar a fase amarela no enfrentamento à Covid-19, o Plano de Distanciamento prevê a autorização do funcionamento de lojas ou estabelecimentos de rua, bares e restaurantes (funcionando com 50% da sua capacidade e com horário de atendimento até 0h), shoppings centers, galerias, centro comerciais e estabelecimentos congêneres (funcionamento de 10h às 22h), salões de beleza e barbe- arias, templos, igrejas e demais instituições religiosas com 50% de sua capacidade), – transporte inter- municipal e turístico (com 50% da capacidade), academias,centros de ginásticaeestabelecimentoscongê- neres com 50% de sua capacidade) e todos demais setores autorizados nas fases vermelha e laranja. ORLA O comércio ambulante, bares, restaurantes, barracas, quios- ques, mixes e food trucks, feiras e mercados de artesanato, passeios turísticos, balanças de pescado e bancas de revistas situadas nas orlas e praças permanecem autori- zados a funcionar na orla municipal, seguindo as exigências previstas no Protocolo Experimente Maceió. O estacionamento de veículos nos espaços públicos da orla, em vagas intercaladas. ATIVIDADES DE ESPORTE E LAZER Seguindo as medidas de segu- rança e o distanciamento social, os maceioenses podem praticar espor- tes de forma individualizada, no calçadão da orla e praças.A asses- soria esportiva de corrida e triatlo ao arlivrepodeserrealizada,desdeque sem contato físico. O banho de mar e o uso da praia na faixa arenosa de forma individualizada também estão autorizados, além do passeio com animais domésticos ou de estima- ção. Também está autorizada a utili- zação de parques infantis e mobili- ários urbanos esportivos situados na orla e nas praças. O Município também autoriza os treinos funcio- nais ao ar livre, desde que sem contato físico. Continua proibida, até o dia 14 de agosto de 2020, a prática de esportescoletivosnasorlas,praçase parques,ousodequadraseginásios públicos e privados para a prática de esportes coletivos e treinos com contato físico, o funcionamento de escolas e clubes de esportes, salvo para atividades individualizadas e uso de academias públicas. EVENTOS Permanecem suspensos, até o dia 14 de agosto de 2020, todos os eventos públicos agendados pelos órgãos ou entidades municipais, além de concessões de licenças ou alvarás para realização de eventos privados ou públicos. Segue autori- zado até o dia 14 de agosto de 2020 o uso de espaços abertos, públicos ou privados para a realização de eventos em formato drive-in, desde que cumpridas as medidas de segu- rança e higienização. TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO O uso do Cartão Bem Legal EscolaredoCartãoBemLegalSênior nos transportes públicos municipais continua proibido. Essa regra não vale para pessoas com deﬁciência oupatologiacrônica,quenecessitam de gratuidade nesses coletivos.Está mantida a capacidade de passagei- ros nos transportes públicos urba- nos, sentados ou em pé, no limite da capacidade do veículo, com as janelas abertas,sem utilização de ar condicionado, sem redução de frota e com o uso obrigatório de másca- ras. O programa Domingo é Meia também permanece suspenso. FUNERAIS As restrições para a realização dos funerais continuam as mesmas. Em casos de mortes por Covid-19, até em casos suspeitos, a duração máxima será de uma hora por veló- rioeenterro,comocaixãofechadoe limite de dez pessoas.Já no caso de óbitosquenãosejamdecorrentesda pandemia, a duração máxima será de três horas com a presença de 20 pessoas. Não devem comparecer ao cemitério os idosos com mais de 60 anos, as pessoas com doenças crônicaseassuspeitasdetercontra- ído coronavírus. Prefeito amplia o horário de funcionamento de shoppings DECRETO EMERGENCIAL MUNICIPAL autoriza reabertura de academias e centros de ginástica com 50% da capacidade Atividades comerciais na orla estão autorizadas com protocolo sanitário Município mantém ﬁscalização em ação conjunta com a Polícia Militar Rui Palmeira reforça importância do uso da máscara de proteção IgorPereira/SecomMaceió Fotos:PeiFon/SecomMaceió
  8. 8. João Lemos Repórter N ossa repor- tagem foi ao litoral Norte de Alagoas para conhe- cer uma das manifestações populares mais autênticas do povo, mantida pelos habitan- tes do povoado Tatuamunha, em Porto de Pedras. Essa gostosa tradição presente nos festejos de Momo perdeu no domingo passado (26), o seu maior incentivador, aos 71 anos, o mascareiro, Gilberto Antônio da Silva, o famoso MestreGiba,ouGilbertoTatu- amunha, como era chamado entre os familiares, amigos e clientes. O apelido é apenas um detalhe diante do grande legadodeixadoporesteverda- deiro amante da arte popular. OMestreGilberto,falecido em decorrência de problemas no coração, foi um artesão importanteparaasalvaguarda dos Bobos. Iniciou sua produ- ção de máscaras antes mesmo de completar 15 anos. Foi pedreiro por profis- são, mas a paixão pela arte o fez autodidata. Aprendeu a técnica sozinho, com o intuito de brincar ao lado dos amigos numa remota época onde os afamados Bobos comanda- vam as ruas de Tatuamunha. “Ele era um homem humilde,bompai,bommarido e um bom amigo. Deixou-nos uma lição de vida importante: na hora da queda não abrir mão de se reerguer com os olhos fixos sempre no futuro e de cabeça erguida. Eu acom- panho o trabalho do meu pai desde os 12 anos, na hora da produção das máscaras. Dos últimos tempos pra cá passei a produzirtambém,entendendo a importância de ajudá-lo na manutenção dessas nossas brincadeiras”, disse Luciano Silva,29,quetambéméartesão por influência do pai. Os bobos são parte impor- tantenatradiçãodaquelaloca- lidade. Impossível não olhar o mapa das tradições populares no Estado sem que nos esbar- remos com a criatividade e irreverência mantida ao longo dos anos pelo saudoso Mestre Gilberto, um dos últimos detentores da técnica. Muitas gerações foram marcadaspelasenormescabe- ças. As peculiaridades dessas máscaras são ainda a função dos moradores em produzi- -las utilizando o barro, goma de mandioca, papel e tintas. “Meu pai fazia máscaras para todos os lugares, vinha gente de todo canto comprar. Não tenho noção de quantas máscaras chegou a produzir, mas, foram muitas. Por aqui, só meu pai e o seu Cláudio ainda mantinha a tradição”. relembrou Luciano. Coletivo Bobo Gaiato,criado por três amigos,mantêm a tradição no povoado Lucianocresceuvendoopaiconfeccionandomáscarae,porsuainﬂuência,hojeéartesãoelevadiantelegadodoMestreGiba ColetivomantémvivoolegadodoMestreGiba Até a década de 1990 era possível ver a folia dos Bobos ocorrer de forma original, com a participação maciça da comunidade. Dos anos 2000 emdiante,comainfluênciada era digital, a prática foi sendo deixada de lado restando apenas a lembrança e alguns fazedores da brincadeira. “As máscaras tradicionais com moldes de barro e preen- chidas com papel e goma de mandioca foi sendo substi- tuída pela de borracha, as andanças foram diminuindo desastrosamente. Felizmente Seu Gilberto deu continui- dade à feitoria das máscaras”, destacou Thiago Souza, líder do Coletivo Bobo Gaiato. Da necessidade de manter vivo o costume no Povoado, o sonho de três amigos, Alexan- dre Marlon, Thiago Souza e Sebastian Paiva se tornou realidade com a criação do Coletivo Bobo Gaiato, no ano passado. “Nosso objetivo é resgatar as andanças dos Bobos, fortalecer, a partir de agora a memória do Mestre Gilberto, estimular novos mascareiros e trazer de volta os que outrora faziam másca- ras”, relatou Thiago. Com o reconhecimento da resistência do Mestre Gilberto e seu ensino, o Coletivo conse- guiu,emfevereirodeesteano, realizar oficinas de confecção de máscaras com crianças e jovens da região, iniciando o trabalho de salvaguarda do saber e repasse feito a tempo pelo saudoso Mestre, sua cria- tividade fazia com que cada máscara fosse única. “Thiago resgatou a cultura dosBobosaquinonossomuni- cípio com o ColetivoBobo Gaiato. Do futuro esperamos que a nossa cultura não seja mais esquecida como estava. Com o Coletivo se torna fácil a manutenção da brincadeira. É um incentivo e nos ajudará bastante a partir de agora”, finalizou Luciano Silva. Agora mais do que nunca é preciso eternizar o legado deixado pelo Mestre Gilberto. Emparceriacomosseusfilhos oColetivotemocompromisso de manter viva a tradição, incentivando a produção das máscaras para as novas gera- ções. TRADIÇÃO, legado e o resgaste da brincadeira popular por jovens do Povoado Tatuamunha, Litoral Norte de Alagoas Mestre Gilberto, o Mascareiro dos Bobos de Porto de Pedras CULTURA redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br 8 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020
  9. 9. Até pouco tempo, era praxe nos contratos de seguro de vida, a previsão do não pagamento de indenização em caso de faleci- mento, por conta da cláusula de Excludente de Responsabilidade em decorrência de força maior, o que pode incluir catástrofes e pandemias, desde que decretado por autoridade competente. Entre- tanto, o Brasil não havia passado por nenhum acontecimento simi- lar desde a criação do Código de Defesa do Consumidor. Portanto, não havia dúvidas ou restrições dos contratantes e as seguradoras nunca haviam sido acionadas por este motivo. Esse ano representa o marco para as seguradoras, pois, com a pandemia do COVID-19 os questionamentos não tardaram a chegar nas seguradoras por parte de segurados temerosos de even- tual não pagamento de indeniza- ção. No artigo 12°, I, d, da Circular SUSEP n° 440, de 27 de junho de 2012, prevê que tal modalidade de riscos excluídos,conﬁrmando que não haveria nada a ser pago pelas seguradoras.Fato este que ensejou insegurança, preocupação e uma necessária reﬂexão sobre o tema. E qual função de um seguro de vida! Senão garantir uma monta pecuni- ária a ser paga pela seguradora em caso de falecimento do contratante aos beneficiários escolhidos por ele? Inclusive pode ser contratar mais de um, à sua livre escolha e, igualmente, ﬁxar o valor a ser inde- nizado e ainda é possível incluir a assistência funeral, isto é, a segu- radora se encarrega de arcar com as despesas relacionadas desde o óbito até o enterro do segurado, com variações do tipo de serviços prestados como locação de jazigo, transporte do corpo, velório, dentre outros. A linha que separa a tranquilidade financeira ou não da família do ente que veio a óbito por conta do COVID-19 é tênue,pois,sem prévia justiﬁcativa, as contratadas pode- riam se recusar ao pagamento das indenizações. A SUSEP e 80% das seguradoras, representadas pela Confederação Nacional das Empre- sas de Seguros chegaram a um acordo no ﬁnal de abril para ﬂexi- bilizarem as condições contratuais para que, mesmo não havendo a obrigatoriedade, as indenizações fossem honradas para os casos de falecimento por COVID-19, porém, não houve nenhuma alte- ração legislativa ou sequer um ato normativo da SUSEP sobre o acor- dado. Transcorridos quatro meses da COVID-19 com mais de 90 mil mortes, o Senado Federal aprovou o Projeto de Lei n° 890/2020 para incluir o artigo 798-A no Código Civil vigente: Art. 798-A. O segurador não pode eximir-se ao pagamento do seguro, ainda que da apólice conste a restri- ção, se a morte ou a incapacidade do segurado provier da infecção por epidemias ou pandemias, ainda que declaradas por órgão competente. O Projeto de Lei seguiu para a Câmara dos Deputados e, provavel- mente, será aprovado. Conclusão Em suma, prudência, previsão legal e adequação para tempos excep- cionais serão essenciais para que nem seguradoras e nem segura- dos sejam prejudicados. Acerta o Congresso Nacional e a população agradece. Então é isso pessoal! Espero que tenha gostado do tema dessa semana e sempre que vocês dese- jarem enviem suas dúvidas para meu e-mail. Não deixem de acom- panhar as novidades em minhas redes sociais.Até a próxima se Deus quiser! Bom final de semana para todos! Grande abraço! 9O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 MOMENTO SEGURO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br DjaildoAlmeida Corretor de Seguros - djaildo@jaraguaseguros.com Os seguros de vida e a pandemia do noco coronavírus
  10. 10. 10 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 ESPORTES redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Clubes alagoanos vão sofrer com jogos no estilo “the ﬂash” CAMPEONATOALAGOANOserádecididoempoucosdias,comintervalosde48horasparacadajogo;atletascorremriscodelesõesgraves JOGODuro Jorge Moraes jorgepontomoraes@gmail.com Thiago Luiz Estagiário N a retomada do Campeo- nato Alago- ano, o formato de conclusão da competição, ajustado pela Federação Alagoana de Fute- bol (FAF) exigiu muito esforço da entidade, dos clubes, dos jogadores e principalmente dos trabalhadores que deixam os atletas prontos para enfren- tarem a maratona de jogos. Preparadores físicos e outros profissionais da Educação Física e da Fisiologia trabalha- ram duro num cenário total- mente novo: um período de quatromeseslongedosgrama- dos e sem contato com bola. O campeonato estadual voltou para ser concluído num intervalodesetedias.Aconclu- são de duas rodadas da fase de classificação, semifinal e a grande decisão. Cada partida, com um “descanso” de 48 horas para os atletas. Isso sem contar que CRB, CSA, Jaciobá e Coruripe ainda terão o Brasi- leirão pela frente. Os clubes da capital, se chegarem à decisão, terão apenas cerca de dois dias para a estreia na Série B. Apesar do sério risco de lesões,essaalternativa,mesmo longe do ideal, foi a mais prática encontrada pela FAF para concluir o Alagoano em campo, sem conflitar com as datas do calendário da CBF. Em Arapiraca, o ASA teve apenas nove dias de prepara- ção para enfrentar o CSA, no jogo do retorno do Alagoano. Apesar disso, o time se postou bem em campo, venceu por 2 a 0 e não deu sinais de extremo cansaço físico. O preparador físico do alvinegro, Leandro Netto, disse que como o tempo de preparação foi curto, a ênfase foi a formatação da maneira de jogar e a preparação física atuou como suporte dos outros aspectos, ( técnico, táti- coc.), procurando aumentar o nível de força dos atletas na salademusculaçãoenocampo sempre que possível. “Traçamos um planeja- mentoquechamamosdeciclos ondulatórios de treinamento, ondeacadatrêssessõesdetrei- nos fazíamos uma sessão de recuperação, e isso nos possi- bilitou trabalhar cargas com intensidades mais elevadas”. OpersonaltrainerEduardo Freitas, ou Simba [como também é conhecido], atuou como preparador físico do Cruzeiropor18anoseexplicou que esse é um grande desafio para os profissionais da área. Ainda hoje, ele realiza traba- lhos específicos com Marcelo MorenoecomovolanteHenri- que, atletas da Raposa. De acordo com Simba, mesmo os jogadores que esta- vam treinando em casa na quarentena, sentem dificul- dades, porque o estímulo do treinamento é diferente das adaptações que precisam ser feitas numa partida oficial. Por esse motivo, os preparado- res físicos precisam ter muita cautela. Oespecialistaalertouainda que,parasuportaresse“aperto no calendário”, as equipes precisam ter um elenco que permita a rotatividade dos jogadores, pois “é um risco muito grande para a saúde ortopédica do atleta; com certeza, lesões vão aparecer”. No jogo contra o Ceará, pela Copa do Nordeste, o CRB demonstrouaindanoprimeiro tempo que não conseguia acompanhar o ritmo de jogo do Vozão, que tinha mais de um mês a mais de treinos. Já na reestreia pelo estadual, o atacante Erik mostrou que a forma física não era um problemaparaele.Duasarran- cadas e dois gols. Pelo lado azulino, também não é diferente. Na vitória contra oABC, pelo Nordestão, enaderrotaparaoASA,otime secomportoubemfisicamente. Em médio prazo, tudo está sob controle para o staff dos clubes. Mas talvez o impacto dessa maratona de partidas seja sentido durante o decor- rer da atual temporada, que só será encerrada em janeiro de 2021. Ruim para o CSA Avolta do Campeonato Alagoano na última quarta-feira (29) só não foi bom para o CSA,que escalando um time alternativo, perdeu para o modesto time do ASA, formado em dez dias para a volta da competição. O detalhe maior nãofoiaderrotapor2a0,mascomoelasedeu,semjogar10 reaisdefutebol,diantedeumadversáriomontadoàspres- saseaceitandoqualquertipodeacordoparavoltarajogar. Em campo,o time deu um nó no CSA,com um esquema de jogo bem fechado, saindo com rapidez e chutando mais vezes ao gol,até que acertou em duas oportunidades. Nos demais jogos da rodada, CRB e CEO ﬁzeram a parte deles.O primeiro ganhou fácil do Coruripe por 3 a 0,no Rei Pelé, e o segundo venceu apertado o Jaciobá por 1 a 0, em Palmeira dos Índios. Nessa volta, a expectativa era saber como se comportariam os times do interior, uma vez que CSA e CRB voltaram a trabalhar mais cedo e já haviam atuado pela Copa do Nordeste,onde o CSA venceu o ABC e o CRB foi derrotado pelo Ceará, um dos times ﬁnalistas do Nordestão,jogando a decisão com o Bahia,que eliminou o Conﬁança. Se o CSA não foi bem na volta do campeonato estadual, o CRB em nenhuma momento foi ameaçado pelo Coruripe, dando velocidade ao jogo quando era necessário e retendo abolaparadeixarotempopassaresairvitorioso.Indepen- dentemente dos resultados, o CRB voltou a mostrar mais equilíbrio em campo,individualmente alguns jogadores se destacaram, como Gun, Léo Gamalho e Érick, enquanto o time alternativo do CSA não teve nenhum destaque indivi- dual e,até o seu goleiro,o principal jogador do time,falhou no primeiro gol. l Nem sempre em um lugar onde poucos mandam, o resultadopodeserbom,principalmentenofutebol,quando o assunto deve ser tratado coletivamente. Foi o caso do time alternativo do CSA para jogar em Arapiraca.Segundo Rafael Tenório, o assunto foi discutido entre ele, Eduardo Batista e Marcelo Barbaroti.Deu no que deu; l Pelascircunstânciasdoadversário,formadoemapenas 10dias,aderrotadoCSAmostrou,maisumavez,queotime não engrenou na temporada.Parou por conta da pandemia semjogarbemevoltoupior,inclusivecominvençãonasua escalação.OpessoaldoCSAabraosolhosouvailutarpara não cair para a Série C do Brasileiro,no ano que vem. ALFINETADAS...O clássico Nofechamentodacolunaaindafaltavaserjogadaaúltimarodada da fase de classiﬁcação, inclusive com o clássico CSA e CRB. Praticamente classiﬁcados, o CRB principalmente, já que o CSA dependia de algumas combinações para não ﬁcar de fora se não vencesse o clássico. Espera-se que as duas equipes tenham mostrado um melhor futebol,especialmente o CSA,que voltaria a escalarseusprincipaisjogadores,oquenãoocorreucontraoASA. Clássico no interior Nos outros três jogos, um é chamado de o clássico do interior. Trata-se de CSE e ASA, com o jogo realizado em Palmeira dos Índios,com ambos os times com chances de classiﬁcação e com a mesma pontuação. Em Olho D’Água das Flores, o CEO, ainda dependente de uma vaga para a semi-ﬁnal, recebeu o Murici já classiﬁcado. E, ﬁnalmente, o Coruripe, com menores chances de passarparaaoutrafase,recebeuoJaciobá,olanternadacompe- tição. Como não temos ainda como adivinhar resultados, hoje a gente já sabe no que deu a rodada. Autorizado pela diretoria A desculpa no CSA que a decisão de jogar com um time alter- nativo contra o ASA foi da diretoria não pegou muito bem diante da torcida. Muita gente que ouviu isso ﬁcou na bronca, porque o técnico Eduardo Batista já tinha deixado claro bem antes dos jogos contra oASA e o CRB.Os torcedores estão dizendo que isso édesculpadeamarelo,querendoenganarosbestas.Opresidente RafaelTenório chegou a informar, reservadamente, que o jogo do ASA era para saber quem vai ou não vai continuar no clube para o Brasileiro da Série B, em uma hora errada para fazer essa obser- vação. Novas contratações Apesar do número elevado de jogadores em seus clubes - os dois com mais de 30 atletas -, as diretorias de CSA e CRB continuam anunciando reforços e contatos com clubes do interior de São Paulo. A informação é que,a cada momento que os nomes forem anunciados, outros serão dispensados no ﬁnal do Campeonato Alagoano.OCSAvêfalhasnasuadefesa,mesmonecessitandode mais jogadores para o ataque,enquanto o CRB aposta no ataque, para deixar o time de Marcelo Cabo com mais opções ofensivas. O destaque da volta Deixando CSA e CRB fora dessas avaliações, o jogador que encheu os olhos e apareceu com grande destaque na volta do futebol alagoano, foi o meia Jardson, o camisa 10 do ASA.Além deumbelíssimogolcontra oCSA,participoudolance dosegundo gol, ajudou na marcação e sempre estava rondando a área para ﬁnalizar. Como foi expulso de campo na sua estréia, não temos como avaliar seu futebol no segundo jogo, que foi contra o CSE, pois cumpria suspensão automática. Pelo que vi, acho que vale uma olhada de CSA e CRB. Intensidade e intervalo curto entre as partidas são riscos iminentes de lesões BritoJr.
  11. 11. 11O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 Estudarláfora redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Alyshia Gomes alyshiagomes.ri@gmail.com Educação Internacional e Práticas Integrativas Complementares Em 2018,foram incorporadas mais 10 técnicas às PIC ofertadas pelo Sistema Único de Saúde, perfazendo 29 práticas integra- tivas e complementares oferecidas no SUS, são elas: ayurveda, homeopatia,medicinatradicionalchinesa,medicinaantroposóﬁca, plantas medicinais/ﬁtoterapia,arteterapia,biodança,dança circu- lar, meditação, musicoterapia, naturopatia, osteopatia, quiropra- xia, reﬂexoterapia, reiki, shantala, terapia comunitária integrativa, termalismo social/crenoterapia, yoga, apiterapia, aromoterapia, bioenergética, cromoterapia, constelação familiar, geoterapia, hipnoterapia,imposição de mãos,ozoniterapia e terapia de ﬂorais. A Constelação Familiar, recentemente incluída no âmbito do SUS – enquanto PIC – é compreendida como método psicoterapêutico deabordagemsistêmica,energéticaefenomenológica,quebusca reconhecer a origem dos problemas e/ou alterações trazidas pelo usuário, bem como o que está encoberto nas relações familiares para,por meio do conhecimento das forças que atuam no incons- ciente familiar e das leis do relacionamento humano, encontrar a ordem, o pertencimento e o equilíbrio, criando condições para que a pessoa reoriente o seu movimento em direção à cura e ao crescimento. Os atendimentos em grupos na prática das unidades de saúde visam contribuir para a ampliação da clínica e a ﬂexibilização de conceitosdesaúde-doençae ahumanização daatençãoà saúde. Na prática clínica da atenção em saúde, essa abordagem tem se destacado como diferencial na compreensão de sintomas “inex- plicáveis” sob o ponto de vista biomédico, mas que podem ser vistos através de experiências fenomenológicas, possibilitando a compreensão do indivíduo como sujeito do processo de promoção ecuidadopermanentedesuasaúde–agenteco-responsávelpelo processo de equilíbrio entre saúde e doença. Tive a oportunidade de beber direto na fonte, quando por duas vezes (2017 e 2019), estive na Alemanha para realizar treina- mento em Constelação Familiar promovido pela Hellinger Schule. A programação constava de momentos vivenciais, que proporcio- naram maior conexão com a minha essência, e com as questões pessoais, que por vezes estavam implícitas, representadas por sintomas clínicos e/ou emaranhamentos familiares. AnaLydiaPeixotoéTerapeutaIntegrativa(CBTH-BR0730) Programa Postdoc-NeT-AI - Alemanha Fonte: DAAD Pelo quinto ano, o DAAD sele- ciona pesquisa- dores doutores do mundo todo para participar do “Postdoctoral Networking Tour” na Alemanha, desta vez com ênfase em Inte- ligência Artificial e “machine lear- ning”.A chamada destina-seadoutoresdetodasasnacionalidades(inclusivealemães)quetenham concluídoodoutoradohánomáximocincoanos.Asinscriçõesparasecandidatar ao tour estão abertas até 16 de agosto. O programa da viagem, marcada para 22 a 28 de novembro de 2020, prevê visitas a universidades, institutos de pesquisa e empresas no sul da Alemanha relacionadasaotemadotourcientíﬁco,taiscomoInstitutoMaxPlanckparaSiste- masInteligentes,CentroBoschdeInteligênciaArtiﬁcialeUniversidadeTécnicade Munique .O tour será conduzido em inglês. Aviso importante: apesar das incertezas trazidas pela pandemia de Covid-19, o DAADesperarecebercandidaturasdomundotodo.Faremosopossívelparaque a participação dos selecionados aconteça neste ou no próximo tour. Entre os requisitos, é preciso ter concreto interesse em desenvolver a carreira de pesquisador(a) naAlemanha e comprovar o desenvolvimento de pesquisa em área ligada à temática do tour. O DAAD cobrirá as despesas de viagem,acomo- dação e a maior parte das refeições.Conﬁra todos os requisitos,os benefícios do tour e consulte o programa da viagem em https://bit.ly/3eRA1oQ . Cátedra J.William Fulbright – Dra.Ruth Cardoso Fonte: Comissão Fulbright Brasil A Cátedra J. William Fulbright – Dra. Ruth Cardoso na Georgetown University busca selecio- nar professor/pesquisa- dor brasileiro que atue em instituição de ensino superior em uma das seguintes área: Antro- pologia, Ciência Política, Sociologia e História do Brasil, com foco em processos sociais e políticos contem- porâneos, para participar das atividades de docência na Universidade Georgetown,emWashington. O candidato selecionado deverá passar um ano acadêmico ou um semestre ministrando cursos e realizando pesquisa. O programa é uma parceria entre a Comissão Fulbright, FAPESP e Georgetown University. Requisitos: * Possuir nacionalidade brasileira e não ter nacionalidade norte-americana; * Ter concluído o doutorado até 31 de dezembro de 2004; * Dedicar-se em regime integral às atividades acadêmicas, que devem incluir a docência, orientação ou co-orientação dedissertaçõesoutesese/ouaparticipaçãoemprojetosde pesquisa nas áreas previstas no edital; * Possuir atuação acadêmica qualiﬁcada na área e reco- nhecida competência proﬁssional com produ- ção intelectual consis- tente; * Ter ﬂuência em inglês compatível com o bom desempenho nas ativi- dades previstas, que inclui ministrar aulas; * Não ter recebido, nem acumular,bolsaoubene- fício ﬁnanceiro de outras agências ou entidades brasileiras para o mesmo objetivo; *PermanecernoBrasilduranteaseleção,aﬁliaçãoepartida aos EUA. Benefícios: * Estipêndio mensal: US$ 5.000,00 (cinco mil dólares americanos)pagoapenasnosmesesdeefetivapermanên- cianosEUA;sendoquenoprimeiroeúltimomês,ovalorda mensalidade será pago proporcionalmente ao período de permanência emWashington,D.C.,EUA. *Auxílioinstalação:parcelaúnicanovalordeUS$2.000,00 (dois mil dólares americanos). * Seguro saúde. * Passagem aérea internacional de ida e volta em classe econômica entre a cidade de residência no Brasil e Washington,D.C.,EUA. * Auxílio Moradia,oferecido pela Georgetown University. Maiores informações em https://bit.ly/2ZPAzY4 .
  12. 12. O agronegócio é o setor que mais cresce na economia, e a forte ligação da Chevrolet S10 com o campo ganha ainda mais relevância. Isto porque a picape preferida do produ- tor rural chega à linha 2021 com uma série de recursos inovadores que agregam produtividade ao dia a dia, como o sistema Wi-Fi nativo. Da pecuária até a agricultura de precisão, tudo gira em torno da conectividade. Além disso, a picape acaba se trans- formando no escritório do homem do campo e a internet é uma ferramenta de trabalho estratégica para administrar e operar o negócio em tempo real. O sinal até 12 vezes mais estável que o de um smart- phone é o principal diferen- cial do Wi-Fi nativo da Nova S10, que é capaz ainda de se manter mais tempo conectada àrede4Gemfunçãodaantena que amplifica o sinal - isto se traduz em maior velocidade de transmissão de dados. 12 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br igor93279039@hotmail.comIGOR PEREIRA RANGER STORM A Ford Ranger Storm chegou ao mercado este ano, depois de ser exibida como protótipo no Salão do Automóvel, e logo conquistou muitos fãs com seu visual esportivo e desempenho robusto para enfrentar todo tipo de terreno.A boa receptividade da Ranger Storm tanto por parte dos especialistas como dos consumidores não é obra do acaso. O modelo foi especialmente desenvolvido pela engenharia local da Ford com foco nas preferências do mercado brasileiro, usando a experiência global da marca em picapes.Além do visual exclusivo, com o nome Storm na grade dianteira e faixas esportivas, a picape tem motor Duratorq 3.2 turbodiesel de cinco cilindros com potência de 200 cv e torque de 47,9 kgfm, transmissão automática, tração 4x4 e diferencial traseiro blocante. BMW: novo X6 M A BMW do Brasil confirma a chegada do novo BMW X6 M ao país no terceiro trimestre deste ano. Produzido em Spartanburg, Carolina do Sul, nos Estados Unidos, o BMW X6 M é referência em esportividade e versatilidade e reúne o conforto de um SAV (Sport ActivityVehicule) com o alto desempenho ímpar de um legítimo esportivo BMW M.“O X6 M integra atributos como alta tecnologia, exclusividade e esportividade para agradar aos exigentes consumidores da linha BMW M”, afirma Roberto Carvalho, Diretor Comercial da BMW do Brasil.“Vamos seguir a ofensiva de produtos para trazer mais opções e escolhas ao cliente do Brasil.A cada três veículos premium vendidos no Brasil hoje, um é BMW, e os clientes e fãs da marca terão agora mais uma opção de escolha dentro da família M”, completa. ACONTECE esta semana APLICATIVO AUTO BUSCA DA FORD COMEMORA 1 ANO O Auto Busca, aplicativo de venda de peças da Ford, completa um ano e comemora apresentando três grandes novidades: a expansão do catálogo de peças, que agora possibilita a compra de itens para veículos de ano-modelo 2002 a 2020, o lançamento de uma área dedicada aos cupons de desconto e a chegada à região Nordeste. Considerado uma revolução no pós-venda, o aplicativo traz as facilidades do comércio eletrônico para o segmento de oficinas e reparadores independentes. Com essa ampliação no portfolio, o Auto Busca passa a oferecer mais de 6.000 peças de reposição e até o final do ano chegará a mais de 10.000 itens. BMW Motorrad confirma nova versão da S1000 RR Para celebrar o Dia do Motociclista, a BMW Motorrad Brasil confirma o lançamento da S1000 RR pacote M, nova versão da consagrada superesportiva da marca. Fabricado em Manaus, o novo modelo irá impressionar ainda mais pelos atributos de performance e design. “O caráter racing da RR faz dela um ícone no segmento das motocicletas esportivas.A nova versão consolida ainda mais esta fama ao trazer ao cliente BMW Motorrad o que há de mais moderno na tecnologia em duas rodas”, afirma Julian Mallea, Diretor da BMW Motorrad do Brasil. RODASDUAS A produção do Nissan V-Drive está a pleno vapor no Complexo Industrial da Nissan, em Resende (RJ). O modelo que irá aumentar a oferta de produtos da marca no mercado brasileiro chega às concessionárias nas próxi- mas semanas. A mudança irá mexer pouco nos preços do V-Drive. Atualmente, ele parte de R$ 56.590 e chega a R$ 76.990, enquanto a linha 2021 custará entre R$ 57.190 e R$ 72.890. Isso abre espaço para que a nova geração do Versa tenha preços mais altos, já que ela virá bem mais equipada, com itens como frenagem automática de emergência e painel de instrumentos digital. Como apenas o nome foi alterado, o V-Drive continuará com o motor 1.0 de três cilindros, de 77 cv a 6.200 rpm e 10 kgfm a 4.000 rpm. A única opção de transmissão é a manual de 5 marchas. As demais versões usam o 1.6 de quatro cilindros, que entrega 111 cv a 5.600 rpm e 15,1 kgfm a 4.000 rpm, podendo trabal- har tanto com a caixa manual de 5 posições quanto com a automática do tipo CVT. Chevrolet lança nova S10 com internet a bordo Nissan rebatiza o Versa com o nome de V-drive INOVADORA NOVA GERAÇÃO
  13. 13. CORONAPANDEMIAISOLAMENTOCORONAPANDEMIAISOLAMENTOCORONAPANDEMIAISOLAMENTO Alagoas l 2 a 8 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 388 l 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 I e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br CAMPUSCAMPUSCAMPUSCAMPUS PedroCabr al Envie critica e sugestão para ndsvcampus@gmail.com Dois dedos de prosa Este número traz depoimentos sobre a pandemia, vivida por pessoas ligadas aos Cultos de Matriz Afri- cana;émaisumacontri- buição de Campus/O Dia sobre o que vem sendo o Corona nas Alagoas, afetando o nosso cotidiano de forma perturbadora. Os contribuintes foram selecionados pelo Professor Dr. Clébio Araújo, a quem since- ramente agradecemos. Claro que agradecemos a todos os colaborado- res que nos deram seus textos e ao jornalista Enio Lins, de quem temos a sorte da capa. Vamos ler! Abraço, Sávio Almeida VIVENTES DAS ALAGOAS E A PANDEMIA (XVI)
  14. 14. “ P a n d e m i a e C u l t o s d e Matriz Afri- cana se configura como um espaço democrático para a expressãodasdiferentespers- pectiva sob as quais os povos de terreiros e seus sujeitos vivenciam e compreendem este momento singular de isolamento social e enfrenta- mento da Covid-19. Nesse sentido, apresen- taremos artigos escritos pelos próprio atores e atrizes sociais que protagonizam o cotidiano dos terreiros alagoanos em suas práticas litúrgicas, saberes e fazeres cotidianos. São Yalorixás, Babalorixás, Ogãns e Ekedes, além de Yaôs que trazem a público sua visão de mundo, construída com base em sistemas culturais particula- res, onde a circularidade, a reciprocidade e a celebração da vida como sagrada predo- minam. Esses Xangozeiros e Xangozeiras, dispersos por todos os rincões de nossa anfíbia terra, trazem com suas vozes, cânticos e contos, valores e princípios que podem ressignificar a tragédia pandêmica e nos revitalizar a esperança de dias melhores. Na ótica do Axé, nada se esgota em si, tampouco se explica por si, pois natureza, ser humano e sagrado se interconectam como um só. Ao desfrutar desses textos, portanto é possível que nossos leitores e leitoras reavivam sentidos já esquecidos para a suas existências e, talvez, apren- dam com os terreiros que a verdadeira magia é o misté- rio de renascer em vida. A h, a Covid- 19! A prin- c í p i o e l a em mim surtiu um efeito devastador. Passei anos presa em mim, anos que meu movimento era de descida, atenta a dor que me alimentava, adoecendo espaços onde passava e pessoas próximas. Sim, pode-se dizer que eu atingi o fundo do poço. Como uma boa enten- dedora das forças da natu- reza, não apenas por ser do Candomblé, mas também por ter aquele lado Bruxa, entendo que existem ares de cura e eles chegam. E assim eles chegaram, mas, havia um vírus no meio do caminho e o momento dizia que eu tinha que continuar em casa, isolada, ou seja: o movimento deveria ser de mim para mim, novamente. Na primeira semana de isolamento fui demi- tida do meu emprego, só me restava correr para o mar, moro perto dele. Três, quatro semanas depois o decreto do governo me tirou o mar e, mais uma vez, eu caí. O que me valia todos esses dias era um grupo de Whatsapp onde residem oito mulheres, as conver- sas diárias com minha irmã e minha madrasta. Enfim, nós nos falamos todos os dias, os dias intei- ros: problemas, alegrias, agonias, música, dança, política e receitas, muitas receitas. Somos todas Bruxas. Este movimento iniciou em mim a ebulição, o enfervercer da minha espiritualidade muito mais forte e consequentemente da minha cura. Quando tudo parecia insuportável ao ponto de uma crise de ansiedade me levar às portas da UPA com meu companheiro enlouquecido para que eu recebesse atendimento, apoiado por vizinhos, quando tudo isso aconte- cia eu recebi do universo o colo, o embalar de um ser envolto em cuidados. A percepção da espiritu- alidade,desdeentão,vemse aprimorando. Impossível não entender que todo esse processo é racional. Sim, a fé é racional. Sustento esta tese quando em mim ela se aprimora no momento em que estudo a mim mesma (neste momento sou aten- dida em processo terapêu- tico espiritual). Explico: da mesma forma que descons- truo o formato da mulher socialmente construída até então buscando resolver meus medos e tomando consciência plena de quem sou, minha força vital se aprimora e entendo cada vez mais os sinais da espi- ritualidade nos rituais mais banais que possam ser desenvolvidos como passar um café, tomar meu banho diário, varrer a casa, molhar minhas plantas. O isolamento social me preencheu de amor e esse tom é o tom da espiritua- lidade para mim. Sou filha das águas do rio e do vento com um guerreiro voraz que conseguiu depois de esgotar quase todas as possibilidades forjar o ouro para sua amada. Meus Orixás são da estrada e o Covid-19, assim como a depressão, me fez enxergar que a estrada a percorrer está em mim. Eu sou minha estrada. Meu ponto de partida e minha chegada. O ar que eu própria respiro e a areia que sutilmente rasga a pele de meus pés. Hoje direciono minhas forças junto com práticas diversas. Sim, continuo no Candomblé e o reconheço como religião, mas para- lelo às suas práticas tenho como exercício a medita- ção diária, leituras sobre manifestações da espi- ritualidade em culturas diferentes, expondo uma compreensão holística do universo. Assim caminho, descon- truindo-me no isolamento e alimentando meu Orí com as pequenas certezas de amar e achar belo tudo o que meus olhos conseguem enxergar. Axé! CAMPUS 2 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Este suplemento foi coordenado pelo Prof.Dr.ClébioAraújo Quem é quem? CNPJ 07.847.607/0001-50 l Rua Pedro Oliveira Rocha, 189, 2º andar, sala 215 - Farol - Maceió - AL - CEP 57057-560 - E-mail: redacao@odia-al.com.br - Fone: 3023.2092 Para anunciar, ligue 3023.2092 EXPEDIENTE ElianePereira Diretora-Executiva DeraldoFrancisco Editor-Geral Conselho Editorial JorgeVieira JoséAlberto CostaODiaAlagoas Prof. Dr. Clébio Correia OdéAkueran Ibadan Jexoamin Mônica Mônica Carvalho A pandemia e Cultos de Matriz Africana Para ler ouvindo Debaixo D’Água, de Arnaldo Antunes, na voz de Bethania Meu querido diário, Soube hoje que a peste assola o mundo e que já bate na porta de nossas cidades...(e a menina escrevia, enquanto a mulher sorria e a febre ardia)
  15. 15. CAMPUS 3O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br A opinião dos autores pode não coincidir no todo ou em parte com a de Campus. A ssim como as escolas e os eventos artísticos – dois dos ambien- tes nos quais transito – as casas de Axé fazem parte do primeiro grupo das ativida- des suspensas por conta da pandemia do Covid-19, e assim como ocorreu e ocorre nestes outros ambientes, o terreiro precisou se reinven- tar e se adaptar às impossibi- lidade deste período. Como só posso falar a partir de onde meus pés pisam, gostaria de compar- tilhar com o/a leitor/a um pouco do que temos feito no Terreiro de Umbanda Aldeia dos Orixás – o qual eu faço parte – para diminuir as distâncias entre nós nesse momento tão delicado. Sabemos que o Axé nos envolve, independente da distância física, mas como afro-religiosos, nossa fé é comunitária, está no cole- tivo, está no cuidado com as outras pessoas. Então, como fazer isso se no momento não podemos nos aproximar, nem abraçar as pessoas que amamos? Achamos uma resposta e uma possível solução para essa questão. Fechada há mais de 100 dias, a Aldeia dos Orixás vem buscando promover com aqueles que fazem parte da sua comu- nidade o que chamo de Aquilombamento Virtual, digo isso porque, dada a impossibilidade da realiza- ção de giras e atendimentos, estamos buscando manter nossos vínculos por meio do ambiente digital. Nossa proposta tem sido nos mantermos em contato uns com os outros, nem que seja uma vez por semana, usando de plataformas de videoconferência para reali- zarmos conversas que nem sempre tínhamos tempo durante o dia-a-dia. Para além de trocar conhecimento, existe aqui a preocupação com nossos mais velhos e nossos mais novos de ofere- cer conforto e um instante de comunhão, mesmo que por trás das telas de um compu- tador ou de um celular. Se somos um coletivo, se “eu sou porque nós somos”, então como lidar com esse Aquilombamento para além dos limites da virtualidade? Um dos caminhos que a Umbanda percorre é também o da caridade, e dentro de uma crise sanitária como a que passamos, para além da saúde espiritual, precisa- mos cuidar da saúde física e mental daqueles que por quais somos responsáveis energeticamente, para isso conseguimos nos estruturar em duas frentes de acolhi- mento. Uma delas com a cola- boração de psicólogos/as, assistentes sociais e demais profissionais de saúde volun- tários/as, assim conseguimos dar suporte e orientação para os médiuns da casa que testa- ram positivo para a Covid-19, já que muitas vezes o choque de informações atrapalha um tratamento mais eficaz. A segunda frente foi possível através de convênio com o Fundo Brasil de Direi- tos Humanos, conseguimos iniciar uma campanha virtual de manutenção dos terreiros e conscientização do povo de Axé sobre como comba- ter o avanço do coronavírus dentro de suas comunidades. Saindo do ambiente virtual, por meio do convê- nio conseguimos viabilizar a entrega de kits com materiais de limpeza, álcool gel, cestas básicas e máscaras – produ- zidas por outros terreiros parceiros – que foram distri- buídos para outras casas e também para asilos. Optamos por organizar esta ação neste formato para assim compartilharmos com nossosirmãoseirmãsdeféde outras casas parte do recurso para realização dessa ativi- dade,umavezquecostureiras ecostureirasqueconfecciona- ram as máscaras também são de terreiros, no sentimento de horizontalidade, na ideia de “onde come um come dois”, além da distribuição desses kits e das cestas básicas para o corpo mediúnico de outras casas. Compreendo que, assim como na Aldeia, outros tantos terreiros também têm prestado assistência às suas comunidades com maior eficácia do que os órgãos governamentais, principal- mente nas periferias, afir- mando mais uma vez que apesar dos ataques e perse- guições, as Casas de Axé são responsáveis pela manuten- ção e pela busca do bem estar das regiões do seu entorno. Independente de quanto tempoaindafiquemosimpos- sibilitados de nos encontrar emnossosolosagrado,omais importante é a consciência de que somos responsáveis uns pelos outros e que é a força da coletividade que nos levará à cura, ou pelo menos, a atra- vessar essa pandemia com um pouco de serenidade. Daniela Beny Professora deTeatro,especialista emAntropologia,doutoranda emArtes Cênicas e Iá-Criadeira doTerreiro de UmbandaAldeia dos Orixás em processo de consagração como Ialorixá O aquilombamento virtual e a solidariedade do Axé E s t a m o s passando por um momento difícil de uma pandemia mundial (Covid-19) infec- tando milhares de pessoas doentes, milhares que morre- ram e morrem todos os dias e aí vem o desemprego, a fome, o medo, o estresse, o desassos- sego, as dúvidas. Empresas fechadas, indústrias, escolas, comér- cio, as pessoas em quaren- tena sem poder respirar o ar livre de nossas belas praias. Outrosmorremsemassistên- cia médica, porque a saúde em Alagoas não tem suporte para atender todos os conta- minados pela Covid-19. Essas doenças do século passado voltando com vários sintomas e nomes diferentes, sem escolher a quem atingir, pobre, ricos, brancos, pretos, independente de posição social. Mas como sempre os humildes são os mais atingi- dos, são os filhos da miséria de um país que desce ladeira abaixo. Considero essa calami- dade revolta da natureza, pelos erros dos homens que não tem respeito a Deus, ou desconhece essa poderosa força e fazem o que querem, mas tenho certeza que tudo isso vai passar. Apróprianaturezaadverte ao homem o princípio de um fim que deve estar próximo, mas não sabemos o momento exato. Ainda temos tempo de praticar o bem nesse planeta. Estamos tristes e pensativos! C o m o p e d i r a o s “DEUSES” para acalmar essa situação? Nossos templos fechados, privados de atendimento ao público, nossas obrigações, nossos cultos, nossas festas, trabalhos espirituais, nossas curas aos necessitados com nossas ervas medicinais, banhos, chás, xaropes de folhas, raízes, sementes, entre cascos e a fumaça do nosso cachimboougaitaparaafastar ventos ruins para aqueles que nos procuram. O que fazer? Enfim, meu dever, junta- mente com os meus filhos, é, a princípio, colocar nossos joelhos sobre o solo sagrado ou colocar nossa cabeça (Ori) sobre a terra, receber a energia que nos contagia, nos regem e fazer nossas preces. Toda segunda-feira, reza- mos pela madrugada e, ao amanhecer, saímos em pere- grinação pelas ruas da cidade de Maceió com os balaios de Doboruns (pipocas), nossas baianas, acompanhadas com o nosso Ogã, saem jogando as flores para o grande rei da terra, Orixá responsável pela doença e a cura, em pedidos de perdão e assim continu- amos apenas com três ou quatro pessoas, com afir- mações de pontos, rezas, oferendas de paz, jejuns às sextas-feiras e assim segui- mos com o cumprimento do decreto governamental sem a abertura da nossa casa. Vamos vencer sim, somos de fé, resistentes e confiantes quechegaráavacinaparaesse vírus, creio que até dezembro. Teremos bons resultados que serão frutos de um grande reforço para além da nossa fé. Continuem usando máscaras, lavando as mãos, pois o vírus está em todos os lugares e a prevenção ainda é o melhor remédio. Respeitosamente, Mãe Mirian. (Yabinan de Nanã e Oxum). Arroboboi!! Mãe Mirian (Yabinan de Nanã e Oxum) Ilé N’iféOmi Omo PosúBétá (A Casa das Yabás)
  16. 16. CAMPUS 4 O DIA ALAGOAS l 2 a 8 de agosto I 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br FICHA TÉCNICA CAMPUS COORDENADORIAS SETORIAIS L. Sávio deAlmeida Coordenador de Campus Cícero Rodrigues Ilustração Jobson Pedrosa Diagramação Iracema Ferro Edição e Revisão CíceroAlbuquerque Semiárido Eduardo Bastos Artes Plásticas Amaro Hélio da Silva Índios Lúcio Verçoza Ciências Sociais Renildo Ribeiro Letras e Literatura Visite o Blog do SávioAlmeida Q u a n d o f u i convidado a escrever esse pequenotexto,narrandocomo eu, sendo um Umbandista, estaria vivenciando a pande- mia da Covid-19, fiquei dias pensando o que colocar no papelequepudesse,paraalém de descrever essa experiência minha, individual e ao mesmo tempo coletiva, ser também um instrumento de levar para quem ler, uma palavra de otimismo e acolhimento. Desde que fui escolhido por Oxumaré, há cinco anos atrás, para cuidar de sua tran- queira no GUESB (Grupo União Espirita Santa Barbara), sob a liderança da nossa Ialo- rixá Mãe Neide Oyá D’ Oxum, queaminhatrajetóriatemsido atravessada por recorrentes desafios, planos, vitórias, bem como de constantes questiona- mentos sobre a minha própria caminhada enquanto um ser umbandista. Ao longo desse caminho, renúncias, perdas, ganhos, lágrimas, tristezas, alegrias, aceitação, negação, rejeição, tem provocado inúmeros questionamentos, muitos dos quais sem respos- tas prontas e imediatas. Diante dessa pandemia que estamos atravessando, os Orixás e as Entidades, tem sido então, o ponto de cone- xão que tem me orientado a fortalecer minhas próprias dores, meus próprios medos e angústias. São fundamen- tais na construção das minhas narrativas cotidianas, pois viver em isolamento, requer antes de tudo, fortalecer as nossas demandas emocionais, fortalecimento dos nossos vínculos afetivos com nossas famílias, nossos amigos, com pessoas que nos são próximas e que agora tem que se ocupar emprotegerasprópriasvidas. Neste sentido, eu posso sepa- rar esse meu atravessamento na pandemia em duas etapas ou experiências. A primeira delas se vincula ao espaço sagrado do GUESB. No início da pandemia, entre os meses de março até meados de maio, o terreiro foi meu abrigo, minha morada, meu recanto de acolhimento e também de ensinamento. Esses quase três meses que fiquei por lá, foram importan- tes para o meu fortalecimento espiritual, na compreensão do meu dever e do meu chamado enquanto umbandista, filho de Oxumaré. Durante a esta- dia por lá também, junto com a nossa Mãe Neide, Pai João Paulo, Pai Ogã Júnior, e alguns irmãos e irmãs, que assim como eu, também estão ainda passando o isolamento social por lá, decidimos acolher o máximo que pudéssemos, as famílias em situação de vulne- rabilidade agravada com a pandemia,comdistribuiçãode sopa (duas vezes na semana) e também através de cestas bási- cas. Entre uma atividade social e outra, pudemos ainda fazer algumas lives via redes sociais do GUESB, com o intuito de propagar e disseminar mensa- gens de fé, de esperança em dias melhores. Ao mesmo tempo que produzíamos pequenosvídeosquepostados, espalhavam orações e preces, pedindo aos Orixás discerni- mentodiantedasincertezasdo caminho, fortalecendo sobre- tudoanossaprópriafé,anossa própria missão e crescimento dentro do espaço sagrado. O silêncio, as memorias, as histórias dos antigos contadas através da nossa matriarca, se mesclavam com as nossas própriasrelaçõesestabelecidas durante esses intensos dias de convívio no terreiro. O segundo momento, se estabelece a partir do dia 18 de maio, quando eu deixo o terreiro e atravesso o país para desembarcar em Santa Cata- rina, e é aqui onde estou agora. Éaqui,desde2017,que eufaço o doutorando em Antropolo- gia,eéaquiquesãoampliados os sentimentos, os ensinamen- tos, que foram construídos nos meses anteriores dentro de terreiro. É aqui que o isola- mento se amplia e toma forma mais acentuada, pois o conví- vio coletivo cede lugar para a solidão, para acentuação do silêncio dos dias, agravados ainda mais pela chegada do inverno, dias frios, chuvosos, até com presença de ciclones, me fazem ainda mais ter que acreditar que algo maior e mais forte está me guiando e me protegendo. C o m o u m f i l h o d e Oxumaré, guiado também por Iansã, Obaluâe, Nanã e Tempo, acredito (e agradeço todos os dias por isso) que estamos sendo convidados e convidadas a experienciar um novo mundo, novas possibi- lidades de caminhar sobre a terra e que, por mais duro que tenha sido, viver longe de que amamos, por mais pesado que o fardo parece ser, por mais doloroso que seja, ver alguém partir sem receber as devidas homenagens, nós que aqui ficamos devemos traçar novos objetivos, novas metas, lançar nossos olhares sobre aqueles e aquelas que realmente preci- samdanossaatenção,donosso afeto e do nosso cuidado. Por fim, para além dessa conexão mais forte, mais apurada com os Orixás e meus guias espirituais, tenho escrito a minha tese, vivenciado meus dias com muita música, com muitadança,escrevendosobre minhas dores, minhas angús- tias, aprendendo também a fazer autorretratos, a ser mais forte e mais vivo em dias nublados,paraqueenfim,seja- mos todos acolhidos dentro de um forte e caloroso abraço. Me vistodebranco,quasetodosos dias, com meus fios de conta no pescoço, acendo velas e me ponho de joelhos saudando e louvando, me conectando à minha ancestralidade, que habita em todo lugar. Arroboboi!! Igor Luiz Rodrigues da Silva Yaó de Oxumaré do GUESB Nossos olhares sobre aqueles e aquelas M e u n o m e é L e i d e M a r i a Pereira Raymundo, tenho 48 anos e na religião sou iyagumekedy de oya filha de D’Niboó raízes Omoketa. O mundo parou e nos tornamos frágeis. Toda riqueza, arrogância e prepo- tência foi posta à prova. O mundo parou e talvez essa foi a única maneira de Deus e o sagrado nos chamar à razão para termos de volta à nossa fé, o nosso amor pelo próximo, a nossa empatia, e solidariedade para com nossos irmãos. A p a n d e m i a ve i o e com ela não houve esco- lhas entre o pobre ou rico, o branco ou negro, todas as etnias tiveram perdas irreparáveis. Perdemos pais, avós, amigos, irmãos e amores... mas ainda assim a ganância, o ego, e a arrogância assolou de tal maneira em nosso mundo, foi algo tão grandioso e triste pra nos chamar a aten- ção, que diante de Deus e dos nossos orixás, voduns e nkisis somos iguais e o que realmente importa não é o luxo, o glamour o “eu posso mais” ou o “eu tenho mais”, mas sim nossa fé, nosso amor, nossa união para quem está de fora quando nos olharem enxer- gar apenas o amor para com seu próximo sem importar se é rico, pobre, umbanda, candomblé, católico, evan- gélico, e sim apenas almas diante de Deus e das forças da natureza. Foi preciso tudo isso para acordamos e rever n o s s o s va l o r e s , n o s s a humildade, nossa união já muito esquecida, nossa fé reacendeu e nossa empatia cresceu. E hoje nos preocu- pamos com nossos irmãos de uma forma em geral. Fomos obrigados a parar, pensar, nos aproximamos de quem amamos e cuidar um dos outros. Também nos fez ver o quão pequenos e frágeis somos, e hoje temos o cuidado de nos proteger, proteger a quem amamos e a todos. Essa é minha opinião e a visão que tenho diante disso tudo que estamos vivendo. Leide Maria Pereira Raymundo Iyagumekedy de oya ﬁlha de D’Niboó raízes Omoketa Foi preciso tudo isso para acordamos

