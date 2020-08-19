O Dia Digital - EM ESCALA DE 24 HORAS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alagoas l 19 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 073 l 2020
Da Redação S egundo o Portal da Transparên- cia da Câmara de Vereadores de Maceió, em 2019, os legisladores maceioenses re...
3O DIA DIGITAL l 19 de agosto I 2020 ALAGOAS redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br MinneSantos Repórter M esm...
A Polícia Civil do Espírito Santo confir- mou a prisão do suspeito de estupro da menina de 10 anos. A prisão ocorreu na ma...
5O DIA DIGITAL l 19 de agosto I 2020 MERCADO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Ascom Sedetur ThiagoTarell...
  Alagoas l 19 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 073 l 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 I e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br 2ACUSADODEENGRAVIDARASOBRINHADE10ANOSASSUMECRIME"INFORMALMENTE",EDENUNCIAAVÔEOUTROTIODACRIANÇA 2 IMORAL? Câmara de Maceió Indenizou vereadora Simone Andrade em R$ 6,5 mil com "outra despesa" EMPREGO SP oferece 470 vagas para público trans EMESCALADE24HORASA guarnição Rotran 01 conseguiu um feito marcante ONTEM. No serviço de 24 horas os policiais do BPTran apreenderam, em duas investi- das diferentes, 26kg de maco- nha prensada, pronta para ser entregue nas bocas de fumo de Maceió e região metropoli- tana. Em Rio Largo, a Rotran 01 apreendeu 10kg da droga, com um traficante. No Cleto Marques Luz, 16kg de maco- nhaforamencontradosdentro de uma geladeira velha. Entre os meses de janeiro e julhodesteano,oSamuAlagoas registrou a queda de 34,7% nos casos de trotes. Os dados são bons mas, com educação, podemmelhorar. As áreas do comércio e de serviços na cidade de São Paulo abriram 470 vagas para transexuais.AsinscriçõesterminamHOJE,às 20h, e podem ser feitas pelo site do Processo Seletivo Exclusivo para o Público Trans. A iniciativa é das secretarias de Desenvolvi- mento Econômico e Trabalho e de Direitos HumanoseCidadaniadacapitalpaulista.Os salários variam de R$ 1.045 a R$ 1.600. COISA SÉRIA SERVIÇOS Trotes caem 34,7% em sete meses no Samu/AL Detran, Sine e Identificação só atendem com "agenda" 3 3 2 A Rotran 01,do BPTran,se desdobrou ontem para apreender 26k de maconha um plantão de 24 horas; grande abalo no tráfico GUARNIÇÃO DO BPTRAN APREENDE 26KG DE MACONHA EM DUAS INVESTIDAS
  2. 2. Da Redação S egundo o Portal da Transparên- cia da Câmara de Vereadores de Maceió, em 2019, os legisladores maceioenses receberam R$ 2,14 milhões dos cofres públi- cos a título de ressarcimento por despesas no exercício da atividade parlamentar. A vereadora Simone Andrade (DEM) “aboca- nhou” desse montante, R$ 112.820,68. Com isso ficou em terceiro lugar no ranking dos “mais gastadores do ano” do Palácio de Mário Guimarães. O primeiro colocado é o vere- ador José Márcio Filho (PSD), que embolsou RS 115.500,00. Em segundo ficou o vereador Siderlane Mendonça (PSB), com R$ 113.949,37. Os dados foram divulga- dos em reportagem recente da Agência Tatu. Simone Andrade aparece mais uma vez entre os cinco primei- ros colocados com o maior somatório de solicitações de reembolso desde o início da legislatura em janeiro de 2017 a novembro de 2019. Em primeiro novamente se encontra o vereador José Márcio Filho, que solicitou dos cofres públicos um total de R$ 382.763, em segundo Siderlane Mendonça com R$ 382.609 , em terceiro Samir Malta (PTC) com R$ 376.005 , em quarto Simone Andrade com R$ 373.811 , e em quinto Antonio Hollanda (MDB) com R$ 370.318. Simone Andrade, porém é detentora de um novo recorde. Partiu dela a maior solicitação de reembolso mensal de toda a legislatura atual. Em maio de 2018, a vereadora pediu um reem- bolso de R$ 16.754. No deta- lhamento dos gastos, um fato chama a atenção. Mais de R$ 6 mil não foram especificados pela vereadora, constando apenas como “Outra despesa não especificada anterior- mente”. No Portal da Transparên- cia não consta de a solicitação desse reembolso foi atendida, pois só a partir de 2019 a Câmara passou a informar o valorsolicitadoeseaverbafoi concedida. Nos anos anterio- res possuem apenas o regis- tro do valor solicitado pelos vereadores, o que não permi- tia saber quanto efetivamente saiu dos cofres públicos. 2 O DIA DIGITAL l 19 de agosto I 2020 MACEIÓ redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Para ser indenizada, vereadora apresenta até “outra despesa” CÂMARA MUNICIPAL é obrigada a pagar por serviços de marketing e até pela alimentação dos vereadores e seus assessores SimoneAndrade deixou de discriminar R$ 6,5 mil em serviços do seu gabinete DocumentoobtidopelaAgênciaTaturevelaondeavereadora“gastou”R$16,7mil Deraldo Francisco Repórter Num plantão de menos de 24h, a guarnição Ronda Ostensiva de Trânsito (Rotran 01), do Batalhão de Policiamento de Trânsito (BPTran) conquistou um feito marcante para os orga- nismos de segurança. Em duas investidas, foram duas grandesapreensõesdemaco- nha. Foram 10kg na primeira abordagem, que ocorreu em RioLargoe16kgnasegunda, ocorrida no Cleto Marques Luz,noTabuleirodoMartins. Em Rio Largo, a droga estava numa casa que funcionava como “boca de fumo”. A polícia checava uma denúncia anônima. Um homem foi abordado em atitude suspeita. Ele portava uma pequena quantidade da droga. Interrogado ali mesmo, contou que tinha mais maconha em casa e levou a guarnição até o imóvel, onde estava a droga. A segunda investida aconteceu na Rua Maria Ramos de Lima, no Cleto Marques Luz. Um grupo de rapazes estava em atitude suspeita e, ao avistarem a guarnição, eles correram. Houve perseguição, mas nenhum deles foi alcançado. De volta ao local onde o grupo estava reunido, os policiais da Rotran 01 encon- traram 16kg de maconha prensada dentro de uma geladeira velha. 26KG DE MACONHA BPTran dá mais um “abalo” no tráfico Janderson Oliveira Repórter A evolução de fases do Plano de Distanciamento Social Controlado não signi- fica um relaxamento na vigi- lância da população, seja sobre as medidas de preven- ção do contágio da Covid-19, outambémnorespeitoàlegis- lação ambiental. O Instituto do Meio Ambiente do Estado de Alagoas (IMA/AL) rece- beu 171 denúncias durante o período da fase amarela de Maceió, entre 20 de julho e 16 de agosto. Empreendimentos devem continuar regulariza- dos com o mesmo rigor. A implantação de opera- ção/atividade sem licença ambiental foi a infração mais relatada pelos alagoanos neste período, representando 16% do total de denúncias. Em seguida, o desmatamento de vegetação ocupa 12% dos relatos. Tambémsedestacaoregis- tro de casos de lançamento de resíduos sólidos (11%), lançamento de esgoto sanitá- rio (10%) e extração mineral (10%). Todos estes empreendi- mentos devem obedecer às medidas previstas no Proto- colo Sanitário do Estado e manter o respeito à legislação ambiental para que conti- nuem em funcionamento. Paradúvidas,épossívelentrar em contato com IMA através doPortaldoEmpreendedorno WhatsApp (82) 9 8833-9407. O Instituto também está aberto para o recebimento de denúncias da população atra- vés do aplicativo IMA Denun- cie, gratuito para Android e iOS,viaPlayStoreeAppStore, respectivamente. “É importante que a popu- lação continue usando o apli- cativo IMA Denuncie, nossa plataforma hoje mais impor- tante. É no app que a gente consegue, de forma rápida, identificar irregularidades no nosso Estado. É um canal essencial entre população e órgão ambiental no combate de crimes”, enfatiza Pollyana Gomes, gerente de Monitora- mento e Fiscalização do IMA. CRIMES AMBIENTAIS Fase Amarela com 171 denúncias em Maceió
  3. 3. 3O DIA DIGITAL l 19 de agosto I 2020 ALAGOAS redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br MinneSantos Repórter M esmo com a capital a l a g o a n a na fase azul do distanciamento social controlado, os órgãos e secretarias do Estado conti- nuam tomando os cuidados necessários para garantir uma prestação de serviços segura à população. É por isso que todos os atendimentos presenciais deles estão sendo realizados por meio do Agendamento Já!, plataforma que pode ser aces- sada em qualquer dispositivo, pelo endereço eletrônico agen- damento.seplag.al.gov.br. Desenvolvido pela Secreta- ria de Estado do Planejamento, Gestão e Patrimônio (Seplag), por meio da Superintendência de Atendimento ao Cidadão (SAC)edaSuperintendênciade TecnologiadaInformação(STI), osistemaéoqueagoradeveser utilizado para quem quer ser atendidonasededoInstitutode Identificação, no Detran ou no SineJaraguá. Para marcar o seu agen- damento, basta acessar o site e fazer o login com o seu CPF ou realizar um breve cadastro. Em seguida, escolha a unidade responsável pelo atendimento em questão e, depois, o serviço que deseja realizar. Após a escolha do serviço, é necessário marcar o dia e a hora em que vocêdesejaseratendido,confir- mar as informações e compare- cer ao local na data agendada, munidodedocumentodeiden- tificação, com no máximo 15 minutosdeantecedência. Atendimento presencial no Detran, Sine e Identificação com ‘Agendamento Já!” ONLINE: Para marcar o agendamento é necessário acessar o site da Seplag, fazer login e, com o CPF, fazer um breve cadastro Atendimento para RG só às quintas-feiras Caso você queira agendar o seu atendimento para fazer a 1ª ou 2º via do RG, é preciso ficar atento: as vagas são disponibilizadas pelo órgão no sistema apenas às quin- tas-feiras de cada semana e devem ser agendadas somente na opção Instituto de Identificação (sede). Já para os atendimentos do Detran, os horários come- çam a ficar disponíveis no sistema sempre a partir das sextas-feiras. É possível fazer o seu agendamento para a sede e para as Ciretrans de União dos Palmares, Atalaia, Coruripe, Matriz de Cama- ragibe, Viçosa e Girau do Ponciano. Até o final deste mês, as demais Ciretrans do Estado também serão reaber- tas ao público. Agendar os serviços é um cumprimento ao Distanciamento Social Controlado JoãoVictorBarroso Repórter Entre janeiro a julho deste ano, o índice das chamadas falsas para o Serviço de Aten- dimento Móvel de Urgência (Samu)emAlagoascaiu34,72%, em comparação com o mesmo período de 2019. Enquanto nos primeiros sete meses de 2020, as duas Centrais de Regulação, localizadas em Maceió eArapi- raca, receberam 232.807 liga- ções pelo número 192 e 72.662 foram trotes, no ano passado, do primeiro até o sétimo mês, 288.575 chamados foram conta- bilizados, sendo 111.310 falsos, o que representa uma redução de 38.648 trotes em números absolutos. De acordo com Josileide Costa, supervisora do Samu Alagoas, a redução dos trotes vem acontecendo mês a mês e ano após ano. Realidade que, segundo ela, só tem sido possí- vel graças as ações educativas desenvolvidas pela instituição. “Percebemos que para dimi- nuir os trotes, era necessário conscientizar a população dos prejuízos causados por esse tipo de chamadas. Foi dessa forma que, há seis anos, iniciamos o projeto Samu nas Escolas, em parceria com a Ufal, levando informações aos estudantes,paraqueelestrans- mitissem esse conhecimento para os pais e familiares. E esse projeto tem dado muito certo”, disse a supervisora. Outroprojetoquelevainfor- mação e conscientiza a popula- ção, é o Conheça o Samu. Nele, os socorristas da instituição conversam com a popula- ção sobre os trotes e ensinam noções de primeiros socorros, acontecendo em locais públi- cos com grande circulação de pessoas. “São com as ações dessesdoisprojetosquemostra- mos para a população que um trotepodecustarumavida,que um minuto ocupando a linha do 192, essa pessoa pode estar impedindo que alguém, que realmente precise de um aten- dimento, seja salvo”, salientou JosileideCosta. TROTES NA PANDEMIA As Centrais de Regulação das cidades de Maceió eArapi- raca receberam 44.801 trotes desde o dia 20 de março, data emquefoipublicadooprimeiro decreto governamental para o isolamento social. Na Central de Regulação da capital foram recebidas 22.007 ligações falsas e, em Arapiraca, o sistema 192 registrou22.794trotes. MENOS TROTES Samu reduz casos em mais de 34% JoséArnaldo Repórter Mesmo em tempos de pandemia, o contato dos alunos de todas as etapas de ensino com as atividades escolares – seja ela de forma on-line ou impressa – e com seus professores e escola são fundamentais para manter o ritmo de aprendizagem e reduzir os impactos causa- dos pela suspensão das aulas presenciais.E,nestemomento, a colaboração entre as redes municipaisdeensinoeosesta- doséprimordial.Voltadapara professores que atuam com estudantes dos 1º e 2º anos do ensino fundamental, a plata- formaLuzdoSaber,desenvol- vida pela Fundação Cearense deApoioaoDesenvolvimento CientíficoeTecnológico,émais uma ferramenta que poderá ser utilizada a alfabetização e fortalecimento da aprendiza- gememAlagoas. A utilização do recurso da Secretaria da Educação do Estado do Ceará foi possível por meio da Associação Bem Comum, parceira da Secreta- ria de Estado da Educação de Alagoas (Seduc) no Programa de Alfabetização em Regime de Colaboração Criança Alfabetizada, que oferece assessoria técnica, monito- ramento, material de apoio e formações para gestores esco- lares, coordenadores pedagó- gicos, articuladores de ensino e professores das redes muni- cipais e estadual que atendem crianças dos 1º e 2º anos do ensinofundamentalefazparte doprogramaEscola10. O conteúdo é disponibili- zadonoportalhttps://luzdosa- ber.seduc.ce.gov.br/ de forma gratuita e conta com ativi- dades on-line, jogos e livros didáticos, além de materiais para orientações didáticas aos professoreseoutrasferramen- tas. As atividades propostas, tanto no material didático quanto no software, estimu- lam o conhecimento e possi- bilitam a interação a partir de situações reais de aprendiza- gem e desenvolvimento de habilidades e competências presentes na Base Nacional ComumCurricular(BNCC). “Essa ferramenta foi libe- radapeloEstadodoCearápara ser utilizada pelos municí- pios alagoanos que desejarem trabalhar com a ferramenta. O portal é estratégico para os professores alfabetizadores trabalharem com as crianças que têm dificuldades nesse processo.Esseportalvemauxi- liaroprofessorcomatividades lúdicas e literatura”, explica Wilany Félix, superintendente doSistemaEstadualdeEduca- çãodeAlagoasnaSeduc. ENSINO FUNDAMENTAL Parceria disponibiliza ferramenta de ensino Municípios contarão com ferramentas lúdicas para alunos dos anos iniciais Divulgação JoséArnaldo
  4. 4. A Polícia Civil do Espírito Santo confir- mou a prisão do suspeito de estupro da menina de 10 anos. A prisão ocorreu na madru- gada de ONTEM, na região metropolitana de Belo Hori- zonte, em Minas Gerais. O governador do Espírito Santo, Renato Casa Grande postou, em sua conta no Twit- ter, mensagem sobre a prisão. Eleescreveuqueaprisão“sirva de lição para quem insiste em praticar um crime brutal, cruel einaceitáveldessanatureza”. Na segunda-feira (17), o Ministério Público do Espírito Santo (MPES) abriu investiga- ção para apurar o vazamento deinformaçõessobreocaso.De acordo com o MP, as questões envolvendo crianças e adoles- centes são sigilosas e a divulga- çãoconstituicrime. A descoberta da situação ocorreu na semana passada após a criança ter sido levada para um hospital em São Mateus (ES) com sintomas de gravidez. No local, exames confirmaram que a menina estavagrávidadetrêsmeses. O caso provocou revolta na cidade e mobilização nas redes sociais. Segundo o MP, a Justiça determinou que o Face- book, Twitter e Google retirem da internet publicações que expuseramonomedacriançae o hospital onde ela fez o proce- dimento de aborto legal, auto- rizado pela Justiça.Além disso, os promotores relatam que grupos teriam ameaçado fami- liaresdavítima. Em nota, o Ministério da Mulher, da Família e dos Direi- tos Humanos informou que acompanha as investigações para ajudar na responsabiliza- çãodoacusado. O homem acusado de estu- prar a menina de 10 anos em São Mateus (ES) confessou “informalmente”ocrimeàpolí- ciaacaminhodoEspíritoSanto, informouàreportagemosupe- rintendentedaPolíciaRegional NortedoES,ÍcaroRuginsk. ElefoilevadoàVitória,onde prestou depoimento, e depois foiencaminhadoaumpresídio, segundoRuginsk. A criança, que realizou um procedimento de aborto na última segunda-feira e tem quadro estável, relatou que o tio, de 33 anos, abusava dela desdequetinha6anos. A polícia também confir- mou a veracidade de um vídeo que circula nas redes sociais no qual o acusado, que será indi- ciado por estupro com agrava- mento da pena pela gravidez, pedequeomaterialgenéticodo feto, colhido pela Polícia Cien- tífica de Pernambuco na última segunda-feira, também seja comparado com o DNA do avô da menina e de um outro tio, quemorariamnamesmacasa. 4 O DIA DIGITAL l 19 de agosto I 2020 BRASIL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Acusado de engravidar sobrinha de 10 anos confessa os estupros CRIMINOSO DENUNCIOU ainda o avô e outro tio da menina; ele pediu para polícia fazer a coleta de material genético do feto APolíciaFederaldesarticu- lou uma rede internacional de narcotráfico que teria enviado toneladas de droga para a Europaeatuavaem13estados do país, segundo informações divulgadas ONTEM pelas autoridadeslocais. “Mesmo diante da situa- ção de emergência de saúde pública e o isolamento social imposto,oesquemacriminoso não foi interrompido, tendo sido apreendidos, entre os mesesdemarçoejulhode2020, mais de 1,5 tonelada de coca- ína”, refere um comunicado sobre a operação emitido pela PolíciaFederal. O grupo criminoso estava dividido em subgrupos que atuavam de forma conjunta e individualmente no envio das drogas para o continente euro- peu, nomeadamente cocaína, e também era responsável por açõesdelavagemdedinheiro. A ação das autoridades foi chamada de “OperaçãoAlém- -Mar”porqueoscrimesinvesti- gadosreferiam-seaoembarque de drogas em navios a partir dos portos do Rio Grande do Norte e de Pernambuco, que pela posição geográfica estão maispertodaEuropadoqueo restantedoterritóriobrasileiro. A operação realizada hoje mobilizou630agentesnosesta- dos de Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte, Pernambuco, Goiás, Mato GrossodoSul,DistritoFederal, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Pará e SãoPaulo. De acordo com o balanço preliminar,foramapreendidos sete aviões, cinco helicópteros, 42 caminhões, e 35 imóveis rurais e urbanos dos suspeitos de liderar a organização crimi- nosa, além do bloqueio judi- cial de 100 milhões de reais de contasbancáriasdosinvestiga- dos. No Recife, capital de Pernambucoeondeestádecor- rendo o processo judicial que culminou com a operação, as autoridades explicaram que a rede criminosa era formada por quatro grupos autônomos queatuavamemconexãopara enviaradrogaparaaEuropa. O primeiro grupo crimi- noso foi instalado em São Paulo,amaiorcidadedopaís,e encarregava-se da importação doprodutoapartirdoParaguai e o seu transporte aéreo para outrasregiõesdoBrasil. O segundo grupo crimi- noso tinha sede na cidade de Campinas, no estado de São Paulo, e em associação com o primeiro distribuía a coca- ína no Brasil. Este subgrupo também estabeleceu ligações com traficantes responsáveis pela comercialização da droga emCaboVerdeenaEuropa. O terceiro grupo operava a partir da cidade do Recife e envolvia transportadoras de carga, que carregavam as drogas por via terrestre e respondiam pela logística de embarque nos portos, princi- palmente em Natal, capital do Rio Grande do Norte, onde ocorreu grande parte do envio dacocaína. TRÁFICO INTERNACIONAL Brasil trava rede do envio de cocaína O Supremo Tribunal Fede- ral (STF) decidiu ONTEM impor novas restrições para a realização de operações poli- ciais em comunidades do Rio de Janeiro. A decisão limita o usodehelicópteros,determina a preservação de vestígios de crimes e proíbe o uso de esco- las e unidades de saúde como basesoperacionaisdaspolícias militar e civil. A votação foi concluída à meia-noite e reali- zada de forma eletrônica, no plenário virtual da Corte. O julgamento foi motivado porumaaçãoprotocoladapelo PSB para impor limites à atua- ção policial devido à “exces- siva e crescente letalidade” nas operações. Por unanimidade, a maio- ria dos ministros acompanhou voto do relator, Edson Fachin, para estabelecer parâmetros para a realização das opera- ções, como restrição ao uso de helicópterosapenasnos“casos deobservânciadaestritaneces- sidade”, preservação de todos os vestígios de crimes, vedada aremoçãodecadáveressobreo “pretextodesupostaprestação de socorro”, além de obrigar a anexação de fotos e laudos de necropsia às investigações para futura “revisão indepen- dente”. A decisão também cria diretrizes para operações que forem realizadas nas proxi- midades de escolas, creches, hospitais e unidades de saúde. Os policiais devem evitar operações durante os horários de entrada e saída dos estu- dantes e obriga a criação de protocolos de comunicação entre a polícia local e as áreas de educação e saúde para garantirasegurançadealunos, professores e pacientes. O uso das instalações de escolares e de saúde como base também fica proibida. No início do mês, o STF tomouaprimeiradecisãopara limitar as operações policiais em comunidades do Rio. Pela decisão, as operações pode- rão ser deflagradas somente em casos excepcionais. A polícia ainda deverá justifi- car as medidas por escrito e comunicá-las ao Ministério Público do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, órgão responsável pelo controle externo da ativi- dade policial. A Polícia Militar do Rio afirmou que mantém o seu compromisso de seguir atuando dentro de seus princí- piosinstitucionaisequeadeci- são do STF será respeitada. A Polícia Civil também disse que vai cumprir a decisão e quemantémseucompromisso institucional com a sociedade. Com informação: Agência Brasil FAVELAS STF impõe restrições a ações policiais no Rio Uso de helicópteros será limitado e está proibida a utlização de escolas e unidades de saúde como bases operacionais
  5. 5. 5O DIA DIGITAL l 19 de agosto I 2020 MERCADO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Ascom Sedetur ThiagoTarelli Repórter A infraestru- tura hote- leira é um dos maiores diferenciais de um destino turístico. Neste sentido, Alagoas segue se destacando a nível nacional e internacional, agora com mais dois grandes hotéis em cons- trução sendo impulsionados com incentivos fiscais conce- didos pelo Conselho Estadual do Desenvolvimento Econô- mico e Social (Conedes). O Maceió Mar Hotel All Inclusive Resort, da MME Empreendimentos,aserinsta- lado na praia de Ipioca, litoral Norte de Maceió, e o Mara- gogi Brisa Resort, do grupo Brisa, em construção na Praia de Antunes, em Maragogi, tiveram incentivos fiscais aprovados na última reunião do Conselho. Grandiosos, os empreendi- mentoshoteleirosproporciona- rão ao estado mais 1.200 leitos, gerando juntos mais de 400 empregos diretos, e movimen- tam sozinhos R$ 98 milhões de reais. Em janeiro deste ano, o governador Renan Filho e o secretáriodoDesenvolvimento Econômico e Turismo, Rafael Brito, realizaram uma visita técnica às obras do Maceió Mar Hotel All Inclusive Resort, em Ipioca. À frente da MME Empre- endimentos, Milton Vascon- celos afirma que os incentivos concedidos pelo Governo são fundamentaisparanovosinves- timentos. “Receber o incentivo do Governo deAlagoas é saber que temos na atual gestão o compromisso com o desenvol- vimento e geração de emprego erenda”,disse. A taxa de retorno de um investimento hoteleiro é de no mínimo de 8 anos. O empre- endedor se expõe a um grande risco. Então, receber esse benefício é fundamental para consolidar o investimento. É importante que o setor público tenha essa visão para atrair cada vez mais empresas para nossoEstado”,ressaltouMilton Vasconcelos. Concedendo incentivos fiscais, o Governo do Estado abre mão de arrecadar impos- tos estaduais, como o Imposto sobre a Circulação de Merca- dorias e Servições (ICMS) fixo referente a máquinas e equipamentos do empreendi- mento até 2032, de acordo com a Lei Complementar 160 do Conselho Nacional de Política Fazenda(Confaz). O benefício leva em consi- deração a importância econô- mica do empreendimento, que gera emprego e renda para a população local, como explica o secretário de Estado do DesenvolvimentoEconômicoe Turismo,RafaelBrito. “Está é mais uma das ações arrojadas para promover o desenvolvimento econômico do estado. Temos uma das políticas de atração mais bem sucedidas do país e não iría- mos deixar o turismo, uma das molas propulsoras da nossa economia, fora dela. Estes dois grandes empreendimen- tos hoteleiros enriquecem o turismo no nosso estado, loca- lizados em pontos estratégi- cos do nosso litoral, gerando emprego, oportunidade de renda e qualidade de vida a centenasdealagoanos,tantona capital como no interior”, enfa- tizaRafaelBrito. Atualmente,Alagoas conta com 36 mil leitos de hotéis em todo o estado, com uma das redes hoteleiras mais moder- nas e diversificadas do país.Ao todo, são sete hotéis em cons- truçãoemtodasasregiõesturís- ticasalagoanasatualmente. Concessão de incentivos gera a expansão da rede hoteleira MAIS 400 EMPREGOS: Em implantação em Maceió e Maragogi, mais dois hotéis receberam incentivos fiscais do Governo do Estado Emjaneiro,ogovernadoreasuaequipefizeramvisitatécnicaàsobrasderesort
