Policiais do BPTran deram mais um abalo no tráfico de drogas em Maceió. PMs das Forças Táticas I e II da unidade prenderam...
O N T E M , M a c e i ó entrou na fase amarela de retomada gradual das atividades. Para seguir com responsabili- dade, man...
3O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 ALAGOAS redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Banco Mundial: Ensino Funda...
4 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 BRASIL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Vacina chinesa contra a Cov...
5O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 MERCADO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br ThiagoTarellie RafaelaPimen...
6 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020
NelsonAndré MídiaCaeté A adaptação de vários servi- ços e setores ao home office tem ocorrido de forma mais célere devido ...
8 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 PUBLICIDADE redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br
NÚMERO DE INFECTADOS PASSA DOS DOIS MILHÕES; NO PAÍS 629 MIL CASOS SÃO MONITORADOS

O Dia Digital - COVID: BRASIL PASSA DAS 80 MIL MORTES

  1. 1. Policiais do BPTran deram mais um abalo no tráfico de drogas em Maceió. PMs das Forças Táticas I e II da unidade prenderam uma jovem de 20 anos e um rapaz de 28. Com eles, foram apreendidos três tabletes de cocaína avaliados em R$ 22 mil. A prisão acon- teceu na Ponta Grossa, logo depois que os policiais descon- fiaram da atitude da jovem. Ela foi abordada e, na revista, a droga foi encontrada na bolsa. Orapazestavaemcasa. Alagoas l 21 de julho I ano 08 I nº 056 l 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 I e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br 4DESEMBARGADORHUMILHAGUARDACIVILMUNICIPALEMOSTRAACARADAJUSTIÇASEM AVENDANOSOLHOS 2 ESCÂNDALO Ex-funcionária de empresário denuncia que foi vítima de assédio sexual na empresa dele As autoridades de saúde ainda não têm a que atri- buir a queda no número de novos casos de Covid-19 em Alagoas. O verdadeiro é que o número de infecção está recuando. ONTEM, o número de novos casos divulgados pelo Boletim Epidemiológico da Sesau trouxe 228 casos. Esses não eram registrado há mais de um mês, cujos índices variavam de 800 a 1.200 casos. Nosúltimosdias,onúmerode óbitos se estabilizou em 16. TRÁFICOUM ALÍVIO Cai número de infectados por Covid-19 em Alagoas BPtran faz apreensão de cocaína em Maceió 2Cocaína aprendida em poder do casal foi avaliada pela polícia em R$ 22 mil; um abalo nas finanças do tráfico de drogas COVID:BRASILPASSA DAS 80 MIL MORTES NÚMERODEINFECTADOSPASSADOSDOISMILHÕES;NOPAÍS629MILCASOSSÃOMONITORADOS O Ministério da Saúde divul- gou ONTEM os números de casos de coronavírus no país. São mais 632 mortes asso- ciadas à pandemia, elevando o total acumulado acima do patamar dos 80 mil óbitos (80.120). Em relação aos casos de infecção, o Minis- tério indica que foram confir- madas mais 20.257 pessoas diagnosticadas nas últimas 24 horas, um número infe- rior ao dia anterior (23.529). O número total de casos confirmados no país é agora de 2.118.646. Destes, 1.409.202 são dados como recuperados, com 629.324 em acompanhamento pelas autoridades de Saúde.
  2. 2. O N T E M , M a c e i ó entrou na fase amarela de retomada gradual das atividades. Para seguir com responsabili- dade, mantendo a atividade econômica e preservando a saúde da população, é neces- sário que as medidas de segurança sejam observadas. A recomendação é de que as pessoas só saiam de casa se for realmente necessário. Caso precisem, devem ir de máscara, cujo uso conti- nua sendo obrigatório. Se for demorar mais do que o recomendado para o uso de uma mesma máscara, deve levar outra para trocar. Essa medida é fundamental para manter sua saúde e a das outras pessoas que circulam no mesmo ambiente que você. É preciso lembrar que com a reabertura de mais atividades, há mais pessoas emcirculação.Logo,asmedi- das de prevenção devem ser redobradas. Não esquecer de levar álcool em gel e, sempre que possível, lavar bem as mãos com água e sabão. 2 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 MACEIÓ redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Maceió entra na fase amarela de retomada das atividades BARESERESTAURANTESpodemfuncionarcom50%dacapacidadeatémeia-noite;campos,quadraseacademiasestãoproibidos Confira o que pode ou não funcionar PODEM – Lojas ou estabelecimentos de ruas acima de 400m². Bares e restaurantes(com50%dacapacidadeeatéameia-noite).Shop- pings,galerias e centros comerciais ( das 12h às 20h).Salões de belezaebarbeariaspodemfuncionaratéototaldacapacidade.As igrejaspoderãoreceberaté50%deocupaçãototal; – O funcionamento do Centro da cidade está mantido de segundaasexta,das10hàs17heaossábados,das9hàs13h; – O transporte intermunicipal e turístico foi liberado com a condição do serviço atender 50% da capacidade dos veículos; – As atividades comerciais na orla, como bares, restaurantes, barracas, quiosques, mixes, food trucks, feiras e mercados de artesanato. O comércio ambulante, prestadores de serviços e permissionários poderão exercer suas atividades. Os passeios turísticosemveículosouembarcaçõestambémserãopermitidos; – Atividades de lazer na orla e em praças, mas com restrições. Caminhada, corrida e ciclismo poderão ser praticados apenas comousodamáscara,comdistanciamentosocialdenomínimo 10 metros no mesmo fluxo e dois metros no fluxo contrário, e fica proibido o contato social antes,durante ou depois das ativi- dades físicas e esportivas,assim como qualquer aglomeração; –Esportesnáuticos(preferencialmentedeformaindividualizada e sem finalidade comercial). O banho de mar continua autori- zadoeagoraafaixaarenosapodeserusada,preferencialmente de forma individualizada; – Passeio com animais domésticos ou de estimação. –Estacionamentointercaladodeveículosnosespaçospúblicos da orla; – Centros e entidades náuticas; – Profissionais de educação física podem atuar de forma indi- vidualizada ou até com pessoas da mesma família, utilizando espaços privados, como residências, estúdios, clubes, acade- mias e hotéis; – Eventos em formato drive-in,desde que cumpridas,rigorosa- mente, as medidas de segurança e higienização regulamenta- dasnoprotocolodefuncionamentododecretoedemaisnormas sanitárias e de saúde pública aplicáveis. NÃO PODEM – Acesso a parques infantis, brinquedos, campos e quadras, aparelhos de ginástica,academias ao ar livre e demais equipa- mentos e mobiliários de uso coletivo. –Osparquesmunicipaispermanecemfechadosecomasativi- dades esportivas e de lazer suspensas. – O funcionamento de academias; –Atividades físicas ou esportivas coletivas; –Entradadepessoasemcemitériosparaarealizaçãodevisitas aos túmulos (só se for para participar de enterros ou velórios); Policiais civis da Delegacia de Narcóticos, Deic e Tigre- ECI E TIGERivisão Especial de Investigação e Capturas e do Tático Integrado de Grupos de ResgatesEspeciais(Tigre),coor- denadospelodelegadoMarcos Lins Machado, prenderam em flagranteumhomemsobacusa- çãodetráficodedrogas. Ospoliciaisencontramcoca- ínacomelenomomentodaprisão. Osuspeitodisseàpolíciaquefazia a entrega da droga usando a própriamotocicletaequeospedi- doschegavamatravésdemensa- gensdetextopeloaplicativo. A prisão ocorreu no bairro Cidade Universitária. O homem foi levado para a sede da DENARC, em Bebedouro, paraosprocedimentosprevistos noautodeprisãoemflagrante. Emseguida,encaminhadopara a Central de Flagrantes e está à DELIVERY Preso acusado de vender drogas COCAÍNA Policiais das Forças Táticas I e II do Batalhão de Polícia deTrânsito (BPTran) prenderam uma jovem de 20 anos e um rapaz de 28. Elesestavamcomtrêstabletesde cocaínaavaliadosemR$22mil.A operaçãocontraocasalfoifeitapor voltadas5h,naPontaGrossa. Os policiais contaram que a droga estavacomajovemque,aoavistar os policiais, ficou nervosa, levan- tandoasuspeita.Ospoliciaisdeci- diram pela abordagem e posterior revistanabolsa,ondeforamencon- tradosdoistabletesdadroga. Nointerrogatórioinformal,amulher contouaquempertenciaadrogae forneceu o endereço.Os policiais foram até o local, localizaram o imóvel citado pela mulher, abor- daram o rapaz e, na revista feita na casa, foi encontrado mais um tabletedecocaína. DeraldoFrancisco Repórter A situação deve complicar para o empresário Marcelo Neves Pereira, de 33 anos. Preso por ordem judicial, pela acusação de estupro de vulne- ráveis (duas crianças de nove e 11 anos), ele está no Presídio de Segurança Máxima (PSM I), no complexo prisional. ONTEM,areportagemconver- soucomDaniela(nomefictício) ex-funcionária e que denuncia tesidovítimadosassédiossexu- aisedeatoslibidinososcometi- dospeloex-patrão.Conformeo relatodamoça,seelanãotivesse pedido demissão da empresa, poderia ter sido estuprada pelo empresário. Com 21 anos, no final de 2017, ela ingressou na empresa de Marcelo Neves como auxi- liar de escritório, com a respon- sabilidade das contas a pagar e outros serviços. Não tinha chefe específico e, muitos assuntos, eram tratados direto com Marcelo Neves, mas na presença dos demais funcioná- rios. “Logo no primeiro dia de trabalho, ele disse: ‘pessoal, Danielacolocoupeitosnovos´”, disse ela. A jovem contou à reportagem que, poucos meses antes tinha feito um implante mamário de silicone. Inclusive, a recomendação do médico para esse procedimento cirúr- gico tinha sido feito pela então esposa de Marcelo Neves, que é médica, era sócia da empresa e amiga da família de Daniela. “Depois disso, qualquer opor- tunidade em que eu estivesse sozinha, era um pedido pra ver outocarnosmeusseios.Eleme fazia pegar algo no chão ou em algum lugar mais alto pra me ver”,contou. Ela revelou ainda que as investidas foram se acentu- ando. Na que ela considera a mais grave e que inclusive foi motivo do seu pedido de demissão, o relato remete a um casoplanejado. “Certo dia, ele disse que eu só sairia da empresa com ele. Nesse dia as pessoas que trabalhavam comigo não esta- vam mais na empresa. Tinham saído mais cedo. Ele escondeu os controles dos portões e só saí de lá no carro dele. Ou eu não sairia da empresa nem tão cedo. Nesse dia, ele pegou nos meus seios. Tentou passar a mão nas minhas partes íntimas e foi quando me apavorei. Ele me soltou na rua, em frente ao quartel do Exército, no Farol”, contou. Neste momento, Marcelo Neves teria ameaçado Daniela,casoelacontasseoque aconteceu ou denunciasse o casoàpolícia. “Fiquei muito assustada e me culpando porque ele demonstrava muito carinho à esposa pelas redes sociais e eu sabiaque,sefalassealgosobreo que estava acontecendo, pode- ria acabar o casamento deles. No entanto, nunca imaginei que,oqueelefezcomigo,pode- ria fazer com alguma criança, o que acabou acontecendo”, disseela. Daniela contou ainda à reportagem que se sentia culpada pelo assédio do patrão e que tinha medo de comparti- lhar o assunto com colegas de trabalho e com os familiares. “Não tinha coragem de falar nada para ninguém, pois me sentia a pessoa mais nojenta do mundo. Parecia que a culpa era minha”,disseela. Danielapermaneceuapenas um mês na empresa e pediu demissão quatro dias depois desse episódio. Ela contou à reportagemque,mesmocomos assédios ocorrendo dentro da empresa, as demais colegas de trabalho não percebiam nada. Havia homens na empresa, a quem Marcelo Neves dizia, conforme relato dela: “Daniela erasafadinha”. Marcelo Neves está preso acusadodeestuprodevulnerá- veis, cujas vítimas seriam duas enteadas dele. Ele foi preso na quinta-feira da semana passada, em seu apartamento, noEdifícioIbGatto,noFarol. Agora, além deste crime, ele ainda Avaí responder pelo casoqueenvolveDanielacomo vítima.Quandoajovemconsta- touqueMarceloNevessesepa- roudaesposa,elaentendeuque não havia mais motivo para manter esse assunto no anoni- mato. Além disso, a denúncia contra ele sobre a violência contra as crianças foi determi- nante. ESCÂNDALO Jovem denuncia ex-patrão à polícia por assédio sexual Marcelo Neves está preso no PSM I
  3. 3. 3O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 ALAGOAS redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Banco Mundial: Ensino Fundamental de Alagoas entre os melhores do Nordeste ManuellaNobre Repórter E studo compa- rativorealizado p e l o B a n c o Mundial com base no último Índice de Desenvolvimento da Educação Básica (IDEB) de 2017, coloca o Ensino Funda- mental de Alagoas entre os melhores do Nordeste. No estudo, ao considerar a influência do IDH [Índice de Desenvolvimento Humano] nosresultados,quandosetrata dos anos iniciais,Alagoas sobe cinco posições, ficando atrás apenas do Ceará, que é desta- quenoBrasilenomundo,eem terceiro lugar nos anos finais, atrás do Ceará e Piauí. Em uma semana determi- nante para a educação pública em todo o país, com a votação que determina o Novo Fundeb (Fundo de Manutenção e Desenvolvimento da Educa- ção Básica e de Valorização dos Profissionais da Educação) no Congresso Nacional, Alagoas reforça a importância do inves- timento de recursos públicos em educação e mostra que tem tratado a educação pública com amerecidarelevância. Desde 2015, o Governo do Estado, por meio da Secretaria daEducação(Seduc),temtraba- lhado em estratégias tomando como parâmetros verdadeiros exemplos de sucesso e trans- formação. Iniciou os trabalhos dando autonomia financeira às escolas e colocando os recursos nas mãos dos gestores; aceitou o desafio e passou a implantar o ensino integral nas escolas públicas; adotou como prática o processo seletivo dos gerentes regionais, com a escolha defi- nidanãopoliticamente,maspelo desempenhonopróprioIdeb. A REVOLUÇÃO COM O ESCOLA 10 Todas estas ações serviram de base e foram passos impor- tantesatéAlagoaschegaraum dospontos-chave:ainstituição do maior programa de regime de colaboração entre Estado e municípios já visto no estado em termos de educação, o ProgramaEscola10,posterior- mente reconhecido como Lei estadual tamanha sua força e impactos sociais. Para a secre- tária de Estado da Educação, Laura Souza, “os resultados demonstram a consistência daspolíticaspúblicasadotadas no regime de colaboração e a importância da união de esfor- ços para a equidade e quali- dade da educação pública”. Em 2017, a escola de maior Ideb no país, nos anos inicias, foi de Alagoas: a Escola Muni- cipal Vereador José Wilson Nascimento atingiu nota 9,9. E a Escola Municipal José Buarque da Silva, nos anos finais, teve a segunda melhor nota no Brasil, com 9,6. Ambas as unidades de ensino são da cidade de Coruripe. Em se tratando de avanços, Alagoas também se destacou no percentual de municípios que cresceram no Índice de Desenvolvimento da Educa- ção Básica: mais de 83% avan- çaram, colocando o Estado em terceiro lugar, atrás apenas do Ceará e Minas Gerais. CINCO PILARES EM ALAGOAS O relatório do Banco Mundial destaca, ainda, os cinco pilares aplicados para gerar os impactos no apren- dizado, os quais estão enrai- zados e balizam o Escola 10 de Alagoas: a) incentivos para municípios que atingirem resultados na educação; b) assistência técnica às redes; c) liderança política susten- tada, colocando a educação como centro de pauta geral do governo; d) municípios com autonomia e responsabiliza- çãopelosíndiceseducacionais; e)monitoramentocontínuodo aprendizado seguido de ação. “Nunca em Alagoas tínha- mos vivenciado um regime de colaboração tão consis- tente entre Estado e municí- pios, voltado para a educação pública”, reconhece o presi- dente da Undime-AL (União dos Dirigentes Municipais de EducaçãodeAlagoas),Rubens Araújo. COM BASE no relatório,ao considerar a influência do IDH nos resultados,Alagoas sobe cinco posições e é o 2º melhor do Nordeste Aarão José Repórter OInstitutodeIdentificação deAlagoas deu continuidade ONTEM ao mutirão para entrega de carteiras de identi- dadessolicitadasentreosanos de 2019 e 2020. Dessa vez, a Arena Cidadã foi montada no estacionamento do Pátio Shopping, no bairro Cidade Universitária, parte alta de Maceió. O superintendente do Instituto de Identificação, Roney Presbítero, explica que só na primeira semana do mutirão, realizada no Maceió Shopping, na Mangabei- ras, a equipe entregou mais de quatro mil documentos. Apesardagrandequantidade, em nenhum momento foram registradas aglomerações duranteaaçãodecidadania. “Estaremos com a mesma estrutura na parte alta, com mais de 100 colaboradores atuando na linha de frente para entregar as carteiras de identidade de forma rápida e segura, respeitando todos os protocolos de distanciamento social e de higienização para prevenção ao coronavírus”, dissePresbítero. Os portões daArena serão abertos às 9h e o atendimento se estenderá até as 16h. Após uma breve triagem, o usuário é encaminhado para o guichê correspondente à primeira letra do seu nome, onde deveráapresentaroseuproto- coloderequisiçãoparareceber suacarteiradeidentidade. Caso o requerente não possa comparecer ao local, ele poderá nomear um represen- tante para fazer a retirada do documento. Mas, para isso, o representante deverá apre- sentar um documento oficial com foto, o protocolo do soli- citante, e a certidão original (nascimento ou casamento) que foi utilizada para solicitar acarteiradeidentidade. “Na arena só é permitida a entrada de uma pessoa por família e usando máscara de proteção individual. Tere- mos uma equipe aplicando álcool nas mãos dos usuários, e dispensadores de álcool gel espalhados pela arena.Ainda teremos técnicas de saúde fazendo aferição de tempe- ratura corporal e uma ambu- lância para caso surja algum casodeemergência”,explicao superintendente. ARAPIRACA De 28 a 31 de Julho, será a vezdomunicípiodeArapiraca receber a Arena Cidadã para entrega de documentos soli- citados antes da pandemia.A arena será montada na Escola Estadual Professora Izaura Antônia de Lisboa, que fica na Rua Antônio Marroquim, no bairroBaixão. PÁTIO SHOPPING Instituto de Identificação leva Arena Cidadã à parte alta durante a semana Valdir Rocha
  4. 4. 4 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 BRASIL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Vacina chinesa contra a Covid-19 começará a ser testada hoje em SP A v a c i n a é aplicada em duas doses. A primeira delas começa a ser aplicada HOJE. A outra dose será aplicada após 14 dias. Os pesquisadores do Hospi- tal das Clínicas vão analisar os voluntários em consultas que são agendadas a cada duas semanas. A estimativa é concluir todo o estudo da fase 3 de testes em até 90 dias. Ao todo, os testes com a CoronaVac serão realizados em nove mil voluntários em centros de pesquisas de seis estados brasileiros: São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul e Paraná. A pesquisa clínica será coordenada pelo Insti- tuto Butantan e o custo da testagem é de R$ 85 milhões, custeados pelo governo. Os testes serão acompa- nhados por uma comissão de pesquisadores internacio- nais, que terão acesso à plata- formacientíficaparaobservar o andamento e garantir trans- parência em todo o processo. Caso seja comprovado o sucesso da vacina, ela come- çará a ser produzida pelo Instituto Butantan a partir do início do ano que vem, com mais de 120 milhões de doses, o suficiente para vaci- nar cerca de 60 milhões de brasileiros. “A partir do fechamento do estudo, que deve aconte- cer em setembro, entramos na fase de acompanhamento, que é muito contínua. A qualquer momento, a partir daí, poderemos ter a aber- tura parcial do estudo que indique a sua eficácia. Se esse estudo for concluído antes do final deste ano – e essa é uma expectativa real – poderemos ter essa vacina disponível para a popula- ção brasileira já no início do próximo ano”, disse Dimas Covas, diretor do Instituto Butantan. Segundo o governador de São Paulo, João Doria, a vacina, caso seja aprovada, será destinada a todos os brasileiros. “Isso será feito através do Sistema Único de Saúde, universal e gratuito a todos os brasileiros. O Insti- tuto Butantan terá todo o domínio da tecnologia. É isto que prevê o acordo com o laboratório Sinovac.” As doses da vacina chega- ram nesta madrugada no Aeroporto Internacional de Guarulhos. Esta vacina contra o coronavírus é desen- volvida pela Sinovac, sediada na China, e tem parceria com o Instituto Butantan. A carga inicial com 20 mil doses da vacina está aguardando libe- ração pela alfândega. Depois disso, o medicamento será inspecionado na sede do instituto. Em seguida, será distribuída aos 12 centros de pesquisa que serão responsá- veis pelo recrutamento, apli- cação e acompanhamento dos voluntários. “Hoje é um momento histórico para a ciência brasi- leira. Chegaram em São Paulo, nesta madrugada, 20 mil doses da vacina Corona- Vac, e agora elas seguem para a sede do Instituto Butantan. E a partir de amanhã, come- çam a ser testadas”, falou Doria. AO TODO,CORONAVAC será aplicada em nove mil profissionais da saúde; serão 90 dias de estudos das três fase da vacina Em uma operação inédita, o Novo Banco de Desenvol- vimento (NDB, do nome em inglês New Development Bank), formado pelos países do Brics (Brasil, Rússia, Índia, China e África do Sul), aprovou financiamento, no valor de US$ 1 bilhão, para o Programa Auxílio Emergen- cial do governo brasileiro. Os recursos deverão ser usados no combate à covid-19 e seus impactos socioeconômicos no país. O anúncio foi feito ONTEM pela direção do NDB O financiamento vai bene- ficiar cerca de 5 milhões de pessoas. Criado em razão da pandemia do novo corona- vírus, o Programa Auxílio Emergencial inclui famílias de baixa renda, trabalhadores informais e desempregados. A renda básica oferecida pelo programa contribuirá para que famílias em situação de vulnerabilidade socioeconô- mica tenham acesso à comida, medicamentos e produtos de higiene, fundamentais à contençãodapandemia,expli- cou o NDB. Com os recursos do banco doBrics,oempréstimototalao Brasil incluindo financiamen- tos feitos também por outros cinco bancos multilaterais e agências internacionais de desenvolvimento chega a US$ 4 bilhões que deverão ser apli- cados em programas sociais, programas de integração com políticas públicas de saúde, educação e emprego, conside- rados mitigadores dos impac- tos do coronavírus. FORTALECIMENTO O presidente do NDB, Marcos Troyjo, reforçou que “a operação emergencial do NDB para o Brasil contribuirá para fortalecer mecanismos de proteção social e enfrentar impactos socioeconômicos da pandemia, particularmente sobre a população mais vulne- rável”. Troyjo acrescentou que a operação também marca importante conquista do governo brasileiro e do NDB na colaboração com outros bancos multilaterais e agên- cias de desenvolvimento, que uniram esforços para comba- ter a covid-19 no país. Fazem parte dos esfor- ços o Banco Interamericano de Desenvolvimento (BID), o Banco Mundial (Bird), Banco de Desenvolvimento da América Latina (CAF), Agência Francesa de Desen- volvimento (ADF) e o banco de desenvolvimento estatal alemão (KFW). AUXÍLIO EMERGENCIAL Banco do Brics aprova financiamento Após o desembargador Eduardo Siqueira chamar um guarda municipal de Santos de ‘analfabeto’ ao ser multado pornãousarmáscaradeprote- ção para o novo coronavírus, o sindicato dos servidores estatutários de Santos afirmou ter colocado seus advogados à disposição caso os oficiais envolvidos queiram proces- sar o magistrado por danos morais. “Desacato a servidor no exercício da função é crime previstoemleieesseelemento deve saber disso”, afirmou o presidente do sindicato, Fábio Marcelo Pimentel, segundo nota divulgada no site da entidade. “O sindicato repu- dia a atitude desse indivíduo nefasto, emocionalmente desestruturado, que se julga melhor que os outros e age com sensação de impuni- dade”,seguiuodirigente. O Sindest indicou que não vai adotar medidas judi- ciais contra o desembargador tendo em vista a apuração aberta do Tribunal de Justiça de São Paulo. No entanto, o corregedornacionaldeJustiça, ministro Humberto Martins, determinou que o caso deverá ser analisado pelo CNJ, onde foiabertoumpedidodeprovi- dênciascontraomagistrado. Martins citou ‘enorme desgaste do judiciário’ para fundamentar a decisão de retirar o caso da corte esta- dual.Antes, já havia indicado que os fatos podem caracte- rizar conduta que infringe os deveres dos magistrados estabelecidos na Lei Orgânica da Magistratura Nacional (Loman) e no Código de Ética daMagistratura. Segundo o advogado André Damiani, a ‘postura ostensiva e ofensiva’ do desembargador pode sim configurar o crime de desa- catoprevistonoCódigoPenal. “Existem meios próprios para o cidadão recorrer da multa ou advertência administra- tivaqueentenderindevida,os quais não permitem e, muito menos, autorizam a ofensa endereçada ao funcionário público no regular exercício de sua função”, afirmou. Damiani ressalva, no entanto, que a conduta de Siqueira, embora ‘inaceitá- vel do ponto de vista moral e cívico’, pode não ser enqua- drada como abuso de auto- ridade. “Segundo a Lei de Abuso de Autoridade comete crime quem utiliza de cargo ou função pública ou invoca a condição de agente público para se eximir de obrigação legal ou para obter vantagem ou privilégio indevido, o que nãoseverificou”,opina. ARROGÂNCIA Desembargador mostra a Justiça sem a “venda” Prepotente e arrogante,desembargador rasga multa e a joga nos pés do GM
  5. 5. 5O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 MERCADO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br ThiagoTarellie RafaelaPimentel Repórteres O processo de r e t o m a d a g r a d u a l das atividades econômicas em Alagoas avançou de fase ONTEM, levando em conside- raçãoosresultadospositivosda Matriz de Risco no Estado. Ao progredir para a fase Amarela no Plano de Distanciamento Social Controlado, Maceió passa a ter o funcionamento permitido de bares, restauran- tes e similares com até 50% da capacidade de público, shop- pingscenters,galeriasecentros comerciais, lojas e estabeleci- mentos de rua acima de 400m², além de templos e igrejas com capacidadeampliadapara50%. Com a mudança de fase, os estabelecimentos agora auto- rizados devem seguir regras gerais e específicas para cada setor já determinadas previa- mente pelo Governo do Estado no Protocolo Sanitário, além de funcionarememhoráriosredu- zidos de acordo com o decreto municipal. Shopping centers e galerias atendem das 12h às 20h, já bares e restaurantes devem encerrar as atividades até,nomáximo,00h. De acordo com o Proto- colo, para bares e restaurantes, por exemplo, está proibido o consumo em pé no local, somente sentado e respeitando adistânciamínimade1,5metro entreascadeirase2metrosentre as mesas, que devem ser higie- nizadas a cada utilização do cliente. Recomenda-se também o agendamento para atendi- mento, com reserva de mesas para evitar a aglomeração e adaptação dos cardápios, de preferência para a modalidade online,evitandoomanuseio. As mudanças na opera- ção destes estabelecimentos envolvem ainda novas áreas específicas para recebimentos de mercadorias, uso de EPI (Equipamento de Proteção Individual) alternativo, distan- ciamento entre os funcionários dacozinhae,sepossível,dividir aequipeemturnosdiferentes. Haverá também a liberação de calçadas pela Prefeitura de Maceió para que haja espaço disponível para o estabeleci- mento destas regras. Para os restaurantes na modalidade de buffet e self-service estão incluídas as recomendações de distanciamento de no mínimo 1,5mnasfilas,ofertadetalheres higienizados em embalagens individuais(oudescartáveis). Já os shoppings centers, galerias, centros comerciais e congêneres deverão desativar os cinemas, reduzir o funcio- namento do estacionamento para 50%, evitar o uso de valet, manter o controle do fluxo de pessoas e monitorar a saúde dos empregados, visitantes e clientes. Os estabelecimentos ficam proibidos de fazer even- tos,liberarousodeprovador,e devempermanecercomaoferta de drive thru e entrega de carti- lhas com orientações sobre o distanciamentosocial.Osbares e restaurantes presentes nestes locais também devem seguir as regras específicas recomenda- dasparaosetor. “Aprogressãodefaseéuma chancela, um indicativo muito positivo de que o Estado está vencendoadoençaequenossos números estão melhorando a cada semana. Para que possa- moscontinuaravançandocoma reaberturaeconômica,éimpres- cindível que os estabelecimen- tos estejam alinhados com as regras específicas do seu setor, trabalhando de forma conjunta com o Governo e as Prefeituras no cumprimento do Protocolo Sanitário. É importante reite- rar também que a população tem um papel fundamental de fiscalizaçãoe,semdúvidas,com esforçodetodasaspartesvamos seguir neste ritmo de involução dadoençaemAlagoas”,avaliao secretário de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Turismo, Rafael Brito. Maceió inicia a retomada com a fase amarela “vigiada” LOJAS DE RUA acima de 400m² também estão autorizadas,além de templos e igrejas; todos devem seguir o Protocolo Sanitário Divulgação Shoppings de Maceió voltaram a funcionar ontem,em horário das 12h às 20h
  6. 6. 6 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020
  7. 7. NelsonAndré MídiaCaeté A adaptação de vários servi- ços e setores ao home office tem ocorrido de forma mais célere devido às medidas de isolamento adota- das durante a pandemia. Tem sido um momento de aprendi- zado para muitos entenderem como suas atividades podem funcionar – e se podem – nesse período. A educação é uma área que tem avaliado suas vertentes de forma constante, visto que envolve necessariamente certa aglomeração. O ensino infan- til não é considerado viável até então. No fundamental e médio, escolas particulares oferecem atividades online para justificarem a mensali- dade integral. Na rede pública, as dificuldades de conseguir estudar em casa são ainda mais acentuadas, se estendendo ao ensinosuperior. Jaime Soares dos Santos, estudante do último ano de Engenharia de Produção pela Universidade Federal de Alagoas (Ufal), na unidade Penedo,consideraqueauniver- sidade tem se mantido atuante perante funcionários, estu- dantes e sociedade. Mas ainda acredita que o momento é de se reinventar, pois o contexto influencia nos estudos e nas relações. “A forma de se relacionar com amigos, colegas e profes- sores não é mais a mesma. São temposdifíceis,quenecessitam deorganizaçãoedisciplinapara se manter uma rotina de estu- dos. A vida acadêmica é dinâ- mica e de constante convívio social. Para superar tudo isso, venho buscando outros meios de comunicação para minimi- zar os impactos causados pelo isolamento social. Esses impac- tosafetamdiretamenteaminha saúde mental e o meu rendi- mentoacadêmico”,relatou. O Ministério da Educação (Mec),nodia16dejunho,auto- rizou, em caráter excepcional, a substituição das disciplinas presenciais, em cursos regu- larmente autorizados, por atividades letivas que utilizem recursos educacionais digitais. A medida será válida até o dia 31dedezembrode2020. Ainda de acordo com a portaria, no Art. 1º, em seu segundo parágrafo, seria de responsabilidade das insti- tuições a definição de quais matérias presenciais seriam substituídas pela modalidade online, bem como a disponibi- lização de recursos aos alunos que permitam o acompanha- mentodasatividadesofertadas e eventuais avaliações. Em seu artigo 2º, a portaria autoriza a suspensão das aulas pelo mesmoperíodo,comreposição integral a ser realizada poste- riormente. As faculdades particulares doestadojáaderiramaoensino àdistância(EAD)eaUfalpassa a considerar uma modalidade de aulas online. O Plano de Atividades Especiais (PAE) propõe aulas remotas de disci- plinas obrigatórias e eletivas, minicursos, seminários e orien- tações em ambiente virtual. Cadaalunopoderiasematricu- larematéduasdisciplinas. O coordenador institucio- nal de educação a distância da Ufal (Cied/Ufal), professor dr. José Geraldo da Cruz Gomes Ribeiro, explicou que a Univer- sidade Federal pretende se utilizar das atividades remotas jápraticadasnainstituiçãopara substituir as aulas presenciais nesseperíodo. “A Ufal já se utiliza de atividades mediadas por tecnologia em seus cursos há algum tempo, em diversas disciplinas,emtodososcursos presenciais,emcomplementa- ção às suas atividades presen- ciais, e pretende lançar mão delas em substituição às ativi- dades presenciais durante o período da pandemia”, disse o coordenador. JoséGeraldoaindaelencou iniciativas que estão em curso para poder viabilizar a moda- lidade de ensino. “Capacita- çãomassivadosdocentespara uso de tecnologias digitais na educação; criação de um GT [grupo de trabalho] composto por representantes das coor- denações dos cursos que estão estudando a maneira como estas atividades acontece- rão, devendo construir uma proposta de resolução para tal e um levantamento das condi- ções de conectividade e de equipamentos dos estudantes (em curso) e busca de recursos para suprir os que estão sem condições”. 7O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 ESPECIAL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br As dificuldades do ensino à distância na Universidade UFALADMITEsubstituiraulaspresenciaisporremotasnapandemia;entraveéaquantidadedealunosquenãoseriamcontemplados JaimeSoares,estudantedaUfal–UnidadePenedo-“últimoanodeEngenharia” No mês de maio, a Universidade Federal de Alagoas lançou (em live) seu primeiro e-book, o Perfil Socioeconômico e c=Cultural dos (as) Estu- dantes da Ufal. O material é fruto de pesquisa realizada com todas as Instituições Federais de Ensino Supe- rior e dos Centros Federais de Educação Tecnológica de Minas Gerais (Cefet-MG) e do Rio de Janeiro (Cefet- -RJ). A Proest (Pró-reitoria Estudantil) junto à Edufal, a partir da pesquisa, fez a análise dos dados dos estu- dantes da Ufal, tendo como parâmetro os discentes das outras instituições do Brasil. O perfil seria um nortea- dorparaagestãodepolíticas educacionais, “especial- mente aquelas voltadas à assistência estudantil”, de acordo com o próprio material. A pesquisa servi- ria para avaliar justamente medidas como, dentre tantas, a implantação de aulas remotas. Um dos entraves para boa parte dos discen- tes acompanharem aulas remotas é a renda fami- liar. É a variável de maior influência na trajetória acadêmica dos estudantes, segundo o próprio rela- tório socioeconômico da Ufal. Famílias cuja renda per capita é de até um salário mínimo e meio (R$ 1.567,50) são consideradas pobres. A média nacional é de 70,2% de estudantes de universidades e institu- tos públicos se enquadrem nessa estatística. Na Ufal, esse percentual aumenta para 80,2% e, nos campi Arapiraca e Sertão, o índice atinge alarmantes 94 e 95% respectivamente. Se a cada cinco estu- dantes, quatro são pobres, apenas um desses são assis- tidos pela universidade com algum auxílio, bolsa, gratuidade etc. Apesar de parecer um número pequeno, a oferta de incen- tivos de todos os tipos para discentes de baixa renda pela universidade está em crescente constante, há pelo menos 20 anos, mas o abismo social está longe de ser superado. Para o presidente da Adufal, esse é um desafio que só será vencido com a adoção de procedimentos e políticas públicas de inclu- são digital desses estudan- tes. Ele também considera que, se houver debate sobre proposta de ampliação da carga horária de ativida- des à distância, dever-se-á encontrar dificuldades em prosperar. José Geraldo disse ainda queessaquestão“estásendo considerada” e que a univer- sidade busca condições para “garantir o máximo de inclusão possível”. Perfil socioeconômico dos estudantes Profa.Dra.TâniaMariaGomes A visão dos professores A professora dra. Tânia Maria Gomes Voronkoff Carnaúba, que leciona no curso de Engenharia de Produção do campusdeArapiraca–Unidade Penedo – e na pós-graduação de Especialização em Gestão em Meio Ambiente, relata que algumas atividades já aconte- cememambientevirtual:orien- tar TCCs, Projetos de Pesquisa e ministrar cursos, que funcio- nam como parte flexível, tem sidopartedanovarotinaonline. “Os professores nunca foramtãoexigidosquantonessa modalidade de ensino virtual. A situação é nova para os dois lados. As ferramentas estão sendotestadase,comoemqual- quer formato de ensino-apren- dizagem, se faz necessário respeitar a velocidade indivi- dual de engajamento”, disse ao refletirsobreoformatoremoto. A Associação dos Docen- tes da Universidade Federal de Alagoas (Adufal), por meio do seu presidente, o profes- sor dr. Jailton de Souza Lira, se mostrou contrária a possibili- dade da substituição das maté- rias obrigatórias da graduação por aulas virtuais. Dentre as razões apresentadas, ele citou a própria oferta dos cursos como presenciais, a ausência de uma estruturadesuportetecnológico satisfatória, a devida formação dos profissionais para manejo de ferramentas e técnicas peda- gógicasnecessáriase,porfim,as condiçõesdeacessodosalunos. “A diretoria do sindicato é majoritariamente contrária à essa possibilidade por várias razões. Dentre elas, podemos mencionar[…]ainexistênciade um levantamento preciso das condições de acesso dos estu- dantes à essas tecnologias – e nesse ponto, como pré-condi- ção para qualquer iniciativa dessetipo,oprovimentodessas necessidadesdeinclusãodigital dessesestudantes”,explicou. Jailton justifica que simples- mente substituir as aulas presenciais pela modalidade EAD ou mesmo concordar com isso “significaria aprofun- dar o processo de precarização da educação vigente no país”. Para ele, o retorno às aulas deve acontecer de forma demo- crática; gradual; apoiadas na redução da curva de contágio da Covid-19 e das autoridades sanitárias; com as atividades virtuaisservindodesuporte. Arquivo pessoal Arquivo pessoal
  8. 8. 8 O DIA DIGITAL l 21 de julho I 2020 PUBLICIDADE redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br

