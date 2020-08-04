O Dia Digital - APREENSÃO DE MACONHA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O que seria uma aborda- gem de rotina a um veículo, cujos ocupantes estariam em atitude suspeita, resultou na apreensão de...
DeraldoFrancisco Repórter A Polícia Civil iniciou ONTEM as investigações em torno do assassinato de Clau- dionorNascimento...
SarahMendes SecomMaceió A s obras de esgotamento s a n i t á r i o , drenagem, pavimentação e os reforços em iluminação nã...
4 O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 ALAGOAS
5O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 BRASIL
6 O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 MERCADO
Até pouco tempo, era praxe nos contratos de seguro de vida, a previsão do não pagamento de inde- nização em caso de faleci...
8 O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 PUBLICIDADE
  1. 1. O que seria uma aborda- gem de rotina a um veículo, cujos ocupantes estariam em atitude suspeita, resultou na apreensão de 34 quilos de maconha prensada, distribu- ídaemtabletes.Adrogaestava numa mala, dentro de um Fiat Uno, com dois rapazes. A apreensão aconteceu pouco depois das 15h de ONTEM, no Conjunto Aprígio Vilela, no Benedito Bentes. Policiais das Forças Táticas 1 e 2 do Batalhão de Policiamento de Trânsito (BPTran) desconfia- ram do nervosismo dos dois rapazes,aoavistaremasviatu- ras. Na sequência, eles foram abordados, revistados e, na revistafeitadentrodoveículo, a droga foi encontrada camu- flada numa mala de viagem. Os dois foram levados para a Central de Flagrantes, onde foram autuados. APáginadePolíciaganhou espaço nas edições da terça- -feira, em O Dia Digital. Um momento nostáligico. Alagoas l 4 de agosto I ano 08 I nº 064 l 2020 redação 82 3023.2092 I e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br 5MINISTRO "CASCA GROSSA" É RELATOR DO PEDIDO DA PGR PARA FABRÍCIO QUEIROZ EA ESPOSA SEREM PRESOS 3 NOVA MACEIÓ Rui Palmeira faz um balanço das obras executadas na capital, mesmo com a pandemia HONRARIA APREENSÃODEMACONHA EM ABORDAGEM, POLICIAIS DO BPTRAN ENCONTRAM 34KG DA DROGA 2 BPTran Maconha estava camuflada numa mala de viagem; Polícia Civil vai investigar para onde a droga seria levada e para quem NOSTALGIA O Dia Digital resgata a Página de Polícia Medalha Silvio Vianna/2020 Estãoabertasatéopróximo dia 30 de setembro as inscri- ções para a Medalha Silvio Vianna, edição 2020.A honra- ria, que é entregue anual- mente, acontece em outubro e homenageia 10 servidores públicos civis ativos do Poder Executivo que tenham se destacado em seus ofícios. O formato para entrega ainda nãofoidefinido. Minne Santos 4
  2. 2. DeraldoFrancisco Repórter A Polícia Civil iniciou ONTEM as investigações em torno do assassinato de Clau- dionorNascimentodaSilva,de 35anos,crimeocorridodurante a madrugada, nas proximida- desdaEscolaCecíliaCarnaúba, nobairroAntares. Testemunhas contaram aos policiais militares do 5º Bata- lhão, que os criminosos – em número ainda indefinido – se aproximaram da vítima com armas em punho e abriram fogo. Ao todo, nove disparos teriam atingido a vítima: sendo três na cabeça; dois nas costas; doisnobraçoesquerdo;umnas nádegaseoutronoabdome. Após a ação criminosa, os bandidosfugiramdolocalnum veículo cujos modelo e placas nãoforamanotadospelasteste- munhas. Conforme as anota- ções da guarnição motorizada Rocom 07, do 5º Batalhão, o crime ocorreu às 2h17. No entanto, não foi revelado o que avítimafazianaquelelocalnem com quem estava àquela hora damadrugada. Os levantamentos no local que ficaram sob a responsa- bilidade da Polícia Militar e foram entregues à Central de Flagrante, onde foi confeccio- nado ofício e encaminhado à Delegacia de Homicídio e de Proteção à Pessoa Humana (DHPP),ondeocasoseráinves- tigadoeminquéritopolicial. 2 O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 POLÍCIA redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Homem é assassinado com nove tiros, no bairro Antares MATADORESAGIRAMDURANTE amadrugadaePolíciaCivilaindanãotempistasdoscriminososnemamotivaçãoparaaexecução Uma mulher de 31 anos, cujos não pode ser reve- lado, foi presa na manhã de ONTEM, no Vale do Regi- naldo, no Poço, em cumpri- mento a mandado de prisão. A mulher usava tornozeleira eletrônica e era monitorada. Ocorre que ela rompeu o equipamento de monitora- mento e, diante disso, passou à condições de fugitiva. A operação policial que resultou na prisão da mulher envolveu uma equipe do 1º Batalhão de Polícia Militar (BPM)eoutrado1ºDistritode Polícia (DP), sob o comando do delegado Leonardo Assunção. Uma equipe da Ronda no Bairro também deu apoio à operação. O delegado Leonardo Assunção informou que após ação integrada entre o 1º Distrito Policial da Capital (1º DP), da Polícia Civil, 1º Batalhão da Polícia Militar, e agentes do Ronda no Bairro, uma mulher de 31 anos de idade que praticava furto no Centro de Maceió foi presa. A mulher era investigada por envolvimento em roubos ocorridos em lojas no Centro. Após a prisão, ONTEM pela manhã, ela foi levada para o 1º DP, onde foi interrogada e depois será transferida para o Presídio Santa Luzia. “Recentemente ela foi flagrada pelo circuito de câmeras de uma loja aqui no Centro, praticando furto de pertences no estabelecimento comercial. Agora, após os procedimentos cartorários, ela ficará a disposição da Justiça”, disse o delegado Leonardo Assunção. NO REGINALDO Presa mulher que violou tornozeleira eletrônica ASeçãoEspecialdeRoubos a Bancos (SERB), integrante da estrutura da Divisão Especial de Investigação e Capturas (DEIC), da Polícia Civil de Alagoas, prendeu, sob a coor- denação do delegado Cayo Rodrigues, mais um suspeito de participação no assalto ao Banco do Brasil da cidade de PauloJacinto. O crime, ocorrido em 20 de setembro de 2019, se destacou pela ousadia dos criminosos, que, ao meio dia, renderam vigilantes e funcionários, fize- ram clientes reféns e subtra- íram dinheiro do cofre e dos caixas eletrônicos da agência bancária. “ComoapoiodaDelegacia Regional de Garanhuns e da Delegacia Distrital de Saloá, ambas da Polícia Civil de Pernambuco, os investigado- res da SERB (PCAL) localiza- ram o suspeito em uma loja de autopeçasparamotocicletasno centro da cidade de Saloá. Ele, que possui extensa ficha crimi- nal,levavaavidacomoempre- sário no referido município do interior pernambucano”, disse odelegadoCayoRodrigues. Na oportunidade, além do mandado de prisão por roubo a banco, também foi cumprida ordem de prisão da comarca de Palmeira dos Índios (AL) por tráfico de drogas, decor- rentedeinvestigaçãodaPolícia Federal. “Vale destacar que o inves- tigadojápossuíaregistrospoli- ciais anteriores por associação criminosa, tráfico de drogas, associaçãoparaotráfico,roubo aresidência,rouboaestabeleci- mento comercial e até fuga da prisão”, concluiu o titular da SERBdeAlagoas. Após a captura, o preso foi conduzido para a sede da DEIC, em Maceió, onde foi formalizado o cumprimento dos mandados. Em seguida foi levado ao sistema prisional do Estado, onde permanece à disposiçãodaJustiça. ATUAÇÃO DA DEIC Preso mais um suspeito de assalto ao BB de Paulo Jacinto DaRedação Aminadab Farbício de Oliveira, de 38 anos, ficou ferido num acidente automobilístico ocorrido no domingo (2) à noite, na rodovia AL-101 Norte, trecho que fica em frente à sede da OAB/AL, em Jaca- recica.Eleperdeuocontrole do veículo Corsa Classic de cor preta, que dirigia. O carro saiu da pista, subiu o canteiro e se chocou com um poste, que caiu sobre o veículo. As informações são de um segundo veículo teriabatidonalateraldireita do Corsa, que seguia no sentido Litoral Norte, o que teria deixado o Corsa “sem direção”. Além do condutor, mais trêspessoasestavamnoveícu- los,entreelas,umbebêdeseis meses e uma criança de cinco anos. A jovem Adriellein Salustiano Amâncio, 21, que se supõe ser a mãe das crian- ças também estava no Corsa. Os três tiveram ferimentos leves e foram atendidos no localdoacidente. Aminadab Oliveira foi atendido no local por uma unidade do Serviço Médico de Atendimento Médico (Samu) e levado em seguida para a Unidade de Pronto Atendimento do Jacintinho, onde ficou internado. A Força Tarefa 19 do Batalhão de Polícia de Evenetos (BPE) permane- ceu no local para sinalizá-lo e evitar novos acidentes até a chegada dos militares do Batalhão de Polícia Rodovi- ária (BPRv), que assumiu a ocorrência. ACIDENTE EM JACARECICA Corsa se choca com poste após condutor perder controle Corsa ficou sem direção após ser tocado na lateral direita:veículo estava com quatro pessoas,inclusive um bebê Divulgação
  3. 3. SarahMendes SecomMaceió A s obras de esgotamento s a n i t á r i o , drenagem, pavimentação e os reforços em iluminação não param. O Programa Nova Maceió, lançado em agosto do ano passado, está em diversos bairros da capital garantindo serviços essenciais à população e se consolida como o maior programa de investimento da história da cidade. Nesta segunda-feira (03), o prefeito Rui Palmeira falou sobre as obrasementrevistaàTVMar. O gestor relembrou que as tratativas para o Programa foram iniciadas em 2015, quando foi protocolada a solicitação de financiamento internacional com o Banco de Desenvolvimento da América Latina (CAF). “Foi uma luta árdua, mas conseguimos o investimento de 70 milhões de dólares,cercade350milhõesde reais”,afirma. “Comisso,hojetemosobras no Clima Bom, onde mais de 100 ruas vão receber serviço de esgotamento sanitário. São cerca de 6 mil famílias atendi- das. Estamos também na Santa Lúcia, Aeroclube, Tabuleiro e LitoralNorte.Essaúltima,uma regiãoemexpansãoimobiliária e turística, o que pode ajudar a atrair novos investimentos”, reforçouRuiPalmeira. Naoportunidade,oprefeito falou sobre um novo grande pacote de investimentos no Cidade Universitária. Os trabalhos serão realizados em torno da Universidade Fede- ral de Alagoas (Ufal) e sistema prisional. “Vamos fazer toda aquela região, atendendo o Conjunto Gama Lins, o Campo dosPalmareseoJardimSaúde. São áreas imensas. Esperamos iniciar as obras desse 5º grande pacoteaindaemagosto”,disse. Sobreaconclusãodasobras, Palmeira comentou. “Claro que muita coisa vai ficar para o próximo prefeito entregar, mas fico muito feliz de ter plantado essas sementes em Maceió. Passamos por várias dificuldades, mas hoje as obras estão sendo executadas e tenho certeza de que no próximo inverno, milhares de maceio- enses não vão mais sofrer com esgoto na porta, ruas esbura- cadas ou com alagamento. São investimentosmuitoimportan- tes que estão acontecendo na nossacidade”,pontuou. HABITAÇÃO Quase 11 mil casas popula- res foram entregues na gestão do prefeito Rui Palmeira. Durante a última semana, houve o sorteio de mais 500 unidadeshabitacionais,noVale Bentes1,noBeneditoBentes. De acordo com o gestor, até setembro serão sorteadas mais 500 unidades. “Vamos sortear osapartamentosdoValeBentes 2 e até o final do ano ainda vamos ter mais mil unidades no Conjunto Oiticica. E vamos deixarcontratadasmaisseismil unidades para a baixa renda. São pessoas que estão saindo de áreas de risco e indo para apartamentos estruturados”, finalizou. Com essas entregas, mais de 12 mil famílias serão atendi- dascomhabitaçãonagestãodo prefeitoRuiPalmeira. OBRAS DURANTE A PANDEMIA Diante da pandemia de Covid-19, os serviços de execu- ção de obras foram definidos, atravésdedecreto,comoessen- ciais por levar melhorias estru- turaisesanitáriasàpopulação. As empresas e construto- ras contratadas pela Prefeitura de Maceió estão reforçando os cuidados com medidas de prevenção, como o rodízio de horários para os funcionários. Além de fornecer Equipamen- tosdeProteçãoIndividualpara osseustrabalhadores. 3O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 MACEIÓ redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Prefeito Rui Palmeira destaca obras em execução em Maceió PREFEITURA leva obras de esgotamento sanitário, drenagem, pavimentação e reforços de iluminação para diversas áreas Pei Fon/Secom Maceió Ana Cecília da Silva Ascom/SMS Foi publicado na edição de ONTEM do Diário Oficial do Município (DOM) a Porta- ria Conjunta DVS/COVISA Nº 01/2020 que dispõe sobre o Protocolo Sanitário de funcio- namentodossegmentosprodu- tivos da capital.A Portaria está em consonância com o Decreto Estadualnº70.145de22dejunho de 2020, que institui o Plano de Distanciamento Social Contro- lado estipulando a retomada as atividades econômicas dividi- das em cinco fases, vermelha, laranja,amarela,azuleverde. Deacordocomadiretorade Vigilância em Saúde, Fernanda Araújo, com o Protocolo, o município deve estruturar medidas prudentes de segu- rança para os setores econô- micos poderem retomar as atividades. “É necessário estar- mos atentos à higienização e ao distanciamento social para a retomada gradual das ativi- dades econômicas, a fim de mitigar os impactos econômi- cosjásentidospelapandemia”, afirma. Na publicação do Protocolo Sanitário, o primeiro bloco de regras é direcionado a todos os estabelecimentos e serviços, e inclui, entre outras medidas sanitárias, o monitoramento da saúdedefuncionárioseclientes com a aferição de temperatura na entrada do estabelecimento. O documento também prevê o uso de máscaras de forma obrigatória para todos os pres- tadores de serviços, visitantes, usuários e clientes, o uso de Equipamentos de Proteção Individual (EPIs) por parte dos funcionários, treinamento para higienização correta das mãos, a troca de uniformes e roupas antes e depois do expediente e a manter a distância segura de 1,5m. “Os estabelecimentos também não devem realizar eventos ou promoções que possam criar um aumento desordenado na visitação do local e deve-se priorizar os métodos eletrônicos de paga- mento. Também deve-se evitar receber mercadorias de volta, mascasoelassejamdevolvidas, devem ficar de quarentena por 72 horas, armazenadas separa- damente. Sempre que possível, devem ser higienizadas antes de incluí-las de volta ao esto- que”, pontua Nelson Menezes, coordenador geral da Vigilân- ciaSanitáriadeMaceió. O documento também traz regras específicas de funciona- mento para cada tipo de esta- belecimento, como farmácias/ drogarias, academias/clubes/ centros de ginástica, salões de beleza/barbearias, óticas, supermercados/home center, hospedagem, lanchonete/cafe- teria, shopping e construção civil. SETOR PRODUTIVO Município publica Protocolo Sanitário RuiéentrevistadonoprogramaConjuntura, dojornalistaFlávioGomesdeBarros
  4. 4. 4 O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 ALAGOAS redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Hospital de Campanha de Arapiraca fecha julho sem mortes por Covid-19 AscomSesau U m m ê s s a l v a n d o vidas. Essa é a frase que se aplica perfeita- mente ao Hospital de Campa- nha Dr. José Fernandes, em Arapiraca. Isso porque, em julho, a unidade não registrou óbitos.Umfeitoquecomprova a seriedade do trabalho desen- volvido pelo Governo do Estado no combate à pande- mia da Covid-19 e mostra que a direção da unidade e os profissionais de saúde têm desenvolvido um trabalho de excelência. Os dados foram divulga- dos no sábado (1º de agosto) e revelaramm outros pontos importantes. Desde que abriu as atividades, o Hospital de Campanha de Arapiraca, loca- lizado no prédio da Casa de SaúdeNossaSenhoradeFátima, no Centro do município, teve 143 pacientes internados e 107 altas. Outras 20 pessoas foram transferidas para as diversas unidades do Estado e apenas duas mortes foram confirma- das,mas,emjunho. O Hospital se tornou refe- rência também em projetos desenvolvidos para o trata- mento dos pacientes. Dois deles acontecem por meio de contato com familiares. Um através de chamadas de vídeo e outro com visitas separa- das apenas por uma porta de vidro. Atividades de exercício com fisioterapeutas também passaram a acontecer e mais recentemente foi desenvol- vido a musicoterapia, feita por um psicólogo que percorre os corredores do setor levando música e animação. O grande número de altas hospitalares e a ausência de mortes durante o mês de julho foram destacados pelo dire- tor do hospital, o enfermeiro DiegoAlbuquerque.Segundoo profissional,osucessodostrata- mentos é fruto de toda equipe. “Temos sempre que agradecer os colabores de todos os setores que desempenham um grande trabalho, além dos voluntários que fazem lindas ações durante asaltas”,colocou. “Continuaremos nos esfor- çando para que os números sejam cada vez melhores. Esse vírus é algo muito cruel e que muitas vezes nos deixa apreen- sivos, mas poder ajudar essas famílias nos alegra muito. Cada choro de emoção na hora da saída representa muito para todohospital”,completou. O secretário de Estado da Saúde,AlexandreAyres,reforça que o Governo de Alagoas mantém os esforços para aten- der a população e salvar vidas. “Desde o início da pandemia em Alagoas, o governo tem trabalhado com muita dedica- ção para atender aos pacientes queestãoinfectadospelaCovid- 19.Salvarvidasésempreaprio- ridade”. O levantamento também mostrou que a média de idade de internação é de 57 anos e a de permanência na unidade é de cinco dias. Durante os quase dois meses de funcionamento foram realizados 2.260 exames laboratoriais. MAIS UMA VITÓRIA: um mês salvando vidas revela dedicação dos profissionais lotados na unidade de saúde,noAgreste Minne Santos MácioAmaral Repórter Atento às medidas de segu- rança contra o novo coronaví- rus, o Departamento Estadual deTrânsitodeAlagoas(Detran/ AL) estabeleceu um protocolo sanitáriopararetomarosservi- çosemtodooestado.ONTEM, a autarquia divulgou essas medidas em portaria no Diário Oficial do Estado. O atendimento será reali- zado majoritariamente após agendamento no site do órgão (detran.al.gov.br), a fim de evitar aglomerações e distri- buir o fluxo de pessoas. Para o atendimento torna-se neces- sário o pagamento das guias antecipadamente e apresenta- ção da documentação exigida conformedescriçãodosproce- dimentos detalhados também no site. HIGIENIZAÇÃO Para incentivar os cuida- dos sanitários, o Detran/AL promove uma campanha educativa em todos os postos de atendimento que já estão abertos e que vão reabrir. Por todo o espaço de atendimento, há disponibilidade de álcool em gel 70% para assepsia e demarcações sobre a distância mínima de um 1,5m. Dessa forma, a autarquia está seguindo as recomenda- ções da Organização Mundial de Saúde (OMS) e do Decreto Governamental como preven- ção à doença. O usuário deve compare- cer ao atendimento 30 minu- tos antes do horário agendado no site, utilizando máscara de proteção. O acesso ao espaço da vistoria e de atendimento serálimitadoaumapessoapor serviço. DETRAN Protocolo garante a segurança no retorno Minne Santos Repórter Realizada pelo Governo de Alagoas, por meio da Secretaria de Estado do Planejamento, Gestão e Patri- mônio (Seplag), a edição 2020 da Medalha Silvio Vianna já está com as inscrições aber- tas. A honraria, que é entre- gue anualmente, acontece em outubro e homenageia 10 servidores públicos civis ativos do Poder Executivo que tenham se destacado em seus ofícios. De acordo com a Supe- rintendência da Escola de Governo (SEG), que desen- volve o evento, por conta da pandemia de coronavírus (Covid-19) e visando evitar aglomerações, o momento, que é um dos mais impor- tantes para o funcionalismo alagoano, deve acontecer em formato virtual neste ano. “Em breve, divulgare- mos mais informações sobre o formato e os detalhes da outorga. Estamos traba- lhando para que, mesmo numaestruturadiferente,seja um evento especial e muito simbólico para todos os que participarem”, complementa a superintendente da Escola, Lavínia Guimarães. As inscrições, que podem ser realizadas até às 23h59 de 3 de setembro, também sofreram algumas altera- ções: serão feitas por meio de processo administrativo no Sistema Eletrônico de Infor- mações (Sei!). Para tanto, será preciso iniciar um processo, abrir a aba Pessoas: Prêmio de Reconhecimento, escrever Medalha Silvio Vianna na especificaçãoecolocaronível de acesso como restrito. Na aba de documentos, estará disponível o formu- lário de inscrição Medalha Silvio Vianna, que deve ser preenchido, assinado pelo gestor de Valorização de Pessoas ou pelo responsável do setor e encaminhado para Seplag SEG. VALORIZAÇÃO Abertas inscrições para a Medalha Silvio Vianna Dezservidoresreceberãoamedalha
  5. 5. 5O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 BRASIL redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br RACHADINHA: PGR pede ao STJ que restabeleça prisão de Queiroz e esposa Folhapress Brasília A PGR (Procu- radoria-Geral da República) pediuaoSTJ(SuperiorTribunal deJustiça)querevertaadecisão do presidente da Corte, minis- tro João Otávio Noronha, que beneficiou, no mês passado, o PM aposentado Fabrício Quei- roz e a mulher dele, Márcia Oliveira de Aguiar, com a prisão domiciliar. No pedido, apresentado ao tribunal na semana passada, o subprocurador Roberto Thomé afirmou que não houve ilega- lidade na ordem de prisão preventiva do ex-assessor do senador Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). Queiroz é investigado pelo Ministério Público do Rio de Janeiro no caso da rachadi- nha na Assembleia Legislativa fluminense. O representante da PGR argumentou também que Márcia Aguiar, então na condição de foragida da Justiça, nãopoderiatersidobeneficiada com a domiciliar, segundo a jurisprudência. A partir deste pedido da procuradoria, o relator do caso, ministro Felix Fischer, poderá decidir monocraticamente ou levar o recurso para julgamento da 5ª Turma, um dos dois cole- giadoscriminaisdoSTJ. Fischer foi hospitalizado no início da semana passada. Foi submetido a uma cirurgia de emergência em razão de uma hérnia no intestino. O presi- dente do STJ decidiu converter a prisão preventiva de Queiroz e Márcia Aguiar em domici- liar no dia 9 de julho, segunda semana do plantão do Judiciá- rio. A defesa do ex-assessor de Flávio Bolsonaro alegou riscos aoCovid-19. Antes das férias, Fischer negou uma séria de habeas corpus a favor de presos que alegaram riscos em razão do novo coronavírus. Levanta- mento da Folha nas edições do DiáriodaJustiçadasemanapré- -recesso revelou que o ministro rejeitou 133 de 137 pedidos (97%) para que detentos pudes- semdeixarascadeiasecumprir medidas alternativas durante a crisesanitária. Colegas de STJ apontam Fischercomoumdosmaisrigo- rosos ministros na análise dos pedidos de prisão domiciliar ou liberdade para presos que acionam o tribunal em razão da pandemia. E não deve ser dife- rente com o caso de Queiroz, apostam. Ao rejeitar os pedidos dos presos,oministroafirmou,entre outrasrazões,quearecomenda- ção CNJ (Conselho Nacional de Justiça) para afrouxar a prisão de pessoas acusadas de crimes não violentos “não determina imediatasolturadepresos,nem mesmo daqueles que apresen- tem comorbidades e idade que potencializem a infecção pelo Covid-19”. Fischer negou, por exem- plo, a transferência para prisão domiciliardeumamulherde66 anos que é hipertensa,diabética e portadora de HIV, conforme mostrou o Painel, da Folha de S.Paulo. MINISTROFÉLIXFISCHER,consideradolinhaduradoSTJ,podedecidirsozinhopelodecretodeprisãooulevarjulgamentoaocolegiado Dado Ruvic/Reuters ONTEM, a gasolina para carros e motos começou a ser vendida com o novo padrão estabelecido pela Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis (ANP) para a destilação, a octanagem e a massa especí- fica do gasolina automotivo vendido no país. A mudança se deve à Reso- lução nº 807/2020, publicada em janeiro, que determina as novas especificações de valor mínimo de massa específica (ME), de 715,0 kg/m3, e valor mínimo de 77,0 ºC para a temperatura de destilação em 50% (T50) para a gasolina A e com a fixação de limites para a octanagem RON (Research Octane Number), que já existe nas especificações da gasolina de outros países. Segundo a especialista em regulação da ANP, Ednéa Caliman, o produto brasileiro passará a ter mais qualidade e maior eficiência energética. “Essa definição é importante. Quanto maior a massa especí- ficadocombustívelemtermos de hidrocarbonetos, maior é a densidade energética do combustível, ou seja, para o mesmo volume de combustí- vel injetado no motor haverá a geração de maior quantidade de energia no momento da queima do combustível. Com isso, esperamos que propor- cione maior rendimento, gerando diminuição do consumo e aumento da auto- nomia dos veículos”, disse. A resolução da ANP que determinou a venda obrigató- riaapartirdestasegunda-feira foi publicada em janeiro e deu o prazo até 3 de agosto para os produtoresdecombustíveisse adequarem às regras. “Assim, apartirdehoje,todaagasolina produzida no país e impor- tada deverá atender às novas especificações”, observou a ANP. No entanto, a agência também fixou o prazo adicio- nal de 60 dias para as distri- buidoras e de 90 dias para os revendedores se adequarem. COM NOVO PADRÃO Postos já podem vender a gasolina O último exame de controle realizado em volun- tários que receberam vacina contra o novo coronaví- rus produzida pela Rússia mostraram que todos desen- volveram resposta imuno- lógica ao vírus, informou o Ministério da Defesa russo. De acordo com o Minis- tério da Defesa da Rússia, os voluntários que receberam dose da vacina desenvol- vida pelo Centro Nacional de Pesquisa de Epidemiolo- gia e Microbiologia Gama- lei contra a COVID-19 no Hospital Burdenko desen- volveram resposta imuno- lógica ao vírus, mostraram resultados de testes obtidos ONTEM.. “Os resultados dos exames de controle mostram claramente que houve uma resposta imunológica inequívoca obtida através da vacina. Nenhum efeito cola- teral ou complicações foram detectados nos voluntários”, informou o ministério. A notícia foi divulgada após outro instituto de pesquisa, também empe- nhado no desenvolvimento devacinacontraaCOVID-19, o Centro Estatal de Pesquisa de Virologia e Biotecnologia Vektor, ter anunciado planos para iniciar produção de vacina contra o novo coro- navírus já em novembro de 2021.Deacordocomocentro, a vacina será distribuída de graça na Rússia. “RESPOSTA IMUNOLÓGICA” Vacina russa contra a Covid-19 é ´inequívoca´ Profissional de saúde manipula frasco com etiqueta nomeando vacina contra Covid-19 que pode imunizar
  6. 6. 6 O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 MERCADO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br Robson Muller Savannah Comunicação Corporativa O impacto da p a n d e m i a nas peque- nas e médias empresas foi muito sentido no setor de eventos, sendo um dos segmentos mais afetado durante o período de isola- mento social. Em Alagoas, diante da falta de previsão para o retorno das ativida- des presenciais das empresas do setor, empreendedores da Economia Criativa estão encontrando alternativas para manter o negócio ativo no atual contexto. De acordo com a analista da Unidade de Competitivi- dade e Desenvolvimento do Sebrae em Alagoas, Débora Lima, uma parcela signifi- cativa dos empreendedores da Economia Criativa está desenvolvendo atividades de forma virtual. “A maioria dos empreendedores está se adaptando às plataformas digitais. Os grupos de teatro e de circo, por exemplo, não estão conseguindo retomar os espetáculos presenciais e estão fazendo Lives e parti- cipando de festivais online”, afirma. “De forma geral, os negó- cios não estão retomando as atividades do formato anterior, do formato tradicional e conti- nuam no modelo online, já que os eventos presenciais ainda estão proibidos. O pessoal do audiovisual, por exemplo, está participando de festivais de cinema online e os próprios eventos de Economia Cria- tiva estão se adaptando à nova realidade. Tivemos recente- mente o Festival Carambola, que foi completamente online, e teremos o Circuito Penedo de Cinema, que provavelmente será nesse novo formato”, acrescenta a analista do Sebrae Alagoas. EmMaceió,oCentroCultu- ral Arte Pajuçara e a pizzaria Santoréganoapostaramnacria- çãodeumcinemadrive-incom capacidade para 20 carros no estacionamentodorestaurante, que fica localizado em Riacho Doce. O Cine Arte Drive-in no Santorégano está funcionando à noite, com exibições diárias, desde o dia 4 de julho. Os ingressos são vendidos anteci- padamenteedeformavirtual. “No caso da parceria do Arte Pajuçara com o Santoré- gano existe a característica de mudança de modelo de negó- cio. Os eventos presenciais vão acontecerdentrodosprotocolos desegurança,masmuitosestão sendo pensados num formato híbrido (presencial e online ao mesmo tempo). Então, a gente pode falar que existe uma adaptação no formato desses negócios e os formatos digitais, que foram emergindo durante a pandemia, não serão larga- dos. Nós teremos um modelo que vai usar tanto o presencial, quando for possível, quanto o online”,ressaltaDéboraLima. Segmento de eventos busca as alternativas de negócios ECONOMIA CRIATIVA: pequenas e médias empresas impactadas pelos efeitos da pandemia ganham ânimo“para se reinventarem” Com o intuito de orientar o empresário sobre a nova realidade de atuação, o Sebrae divulgou um conjunto de orientações para a retomada segura das atividades dos pequenos negócios. O conte- údo multimídia está disponí- vel no portal da instituição e podeseracessadopormeiodo endereçoeletrônicohttps://bit. ly/3ffxnJU. Além de disponibilizar informações gerais, contem- plando todos os setores, o conteúdo multimídia apre- senta recomendações especí- ficas para a retomada segura das empresas que atuam nas áreas de Varejo, Alimentação, Beleza, Moda, Pet Shop, Saúde e Bem-estar, Construção Civil, Turismo,Artesanato,Automo- tivo, Logística e Transporte, Indústria, Economia Criativa e ServiçosEducacionais. As orientações específicas para os negócios da Economia Criativaforamdivididasemtrês áreas: eventos culturais, audio- visual e games. Jane Blandina, analista do Sebrae Nacional, explica que o momento exige cuidado para que o retorno das atividades do segmento não comprometaasaúdedocliente, do colaborador e do próprio empresário. “Com shows cancelados, museus fechados e bilheteria parada, o distanciamento do público foi inevitável e, por isso, a retomada é tão aguar- dada, mas é preciso ter cautela e atenção para que a retomada sejasegura”,coloca. “Em relação aos negócios que trabalham com eventos, a primeira dica é vender ingres- sos ou realizar agendamentos de forma online. Já existem várias plataformas que fazem isso. Além de você garantir a sua venda, você evita aglome- raçãonasfilas.Casoaprimeira dica não seja possível, a segunda dica é instalar uma barreiradevidronoscaixasou bilheterias. Coloque, também, uma demarcação de distância entre o seu caixa e o compra- dor e estabeleça uma distân- cia mínima de 1,5m entre os compradores”, orienta a analista Jane Blandina. Além disso, o empresário que trabalha com produção de eventos também pode inves- tir em sinalizações horizontais para que o público fique infor- mado e se sinta seguro e refor- çar os serviços de limpeza dos banheiros em ambientes de uso coletivo. O ideal é ter uma equipe consciente, preparada e supervisionada em cada ambiente de uso comum no local onde o evento será reali- zado. “Na área de audiovisual, priorize alguns processos de pré-produção e pós-produção em teletrabalho, como, por exemplo, a sala de roteiro, que pode ser totalmente adaptada num formato online. Planeje no seu roteiro cenas em espa- ços grandes e ventilados e faça a busca por locuções online. O número de locações e a forma de higienização devem constar no seu planejamento e ser leva- dos em consideração na pré- -produção”, informa a analista doSebrae. DISTANCIAMENTO SOCIAL Durante a etapa de testes de elenco, o empreendedor do audiovisual pode agendar horários com intervalos entre os candidados para manter o ambiente limpo e higienizado e disponibilizar, na entrada do local onde os testes serão realizados, álcool 70% e tapetes sanitizantes para a higieniza- ção das mãos e dos calçados. “Além disso, evite microfones de lapela. Procure usar micro- fones que possam manter uma segurança de distanciamento entreumapessoaeoutracomo, por exemplo, o boom”, explica JaneBlandina. “Na área de produção de games, a primeira dica é esta- belecer um procedimento sistemático de higienização nos seus consoles, nos óculos virtuaisenoespaçoondevaiser testado o jogo. Testar os jogos com segurança é fundamental. A próxima dica é participar de olimpíadas online. Estão acontecendo vários eventos nesse momento por conta da pandemia e essa é uma grande oportunidade”, recomenda a analista. Ainda de acordo com Jane Blandina, para quem admi- nistra loja de jogos eletrônicos será indispensável a higieni- zação, antes e depois de cada usuário,detecladoseconsoles com álcool 70%. “O empre- endedor pode colocar papel filme nos teclados. Além de manter a tintura e a qualidade do fliperama, é mais fácil de higienizar com álcool em gel. Outradicalegaléterumborri- fador de álcool 70% e lenço descartável porque, assim, o próprio jogador pode fazer essa limpeza antes e depois, mas é preciso ter alguém responsável verificando essa limpeza”, esclarece. Sebrae orienta sobre a retomada segura dos pequenos negócios em Alagoas ArquivoCineArtePajuçara Na Pizzaria Santorégano,o Cine Arte Drive-in está funcionando desdeo último dia 4 de julho
  7. 7. Até pouco tempo, era praxe nos contratos de seguro de vida, a previsão do não pagamento de inde- nização em caso de falecimento, por conta da cláusula de Excludente de Responsabilidade em decorrência de força maior, o que pode incluir catástrofes e pandemias, desde que decretadoporautoridadecompetente. Entretanto,o Brasil não havia passado por nenhum acontecimento similar desde a criação do Código de Defesa do Consumidor, portanto, não havia dúvidasourestriçõesdoscontratantes e as seguradoras nunca haviam sido acionadas por este motivo. Esse ano representa o marco para as seguradoras, pois, com a pandemia do COVID-19 os questionamentos não tardaram a chegar nas segurado- ras por parte de segurados temerosos de eventual não pagamento de inde- nização. No artigo 12°, I, d, da Circu- lar SUSEP n° 440, de 27 de junho de 2012, prevê que tal modalidade de riscosexcluídos,confirmandoquenão haverianadaaserpagopelassegura- doras. Fato este que ensejou insegu- rança,preocupaçãoeumanecessária reflexão sobre o tema. E qual função de um seguro de vida! Senão garantir uma monta pecuni- ária a ser paga pela seguradora em caso de falecimento do contratante aos beneficiários escolhidos por ele. Inclusive pode ser contratar mais de um,a sua livre escolha e,igualmente, fixarovaloraserindenizadoeaindaé possível incluir a assistência funeral, isto é, a seguradora se encarrega de arcar com as expensas relaciona- das desde o óbito até o enterro do segurado, com variações do tipo de serviços prestados como locação de jazigo, transporte do corpo, velório, dentre outros. A linha que separa a tranquilidade financeira ou não da família do ente que veio a óbito por conta do COVID-19 é tênue, pois, sem prévia justificativa, as contratadas pode- riam se recusar ao pagamento das indenizações. A SUSEP e 80% das seguradoras, representadas pela Confederação Nacional das Empre- sas de Seguros chegaram a um acordo no final de abril para flexi- bilizarem as condições contratuais para que, mesmo não havendo a obrigatoriedade, as indenizações fossem honradas para os casos de falecimento por COVID-19, porém, não houve nenhuma alteração legis- lativa ou sequer um ato normativo da SUSEP sobre o acordado. Transcorridos quatro meses do COVID-19 com mais de 90 mil mortes, o Senado Federal aprovou o Projeto de Lei n° 890/2020 para incluir o artigo 798-A no Código Civil vigente: Art. 798-A. O segurador não pode eximir-se ao pagamento do seguro, ainda que da apólice conste a restri- ção, se a morte ou a incapacidade do segurado provier da infecção por epidemias ou pandemias, ainda que declaradas por órgão competente. O Projeto de Lei seguiu para a Câmara dos Deputados e, provavel- mente, será aprovado. Conclusão Em suma, prudência, previsão legal e adequação para tempos excep- cionais será essencial para que nem seguradoras e nem segurados sejam prejudicados. Acerta o Congresso Nacional e a população agradece. Então é isso pessoal! Espero que tenha gostado do tema dessa semana e sempre que vocês dese- jarem enviem suas dúvidas para meu e-mail. Não deixem de acompanhar as novidades em minhas redes sociais.AtéapróximaseDeusquiser! Bom final de semana para todos! Grande abraço! 7O DIA DIGITAL l 4 de agosto I 2020 MOMENTO SEGURO redação 82 3023.2092 e-mail redacao@odia-al.com.br DjaildoAlmeida Corretor de Seguros - djaildo@jaraguaseguros.com Os seguros de vida e a pandemia do Corona Vírus
×