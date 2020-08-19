Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESCUELADE EDUCACIÓN PEM en Ciencias Sociales y Formación Ciudadana Curso:Liderazgo de la Educación
MATRIZ FODA PERSONAL Fortalezas Oportunidades Debilidades Amenazas  Me gusta respetar las opiniones de las demás personas
Estrategias para desarrollar,desde una posición personal,un liderazgopositivo en el contexto educativo  Utilizar un pensa
Es un tema con la finalidad de fomentar el liderazgo en el contexto educativo.

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESCUELADE EDUCACIÓN PEM en Ciencias Sociales y Formación Ciudadana Curso:Liderazgo de la Educación Catedrático: Lic.José Luis Ruiz Chacón SEMANA No. 07 Liderazgo para fomentar la participación en el ámbito educativo y Cívico FODA PERSONAL Estudiante: Odilin Amarilis Escalante Pérez 9803-18-6568 19 de agosto de 2020
  2. 2. MATRIZ FODA PERSONAL Fortalezas Oportunidades Debilidades Amenazas  Me gusta respetar las opiniones de las demás personas.  Soy perseverante al momento de querer lograr algo.  Empática; me gusta escuchar y comprender a los demás.  Humilde  Responsable con las tareas que me corresponden  Me relaciono fácilmente con las personas.  Capacidad para trabajar en equipo.  Personas que me apoyan.  Fortalecimie nto de mis valores.  Orientación en la adquisición de habilidades, relativas al liderazgo.  Preparación académica.  En algunas ocasiones suelo ser insegura.  Me estreso con facilidad cuando tengo a mi cargo muchas tareas.  Poca autoconfianza personal; en muchas ocasiones dudo de mis capacidades  Pienso demasiado las cosas antes de hacerlas; porque tengo miedo a equivocarme.  No tener oportunidades de trabajo, debido a la falta de experiencia; sin embargo, puedo afrontarlo siendo responsable y organizada.  Las expectativas negativas de algunas personas pueden afectarme; lo enfrentaría teniendo objetivos claros.  Inestabilidad económica y política en el país.
  3. 3. Estrategias para desarrollar,desde una posición personal,un liderazgopositivo en el contexto educativo  Utilizar un pensamiento positivo; ya que, las ideas o acciones negativas pueden sercausantes de problemas.  Involucrar a los padres de familia en la realización de actividades, para así poderlograr una educaciónde calidad.  Perseveray tener una visión clara acerca de los objetivos que se esperan lograr.  Implementarhabilidades de comunicacióncon el grupo.  Escuchar las opiniones de los demás para tomar buenas decisiones.

