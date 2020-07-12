Technical drawing slide

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUBJECT: TECHNICAL DRAWING TUTOR: NNANNA, O. MARTIN TOPIC:BLUE PRINT READING 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 1
BLUE PRINT READING A. INTRODUTION: Blueprints are 2-dimensional architectural and engineering design drawings that indicat...
HOW TO READ AND INTERPRET BLUEPRINTS 1. Read the title block 2. Read the revision block. Any time changes to a building/sy...
B. HOW TO READ AND INTERPRET BLUE-PRINTS 6. Inspect the grid system. Along the horizontal and vertical edges of a blueprin...
C. READING LINES Lines are the language of blueprints. Lines often represent walls, door frames, and appliance exteriors; ...
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 6 . Fig.6.1-Use of standard line[2]
D. LINE STANDARDS[2] 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 7
D. LINE STANDARDS[2] 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 8
E. SYMBOLS AND TERMINOLOGY USED IN ENGINEERING DRAWING i. Three Types of Thread Representations 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 9
ii. Finish Symbols iii. Fillets and Rounds 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 10
iv. Machine Slots iv. Countersink 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 11
vi. Counter bore vii. Spot Face 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 12
viii. Lug ix. Chamfer 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 13 x.Boss
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 14 F. BLUE-PRINT READING FOR ENGINEERING WORKS The components of blue-print for engineering drawings in...
• EXAMPLE OF ENGINERRING BLUE-PRINT 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 15
• BLUE-PRINT READING FOR BUILDING WORKS The components of blue-print for building drawings include the following drawings;...
• EXAMPLE A: Architectural Drawing 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 17
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 18
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 19
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 20
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 21
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 22
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 23
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 24
• EXAMPLE B: Mechanical Drawings 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 25
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 26
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 27
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 28 • EXAMPLE C: Electrical Drawings
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 29
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 30 • ELECTRICAL LEGENDS
ASSIGNMENT 1. A pivot block is illustrated pictorially on page 194 of engineering drawing book 1 by M.A. Parker and F.pick...
2. The sketch plan of a twin three bedroom bungalow is shown below in Fig.2. Study the given specification and the questio...
7/12/2020 11:17 PM 33 Fig.2
• SPECIFICATIONS • FOUNDATION: 750 X 450 laid over 100 thick cement concrete pad at a depth of 900 below • ground level. •...
REFERENCE MATERIALS 1. Wikihow 2. Naval Education and Training Professional Development and Technology Center. 14040 (1998...
STAY SAFE AND THANKS 7/12/2020 11:17 PM 36
Technical drawing slide

×