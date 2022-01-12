Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 12
Automotive
Jan. 12, 2022
47 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Yanhua 3516035128 compatible chip 2 in 1 yanhua 3516035128 simulator chip with yanhua yh35 xx programmer works perfectly with 35128wt (mileage reset)

Download to read offline

Automotive
Jan. 12, 2022
47 views

Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip is 2 in 1 Yanhua 35160 and 35128 Chip. 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip for 35128WT, 35160WT. OBD2Store.com Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip With Yanhua YH35XX Programmer works perfectly with 35128WT (mileage reset).

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Yanhua 3516035128 compatible chip 2 in 1 yanhua 3516035128 simulator chip with yanhua yh35 xx programmer works perfectly with 35128wt (mileage reset)

  1. 1. Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip With Yanhua YH35XX Programmer works perfectly with 35128WT (mileage reset) Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip is 2 in 1 Yanhua 35160 and 35128 Chip. 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip for 35128WT, 35160WT. OBD2Store.com Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip With Yanhua YH35XX Programmer works perfectly with 35128WT (mileage reset). Yanhua 35160 and 35128 Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA Simulator Chip for 35128WT, 35160WT (incl. 5V NO.8 Pin)
  2. 2. How To Use Yanhua 35160 and 35128 Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA Simulator Chip With Yanhua YH35XX Programmer: (OBD2Store.com in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip User
  3. 3. Manual) How To Use Yanhua 35160 and 35128 Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA Simulator Chip With Yanhua YH35XX Programmer: (OBD2Store.com in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip User Manual) 1. Disassemble the original 35XX EEPROM from the cluster and solder it to the adaptor board. Then clamp the adaptor board with the solder-free clamp. Make sure the direction of the adaptor board and solder-free clamp is correct. 2. Plug the YH35XX programmer into the USB port of the PC, Click "computer" and it will recognize a usb flash drive named 35XX programmer.
  4. 4. 3. Click U disk 35XX programmer, Double-click "BMW_ODO_Standard_edition. exe" to open the software. 4. Wait for the prompt: Programmer connection successful,Then run it.
  5. 5. 5. Select the EEPROM chip model, i.e 35128 and click "Read DATA+ID", check whether the read mileage is the same as the actual mileage. 6. Click "Save Data File", Save the original data of original EEPROM to the folder.
  6. 6. 7. Clip compatible simulator with chip clamp. Pay attention to the direction. Then connect the solder-free clamp to the programmer, connect the programmer to the PC.
  7. 7. 8. Select EEPROM model, click "Load Data File", Select the corresponding data of original EEPROM and load it. Check whether the displayed mileage is the same as the mileage displayed in cluster.
  8. 8. 9. Once the mileage is confirmed, click "Write DATA+ID", Write the
  9. 9. original data into the Simulator. 10. Click "Read Data+ID", read the data written into the Simulator, and check the mileage.
  10. 10. 11. After the mileage is confirmed, click "Mileage modification" and input the mileage you want. 12. After confirm the input mileage is correct, click "Write DATA+ID" to
  11. 11. write the modified data into the Simulator. 13. After the data is written, click "Read DATA+ID" to check whether the mileage modification is correct
  12. 12. 14. If the displayed mileage is the same as what you want, cut off the handle of the Simulator, and solder the Yanhua 35xx Simulator to the original EEPROM position. Pay attention to the EEPROM direction. Install the odometer back to the car to verify whether the mileage modification is successful. www.OBD2Store.com-- China OBD2 Tool, Automotive Diagnostic Tools, Car Key Programmer, OBD2 ECU chip tuning tool Center. Contact information: Website: www.obd2store.com Email: chinaobd2store@gmail.com Skype: sales-obd2store@outlook.com Whatapp/Wechat: +86-13682550935

Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip is 2 in 1 Yanhua 35160 and 35128 Chip. 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip for 35128WT, 35160WT. OBD2Store.com Yanhua 35160/35128 compatible Chip 2 in 1 YANHUA 35160/35128 Simulator Chip With Yanhua YH35XX Programmer works perfectly with 35128WT (mileage reset).

Views

Total views

47

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×