Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner work with V2021.10.1 Software for Vauxhall Opel Buic...
Update time: GM Global V2021.3.2 High speed and low-speed GMLAN Supported Protocol: UART, Class 2, KWP2000,GMLAN (CAN) Use...
www.OBD2Store.com-- China OBD2 Tool, Automotive Diagnostic Tools, Car Key Programmer, OBD2 ECU chip tuning tool Center. Co...
Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buic...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buick chevrolet supports gm original software Slide 1 Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buick chevrolet supports gm original software Slide 2 Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buick chevrolet supports gm original software Slide 3 Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buick chevrolet supports gm original software Slide 4
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Automotive
Jan. 05, 2022
24 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buick chevrolet supports gm original software

Download to read offline

Automotive
Jan. 05, 2022
24 views

Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface need work with GDS 2, Tech 2 Win Software. Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner For all GM CHEVROLET BUICK CADILLAC GMC HUMMER PONTIAC SAAB Vauxhall/Opel 16 pin vehicles from 1996 to 2022. OBD2Store.com Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner work with V2021.10.1 Software for Vauxhall Opel Buick Chevrolet Supports GM Original Software.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Wifi gm mdi 2 multiple diagnostic interface wireless gm mdi 2 scanner work with v2021.10.1 software for vauxhall opel buick chevrolet supports gm original software

  1. 1. Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner work with V2021.10.1 Software for Vauxhall Opel Buick Chevrolet Supports GM Original Software Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface need work with GDS 2, Tech 2 Win Software. Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner For all GM CHEVROLET BUICK CADILLAC GMC HUMMER PONTIAC SAAB Vauxhall/Opel 16 pin vehicles from 1996 to 2022. OBD2Store.com Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner work with V2021.10.1 Software for Vauxhall Opel Buick Chevrolet Supports GM Original Software. Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface Wireless GM MDI 2 Clone Supports All Opel/Vauxhall 16 pin vehicles from 1996 to 2022 Highlights of obd2store.com WIFI GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface: Software version: V2021.10.1 GM MDI Manager version: V8.3.103.39
  2. 2. Update time: GM Global V2021.3.2 High speed and low-speed GMLAN Supported Protocol: UART, Class 2, KWP2000,GMLAN (CAN) Used for: Both China GM MDI USB version and GM MDI WiFi 2 version scanner Supports online programming function with GM SPS Subscription Easy to use: Insert the HDD(with software installed) into your laptop; the software can be used directly, no need activation. For all GM CHEVROLET BUICK CADILLAC GMC HUMMER PONTIAC SAAB Vauxhall/Opel 16 pin vehicles from 1996 to 2021. Multi-language: German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Russian, Thai, Japanese, Korean, English, Chinese Tech2win: English only OBD2Store.com Wireless GM MDI 2 Clone GM Diagnostic Tool Notice: When you test after 2010 year gm car, you can use gm gds2 software: When you want to test before 2010 year GM car, you can use the tech2win software to test it,run fast and stable OBD2Store.com Wifi GM MDI 2 Scanner Functions: * Automatic vehicle recognition * DTC reading and removal * Complete list of live data streaming for all main ECU * Recordable / playback of live data * New software flash for existing ECU to fix drivability issues * Programming and installation of new ECU (PCM, ABS, Instrument cluster, air bag, fuel pumps etc.,) * Programming new keys * Setting / removing speed limiters * J2534 pass thru offering ECU re-flash and diagnostics for other vehicle manufacturers, when subscribed to their specified software * More dealer specific functions OBD2Store.com China GM MDI 2 Clone PCB Display:
  3. 3. www.OBD2Store.com-- China OBD2 Tool, Automotive Diagnostic Tools, Car Key Programmer, OBD2 ECU chip tuning tool Center. Contact information: Website: www.obd2store.com Email: chinaobd2store@gmail.com Skype: sales-obd2store@outlook.com Whatapp/Wechat: +86-13682550935

Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface need work with GDS 2, Tech 2 Win Software. Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner For all GM CHEVROLET BUICK CADILLAC GMC HUMMER PONTIAC SAAB Vauxhall/Opel 16 pin vehicles from 1996 to 2022. OBD2Store.com Wifi GM MDI 2 Multiple Diagnostic Interface Wireless GM MDI 2 Scanner work with V2021.10.1 Software for Vauxhall Opel Buick Chevrolet Supports GM Original Software.

Views

Total views

24

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×