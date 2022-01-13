Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3
Healthcare
Jan. 13, 2022
35 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

What are ovarian cysts | Explained By Dr. Sujata Rathod

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 13, 2022
35 views

omen have two ovaries, which are part of their reproductive systems and responsible for producing reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone. Each woman gets a fluid-filled sac within the membrane of the ovary at some point. These are usually the painless cysts that go away on their own without causing any harm to your ovaries or reproductive health. For more details: https://nurvinaari1.tumblr.com/post/673072601102450689/what-are-ovarian-cysts-causes-treatment-explain

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

What are ovarian cysts | Explained By Dr. Sujata Rathod

  1. 1. What are Ovarian Cysts? Causes & Treatment|Explain By Dr.Sujata Rathod Women have two ovaries, which are part of their reproductive systems and responsible for producing reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone. Each woman gets a fluid-filled sac within the membrane of the ovary at some point. These are usually the painless cysts that go away on their own without causing any harm to your ovaries or reproductive health. However, if the size of a cyst is greater than 5 cm in diameter, they need to be taken out surgically. A majority of ovarian cyst cases occur in women in their reproductive age, but women of any age can get this fluid build-up within the inner membrane of one or both ovaries. Types and Causes of Ovarian Cysts The causes of ovarian cysts are: ● Pelvic inflammation ● Complicated pregnancy ● Endometriosis ● Hormonal imbalance There are two types of ovarian cysts: Functional Cysts: These are mostly the small pea-size cysts that occur during the menstrual cycle and are harmless in most cases. This occurs when the follicle that releases the egg from your ovary does not break open during your menstrual cycle. It forms a temporary cyst, which is short-lived. Pathological Cyst: These cysts begin to develop in your ovaries. They can be benign or cancerous, although malignancy in ovarian cysts is quite rare. Either way, if the size of the cyst is large enough to cause pain, bleeding, nausea, bloating, and other serious symptoms, surgical removal of the cyst is necessary. You can consult the laparoscopic gynae surgeon in Thane for cyst removal surgery. Signs and Symptoms
  2. 2. Ovarian cysts are mostly symptomless and if symptoms occur, they are confused for endometriosis and pelvic inflammation. You must watch for abnormal symptoms closely. Here’s what you might experience with an ovarian cyst. ● Abdominal pain, swelling and bloating ● Painful bowel movements ● Nausea ● Tender breasts ● Pain during the intercourse ● Lower back pain ● Urinary issues ● Excess pain during the menstrual cycle ● Heavy bleeding during menstruation The pathological cysts can rupture if they are not removed. Get medical help immediately if you experience sharp pelvic pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness. Note that a ruptured or torn ovarian cyst is a life-threatening condition. How is Ovarian Cyst Diagnosed? A gynecologist can detect the presence of an ovarian cyst during the routine pelvic exam. The swelling in the ovaries is a common sign of a fluid-filled sac. The doctor might order an ultrasound to identify the size, shape, and position of the cyst. Since ovarian cysts are highly likely to disappear automatically within a few weeks or months, the doctors don’t suggest treatment immediately. They will ask you to take another ultrasound in a few weeks to see if the cyst has grown or disappeared. Treatment Plans The treatment depends on the type and size of the cyst. A gynecologist in Ghodbunder Thane can perform laparoscopic surgery to remove small, non-cancerous cysts. An invasive surgical procedure is needed for the large cysts.
  3. 3. The doctor might also perform a biopsy if they suspect the cyst is cancerous. They may remove the uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes if the cyst is cancerous. Visit: https://nurvinaari.com Address: Hiranandani Hospital Hamilton ‘B’, Hiranandani Estate, Off, Ghodbunder Rd, Patlipada, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 400607. View: https://g.page/dr--sujata-rathod-gynaecologist?share

omen have two ovaries, which are part of their reproductive systems and responsible for producing reproductive hormones estrogen and progesterone. Each woman gets a fluid-filled sac within the membrane of the ovary at some point. These are usually the painless cysts that go away on their own without causing any harm to your ovaries or reproductive health. For more details: https://nurvinaari1.tumblr.com/post/673072601102450689/what-are-ovarian-cysts-causes-treatment-explain

Views

Total views

35

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×