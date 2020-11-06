Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫السالم‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫بنت‬ ‫العزة‬ ‫نور‬ ‫روسلن‬ ‫بنت‬ ‫ازياني‬ ‫حسنى‬ ‫سوأزحار‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫بنت‬ ‫مرضية‬ ‫عين‬
‫حدث‬ ‫ڤڠرتين‬ ‫بهاس‬ ‫سڬي‬ ‫دري‬:﴾‫﴿منداتڠ‬ ‫بهارو‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫سسواتو‬ ‫شرع‬ ‫حكوم‬ ‫سڬي‬ ‫دري‬:‫حدث‬‫ڤركارا‬ ‫برارتي‬-‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤ...
‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬
‫مواجبكن‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫كاداءن‬ ‫اياله‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫هندق‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫سساورڠ‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫وضوء‬ ‫عباده‬ ‫مالكوكن‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ڤڠرتين‬
‫انتارا‬ ‫كوليت‬ ‫ترسنتوه‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤرمڤوان‬ ‫دان‬ ‫لالكي‬ ‫برالڤي‬ ‫تنڤا‬ ‫مهرام‬ ‫بوكن‬‫ق‬ ‫دڠن‬ ‫كمالوان‬ ‫مڽنتوه‬ ‫تاڠن‬ ...
‫جالن‬ ‫دوا‬ ‫درڤد‬ ‫سسواتو‬ ‫كلوار‬ ‫ايايت‬‫دوبو‬ ‫اتاو‬ ‫قوبول‬‫ر‬ ‫مذي‬ ‫وادي‬ ‫كنتوت‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫اير‬ ‫ممبواڠ‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫اتا...
‫بسر‬ ‫حدث‬
‫ڤڠرتين‬:‫يڠ‬ ‫كادأن‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫مندي‬ ‫مواجيبكن‬ ‫هندق‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫سسأورڠ‬ ‫عباده‬ ‫مالكوكن‬.
‫برالكوڽ‬ ‫مڽببكن‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫حدث‬ •‫جماع‬ •‫ماني‬ ‫كلوار‬ •‫شهيد‬ ‫ماتي‬ ‫سالين‬ ‫ماتي‬ ‫ڤرمڤوان‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫خاص‬ ...
Dari Jabir bin Abdullah, dari Nabi SAW, baginda Bersabda tentang korban peperangan Uhud, “ Janganlah kalian memandikannya ...
•‫﴿سوجود‬ ‫صالة‬ ‫منونايكن‬ ﴾ ‫تالوة‬ (‫شكور‬ ‫سوجود‬) •‫القرءان‬ ‫مڽنتوه‬ •‫ط‬‫كعبه‬ ‫د‬ ‫وف‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫برهدث‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫اورڠ‬ ...
‫چارا‬‫مڠڠكت‬‫هدث‬‫كچيل‬‫دان‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫هدث‬: ‫براستنجاء‬ ‫اتاو‬ ‫بروضوء‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫هدث‬: ‫واجب‬ ‫مندي‬ ‫أير‬ ‫كتيادأن‬: ...
‫دليل‬ ِ‫ة‬ ٰ‫و‬َ‫ل‬َّ‫الص‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ءآ‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬...
‫دليل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬َّ‫ه‬َّ‫اط‬ََ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ dan jika kamu junub maka mandilah ‫المائدة‬ ‫سورة...
FEQAH PENGERTIAN HADAS
  1. 1. ‫السالم‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫بنت‬ ‫العزة‬ ‫نور‬ ‫روسلن‬ ‫بنت‬ ‫ازياني‬ ‫حسنى‬ ‫سوأزحار‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫بنت‬ ‫مرضية‬ ‫عين‬
  2. 2. ‫حدث‬ ‫ڤڠرتين‬ ‫بهاس‬ ‫سڬي‬ ‫دري‬:﴾‫﴿منداتڠ‬ ‫بهارو‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫سسواتو‬ ‫شرع‬ ‫حكوم‬ ‫سڬي‬ ‫دري‬:‫حدث‬‫ڤركارا‬ ‫برارتي‬-‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫صحڽ‬ ‫تيدق‬ ‫مڽببكن‬‫عباده‬.
  3. 3. ‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬
  4. 4. ‫مواجبكن‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫كاداءن‬ ‫اياله‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫هندق‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫سساورڠ‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫وضوء‬ ‫عباده‬ ‫مالكوكن‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ڤڠرتين‬
  5. 5. ‫انتارا‬ ‫كوليت‬ ‫ترسنتوه‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤرمڤوان‬ ‫دان‬ ‫لالكي‬ ‫برالڤي‬ ‫تنڤا‬ ‫مهرام‬ ‫بوكن‬‫ق‬ ‫دڠن‬ ‫كمالوان‬ ‫مڽنتوه‬ ‫تاڠن‬ ‫تاڤق‬ ‫دڠن‬ ‫عقل‬ ‫هيلڠ‬ ‫دان‬ ‫مابوق‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫ڬيال‬ ‫تتڤ‬ ‫تيدق‬ ‫تيدور‬ ‫ڤوڠڬوڠ‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫چونتوه‬
  6. 6. ‫جالن‬ ‫دوا‬ ‫درڤد‬ ‫سسواتو‬ ‫كلوار‬ ‫ايايت‬‫دوبو‬ ‫اتاو‬ ‫قوبول‬‫ر‬ ‫مذي‬ ‫وادي‬ ‫كنتوت‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫اير‬ ‫ممبواڠ‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫اتاو‬‫كڤوتيهن‬
  7. 7. ‫بسر‬ ‫حدث‬
  8. 8. ‫ڤڠرتين‬:‫يڠ‬ ‫كادأن‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫مندي‬ ‫مواجيبكن‬ ‫هندق‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫سسأورڠ‬ ‫عباده‬ ‫مالكوكن‬.
  9. 9. ‫برالكوڽ‬ ‫مڽببكن‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫حدث‬ •‫جماع‬ •‫ماني‬ ‫كلوار‬ •‫شهيد‬ ‫ماتي‬ ‫سالين‬ ‫ماتي‬ ‫ڤرمڤوان‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫خاص‬ •‫حيض‬•‫نفاس‬ •‫والده‬
  10. 10. Dari Jabir bin Abdullah, dari Nabi SAW, baginda Bersabda tentang korban peperangan Uhud, “ Janganlah kalian memandikannya kerana setiap luka atau setiap darah akan menyerebak harum pada hari kiamat.” Dan baginda tidak mensolatkan ke atasnya.
  11. 11. •‫﴿سوجود‬ ‫صالة‬ ‫منونايكن‬ ﴾ ‫تالوة‬ (‫شكور‬ ‫سوجود‬) •‫القرءان‬ ‫مڽنتوه‬ •‫ط‬‫كعبه‬ ‫د‬ ‫وف‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫برهدث‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫اورڠ‬ ‫سڤرتي‬ ‫سام‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ •‫ڤواسا‬ ‫القرءان‬ ‫دري‬ ‫سوچي‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫ملفظكن‬ ‫هاتي‬ ‫دالم‬ ‫د‬ ‫ممباچڽ‬ ‫﴿كچوالي‬) •‫برستوبوه‬ •‫مسجد‬ ‫دالم‬ ‫د‬ ‫برادا‬ ‫دحرامكن‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫برهدث‬ ‫سماس‬ ‫دحرامكن‬ ‫يڠ‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫ڤركارا‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫هدث‬ ‫سماس‬
  12. 12. ‫چارا‬‫مڠڠكت‬‫هدث‬‫كچيل‬‫دان‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫كچيل‬ ‫هدث‬: ‫براستنجاء‬ ‫اتاو‬ ‫بروضوء‬ ‫بسر‬ ‫هدث‬: ‫واجب‬ ‫مندي‬ ‫أير‬ ‫كتيادأن‬: ‫كدوا‬ ‫باڬي‬ ‫ڬنتين‬ ‫سباڬاي‬ ‫تيمم‬-‫داو‬
  13. 13. ‫دليل‬ ِ‫ة‬ ٰ‫و‬َ‫ل‬َّ‫الص‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ءآ‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫س‬ ْْ‫ا‬ََ ِ‫ب‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ح‬ َ‫س‬ْ‫ام‬َ‫و‬ ِ‫ق‬َِ‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫وه‬ُ‫ج‬ُ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫س‬‫و‬ُ‫ء‬ُ‫ر‬ ِ‫ْن‬‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ال‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ Hai orang-orang yang beriman, apabila kamu hendak mengerjakan solat, maka basuhlah mukamu dan tanganmu sampai dengan siku, dan sapulah kepalamu dan (basuh) kakimu sampai dengan kedua mata kaki, ‫المائدة‬ ‫سورة‬:6
  14. 14. ‫دليل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬َّ‫ه‬َّ‫اط‬ََ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ dan jika kamu junub maka mandilah ‫المائدة‬ ‫سورة‬:6

