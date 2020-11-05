Ninian smart

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pembahasan Studi agama pada intinya adalah belajar atau mempelajari, memahami, dan mendalami gejala-gejalaagama,baikgejala...
terjadi setelahseseorangmengimani suatuagamatertentu.Entahkahpengalamanituberadadi awal ataupun di tengah-tengah, pengalam...
Dimensi kelima, legal-etis menyangkut tata tertib hidup dalam agama itu, pengaturan bersama, dengan norma-norma dan pengat...
4. Dimensi intelektual ialah berhubungan dengan pengetahuan tentang agama. Pengetahuan agama didapatkanmelaluiprosesbelaja...
pernahterjadi padamasaawal pembentukanagamaitusendiri.Sedangkanyangdimaksudkandengan devotional adalah ibadah yang dilakuk...
Dimensi ketiga, naratif atau mistik menyajikan kisah atau cerita-cerita suci, untuk direnungkan, dicontoh, karena di situ ...
1. Dimensi pengalaman keagamaan mencakup semua perasaan, persepsi, dan sensasi yang dialami ketikaberkomunikasidenganreali...
1. Dimensi kepercayaan(belief),yaitukeyakinanakankebenarandari pokok-pokokajaranimannya.Tak pelak lagi, ini merupakan unsu...
Dimensi pertamaadalahdimensipraktis-ritual yangsebagaimanatampakdalamupacarasuci, perayaan hari besar, pantang dan puasa u...
Sebagai seorangfenomenologdanfilosofkeagamaan,NinianSmartmengidentifikasikantujuh dimensi agama sebagai manifestasi agama,...
×