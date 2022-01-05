Successfully reported this slideshow.
Muscles in human body

  1. 1. MUSCLES IN HUMAN BODY PRODUCED BY ELHAM EZAT
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION There are about 600 in the human body. The three main types of muscles include (skeletal, smooth, cardiac) the brain nerves and skeletal muscle work together to cause movement, this is collectively known as the neuromuscular system.
  3. 3. SKELETAL MUSCLE Skeletal muscles are organs of vertebrate muscular system that are mostly attached by tendons to bones of the skeleton. The muscle cells of skeletal muscles are much longer than in the other types of muscle tissue, and are often as muscle fibers.
  4. 4. SKELETAL MUSCLE FUNCTION Skeletal muscle enable humans to move and perform daily activities. They play an essential role in respiratory mechanics and help in maintaining posture and balance. They also protect the vital organs in the body.
  5. 5. SKELETAL MUSCLE INFORMATION • Skeletal muscles comprise 30 to 40% of your total mass and its voluntary muscle that you can control your body movement. Example for skeletal muscle your shoulder muscles, hamstring muscle and abdominal muscles are all examples of skeletal muscle.
  6. 6. SMOOTH MUSCLE Also called involuntary muscle. Cause you cant control movement of the muscle, muscle that show no cross stripes under microscopic magnification. Smooth muscle tissue, unlike strained muscle, contract slowly and automatically. It constitutes much of the musculature of internal organs and the digestive system.
  7. 7. SMOOTH MUSCLE LOCATION Smooth muscle is a type of tissue found in the walls of hollows organs, such as intestines, uterus and stomach. You can also find smooth muscle in the walls of passageways, including arteries and veins of cardiovascular system.
  8. 8. SMOOTH MUSCLE FUNCTION Smooth muscle cells are quite heterogeneous, depending on the organs system in which they serve their function. Their major role is to control the diameter, wall movement, and wall stiffness of hollow organs like the vascular, bronchial gastrointestinal or urogenital system as well as the uterus.
  9. 9. EXAMPLE OF SMOOTH MUSCLE FUNCTION Smooth muscle move food through the digestive tract folds in the stomach and small intestine, which are made of smooth muscle help the body better absorb nutrients.
  10. 10. CARDIAC MUSCLE Cardiac muscle is an involuntary striated muscle tissue found only in the heart and is responsible for the ability of the heart to pump blood.
  11. 11. CARDIAC MUSCLE FUNCTION Cardiac muscle tissue forms surrounding the heart. With the function of the muscle being to cause the mechanical motion of pumping blood throughout the rest of the body, unlike skeletal muscle, the movement is involuntary as to sustain life.
  12. 12. 10 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT MUSCLES • The largest muscle in the body is gluteus maximus • The smallest muscle in the body are in your inner ear • The strongest muscle based on its size is the masseter • Muscles are attached to bones by tendons • Muscles make up about 40% of your total body weight
  13. 13. CONTINUE • The hardest working muscle in the body is the heart • Some of your busient muscles are those controlling eye movement • Most of the heat produced in your body comes from muscles contraction • Muscles usually works in pairs • Muscles cant push, they can only pull
  14. 14. END
  15. 15. REFERENCES • https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au • https://en.m.Wikipedia.org • https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov • https://www.Britannica.com • https://www.scienedirect.com • https://www.healthline.com

