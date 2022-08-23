How to improve your agile way of working_Kanban India (1).pdf

The talk is a case study of a Scrum team which uses Kanban practices and the Kanban Maturity Model and how the implementation of Improvement Kata enables the team to deliver more effectively. The talk focuses on how a blend of different models, frameworks and techniques help to meet the customer requirements in a more effective manner. The focus is on how Improvement Katas (modelled on the Toyota Kata techniques) can be used in a Scrum team which also uses Kanban practices and follows the Kanban Maturity Model (KMM). The focus on scientific thinking and how it can be used in tandem with the kata techniques enables the team to meet the customer expectations more effectively.