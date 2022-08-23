Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 23, 2022
How to improve your agile way of working_Kanban India (1).pdf

Aug. 23, 2022
The talk is a case study of a Scrum team which uses Kanban practices and the Kanban Maturity Model and how the implementation of Improvement Kata enables the team to deliver more effectively. The talk focuses on how a blend of different models, frameworks and techniques help to meet the customer requirements in a more effective manner. The focus is on how Improvement Katas (modelled on the Toyota Kata techniques) can be used in a Scrum team which also uses Kanban practices and follows the Kanban Maturity Model (KMM). The focus on scientific thinking and how it can be used in tandem with the kata techniques enables the team to meet the customer expectations more effectively.

How to improve your agile way of working_Kanban India (1).pdf

  1. 1. HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR AGILE WAY OF WORKING? KANBAN MATURITY MODEL WITH SCIENTIFIC THINKING
  2. 2. About Agile and Quality Professional Accredited Kanban Trainer 20+ yrs. overall experience in Agile and Business Strategy Training/Certification/Process Implementation activities (Agile, Lean, CD, Kanban, DevOps, Six Sigma, Process Consulting, Design Thinking, Cyber Security, Knowledge Management, Project/Program Management. Badre Srinivasan, PhD
  3. 3. About 3rd Accredited Kanban Trainer - AKT in Turkey Agile Coach & Business Agility Consultant Toyota Kata Practitioner French Teacher Supply Chain Management Master Degree Author of Scientific Thinking for Kids Nursel Cıbır
  4. 4. One size doesn’t fit all, but then what?
  5. 5. SCRUM KANBAN KMM KATA
  6. 6. Kanban Maturity Model with Scientific Thinking in a Scrum Team
  7. 7. Kanban Method is intended to help you manage work better and improve service delivery. KANBAN
  8. 8. STATIK (Systems Thinking Approach to Introduce Kanban) it’s an investigative and collaborative approach to implement Kanban. STATIK
  9. 9. STATIK SOURCE OF DISSATISFACTION ANALYSE DEMAND ANALYSE CAPABILITY MODEL WORKFLOW IDENTIFY CLASS OF SERVICES DESIGN KANBAN SYSTEM
  10. 10. The Kanban Maturity Model (KMM) collects and summarizes a decade of experience applying Kanban across different organizations. KANBAN MATURITY MODEL
  11. 11. KATA Kata is the problem-solving methodology of creating incremental, continuous improvement by repeating a four-step routine that teaches and facilitates a logical approach to problem- solving.
  12. 12. KATA “Toyota Kata” is the term that Mike Rother (internationally recognized Lean guru and author of Learning to See) coined to help American manufacturers mirror Toyota’s successful practices of true continuous improvement.
  13. 13. KATA
  14. 14. "All times are uncertain times. When we accept this fact, we can ask the right questions to prepare for life's guaranteed unpredictability." -Simon Sinek
  15. 15. TEAM Scrum since 2018 1 Product Owner 1 Scrum Master 12 Developers
  16. 16. SERVICES Standard Industrial Devices Critical Labeling Support RFID & Technologies
  17. 17. WHY CHANGE? FAST FLOW FAST FEEDBACK FAST LEARNING
  18. 18. CHALLENGE
  19. 19. BIG GOAL ~ 3-24 MONTHS OUT MAKE A BETTER USE OF THE METHODOLOGY
  20. 20. CURRENT CONDITION
  21. 21. Internal & External Dissatisfactions Too many topics in backlog Difficulties to finish high % of the tasks Too many meetings Do tasks immediately - outside Jira Difficulties in estimating Story Points Topics not depending on our team Too many interruptions No time to investigate/develop new products Tasks coming when Sprint started IT is very slow releasing products Bureaucracy
  22. 22. DO TASKS IMMEDIATELY OUTSIDE JIRA TASKS COMING WHEN SPRINT STARTED
  23. 23. STEPS OF PROCESS ANALYSIS Make a better use of the methodology
  24. 24. KANBAN MATURITY MODEL
  25. 25. KANBAN MATURITY MODEL
  26. 26. KANBAN MATURITY MODEL KMM 1
  27. 27. NEXT TARGET CONDITION
  28. 28. KANBAN MATURITY MODEL KMM 2
  29. 29. NEXT TARGET CONDITIONS Put all work into Jira Introduce Basic Policies (DoD) Introduce Commitment Point Put Work in Progress Measure Metrics
  30. 30. STEPS TO ESTABLISHING A TARGET CONDITION Make a better use of the methodology
  31. 31. EXPERIMENTS
  32. 32. KATA CYCLES Daily coaching cycles (20 minutes or less) Then Mini Learning Sessions
  33. 33. STEPS TO ESTABLISHING A TARGET CONDITION Make a better use of the methodology
  34. 34. Date Obstacle Next Step Expectation By When What happened? What did we learn?
  35. 35. A NEW WAY OF THINKING
  36. 36. PUT ALL WORK INTO JIRA
  37. 37. TASKS URGENTOUTSIDE JIRA
  38. 38. MEASURE METRICS
  39. 39. IMPROVE POLICIES (DOD)
  40. 40. INCREASE AGILE MINDSET
  41. 41. 28 KATA CYCLES
  42. 42. RESULTS
  43. 43. Key Take Aways One Size Doesn't Fit All Define Right Metrics, Track Them Avoid Revolutionary Change Focus on Continuous Improvement Teach how to solve problems
  44. 44. Organizational Agility It’s Not a Sprint, It’s a Marathon

