Nurindra dewi astrini 50004903 hapzi ali tugas i_ut jakarta_2017

  1. 1. Sstem Informasi Perencanaan Kontinjensi Dalam Upaya Kesiapsiagaan Menghadapai Bencana Banjir Bidang Kesehatan di Wilayah Jakarta Timur Penulis : Vanda Roza Sumber Artikel: Fakultas Kesehatan Masyarakat Universitas Indonesia Tahun : 2012
  2. 2. PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Bencana merupakan suatu rangkaian peristiwa yang dapat mengancam kehidupan manusia. Dampak bencana dirasakan semakin parah, hal ini disebabkan oleh beberapa factor, yaitu factor alam, factor non alam, maupun factor ulah manusia. Bencana dapat mengakibatkan kerugian, baik dari timbulnya korban juwa, kerusakan lingkungan, kerugian harta benda, maupun dampak psikologis. Secara geografis wilayah Jakarta Timur terdiri dari 95% daratan dan seebihnya rawa atau persawahan dengan ketinggian rata-rata 50m dari permukaan laut serta dilewati beberapa sungai kanal antara lain: Cakung Drain, Kali Ciliwung, Kali Malang, Kali Sunter dan Kali Cipinang. Posisi yang melengkapi wilayah ini dengan batas-batas Sebelah Utara Jakarta Pusat dan Jakarta Utara, Sebelah Barat Jakarta Selatan, Sebelah SelatanKab Daerah Tk.II Bogor dan Sebelah Timur Kab. Daerah Tk. II Bekasi. (Pemerintahan Kota Administratif Jakarta Timur, 2012) Dengan melihat kondisi geografis, Wilayah Jakarta Timur termasuk daerah rawan banjir karena merupakan daerah dataran rendah, daerah aliran sungai (DAS) yang telah berubah fungsi sebagai tempat pemukiman yang pada akhirnya mengganggu aliran sungai ke muara. Situasi di atas sangat memungkinkan untuk melakukan penanggulangan bencana agar dampak yang ditimbulkan tidak semakin besar. Oleh karena kondisi di atas penulis ingin mengembangkan suatu system informasi perencanaan kontinjensi yang dilaksanaka pada saat kesiapsiagaan untuk menghadapi bencana banjir khususnya di bidang kesehatan di wilayah Jakarta Timur. Sistem ini diharapkan dapat membantu pihak-pihak terkait khususnya Suku Dinas Kesehatan Jakarta Timur dalam penanggulangan bencana bidang kesehatan. B. PERUMUSAN MASALAH Berdasarkan hal tersebut, perlu dikembangkan suatu tools atau alat bantu untuk menyusun suatu perencanaan kontinjensi yang mampu menghasilkan informasi yang akurat, berkesinambungan dan berkala.
  3. 3. TUJUAN PENELITIAN 1. Terbangunnya rancangan antar muka input dan output system informasi sebagai alat bantu untuk menyusun suatu perencanaan kontinjensi bencana banjir bidang kesehatan. 2. Terbangunnya struktur basis data untuk menghasilkan informasi yang akurat, berkesinambungan dan berkala. 3. Tersusunnya alur kegiatan (bisnis proses) dalam penanggulangan bencana banjir di wilayah Jakarta Timur. 1. PROSES DAN LANGKAH-LANGKAH PERENCANAAN KONTINJENSI BADAN NASIONAL PENANGGULANGAN BENCANA (BNPB) Penilaian Bahaya Analisis Kesenjangan Penetapan Kebijakan dan Strategi Pengembangan Skenario Penentu Kejadian Aktifasi Formalisasi Rencana Tindak Lanjut Ketersediaan Sumber Daya Proyeksi Kebutuhan Bencana Kaji Ulang Simulasi/Geladi
  4. 4. 2. KONSEP ANALISIS SISTEM YANG DIGUNAKAN Suatu scenario memerlukan data yang akurat yang dapat selalu update sehingga scenario yang dihasilkan benar-benar akurat sesuai dengan data di lapangan. Untuk mendukung hal tersebut maka dibangunlah suatu system informasi agar dapat menghasilkan informasi yang cepat, tepat , akurat. Suatu system pada umumnya terdiri dari proses input, proses, dan output. Sedangkan untuk membangun Sistem Informasi Perencanaan Kontinjensi Dalam Upaya Kesiapsiagaan Menghadapi Bencana Banjir Bidang Kesehatan di Wilayah Jakarta Timur, konsep Sistem Penunjang Keputusan (Decision Support System – DSS) adalah suatu system interkatif berbasis computer yang dapat membantu para pengambil keputusan dalam menggunakan data dan model untuk memecahkan persoalan yang bersifat tidak terstruktur. Konsep ini diambil karena dalam situasi darurat apapundapat terjadi, dalam rentang waktu yang tidak dapat diprediksi. Sehingga diharapkan dengan menggunakan konsep ini, system dapat berjalan dengan baik. Kerangka Pikir Sistem Informasi Perencanaan Kontinjensi Dalam Upaya Kesiapsiagaan Menghadapi Bencana Banjir Bidang Kesehatan di Wilayah Jakarta Timur INPUT - Penentuan Entitas/unit kerja/instansi yang terlibat - Data Wilayah - Data geografis - Data kependudukan - Data sarana prasarana - Data fasilitas - Data kebutuhan - Menetapkan tugas pokok dan fungsi unit - Entry data - Analisis data - Simulasi PROSES - Informasi Perencanaan Kontinjensi Dalam Upaya Kesiapsiagaan Menghadapi Bencana Banjir Bidang Kesehatan Wilayah Jakarta Timur OUTPUT
  5. 5. DIAGRAM ALIR SISTEM INPUT PROSES OUTPUT Data dasar dan kebutuhan Mulai Pencatatan & rekap data Laporan kebutuhan Entry Data Laporan Renkon Simulasi Validasi Dokumen Renkon Analisis kebutuhan sistem Selesai
  6. 6. ANALISA Dalam penelitiannya penulis menggunakan konsep Sistem Penunjang Keputusan atau yang kita kenal dengan DSS (Decision Support System). Terdapat 3 tipe permasalahan: 1. Permasalahn yang terstruktur Yaitu permasalahan yang memiliki 4 fase: a. investigasi, identifikasi masalah dan pengumpulan data b. menganalisa alternative tindakan c. memilih alternative tindakan d. implementasi Dalam hal implementasi tidak berhasil (gagal), maka pengambil keputusan harus mengulang kembali langkah-langkah di atas. 2. Permasalahan yang tidak terstruktur Yaitu permasalahan yang tidak memiliki 3 fase pertama dari permasalahan terstruktur. Sehingga keputusan yang diambil akan mengandalkan intuisi dari pengambil keputusan. 3. Permasalahan yang semi-terstruktur Yaitu memiliki satu atau dua fase saja dari 3 fase pertama permasalahan terstruktur. Sehingga keputusan yang diambil pun akan merupakan perpaduan dari prosedur solusi standard an pertimbangan individual pembuat keputusan. Dalam makalah penulis, disebutkan bahwa permasalahan yang menjadi topik adalah permasalahan yang tidak terstruktur. Namun menurut teori di atas, dengan digunakannya konsep DSS, seharusnya permasalahan yang dihadapi adalah semi-terstruktur. Dalam masalah semi-terstruktur terdapat elemen-elemen yang bisa dipahami pengambil keputusan (terukur), dan elemen-elemen yang tidak dipahami pengambil keputusan (mengandalkan intuisi).
  7. 7. Dalam penelitian ini, dibuktikan bahwa kedua elemen tersebut ada. Elemen yang bisa dipahami pengambil keputusan berupa rumusan masalah yang jelas, prosedur tindakan yang jelas apabila bencana terjadi, namun pada saat bencana terjadi banyak faktor-faktor di lapangan yang menuntut pertimbangan individual pengambil keputusan. DSS adalah konsep system informasi yang membantu pengambilan keputusan yang menitikberatkan pada (Peter G.W. Keen, anggota tim Scott Morton): a. Membantu manajer membuat keputusan untuk memecahkan masalah semi terstruktur. b. Mendukung penilaian manajer bukan mencoba menggantinya. c. Meningkatkan efektifitas pembuatan keputusan, bukan hasil keputusan yang paling efisien, tapi dalam waktu yang sempit dapat memberikan keputusan yang lebih baik Dari bagan mengenai system informasi pada makalah penulis di atas, dapat kita ketahui bahwa pada fase Input dilakukan pengumpulan data-data yang diperlukan sebagai dasar informasi yang akurat dan terkini bagi pengguna, dimana fase ini setara dengan Enterprise Information System yang bisa kita ketemui dalam IRIS di perusahaan. Data-data yang digunakan tersebut meliputi: 1. Data wilayah 2. Data geografis 3. Data kependudukan 4. Data sarana dan prasarana 5. Data fasilitas kesehatan 6. Data kebutuhan Selain hal tersebut di atas, dapat ditambahkan pula data mengenai: 1. Peraturan pemerintah terkait bencana, 2. Prosedur standar dari BNPB (Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana) 3. Data lokasi evakuasi meliputi kapasitas penampungan, sarana yang memadai seperti air bersih, fasilitas MCK. 4. Data historis bencana sebelumnya.
  8. 8. Selain memberikan informasi mengenai rencana dalam kesiapsiagaan bencana, sistem yang dibangun ini juga harus bisa menjawab pertanyaan “what if”, yaitu bagaimana hasilnya jika suatu asumsi dimasukkan ke dalam system, dan memberikan hasil yang berbeda apabila asumsi tersebut dirubah, sehingga system tersebut dapat memberikan fungsi peramalan. Fungsi peramalan ini dimungkinkan dengan diikutsertakannya data historis kejadian bencana sebelumnya sebagai input system. Setelah data-data tersebut terkumpul, maka dimulailah pembuatan database, yang meliputi data entry dan analisa data, lalu dilanjutkan dengan pemrosesan data. Perangkat lunak yang digunakan adalah Bahasa Pemrograman Visual Basic 6.0. Penggunaan program ini dengan alasan bahasa pemrogramannya berbasis Microsoft Windows sehingga sangat compatible bila menggunakan computer dengan system operasi Microsoft Windows. Visual Basic adalah alat bantu untuk membuat berbagai macam program computer, dalam artian mengotomasi suatu pekerjaan, khususnya yang menggunakan sistem operasi Windows. Jadi, dapat disimpulkan bahwa Visual Basic memiliki fungsi sebagai alat bantu untuk membuat berbagai macam program computer, karena begitu populernya Windows. Sayangnya, Visual Basic sampai saat ini hanya dapat berjalan pada sistem operasi Windows. Sistem Windows yang user friendly membuatnya rentan dalam hal keamanan, dan stabilitas system dibandingkan dengan Linux. Diharapkan dengan berkembangnya teknologi, Windows dapat lebih aman dan stabil. Sistem Pakar (Expert System) Jika dalam makalah di atas penulis menitikberatkan pada penggunaan konsep DSS, dengan kebutuhan dari pengguna informasi, sebenarnya kita bisa melihat peluang digunakannya Sistem Pakar dalam memenuhinya, Pada fase Input, disebutkan salah satunya adalah data mengenai peta wilayah. Peta wilayah sangat penting untuk mengetahui seberapa luas area dan untuk melihat letak titik lokasi bencana. Namun peta wilayah merupakan data yang statis. Dari referensi jurnal, digunakan peta yang lebih realtime dan up to date, yaitu Google Map API (Application Programming Interface), yaitu fungsi pemrograman yang disediakan oleh aplikasi atau layanan agar
  9. 9. layanan tersebut bisa diintegrasikan dengan aplikasi yang kita buat. Aplikasi ini sangat bermanfaat saat terjadi bencana, karena dengan mudah dapat menunjukkan arah saat bencana dengan dilengkapi perkiraan jarak jalan. Pada aplikasi ini juga bisa kita letakkan marker seperti marker letak posko, sehingga dapat diinformasikan posko terdekat, berapa jaraknya, sehingga proses evakuasi bisa lebih cepat. Aplikasi Google Map API ini memiliki keterbatasan. Aplikasi ini adalah gratis, sehingga hanya mampu mengakomodir 2500 permintaan dalam satu hari, dan apabila kebutuhan lebih banyak, disarankan untuk membeli versi bisnis. Walaupun demikian manfaatnya akan lebih besar daripada biaya yang kita keluarkan. User request Controller ModelView
  10. 10. KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN 1. Pada makalah ini, dengan melihat system yang berusaha dibangun, konsep DSS telah tepat digunakan, namun lebih tepat diungkapkan bahwa permasalahan adalah semi-terstruktur. 2. Dalam kesiapsiagaan penanggulangan bencana, juga wajib dibuat backup terhadap system itu sendiri, dengan cara membangun system yang sama di tempat yang berbeda, dengan data yang terupdate secara online, atau secara manual dalam disk. 3. Prototype system masih dapat disempurnakan lagi dengan melengkapi fitur lain seperti aplikasi Google Map API. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Daniel, SE.Ak, Dr. Debby Ratna, Supratiwi MBA Ak., Wiwik, Sistem Informasi Manajemen, 2005, Universitas Terbuka McCleod, Jr, Raymond, Schel, George P., Management Information System 10th Edition, 2007, Pearson Prentice Hall Mahdiya, Faya, Noviyanto, Fiftin, Pemanfaatan Google Map API Untuk Pembangunan Sistem Informasi Manajemen Bantuan Logistik Pasca Bencana Alam Berbasis Mobile Web (Studi Kasus : Badan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah Kota Yogyakarta), 2013, Universitas Ahmad Dahlan

