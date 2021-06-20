Successfully reported this slideshow.
“PROJEK AKHIR” PROF DATO’IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ BIN ORANG KAYA RAHMAT NURHIDAYAH BINTI JAILANI (A168753)
▪ Pendidikan asas-asas Islam ▪ Mengajar sains ❖Haiwan kaki empat ❖Burung ❖Bendera ❖Buah-buahan ▪ Mengajar membaca ❖Bahasa ...
Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik Merangsang dengan bacaan-bacaan Qur’an Menunjukkan akhlak yang baik Selalu bercerita me...
Menunjukkan akhlak yang baik Mendoakan supaya berakhlak baik Latihan-latihan fizikal
Mengajar makna ibadah sebenar Melatih menjaga waktu Firman Allah bermaksud Tidak Ku ciptakan jin dan manusia kecuali untuk...
Kucing
Kuda
Lembu
Gajah
Zirafah
Burung Enggang
Burung merpati
Burung murai
Burung terkukur
Burung pipit
Malaysia
Indonesia
Filipina
Thailand
Palestin
Epal
Anggur
Buah delima
Tembikai
Nenas
ayah
ibu
susu
makan
minum
father
mother
milk
eat
drink
‫آب‬
‫أم‬
‫حليب‬
‫تأكل‬
‫يشرب‬
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
  1. 1. “PROJEK AKHIR” PROF DATO’IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ BIN ORANG KAYA RAHMAT NURHIDAYAH BINTI JAILANI (A168753)
  2. 2. ▪ Pendidikan asas-asas Islam ▪ Mengajar sains ❖Haiwan kaki empat ❖Burung ❖Bendera ❖Buah-buahan ▪ Mengajar membaca ❖Bahasa Melayu ❖Bahasa Inggeris ❖Bahasa Arab ▪ Mengajar mengira
  3. 3. Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik Merangsang dengan bacaan-bacaan Qur’an Menunjukkan akhlak yang baik Selalu bercerita mengenai Rasulullah “Setiap anak dilahirkan di atas fitrah. Kedua-dua orang tuanya lah yang menjadikannya Yahudi, Nasrani, atau Majusi” ( Hadis Riwayat Bukhari)
  4. 4. Menunjukkan akhlak yang baik Mendoakan supaya berakhlak baik Latihan-latihan fizikal
  5. 5. Mengajar makna ibadah sebenar Melatih menjaga waktu Firman Allah bermaksud Tidak Ku ciptakan jin dan manusia kecuali untuk beribadah kepada Ku (Surah Az-Zariyat: 56) Firman Allah bermaksud Demi masa, Sesungguhnya manusia itu dalam kerugian, Kecuali orang-orang yang beriman dan beramal soleh, dan mereka pula berpesan-pesan dengan kebenaran serta berpesan-pesan dengan sabar. Surah Al-Asr: 1-3
  6. 6. Kucing
  7. 7. Kuda
  8. 8. Lembu
  9. 9. Gajah
  10. 10. Zirafah
  11. 11. Burung Enggang
  12. 12. Burung merpati
  13. 13. Burung murai
  14. 14. Burung terkukur
  15. 15. Burung pipit
  16. 16. Malaysia
  17. 17. Indonesia
  18. 18. Filipina
  19. 19. Thailand
  20. 20. Palestin
  21. 21. Epal
  22. 22. Anggur
  23. 23. Buah delima
  24. 24. Tembikai
  25. 25. Nenas
  26. 26. ayah
  27. 27. ibu
  28. 28. susu
  29. 29. makan
  30. 30. minum
  31. 31. father
  32. 32. mother
  33. 33. milk
  34. 34. eat
  35. 35. drink
  36. 36. ‫آب‬
  37. 37. ‫أم‬
  38. 38. ‫حليب‬
  39. 39. ‫تأكل‬
  40. 40. ‫يشرب‬
  41. 41. 31
  42. 42. 32
  43. 43. 33
  44. 44. 34
  45. 45. 35
  46. 46. 36
  47. 47. 37
  48. 48. 38
  49. 49. 39
  50. 50. 40

